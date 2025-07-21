25 Best Dragon Ball Games Ranked for 2025

Deciding which title deserves the crown as the best Dragon Ball game can be tougher than mastering the Kamehameha, especially since the franchise has been a dominant force in gaming for almost as long as it has reigned over anime and manga. Packed with electrifying battles and unexpected plot twists, this series has inspired some of the most unforgettable gaming jewels out there.

So, whether you’re a novice or a seasoned Saiyan warrior, the Dragon Ball universe doesn’t offer just one fun-filled adventure, oh no… it’s got a whole artillery of gaming joy ready to take on a wild ride!

But which titles truly capture the essence of Akira Toriyama’s masterpiece? We’ve selected and ranked the best DBZ releases to help you find your next adventure. Brace yourself for explosive combat, tangled storytelling, and stunning visuals as we guide you through this pantheon of legendary Dragon Ball video games.

Our Top Picks for Best Dragon Ball Games

With so many Dragon Ball games spanning decades, narrowing down the absolute best can feel like finding all seven Dragon Balls at once. Rest assured, we’ve done all the work for you and here are our favorites:

Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 3 (2007) – Boasting a roster so big, even the most obscure characters like Farmer with Shotgun could probably sneak in. Pure nostalgia overload. Dragon Ball FighterZ (2018) – The game that proved Dragon Ball fights could somehow look even better than the anime – and just as chaotic if you’re spamming super moves. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (2020) – Ever wanted to fish with your tail, fight Vegeta, and then make dinner all in the same game? Kakarot lets you live Goku’s absurdly busy life in full. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero (2024) – The long-awaited return of Tenkaichi gameplay where you can finally settle who’s stronger: Goku, Vegeta, or your button-mashing little sibling. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (2016) – Time-traveling fanfic meets full-blown brawler. Create your own fighter, rewrite classic battles, and train under legends – it’s a chaotic love letter to longtime fans.

Is that it? No, there’s a whole list of epic and immersive titles below – be sure to check them out!

25 Best Dragon Ball Games of All Time

These standout titles are celebrated for their engaging gameplay, faithful storytelling, and ability to make every fan feel like a Z Warrior. Whether you’re seeking intense battles, sprawling adventures, or nostalgic throwbacks, these games are the crown jewels of the franchise.

No more waiting – let’s dive into the lineup and discover the best DBZ game!

1. Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 3

Platforms PS2, Wii Year of release 2005 Developer Spike Chunsoft Average playtime 12-24 hours Unique features Over 160 characters, large 3D arenas, day-night cycle, character transformations, beam clashes

Released in 2005 for PlayStation 2 and Wii, this fan-favorite boasts one of the largest character lineups – over 160 unique fighters, each with their own distinctive moves and transformations.

The battles explode in 3D arenas, giving you the freedom of aerial combat with techniques straight out of the beloved anime. Some critics may have found the gameplay repetitive but we adored the richly detailed combat and the ability to tailor our favorite warriors.

Visually, it’s a treat: cel-shaded graphics closely mimic the show’s vibrant style, while original voice acting adds an extra touch of authenticity.

2. Dragon Ball FighterZ

Platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC Year of release 2018 Developer Arc System Works Average playtime 12 hours Unique features 2.5D tag-team combat, 3v3 battles, assist mechanics, dramatic finishes, destructible stages, auto-combos

Unveiled in 2018 by Arc System Works, Dragon Ball FighterZ is a treat for fans of the anime and fighting game enthusiasts alike. This 2.5D brawler delivers a mind-blowing visual treat inspired by the anime’s signature style, all wrapped around a combat system that’s easy to learn but tough to master. It’s on our list of the best PS5 fighting games for a reason.

Featuring an original storyline split into three arcs, Dragon Ball FighterZ gives players the chance to see the story from different angles. The three-on-three tag team battles let you assemble dream teams of your favorite characters, and the simplified controls make it fun for casual players to unleash dazzling combos. That said, seasoned fighters will find plenty of depth in character-specific techniques.

3. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC Year of release 2020 Developer CyberConnect2 Average playtime 30-55 hours Unique features Action RPG mechanics, open-world exploration, character progression, side quests, real-time combat, story arcs from DBZ, cooking and training systems, multiple playable characters

Take a leap into the legendary universe with a fresh touch of action RPG in 2020’s Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. One of the best action RPG games, it perfectly merges open-world exploration – you’ll get to zoom through beautiful landscapes, interact with well-loved characters, and engage in quirky side quests – with combat that’s brimming with dazzling beam attacks, spectacular transformations, and those signature dramatic battles.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot boasts bright, straight-from-anime visuals, rich character designs, and carefully recreated environments. The original voice cast is back, creating cinematic moments that truly hit the nostalgia chords. Story-wise, the game covers all the big arcs, from the Saiyan Saga straight through to the Buu Saga.

4. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Platforms PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of Release 2024 Developer Spike Chunsoft Average playtime 20-20 hours Unique features 180+ playable characters, Custom Battle mode, “What-If” story scenarios, Vanishing Assault and Revenge Counter mechanics, first-person cinematic cutscenes

The latest addition to the Dragon Ball games lineup is a triumphant nod to the much-loved Budokai Tenkaichi series and one of the top PS5 games. Wait till you step into the vast 3D arenas – you’re in for some big and flashy battles that would make the anime proud. Epic ultimate moves powered by the “sparking” meter and the game’s user-friendly controls make it a great pick for newbies, though competitive players may find the mechanics a bit simplistic.

A highlight of Sparking! Zero is the “Episode Battle“ mode, giving you the chance to relive fan-favorite moments or experiment with alternate “What-If“ storylines that put a fun spin on the original. Add in the visually immersive character graphics, and this game feels like you’re stepping straight into the anime.

5. Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2

Platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC, Google Stadia Year of release 2016 Developer Dimps Average playtime 19 hours Unique features Character customization, hub world exploration, online multiplayer, time-travel missions, RPG progression, large roster, team-based battles

Step right into the world of Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2, a sizzling cocktail of MMORPG flair and fast-paced fight action, all set in the huge, buzzing metropolis of Conton City. This sequel is bigger, bolder, and a whole lot more personalized than its predecessor.

This game is a real gem with many customization choices. You can build your dream warrior from different races, each featuring special abilities. Multiplayer battles and co-op missions make the game even more fun and replayable. Plus, there’s a new element of time travel that lets you change the story of Dragon Ball.

6. Dragon Ball Z: Budokai 3

Platforms PS2, Wii Year of release 2004 Developer Dimps Average playtime 10-24 hours Unique features Fast-paced 2.5D combat, character transformations, Dragon Rush system, fusion mechanics, world tournament mode, story mode with branching paths, Ki charging, beam clashes

Slip into the Saiyan gear of your beloved Dragon Ball heroes in Dragon Ball Z: Budokai 3. This much-loved 2004 classic lets you relive some of the most iconic moments from the anime, combining exciting action with a surprisingly wide roster of characters.Budokai 3’s standout feature is its combat, which masterfully blends accessibility with depth that pays homage to its origins. The Dragon Universe mode offers a semi-open-world experience, letting you fly around legendary locations to battle rivals and uncover secrets. Add lively cel-shaded graphics, and you have a perfect pick for both die-hard DBZ fans and casual players.

7. Dragon Ball Z: The Legacy of Goku II

Platforms Game Boy Advance Year of release 2003 Developer Webfoot Technologies Average playtime 14-28 hours Unique features Action-RPG combat, character progression, open-world exploration, multiple playable characters, side quests, transformation mechanics, real-time battles

Making a huge leap forward from its predecessor, Legacy of Goku II ventures boldly into RPG territory, covering the well-loved Android and Cell Sagas. The sequel outshines the first edition with an enhanced battle system, new exploratory features, and a wider range of characters to choose from. Flex your gaming prowess by leveling up and customizing your favorites like Gohan, Piccolo, Vegeta, and Trunks.

This game is bursting with exciting side quests and unforgettable NPCs that pull you right into an immersive world you won’t want to leave. And anime fans – you’re in for a treat. The stunning pixel art style beautifully recreates those beloved, iconic visuals we all know and love.

