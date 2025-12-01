20 Best Games Like Fable to Experience New Adventures in 2025

Games like Fable are unforgettable because we all remember the first time we stepped into Albion. It was all about kicking chickens, buying houses, getting married, and choosing whether you wanted a halo or horns. Few titles balance that quirky British humor with serious RPG mechanics so perfectly, which is why finding true alternatives is tough.

And to be honest, the wait for a new Fable playground – with all the rumors and reboot news – has been too long already. You need something to play right now.

I have spent countless hours searching for that specific feeling. I wanted games that offered freedom, whimsy, and consequences. This list contains the best titles that scratch that itch. Some match the humor. Others match the combat. All of them offer a fantastic journey worth taking.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Fable

Every game on this list is worth your time, but three stand out immediately. These titles get the closest to the specific magic Lionhead Studios created.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning (2012) – The combat feels incredible, and the world has that bright, painterly fantasy style. The Bard’s Tale (2004) – If you miss the sarcasm and British wit of Fable, this is the funniest alternative. Overlord II (2009) – This is the best choice for players who loved being the villain and causing chaos in Albion.

Keep scrolling to see the full breakdown of all 20 games and find the one that fits your style perfectly.

20 Best Games Like Fable Every Fan of the Series Should Play

There are plenty of games like Fable out there, but these 20 capture the spirit of the series best. I looked for distinct art styles, moral choices, and that sense of fun that many serious games forget. How many of these titles have you played or plan to play?

1. Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning [Best Open-World Fantasy RPG Like Fable]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG Platforms PC, PS3, Xbox 360 (Reckoning); PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch (Re-Reckoning) Year of release 2012 (Re-Reckoning 2020) Creator/s Developers: Big Huge Games; Publishers: 38 Studios, Electronic Arts Unique features Destiny cards, fluid combat, massive lore



Kingdoms of Amalur doesn’t get talked about enough, especially considering how much it scratches that Fable-style itch – colorful fantasy vibes, fast-paced action combat, a lighthearted tone, and simple, accessible RPG progression.

It’s also often called a “single-player MMO,” and honestly, that’s fair. The game throws an absurd amount of content at you. You literally wake up on a pile of corpses, revived by the Well of Souls, and because your character has no predetermined fate, you’re free to rewrite the world however you want. With R.A. Salvatore behind the story, the lore goes surprisingly deep.

Expect to spend hours roaming a huge map, hopping between factions, and crafting an unreasonable amount of gear. The bright art style pops right away, with bold colors and over-the-top character designs that make the world feel fun and welcoming.

Why we chose it The art style is almost identical to Fable’s vibrant look. It captures that high-fantasy bloom and colorful aesthetic perfectly.

For me, the combat is the main event here. It is quick and combo-focused, and switching between hammers, daggers, and magic staves is instant. I once kept an enemy floating mid-air with a sword combo, then crushed them with a spell. That kind of power is what the best action RPGs are all about.

My Verdict: If you want Fable’s art style mixed with God of War’s combat, Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning is your game. It is huge, beautiful, and fun to play.

2. The Bard’s Tale [Best Humorous Fantasy RPG Like Fable]

Our score 9.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG Platforms Xbox, PS2, PS4, PC, iOS, OS X, Linux, PlayBook, Android, Ouya, PlayStation Vita, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2004 Creator/s Developers: InXile Entertainment; Publishers: InXile Entertainment (NA), Ubisoft (EU) Unique features Summoning tunes, sarcastic narrator, snarky hero



The Bard’s Tale isn’t here to make you feel heroic, it’s here to make you laugh. You play as the Bard, a delightfully selfish musician voiced by Cary Elwes, whose priorities are money, romance, and… yep, more money. The narrator can’t stand him, and the constant bickering between the two is half the fun.

Gameplay revolves around summoning creatures with music. You play a tune, and a rat, a warrior, or a crone appears to fight for you. Thus keeps combat light so you can focus on what the game is really about: snappy dialogue and glorious sarcasm.

