10 Best Sports Games for Switch You Need to Play in 2025

1. Nintendo Switch Sports [Best Switch Sports Game for Party Play]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Sports / Party / Simulation Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2022 Creator/s Nintendo EPD Average playtime ~15–20 h Best for Players who enjoy casual motion-based multiplayer fun with friends & family What I liked How it brings back that classic Wii Sports motion vibe while giving each sport its own feel

Nintendo Switch Sports is the ultimate party game, bringing back the classic fun of Wii Sports while adding fresh sports like Soccer and Volleyball. Whether you’re smashing tennis balls or scoring goals, it’s all about easy-to-pick-up, motion-controlled fun that’ll keep you coming back for more.

What I love about this game is its simplicity. The motion controls are intuitive, and the variety of sports makes it perfect for both quick sessions and longer party marathons.

Sure, it’s not the deepest game around, but when you just want to have fun with a bunch of people, it’s a blast.

Why we chose it Nintendo Switch Sports nails the party vibe: casual yet competitive, fun yet accessible. It’s the best pick if you want a game that’ll get everyone in on the action without any hassle.

The game has a clean, cartoony style that’s easy on the eyes and fun to look at. While the visuals aren’t pushing the limits of realism, they create a fun, approachable atmosphere that perfectly matches the gameplay.

The upbeat soundtrack adds a cheerful energy to every match, making the whole experience feel like a celebration.

My verdict: If you’re looking for something that’ll get the whole crew hyped and involved, this is the one. Easy to pick up, but with enough challenge to keep things interesting. Truly one of the best multiplayer Switch games out there.

What do players say?

ready-player-juan ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Switch Sports is very fun! But it’s even better with others. I love playing soccer, golf, bowling. Bowling is awesome as you can play with others online. You can also get points for outfits and other things to customize your player.

2. Mario Strikers: Battle League [Best Sports Game for Chaotic Soccer Action]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Over-the-top Soccer / Sports Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2022 Creator/s Next Level Games / Nintendo Average playtime ~10–15 h, more online/co-op Best for Fans of chaotic sports games with arcade action and group play What I liked Intensity of matches and how customizable gear tweaks how I play

Mario Strikers: Battle League is soccer like you’ve never seen before: chaotic and totally unpredictable. Forget about boring rules and fair play; this game is all about outrageous moves, insane power-ups, and tackle-heavy action. Believe me when I say that every second of this game is pure chaos.

This game is for anyone who loves fast-paced, high-energy gameplay. The roster of classic Mario characters brings personality to the field, and with all the customizable gear, no match ever feels the same.

The real fun comes from the 5v5 matches that are packed with special moves and strategies. And while the AI can be predictable at times, playing with friends is where the real madness happens.

Why we chose it Mario Strikers: Battle League is all about the chaos and the fun. It’s the perfect game if you’re looking for an arcade-style soccer experience with all the intensity and none of the boring rules.

The visuals in Mario Strikers are over-the-top, and I love how each character’s animations feel unique. The dynamic arenas and flashy special moves bring the chaos to life in a way that’s both stylish and fun.

The environments are full of personality, matching the unpredictable nature of the game. The soundtrack adds to the energy, with high-tempo music that pumps you up as you play.

My verdict: If you want an absurd Mario game for Switch that’s wild, unpredictable, and just plain fun, this one’s a no-brainer. It’s the ultimate pick for anyone who loves fast, crazy action.

What do players say?

NIssanZaxima ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ If you plan on being an online player then I 100% recommend it. They still need to add some modes and polish the online a bit but the netcode is great and the core gameplay is in my opinion FANTASTIC.

3. Mario Tennis Aces [Best Switch Sports Game for Tennis Strategy]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Sports / Tennis Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2018 Creator/s Camelot Software Planning / Nintendo Average playtime ~12–20 h (story + multiplayer) Best for Players who enjoy skillful tennis mechanics plus fun modes and familiar Mario charm What I liked “Zone shots” and trick shots that flipped momentum in a match

Mario Tennis Aces is where arcade tennis meets deep strategy. It’s all about timing your shots, using special moves, and mastering the Zone Speed mechanic to outsmart your opponent.

What I really love about this game is its balance of fun and depth. The special moves, like Zone Shots and Trick Shots, give the game a cool layer of strategy. Every character has unique abilities, which means you’ll want to find a playstyle that works for you.

I love how the gameplay is smooth, but it also keeps you on your toes. The single-player modes are fun, but the real fun comes from battling friends in multiplayer. While it’s easy to jump into, the real challenge comes from mastering the more complex mechanics, which makes it perfect for both casual and competitive players.