8. Dragon Ball Z: Budokai

Platforms PS2, PS3, Xbox 360, GameCube Year of release 2002 Developer Dimps Average playtime 4-13 hours Unique features Cell-shaded graphics, 3D arena combat, story mode based on anime, combo-based fighting, unlockable characters, Ki management systemteam-based battles

Enter the electrifying world of Dragon Ball Z: Budokai, the title that paved the way for the beloved Budokai series. This fighting game not only offers high-octane battles but also takes you on a nostalgic journey through the anime’s classic arcs, spanning the Saiyan Saga to the Android Saga. With visually pleasing, cel-shaded cutscenes and a rock-infused music score that rings true to the series, it’s a bucket-load of fun.

Easy-to-grasp game mechanics make it an instant hit among casual gamers. Feel the rush as you master combos and unique moves without any mind-numbing complexity. The introduction of a 7-slot skill tray system lets you tailor characters with a variety of special moves, abilities, and gear, providing a richer battle experience.

9. Dragon Ball Z: Supersonic Warriors

Platforms Game Boy Advance Year of release 2004 Developer Cavia Average playtime 3-10 hours Unique features 2D fighting, tag team battles, fast-paced combat, special move combos, anime-style visuals, character transformations

For players on the go, Supersonic Warriors is the ultimate Dragon Ball Z adventure: fast-paced, exciting, and full of twists and turns. With 2D aerial duels where speed and strategy take center stage, this GBA title captures the energy of the anime series. Each fighter has distinct skills, making flashy combo attacks easy and fun with user-friendly controls.

The unique story mode that goes off the rails with creative “What-If” scenarios is the game’s crowning glory. Ever wondered what would happen if Goku teamed up with Frieza? Discover the answer in Supersonic Warriors, where each gameplay session is unlike any other.

10. Dragon Ball Z: Burst Limit

Platforms PS3, Xbox 360 Year of release 2008 Developer Dimps Average playtime 5-44 hours Unique features 3D arena battles, cinematic story mode, destructible environments, team attacks, character customization, fast-paced combos

Burst Limit took the Dragon Ball Z series into the HD era. As the first title in the series to appear on seventh-generation consoles, it offers enhanced graphics and refined combat. The story mode revisits the Saiyan, Frieza, and Cell Sagas, blending gameplay and captivating cutscenes.

Combat is approachable yet satisfying, with cinematic “Drama Pieces” that activate during battle to recreate iconic moments from the anime. Each Burst Limit fight feels like an episode coming to life, thanks to the incredible character models and detailed environments.

11. Ball Z: Tenkaichi Tag Team

Platforms PSP Year of release 2010 Developer Spike Average playtime 13-26 hours Unique features 3D arena battles, tag team mechanics, large character roster, interactive environments, special team-up attacks, fast-paced combat

Dragon Ball Z: Tenkaichi Tag Team brings explosive 3D battles and a unique focus on team dynamics to the PSP. This game for the first time allowed players to assemble two-character teams for chaotic, action-packed combat in wide-open arenas. With 70+ playable characters and all of the main story arcs packed in, this game delivers the ultimate Dragon Ball experience for fans who love to play on the move.

The highlight here is multiplayer, which lets up to four players compete in wireless matches. Impressively, the graphics are top-notch for a handheld device, perfectly capturing the anime vibe with smooth animations and bold effects.

12. Dragon Ball Z: Extreme Butōden

Platforms 3DS Year of release 2015 Developer Arc System Works Average playtime 4-19 hours Unique features 2D fighting, combo chains, tag team battles, special moves

This title is a heartfelt tribute to Dragon Ball enthusiasts who appreciate classic 2D fighting games. Brought to you by Arc System Works, Extreme Butōden is a Nintendo 3DS game that comes with impressive sprite-based visuals and quick action gameplay. It gives you variety, boasting over 20 characters and a multitude of assist heroes to choose from.

The game’s story sticks to the legendary Dragon Ball Z sagas, while the “Adventure Mode” brings in exclusive battles and unlockable content. The gameplay mechanics are simple to understand and still, they offer complexity with combinations of moves, assists, and special moves. While there’s no online multiplayer option, the local multiplayer and a variety of gaming modes ensure an exciting experience.