Pro tip Listen to the songs the goblins sing. They are hilarious and often give you clues about the traps ahead.

The game mocks standard RPG tropes. Why? Because you’re just a guy trying to get a drink. This matches Fable’s British-style humor perfectly. The playful fantasy world and tongue-in-cheek narration make it feel like a spiritual cousin.

My Verdict: Play The Bard’s Tale if the humor was your favorite part of Fable. It is genuinely funny and doesn’t take itself seriously.

3. Overlord II [Best Mischief-Filled Action RPG Like Fable]

Our score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action Adventure Platforms PC, Xbox 360, PS3, OS X, Linux Year of release 2009 Creator/s Developers: Triumph Studios; Publishers: Codemasters Unique features Minion control, villa customization, evil choices



In Overlord II, you step into the armor of a dark lord with one simple mission: conquer everything and ruin the day of a very Roman-looking empire. The fun part? You hardly fight at all. Your minions do it for you – little gremlin creatures that smash enemies, ransack houses, and proudly run into battle with pumpkins on their heads.

Why we chose it It lets you be the bad guy. Fable gave you horns for being evil; Overlord builds the whole game around it.

The game embraces a silly, satirical vibe from start to finish. Each new area you dominate gives you big choices: do you enslave the towns for resources, or go full chaos and wipe them out?

Overlord II has the same cheeky, moral-choice energy that Fable is known for, just pushed even further and wrapped in a layer of ridiculous minion mayhem. If you love fantasy RPGs that don’t take themselves too seriously, this game is a surprisingly charming way to indulge your inner villain.

My Verdict: Overlord II is the best simulator for being a fantasy villain. It is chaotic, funny, and deeply satisfying to control your minion horde.

4. Jade Empire [Classic Morality-Driven Action RPG Like Fable]

Our score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG Platforms PC, Xbox, macOS, iOS, Android Year of release 2005 Creator/s Developers: BioWare; Publishers: Microsoft Game Studios Unique features Martial arts combat, Asian setting, Open Palm/Closed Fist



Jade Empire is a gem from the original Xbox era, just like the original Fable. It trades medieval knights for a mythical Chinese setting. You play as a martial arts student destined to save the empire.

The core of the game is the morality system. You follow the Way of the Open Palm (good) or the Closed Fist (evil). These choices change how people treat you and alter the ending. Combat is real-time and focuses on combos, dodging, and magic styles.

Pro tip Talk to every NPC in the Imperial City. The side quests there unlock some of the best fighting styles in the game.

If you love Fable’s moral choices and branching paths, Jade Empire is cut from the same cloth – just with more martial arts and an extra dose of mystical charm. It’s a fantasy RPG that puts characters and consequences front and center.

My Verdict: Jade Empire is a classic BioWare RPG with a unique setting. The moral choices carry weight, and the story is fantastic.

5. Kynseed [Cozy Life-Sim Fantasy RPG Made by Ex-Fable Devs]

Our score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Life Sim RPG Platforms PC Year of release 2018 (EA), 2022 (full release) Creator/s Developer/Publisher: PixelCount Studios Unique features Aging characters, shop management, generational play



Kynseed is a sandbox life sim. You live in a quirky world where everyone eventually dies of old age, including you. When your character passes, you continue playing as your children.

This generational system was something Peter Molyneux promised for Fable but never fully delivered.

Why we chose it Developers who worked on Fable made this game. The humor, item descriptions, and whimsy are identical to Lionhead’s style.

You can run a blacksmith shop, bake pies, tend to your crops, or wander off on a little woodland adventure – basically, all the cozy life-sim things I wish I could do in real life. The combat is simple but honestly pretty fun, and the writing is packed with puns and that wonderfully dry British humor. It feels like someone squeezed Albion into a 2D storybook.

Kynseed perfectly captures that warm, whimsical life-sim energy Fable is famous for. The fairy-tale world, the humor, the gentle absurdity – it all clicks. Add in the generational progression and storybook tone, and you’ve basically got a pocket-sized Fable that never stops winking at you.