Why we chose it Mario Tennis Aces combines fun, strategic gameplay with easy-to-learn mechanics. It’s a great choice for anyone who wants a deep yet approachable tennis game on Switch.

The art style? Classic Mario. Vibrant colors and lively character animations make each match exciting to watch. The courts are dynamic, so they add extra flair to the matches, with each one having a distinct look. The soundtrack is energetic and perfectly complements the fast-paced nature of the game, keeping you hyped during every match.

My verdict: For those who want tennis with a twist, Mario Tennis Aces is one of the most fun sports video games you can try. The special moves and tactics give it that perfect mix of arcade fun and skill-based competition.

What do players say?

MuffinSenior8650 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s easily the most mechanically interesting of the series, has a decent story mode, a great character roster, a good selection of courts and yet, for some reason it’s lumped in with the not so good Super Rush and Battle League.

4. Golf Story [Best Nintendo Switch Sports Game for RPG Fans]

Our Score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game RPG / Sports Adventure Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2017 Creator/s Sidebar Games Average playtime ~8–12 h main story, more with side content Best for Players who love story-driven, quirky indie games that mix sports and RPG What I liked The mix of golfing and RPG quests; it’s weird but in a good way

Golf Story is the perfect mix of a golf simulator and RPG; you’re getting a totally unique experience. You play as a down-on-his-luck golfer looking to make it big. Along the way, you’ll explore a charming world, solve puzzles, and use your golf skills to advance through the story.

The game has this quirky, lighthearted feel that makes it so much fun to play. The golf mechanics are simple but satisfying, and the RPG elements add a whole new layer to the experience. As you work through the story, you’ll encounter strange characters and complete challenges that tie into your golf skills.

Sure, it’s not the most realistic golf game out there, but it perfectly strikes that mix of sports and story in a way that feels fresh and engaging.

Why we chose it Golf Story is for anyone who loves a good RPG with a sports twist. The quirky story, fun characters, and clever use of golf mechanics make it a standout on the Switch.

The pixel-art style is charming, giving the game a nostalgic feel while also keeping it fresh. The world is colorful and lively, and I love how the environments change as you progress through the story. The soundtrack is mellow and relaxed, which adds to the peaceful vibe while you explore and golf your way through the game.

My verdict: If you’re after a golf game with a twist and a solid story, Golf Story is an easy win. Its unique blend of storytelling and gameplay makes it a must-play for RPG fans.

What do players say?

Dacvak ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ This game is far, far from a golf simulator. It’s a straight-up RPG, and an incredibly engaging and humorous one at that.

5. Rocket League [Best Switch Sports Game for Competitive Play]

Our Score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Vehicular Soccer / Competitive Sports Platforms Windows, PS, Xbox, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2015/2017 (Switch release 2017) Creator/s Psyonix Average playtime Highly variable, often 100s of hours Best for Players who love competitive multiplayer, skill development, fast matches What I liked Every match feels fresh because even small plays can pivot the result

Rocket League is basically soccer with cars, and it’s just as awesome as it sounds. You’re driving around in a rocket-powered car, flying through the air, and scoring goals like a pro. It’s one of the most addictive competitive games you can play on the Switch.

What makes Rocket League stand out is its ability to balance accessibility with depth. Anyone can jump in and have fun, but the real excitement comes from mastering the aerial mechanics and team strategies. The basic concept is simple: score goals using cars. But the skill ceiling is incredibly high, making it perfect for competitive players looking to master the mechanics.

Why we chose it Rocket League is the best competitive sports game on Switch. The fast-paced, skill-based gameplay keeps you hooked, and the team-based action adds an extra layer of excitement.

The visuals are sleek and polished, with a futuristic, high-energy look that matches the game’s fast pace. The arenas are well-designed, with cool effects during high-flying moments. The soundtrack is pumped full of energy, which keeps you hyped during every match.

My verdict: If you’re into competitive gaming and love sports with a twist, Rocket League is a must-have. The intense gameplay and skill ceiling make it perfect for anyone who wants to push their abilities to the limit.

What do players say?

Thing_On_Your_Shelf ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s just really fun. It’s very simple to understand the basics, but extremely difficult to reach the highest skill levels. It’s fun for people who don’t play to watch and understand.

6. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 [Best Sports Game for Skateboarding Nostalgia]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Sports / Skateboarding / Arcade-Action Platforms PS4, PS5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch Year of release Original remake: 2020; Next-gen & Switch ports in 2021 Creator/s Vicarious Visions / Activision Average playtime ~10-20 hours Best for Players who love arcade skate tricks, nostalgic soundtrack, and high-score chasing What I liked Every level feels familiar yet renewed; those signature tricks and classic vibes still hit hard.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is the definitive skateboarding throwback, packed with iconic tricks, classic levels, and that nostalgic soundtrack that instantly pulls me back to the early 2000s.

The remake keeps the arcade-style gameplay tight while adding modern visuals that make each trick pop. If you decide to pull off a perfect kickflip or grind through legendary maps, this game is it, especially if you’re using a decent Switch controller.

The gameplay feels smooth and satisfying. I love how landing combos actually rewards me, and chaining tricks together keeps the adrenaline up. The trick system is approachable for newcomers but has enough depth for seasoned players. Sometimes the difficulty spikes in later levels, but it only supports me to keep improving my runs.

Why we chose it Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 protects the nostalgia and adds modern polish. Its classic maps, killer soundtrack, and accessible yet deep trick system make it the ultimate skateboarding game on Switch.

The remastered graphics shine on the Switch, with vibrant, detailed environments that feel alive. Skater animations are fluid and convincing, and the soundtrack hits just the right nostalgic note. The combination of style, music, and tricks really made me sold.

My verdict: If you love skateboarding games or just want a pick-up-and-play arcade experience, Pro Skater 1 + 2 is one game that is impossible to pass up. It’s perfect for both old-school fans and newcomers craving high-octane trick action.

What do players say?

lat3ralus65 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Absolutely fantastic game. When I bought it (closer to launch), it was an impulse buy and I figured I’d play for a few days, then be done and a little disappointed at what I’d gotten for my money. But the game is great, and fun to speed through with each new skater.

7. Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 [Best Switch Sports Game for Multi-Sport Action]

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Sports / Mini-Events Collection Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Windows, Stadia Year of release 2019 (Japan / Asia), Worldwide around 2021 Creator/s Sega Average playtime ~15-25 hours Best for Anyone who likes varied sports events, local or online competition, casual party play What I liked The roster of 18 Olympic events keeps the pace varied; can bounce between sprinting, archery, and swimming without the same routines.

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 lets me step into the shoes of my own custom athlete and compete across 15 authentic Olympic events.

From Track and Field sprints to Rugby Sevens chaos, this game gives me a real sense of variety while keeping each sport engaging and easy to pick up. It’s the perfect Nintendo Switch game if you want to test your reflexes across multiple disciplines.

I love how each event feels different and demands unique skills. Sprinting requires split-second timing, while field events need a more measured approach. The custom athlete system adds a layer of personalization, and competing with friends makes every event way more intense. Occasionally, some controls feel a bit finicky, but it never breaks the fun.

Why we chose it Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 continues to deliver varied, fast-paced sports action while letting players compete in multiple Olympic events. Its variety and customization keep every session fresh.

The arenas are detailed and colorful, which perfectly capture the excitement of the Olympic stage. The character animations are smooth and realistic enough to make each competition feel authentic. Crowd reactions and sound effects boost the thrill, giving me a satisfying sense of victory when I win.

My verdict: For anyone who wants a collection of mini-Olympic challenges on Switch, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 is the ultimate multi-sport experience. It’s fun solo or with friends, cementing its place as one of the most fun co-op Switch games.

What do players say?

psfanboy ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The game is so much fun. It can get kind of repetitive after a while but most of the games are fun.

8. Mario Golf: Super Rush [Best Switch Sports Game for Fast-Paced Golf]

Our Score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Sports / Golf Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2021 Creator/s Camelot Software Planning / Nintendo Average playtime ~5-7 hours for main Adventure mode; ~35 hours to 100% completion Best for Players who enjoy quick sports gameplay plus character progression and multiplayer variety What I liked Adventure mode for giving simple golf courses a bit of RPG flair and pacing it so I never lost interest

Mario Golf: Super Rush shakes up traditional golf with its innovative Speed Golf mode, where you literally run between shots to cut down your time. Add in the story mode and competitive Battle Golf, and you’ve got a golf experience that’s as fast and chaotic as it is fun.

The game keeps me on my toes with its mix of skill and speed. Timing my swings while racing across the course gives me excitement that traditional golf games lack. Battle Golf ramps up the intensity, especially when you’re trying to sabotage other players’ shots. Sure, the physics can feel a little wild at times, but that just adds to the fun.

Why we chose it Mario Golf: Super Rush stands out for turning golf into a fast, dynamic sport. The Speed Golf mode and Battle Golf competitions make every match energetic and unpredictable.