13. Dragon Ball Z: The Legacy of Goku

Platforms Game Boy Advance Year of release 2002 Developer Webfoot Technologies Average playtime 7-12 hours Unique features Action RPG, exploration, character upgrades, story-driven gameplay, side quests

Immerse yourself in Goku’s world as you play through the early storylines of Dragon Ball Z in this adventurous action RPG for the Game Boy Advance. The Legacy of Goku lets you dive into the Saiyan and Namek sagas, mixing adventure, combat, and storytelling to give the classic anime a fresh twist.

The game’s overhead view and straightforward gameplay make it easy to get into, while epic boss fights against big names like Vegeta and Frieza keep things exciting. While the gameplay is a little simple and the pacing can feel uneven, The Legacy of Goku set the stage for future Dragon Ball RPGs.

14. Dragon Ball Z: Infinite World

Platforms PS2 Year of release 2008 Developer Dimps Average playtime 12-24 hours Unique features Fighting modes, character customization, story mode, mini-games, tag team battles

Infinite World brings together the best elements of the Budokai games, infusing them with fresh features for a gaming experience that feels comfortably recognizable yet new. Venture into major narratives from the Saiyan saga to the GT era, all enhanced with dramatic cinematics and swift, intense fights.

Introducing distinctive mini-games such as chasing Bubbles the monkey or going fishing, Infinite World adds a dash of diversity to the basic fighting gameplay. You can dive into the thrill of tightly controlled and reactive combat paired with a heavy dose of strategy and character customization through the capsule system. Overall, Infinite World delivers a fittingly epic goodbye to Dragon Ball Z on the PS2.

15. Dragon Ball: Advanced Adventure

Platforms Game Boy Advance Year of release 2004 Developer Dimps Average playtime 3 hours Unique features Side-scrolling beat ’em up, platforming, cooperative multiplayer, character transformations, collectible items

Revisit the origins of it all with Dragon Ball: Advanced Adventure – a Game Boy Advance classic that chronicles the nascent journeys of the young Saiyan Goku. Join him as he ventures through iconic locations, takes on epic battles with legendary foes, and sets out to collect the seven magical Dragon Balls.

A masterful integration of thrilling combat and side-scrolling platforming forms the gameplay variety this game offers, ranging from terrestrial fights, high-octane aerial combat, to intense 1v1 fight scenarios. Beautifully detailed pixel art and dynamic animations breathe life into the primary DBZ series, offering fans a nostalgic and engaging trip back to Goku’s roots.

16. Dragon Ball Z: Sagas

Platforms PS2, Xbox, GameCube Year of release 2005 Developer Avalanche Software Average playtime 14 hours Unique features Action RPG, open-world exploration, multiple playable characters, combo-based combat, mission variety

Dragon Ball Z: Sagas ventures into new territory, combining action-adventure gameplay with an open-world twist. Players relive the series’ major story arcs from the Saiyan Saga through the Cell Saga, while exploring open environments and collecting Z-Orbs along the way.

The cooperative mode is a highlight, letting players team up to battle enemies and bosses. Combat features iconic energy attacks and melee combos, though the controls can feel unpolished. But even if the game doesn’t fully hit the mark, its ambition to try something different in the Dragon Ball Z gaming landscape makes it a notable entry.

17. Dragon Ball Z: Shin Budokai

Platforms PSP Year of release 2006 Developer Dimps Average playtime 5-7 hours Unique features Portable fighting, 3D arenas, story mode, tag team battles, special moves

Shin Budokai takes the Budokai formula on the go, bringing you smooth, exciting 2.5D fighting action with a fresh twist on the story. Set in an alternate version of the Majin Buu Saga, this title introduces a brand-new plot while keeping the fast-paced combat you know and love from the Budokai games.

Thanks to the responsive and precise controls, every combat is a breeze to play. Multiplayer mode on the PSP stands out, letting you dive into electrifying fights with friends. And, of course, the lineup features beloved characters, each rocking their iconic moves and transformations.