My Verdict: If you loved the marriage, jobs, and aging aspects of Fable, Kynseed is the deep dive you need.

6. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim [Epic Open-World Fantasy Adventure Like Fable]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world RPG Platforms PC, PS4/5, Xbox, Switch Year of release 2011 Creator/s Bethesda Game Studios Unique features Dragon shouts, dual-wielding, mod support

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is often considered one of the best open-world games for a reason. You are the Dragonborn, a hero with the soul of a dragon. You can follow the main quest to save the world, or you can ignore it completely to hunt deer and build a house.

The freedom here is unmatched. You can get married, adopt kids, join a guild of thieves, or become an assassin. While it takes itself more seriously than Fable, the sense of adventure is the same. You explore ruins, find magical weapons, and grow stronger.

Pro tip Don’t fast travel everywhere. You miss the random encounters and hidden caves that make the open world special.

Skyrim nails that Fable energy: a sprawling world to roam, quests that revolve around your hero, and enough moral choices to keep you second-guessing yourself. It’s huge, it’s chaotic in the best way, and the freedom to wander, discover, and break the game a little is exactly what makes Fable fans feel right at home.

My Verdict: Skyrim tops many lists of the best open-world RPGs thanks to its unmatched freedom. If you want a world you can sink years into, this is the one.

7. Dragon Age: Origins [Story-Rich Morality RPG Like Fable]

Our score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game RPG Platforms PC, Xbox 360, PS3, Mac OS X Year of release 2009 Creator/s Developers: BioWare; Publishers: Electronic Arts Unique features Origins stories, tactical combat, companion relationships



Dragon Age: Origins is a darker fantasy, but it is a masterclass in choice. You play as a Grey Warden fighting a monstrous invasion and recruit a team of companions, each with their own personality. The game allows you to romance them, befriend them, or make them hate you.

Why we chose it The “Origins” system lets you choose your background, which changes how the world sees you. It adds real consequence to your character creation.

As one of the best story games ever made, it delivers weighty decision-making where every dialogue choice lands with real weight. You influence political power, determine life-and-death outcomes, and guide the future of entire kingdoms. And thanks to the pauseable tactical combat, even the battles demand actual brainpower.

If you loved Fable’s mix of charm, moral choices, and adventure, DAO hits a similar vibe – but with a darker edge and way more tactical thinking. With its branching moral paths, lovable companions, and ridiculously rich lore, it’s basically a must-play for anyone obsessed with story-driven RPGs.

My Verdict: Play this for the story and characters. The choices you make will change the outcome of the world in Dragon Age: Origins.

8. Kameo: Elements of Power [Whimsical Fantasy Adventure Like Fable]

Our score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action Adventure Platforms Xbox 360 Year of release 2005 Creator/s Developers: Rare; Publisher: Microsoft Game Studios Unique features Creature morphing, physics combat, bright world

Kameo: Elements of Power is one of those action-adventure games that just leans into its weirdness, and honestly, I love it for that. You play as an elf princess who doesn’t bother with swords or bows – instead, you literally shapeshift your way through battles. One minute you’re a plant-themed boxer, the next you’re an ice yeti, and then suddenly you’re a full-on fire-breathing dragon.

Why we chose it Elements of Power launched alongside the Xbox 360 and shares that distinct “British fantasy” vibe that Fable has. The art style is incredibly lush.

The world is vibrant and full of fairies, trolls, and magic. Solving puzzles requires switching between your forms quickly. It feels like a fairy tale come to life. The music is orchestral and sweeping, adding to the epic feel.

Kameo: Elements of Power shares Fable’s colorful fairy-tale fantasy and magical transformations. The art style is beautiful. Richly crafted world, whimsical tone, and magical creature transformations evoke classic Fable-era Xbox fantasy charm.

My Verdict: Kameo: Elements of Power is a hidden gem from the creators of Banjo-Kazooie. It captures the magical, lighthearted spirit of Albion perfectly.