The visuals are colorful and lively, with courses full of personality. Character animations are playful and expressive, and the soundtrack keeps the pace moving. The mix of whimsical visuals and fast gameplay makes each round feel exciting.

My verdict: If you want golf that’s more than just swings and putts, Mario Golf: Super Rush is a must-play. It’s chaotic and perfect for racing through courses.

What do players say?

Delicious_Maize9656 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ This simplified golf game is so much fun and low key challenging too, especially if you want to birdie or eagle 18 holes consecutively.

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Sports Management / Simulation Platforms Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2020 Creator/s Sports Interactive / Publisher: Sega Average playtime ~78-80 hours median playtime Best for Players who love deep strategy, long-term planning, stat management, and building a club over many seasons What I liked I liked how every decision (signing players, managing morale, tweaking tactics) feels meaningful and hooks me season after season

Football Manager 2021 puts you in control of every aspect of your team, from tactics to transfers and even player relationships. It’s the ultimate test of strategy, and I love how it challenges me to think like a real football manager. Every decision – from lineup to training – feels impactful, making it one of the most immersive sports games on Switch.

The game rewards careful planning. I enjoy setting formations, scouting new talent, and seeing my strategy pay off on the pitch. It can be a bit overwhelming for newcomers because of the sheer amount of detail, and it might be a bit different than other great FIFA games, but for anyone who loves micromanaging and strategy, it’s incredibly satisfying.

Why we chose it Football Manager 2021 delivers unmatched depth in team management, from scouting talent to shaping long-term tactics. Its realistic simulation and endless replayability make it the definitive choice for players who love strategy-driven sports games.

This game features clean visuals and clear player animations, making it easy to follow the action. Stadiums are lively, and the interface is detailed yet intuitive. The combination of realistic stats, graphics, and sound effects helps me feel like I’m really managing a professional team.

My verdict: For strategy-focused players and soccer enthusiasts, Football Manager 2021 is an absolute must for a challenging simulation game. It offers endless replayability as you strive to build the ultimate team.

What do players say?

TheJynxedOne ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The game is a lot of fun and, even as my interest in irl football was diminishing a couple of years back, kept me engaged thoroughly.

10. OlliOlli World [Best for Switch Sports Game Skateboarding Exploration]

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Sports / Skateboarding / Action-Platformer Platforms Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2022 Creator/s Roll7 / Private Division (publisher) Average playtime ~24-30 hours Best for Players who want fluid tricks, style-driven levels, and some replayable challenges What I liked The levels feel like skate parks you want to explore, and chaining tricks feels super satisfying

OlliOlli World is a vibrant skateboarding platformer that puts style, speed, and skill front and center. The controls feel intuitive; they let me pull off insane combos while exploring Radlandia’s whimsical world. The game’s focus on exploration and creative trick chains makes it a joy for anyone who loves skating and adventure combined.

The gameplay is addictive. I love stringing tricks together while navigating ramps, rails, and crazy environments. It’s approachable for newcomers but has enough depth for advanced players to experiment with complex combos. A few levels can be tricky, but overcoming them feels incredibly satisfying.

Why we chose it OlliOlli World shines with its mix of precise skate mechanics and creative world design. It rewards skill and exploration in a way that keeps players coming back for more.

The art style is colorful and full of personality. Environments are stylized and alive, with smooth animations that make tricks look amazing. The soundtrack matches the high-energy vibe, which gives the game a constant sense of momentum and fun.

My verdict: If you’re into skateboarding games with personality and depth, OlliOlli World is a must-play. It’s challenging and full of style, making it one of the best sports games for Switch to dive into.

What do players say?

baConn3003 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ As a lifelong skater and longboarder, OlliOlli World perfectly embodies the vibe of skateboarding: cool tricks, beautiful scenery, friendly competition, killer music and most importantly the flow of skating.

FAQs

What is the best sports game for Switch?

The best sports game for Switch is Nintendo Switch Sports. It revives motion control fun, adds new sports, and shines as a party favorite for both casual players and competitive friends.

Is Switch Sports a good game?

Yes, Switch Sports is a good game. It mixes polished motion controls with accessible modes and multiplayer options, which makes it a solid pick for fun sessions with friends or family.

Is Switch Sports accurate?

No, Switch Sports is not fully accurate. It focuses more on fun than realism, but the motion controls still give each sport a satisfying feel that’s easy to enjoy.

Which FIFA is the best on Switch?

The best FIFA on Switch is FIFA 18. It launched with more ambition and features than later Legacy Editions, which makes it the strongest and most complete option for Switch players.