18. Dragon Ball Z: Revenge of King Piccolo

Platforms Wii Year of release 2009 Developer Media.Vision Average playtime 7-9 hours Unique features Side-scrolling beat ’em up, story-driven levels, classic arcade style, multiple playable characters, combo attacks

Before Goku became the Earth’s mightiest hero, he was just a kid with a big heart and an even bigger power pole. Revenge of King Piccolo takes us back to Goku’s early adventures, offering a fresh spin on the Dragon Ball world. This action-packed title combines side-scrolling platforming with beat-’em-up combat, creating an old-school arcade experience with a colorful Dragon Ball twist.

The game takes you through the Red Ribbon Army storyline and the King Piccolo Saga. Its fun narration and bright graphics will take you back to the original series. Plus, it’s easy to learn Goku’s special abilities, like stretching his power pole or shooting energy blasts, making it a game that everyone can enjoy.

19. Dragon Ball: Raging Blast

Platforms PS3, Xbox 360 Year of release 2009 Developer Spike Average playtime 17-35 hours Unique features Realistic 3D battles, wide character roster, destructible environments, cinematic camera angles, story mode

Designed for PS3 and Xbox 360, Raging Blast brings your anime dreams to life with visually striking battles. Players can dodge, teleport, and execute explosive super attacks straight from the anime series.The game boasts a comprehensive list of characters pulled from the major sagas, including your favorite character transformations.

The combat in Raging Blast is fast-paced, flashy, and movie-like, balancing easy-to-learn mechanics and strategic depth for those wishing to master the game. What really stands out are the special moves, featuring powerful ultimate attacks that brighten the screen and ensure gratifying KOs.

20. Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle

Platforms Android, iPadOS, iOS Year of release 2015 Developer Akatsuki Average playtime 100 hours Unique features Collectible cards, match-3 combat, character fusion, daily events, gacha mechanics

Dokkan Battle shows just how great Dragon Ball video games can be on mobile. It blends fast-paced, puzzle-filled gameplay with a splash of strategy to keep things exciting.

Since welcoming players in 2015, this free-to-play mobile title lets players create their dream squads from beloved Dragon Ball heroes and villains, diving headfirst into over-the-top battles.What makes this game so fun is its huge lineup of characters from Dragon Ball Z, Super, GT, and even the movies. Every update brings awesome new character animations and fresh content, keeping the players hooked.

21. Dragon Ball Z: Hyper Dimension

Platforms SNES Year of release 1996 Developer Tose Average playtime 1-2 hours Unique features Fast-paced 2D fighting, multiple playable characters, combo-based combat, story mode, pixel art style

Looking for a blast from the past that’s still fresh today? Hyper Dimension is your answer. A secret treasure of the 16-bit era, it was the first game to bring the world of Dragon Ball Z to life on the SNES with stunning visuals. Unveiled in 1996, this 2D brawler isn’t about mindless button smashing, but instead pushes you towards strategic, nail-biting combat.

While the roster may seem limited with just 10 characters spanning from Frieza to Buu sagas, each fighter is thoughtfully crafted and well-balanced. The game’s unique gameplay elements like teleport counters, in-battle health restoration, and smooth arena transitions were remarkably ahead of their time.

22. Dragon Ball GT: Final Bout

Platforms PS Year of release 1997 Developer Tose Average playtime 2 hours Unique features 3D arena battles, story mode, tag-team fights, multiple characters, cinematic cutscenes

In 1997, Dragon Ball GT: Final Bout hit the scene as the first-ever fully 3D DBZ title on PlayStation. With its early polygonal graphics, it brought to life large, eye-catching character models and a dramatic setting that was a fresh take from its 2D forerunners.This game put gameplay focus on slower, calculated fights where players fought in large arenas using powerful tactics and iconic transformations.

You get to play with your favorite Dragon Ball Z characters and some fresh faces from GT like Super Saiyan 4 Goku – a real treat for the fans. Plus, the rare feature of English voice-overs made it feel extra special to Western fans.