9. The Witcher 3 [Choice-Driven Fantasy RPG Like Fable]

Our score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2015 Creator/s Developer/Publisher: CD Projekt Red Unique features Monster hunting, detective vision, Gwent



The Witcher 3 is often cited as the best fantasy game of the last decade. You are Geralt, a monster slayer searching for his adopted daughter. The world is gritty, realistic, and full of war.

While it is more mature than Fable, the focus on choice is similar. Your decisions often have unintended consequences hours later. The side quests are incredible. Some are funny, some are tragic, and some are just plain weird. You can also spend hours playing card games in taverns.

Pro tip Read the bestiary. It tells you exactly which oils and bombs to use against specific monsters. It makes combat much easier.

The game matches Fable’s meaningful choices and consequences. The rich fantasy world is immersive. Deep moral storytelling, character consequences, and monster-driven quests create a more serious evolution of Fable-style RPG depth.

My Verdict: The Witcher 3 is the gold standard for modern RPGs. If you want a long, deep, and emotional journey, play this immediately.

10. The Outer Worlds [Sci-Fi Choice-Driven RPG With Fable-Style Humor]

Our score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2019 Creator/s Developers: Obsidian Entertainment; Publishers: Private Division Unique features Flaw system, companion combos, dialogue skills



The Outer Worlds is what happens when you mix space exploration, corporate chaos, and sharp writing into one RPG. It’s absolutely one of the best sci-fi games for anyone who loves moral choices and quirky characters. You wake up from cryosleep and immediately get handed the fate of an entire colony – which, honestly, feels like a lot for someone who just woke up.

Why we chose it It proves that the “Fable vibe” works in space. The corporate jingles and satirical posters feel like they belong in a futuristic Albion.

The writing is hilarious. You can talk your way out of almost any fight if your skills are high enough. You can also be incredibly dumb, which unlocks unique dialogue options. The “Flaw” system lets you accept a weakness (like fear of robots) in exchange for perk points.

The Outer Worlds scratches that same action-adventure itch as Fable, complete with snappy satire and messy moral choices. The characters are effortlessly charming, and the quests let you decide just how chaotic (or heroic) you want to be. Quirky humor, branching choices, and faction consequences – it’s basically “Space Fable” with corporate satire.

My Verdict: The Outer Worlds is a shorter, tighter RPG that respects your time. The humor and freedom make it a joy to play.

11. Divinity II: Ego Draconis [Dragon-Powered Fantasy RPG Like Fable]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG Platforms PC, Xbox 360 Year of release 2009 Creator/s Developers: Larian Studios; Publishers: cdv Software Entertainment Unique features Dragon transformation, mind reading, battle tower



Before they made Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian made this action RPG, Divinity II: Ego Draconis. You start as a Dragon Slayer but end up becoming a Dragon Knight. This means you can transform into a dragon and fly around to burn enemies.

Pro tip Invest points in Mindreading early. It costs XP to use, but it unlocks secret passwords, hidden loot, and extra skill points from NPCs.

The humor is distinctly European and quirky. You can build your own creature from body parts you find. You get your own battle tower to upgrade. The world is open for exploration, and the quests often have funny twists.

If you loved Fable’s open-world charm, Divinity II: Ego Draconis is basically its slightly weirder cousin. It’s a playful action-adventure with plenty of freedom, sharp writing, and the gloriously unbalanced ability to become a dragon whenever life gets messy.

My Verdict: Divinity II: Ego Draconis is a bit rough around the edges, but turning into a dragon never gets old. It has a unique charm that fans of Fable will recognize.

12. Kingdom Come: Deliverance [Realistic Medieval RPG Like Fable]

Our score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world RPG Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2018 Creator/s Developers: Warhorse Studios; Publishers: Deep Silver Unique features Historical accuracy, realistic combat, needs system



Forget fireballs and fairy tales – Kingdom Come: Deliverance goes full realism. It plants you in 1403 Bohemia as Henry, a blacksmith’s kid just trying to live his life until war literally burns it down. Next thing you know, you’re picking up a sword and joining the resistance.

Why we chose it It takes the “start from nothing” concept of Fable and makes it realistic. You really do start as a peasant who can’t even read.

The game tracks everything. If you don’t bathe, people won’t talk to you because you smell. If you steal, guards will suspect you. You have to eat and sleep. Learning to fight takes actual practice, which makes the game immersive and rewarding.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance may keep magic out of the picture, but it channels Fable’s spirit in all the important ways: open-world exploring, character leveling, tough choices, and quests that pull you in, just with more realism.

My Verdict: If you want a challenge and love history, play Kingdom Come: Deliverance. Seeing Henry grow from a nobody to a knight is an amazing journey.

13. Two Worlds II [Open-World Fantasy Sandbox Like Fable]

Our score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game RPG Platforms PC, Xbox 360, PS3 Year of release 2010 Creator/s Developers: Reality Pump; Publishers: TopWare Interactive Unique features Magic card system, weapon dismantling, sailing



Two Worlds II is one of those cult classics I can’t help but root for. If you love open-world chaos mixed with over-the-top magic, this one checks every best sandbox game box. The spell system is wild – you build spells using cards, which means you can whip up anything from skyfall anvils to an actual spider tornado. It’s chaotic magic at its finest.

Pro tip Experiment with the spell crafting system. You can stack multiple “projectile” and “damage” cards to create spells that wipe out entire screens of enemies.

The story is standard fantasy cheese, but the gameplay is open and fun. You can upgrade weapons by smashing other weapons into them. You can sail boats and explore islands. It has a loose, arcade-like feel to the movement.

Two Worlds II captures that same playful, open-fantasy vibe that makes Fable so fun. The magic system is wildly creative, and the whole game has this cheeky, quirky charm. It’s basically a customizable RPG sandbox with a slightly oddball personality – and I mean that in the best way.

My Verdict: Play Two Worlds II for the magic system alone. Breaking the game with custom spells is incredibly fun.

14. Dragon’s Dogma [Companion-Driven Fantasy Action RPG Like Fable]

Our score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2012 Creator/s Developer/Publisher: Capcom Unique features Pawn system, climbing monsters, night danger



Dragon’s Dogma is an action game at heart. You fight giant griffins, hydras, and cyclopes. The unique twist is that you can climb onto these monsters to stab their weak points. It feels epic and physical.

Pro tip The “Pawn” system in Dragon’s Dogma creates a party that feels alive. They talk, give hints, and help you fight, similar to having a devoted follower in Fable.

You create a main companion (a Pawn) who travels with you. You can also hire two other Pawns created by other players. They learn from your playstyle. The nights in this game are pitch black and dangerous, making travel exciting.

Dragon’s Dogma has the same heroic fantasy vibe Fable fans love, just with bigger monsters and flashier action. Its companion system is surprisingly deep, and the mix of epic creature battles and fast-paced combat delivers that adventurous feeling you’ll instantly recognize.

My Verdict: The combat in Dragon’s Dogma is some of the best in the genre. Climbing a dragon while casting a tornado spell is a peak gaming moment.

15. Folk Tale [Charming Fantasy Town-Builder & RPG Like Fable]

Our score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game City Builder / ARPG Platforms PC, macOS Year of release 2013 Creator/s Developer/Publisher: Games Foundry Unique features Village management, RPG heroes, humorous voice acting



Folk Tale blends city building with RPG adventure. You lead a group of ragtag peasants and heroes to build a flourishing settlement. You have to manage resources, build farms, and train soldiers.

At the same time, you send heroes out into the world to clear dungeons and find loot. The whole thing has a lighthearted vibe, with goofy voice acting, silly accents, and a cartoon-like fantasy look.

Why we chose it It focuses on the “ruling” aspect of Fable III. If you enjoyed managing the kingdom and making decisions for your villagers, this expands on that.