23. Dragon Ball Z: Super Butōden 2

Platforms SNES, 3DS Year of release 1993 Developer Tose Average playtime 30-50 minutes Unique features Split-screen battles, combo system, multiple playable characters, special moves, multiplayer mode

This nostalgic 2D fighting game debuted in 1993 and was way ahead of its time, featuring a split-screen mode that was perfect for intense showdowns in big arenas. With Dragon Ball Super Butōden 2, you can relive key moments from the Cell Saga and even explore a “What-If” plotline that features characters like Bojack and Broly.

The fighting mechanics of the game are both strategic and sharp, requiring smart energy management to come out on top. Once your energy meter is maxed, you can unleash game-changing superattacks such as Gohan’s Father-Son Kamehameha or Vegeta’s Final Flash. The visuals are also a treat for the fans, with fun sprite animations really bringing the anime’s style to life.

24. Dragon Ball Z: Ultimate Tenkaichi

Platforms PS3, Xbox 360 Year of release 2011 Developer Spike Average playtime 12 hours Unique features Open-world exploration, dynamic combat, character customization, cinematic story mode, destructible environments, large roster

In this release, Dragon Ball Z’s traditional fighter gets a cinematic makeover. Perfectly encapsulating the over-the-top action from the much-loved anime, Ultimate Tenkaichi is a real feast for the eyes. The combat mixes quick-time events with explosive ultimate attacks, making every clash feel like it’s straight from the series.

The best part of the game has to be Hero Mode, where you get to create and customize your own Saiyan character. This RPG-style campaign lets you jump into a new personalized storyline and level up your warrior through epic battles, offering a fresh, fun way to explore the Dragon Ball Z universe like never before.

25. Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultimate Mission

Platforms Arcade, Switch, 3DS, PC Year of release 2010 Developer Dimps Average playtime 20-30 hours Unique features Card-based battles, mission variety, character upgrades, multiplayer modes, anime-inspired visuals, expansive character roster

Ultimate Mission brings the hit Japanese arcade game to the Nintendo 3DS, offering a fun and fresh card-battling escapade. You’ll assemble teams using cards featuring heroes, villains, and epic transformations from every Dragon Ball saga, building dream rosters that span the entire universe. 200+ missions and a massive character lineup guarantee non-stop fun.

By blending strategic card choices, resource management, and just-right timing, the gameplay brings a unique, tactical flair often missing from the usual Dragon Ball Z titles. Visually, Ultimate Mission goes all out – get ready for eye-popping animations, flashy special moves, and that signature over-the-top action that makes Dragon Ball such a blast to watch.

Capturing the Essence: What Makes This Series Special?

Before we get into our highest-ranking picks, it’s worth taking a pause to really get why Dragon Ball has etched its mark in gaming history. Besides the electrifying battles and power-ups, it’s the celebration of camaraderie, endurance, and personal evolution that gives it its charm. Let’s look into more features that set this gaming series apart:

Cinematic Arcs: Stories right from the anime and manga, authentically brought to life.

Stories right from the anime and manga, authentically brought to life. Iconic Characters: A roster often spanning from Goku and Vegeta to lesser-known yet adored heroes like Janemba or Kefla.

A roster often spanning from Goku and Vegeta to lesser-known yet adored heroes like Janemba or Kefla. Distinctive Gameplay: Variety of play styles from quick-fire 2D battles to expansive open-world RPGs.

Variety of play styles from quick-fire 2D battles to expansive open-world RPGs. Edge-of-Your-Seat Action: Adrenaline-pumping clashes against powerful foes.

Adrenaline-pumping clashes against powerful foes. Nostalgia Trip: Retro vibes with a fresh twist, bringing back fond memories and welcoming a new generation to Goku’s world.

Sounds like your kind of adventure? Stay tuned as we reveal the top 25 Dragon Ball games ever made!

Genre Breakdown: Fighting, RPGs, and Beyond

The Dragon Ball gaming world goes beyond explosive battles, offering something for every type of player. It’s home to some of the best anime games out there. Over the years, the series has experimented with different genres, each showing a fresh side of Goku’s adventures.

Fighting games are the bread and butter of the franchise. From 2D classics like Dragon Ball Super Butōden 2 to the high-energy chaos of Budokai Tenkaichi games and related Dragon Ball Z titles, they let you unleash iconic moves in epic arenas. The latest fighting game in the Dragon Ball franchise, Sparking! Zero, takes things to the next level, boasting breathtaking graphics and tournament-ready combat.

RPGs bring the epic storytelling of Dragon Ball to life. Games like The Legacy of Goku series and Kakarot let you dive into open worlds, level up your favorite heroes, and relive the sagas with amazing detail. Xenoverse lets you create your own avatar and explore alternate timelines, ensuring hours of replay fun.

For those who prefer strategy to fighting games, card-based titles like Heroes: Ultimate Mission and Dokkan Battle mix tactical deck-building with over-the-top visuals, proving it’s not all about raw power.

Finally, beat-’em-ups and platformers like Advanced Adventure deliver classic side-scrolling action with a nostalgic charm that never gets old.

Whether you love fast-paced fighting games, immersive RPGs, or strategic challenges, Dragon Ball has a game tailored just for you.

Multiplayer in Dragon Ball Games

Dragon Ball games have always thrived on their multiplayer component, giving fans a glimpse of the grand-scale bouts they know and love from the anime. Whether you’re having a friendly split-screen contest with pals or taking on challengers online, multiplayer modes dial up the competitive nature and unruly excitement of Dragon Ball fights.

That said, not all DBZ games focus on multiplayer. Some, particularly the older RPGs and story-based games, are solo adventures. Here’s a list showing which of the 25 games have multiplayer and which don’t:

Game Title Multiplayer Mode Type of Multiplayer Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultimate Mission ✅ Local (Wireless) Dragon Ball Z: Ultimate Tenkaichi ✅ Local, Online Dragon Ball Z: Super Butōden 2 ✅ Local (Split-Screen) Dragon Ball GT: Final Bout ✅ Local Dragon Ball Z: Hyper Dimension ✅ Local Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle ❌ None Dragon Ball: Raging Blast ✅ Local, Online Dragon Ball Z: Revenge of King Piccolo ❌ None Dragon Ball Z: Shin Budokai ✅ Local (Ad-Hoc Wireless) Dragon Ball Z: Sagas ✅ Local Co-Op Dragon Ball: Advanced Adventure ❌ None Dragon Ball Z: Infinite World ✅ Local Dragon Ball Z: The Legacy of Goku ❌ None Dragon Ball Z: Extreme Butōden ✅ Local Dragon Ball Z: Tenkaichi Tag Team ✅ Local (Ad-Hoc Wireless) Dragon Ball Z: Burst Limit ✅ Local, Online Dragon Ball Z: Supersonic Warriors ✅ Local (Link Cable) Dragon Ball Z: Budokai ✅ Local Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 ✅ Local, Online, Co-Op Dragon Ball Z: The Legacy of Goku II ❌ None Dragon Ball Z: Budokai 3 ✅ Local Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot ❌ None Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 3 ✅ Local, Online (Wii) Dragon Ball FighterZ ✅ Local, Online, Co-Op Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero ✅ Local, Online, Co-Op

FAQs

How do Dragon Ball games relate to the anime series?

Dragon Ball games adapt key story arcs, characters, and battles from the anime, letting fans experience iconic moments and explore new scenarios. They capture the series’ energy with faithful visuals, moves, and soundtracks, deepening the connection to the original show.

Do any of the best Dragon Ball games have co-op multiplayer?

Yes, several top Dragon Ball games like Dragon Ball FighterZ and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 feature co-op multiplayer. They let players team up for story missions or battle together, adding a social layer to the fast-paced action.

Which Dragon Ball Z game has the most comprehensive storyline?

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has the most comprehensive storyline. It covers the entire Z saga with detailed side quests, character backstories, and world-building, delivering an RPG-style experience that goes far beyond typical fighting games.

Are Dragon Ball games suitable for all ages?

No, not all Dragon Ball games are for all ages. Most suit teens and older because of violence and fast-paced fights. Some have tougher mechanics or more intense action, so check ratings before diving in if you’re worried about content.

Is there continuity between different Dragon Ball games?

No, most Dragon Ball games are standalone experiences. They draw from the anime but rarely connect. Each game’s plot and characters usually reset, so you don’t need prior knowledge to jump in. Series like Budokai and Xenoverse have sequels, though.