Folk Tale really nails that whimsical, playful vibe Fable fans adore. It’s full of light humor, cozy village life, and charming little quests that make the world feel warm and inviting. If you enjoy Fable’s upbeat fantasy charm, this one fits right in.

My Verdict: Folk Tale is a relaxing mix of genres. Building a fantasy village while laughing at the dialogue is a great way to pass time.

16. GreedFall [Colonial Fantasy RPG With Moral Choices Like Fable]

Our score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2019 Creator/s Developers: Spiders; Publishers: Focus Home Interactive Unique features Diplomacy, tactical pause, unique setting



GreedFall takes place on a magical island discovered by colonial nations. You play a diplomat trying to find a cure for a plague while juggling the demands of different factions, from the native islanders to the ambitious settlers.

Pro tip Focus on Charisma and Intuition. Many conflicts can be solved without drawing your sword if you can talk your way out of them.

The setting is unique, blending 18th-century fashion with magic. Battles combine swordplay, pistol shots, and all sorts of magical trap shenanigans. The most Fable-like feature is the reputation system – make a faction mad and they’ll come for you, but play nice and they’ll gear you up.

GreedFall has a surprisingly gripping, character-driven story. Think political drama, messy diplomacy, and morally questionable decisions, all wrapped in a magical, colonial-era world that’s way richer than it has any right to be.

My Verdict: GreedFall is a solid RPG with a fresh setting. The focus on diplomacy makes you feel like a real leader.

17. Risen [Classic Action RPG With Player Freedom Like Fable]

Our score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG Platforms PC, Xbox 360, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2009 Creator/s Developers: Piranha Bytes, Wizarbox (Xbox 360); Publishers: Deep Silver, THQ Nordic (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch) Unique features No hand-holding, faction locking, tough combat



Risen is for players who want a challenge. You wash up on an island and have to survive. You can join the bandits in the swamp, the mages in the monastery, or the warriors in the harbor city. Once you pick a side, the other paths close off.

Why we chose it It respects the player’s intelligence. There are no magical glowing trails. You have to learn the world and earn your place in it.

The game is tough. A wolf can kill you easily at the start. You have to learn to block and dodge. Exploring feels dangerous and rewarding. The world is compact but dense with secrets.

Risen matches Fable’s classic adventure RPG feel. Player freedom is high, and your reputation impacts the story. Challenging exploration, old-school systems, and survival element – it’s a darker, grounded cousin to Fable.

My Verdict: Risen is a rewarding experience if you stick with it. The sense of progression from weak castaway to powerful hero is satisfying.

18. Torchlight 2 [Vibrant Action Fantasy ARPG Like Fable]

Our score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, OS X, Linux Year of release 2012 Creator/s Developer/Publisher: Runic Games Unique features Pets that sell loot, steampunk fantasy, mod support



Torchlight 2 is one of the most delightful hack-and-slash games you can dive into, especially if you love fantasy worlds that don’t take themselves too seriously. In a lot of ways, it feels like the ARPG, loot-heavy variation of Fable – it has the same colorful charm, upbeat tone, and lively real-time combat, even though Torchlight leans way harder into pure hack-and-slash chaos.

Pro tip Send your pet to town to sell your junk loot. It saves you from having to teleport back and forth constantly.

You pick a class, head into randomized dungeons, and basically smash everything that moves. The loot drops nonstop, which makes every fight feel rewarding. And you even get a pet – maybe a ferret, a wolf, or a hawk – that fights with you and carries your extra gear like the best little helper ever.

When people ask me for a must-play dungeon crawler, Torchlight 2 is always on the list. It’s simple, colorful, and really fun thanks to randomized dungeons, loot-driven progression, and old-school ARPG mechanics.

My Verdict: Torchlight 2 is pure fun. The music is great, the combat is crunchy, and it is perfect for playing in short bursts.

19. Divinity: Original Sin 2 [Deep Role-Playing Adventure Like Fable]

Our score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game CRPG Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, iPad, macOS Year of release 2017 Creator/s Developers: Larian Studios; Publishers: Larian Studios (PC), Bandai Namco Entertainment (consoles) Unique features Elemental interactions, co-op, game master mode



Divinity: Original Sin 2 offers the most freedom of any RPG. Every NPC is killable (if that’s the kind of player you are), quests have more solutions than you’ll ever need, and teleporting enemies into lava should honestly count as a hobby.

Pro tip Take the “Pet Pal” talent. It lets you talk to animals. They give you quests, secrets, and some of the funniest dialogue in the game.

The turn-based combat thrives on clever elemental tricks – wet enemies get fried, oil puddles go boom, and every fight feels like a puzzle you can solve with science or pure spite. The writing is clever and funny, and co-op with up to three friends guarantees unforgettable moments.

D:OS2 gives you that Fable-style “play it your way” freedom but cranks everything up a notch. The humor is delightful, the world-building is lush, and the writing practically winks at you. UI and inventory can feel a bit cluttered at times, but it’s a tiny trade-off for a game this creative, flexible, and downright fun.

My Verdict: Divinity: Original Sin 2 is an unforgettable adventure. If you love the “do anything” aspect of Fable, this game lets you do even more.

20. The Mage’s Tale [VR Fantasy Spell-Casting Adventure Like Fable]

Our score 8.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game VR Action RPG Platforms Windows (PC VR), Oculus Rift/Vive and PS4 (PlayStation VR) Year of release 2017 Creator/s Developer/Publisher: inXile Entertainment Unique features Gesture magic, puzzle solving, VR immersion



The Mage’s Tale is basically your chance to live out your apprentice-wizard fantasy in VR. You poke around gloomy dungeons, crack puzzles, and slap goblins with magic. The spellcasting is all gesture-based, and mixing ingredients to craft custom spells – like homing fireballs or vicious ice spikes – feels like chaotic kitchen chemistry.

Why we chose it It lets you physically cast magic with your hands. The whimsical dungeon design and sarcastic talking companion feel very close to Fable’s tone.

Because it is VR, the scale feels impressive. The environments are colorful and slightly cartoonish. Your master talks to you constantly, mocking your failures and cheering your successes. Some players say the combat,and puzzles can start to feel a little samey, but for me it’s still charming enough that the overall experience stays fun and easy to enjoy.

The Mage’s Tale shares Fable’s magical adventure, wizard fantasy, and light-hearted tone. Although it is last on this list, this game is still very much worth playing.

My Verdict: If you have a VR headset, The Mage’s Tale is a must-play. Being able to aim and throw fireballs with your own hands is a magical experience.

My Overall Verdict

There is no single “Fable clone” that does everything perfectly. However, you can find the specific piece of Fable you love in these games.

Best starting point for games like Fable today?

For the Combat → Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning . It feels like an arcade action game wrapped in a beautiful fantasy world.

→ . It feels like an arcade action game wrapped in a beautiful fantasy world. For the Humor → The Bard’s Tale . It mocks fantasy tropes and keeps you laughing with its snarky British tone.

→ It mocks fantasy tropes and keeps you laughing with its snarky British tone. For the Freedom → The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim . Go anywhere, do anything, and even ignore the main quest if you want.

→ . Go anywhere, do anything, and even ignore the main quest if you want. For the Story → Dragon Age: Origins . Make difficult choices that change the fate of nations and your companions.

→ . Make difficult choices that change the fate of nations and your companions. For the “Vibe” → Kynseed . Made by the ex-developers of Fable, it captures the heart and soul of the series perfectly.

→ . Made by the ex-developers of Fable, it captures the heart and soul of the series perfectly. For the Future → Fable (reboot). With a 2026 release planned, the reboot updates the franchise for today’s players and could easily become the best Fable game.

That wraps up our journey through the best Fable-like games to play today. While nothing replaces Fable completely, each of these titles nails a different part of the magic – combat, humor, story, worldbuilding, or that unmistakable fairy-tale feel.

