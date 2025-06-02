8 Best Paradox Games in 2025: Deep & Amazing Strategy Titles

If you’re on the hunt for the best Paradox games, you’ve landed in the perfect spot. As a passionate fan of deep, immersive strategy titles that challenge your thinking and reward creative solutions, I can confidently say no one does it better than Paradox.

They’ve got a fantastic collection of strategy games, but it can be intimidating for newcomers to the genre or for strategy vets who are looking for their best games to date. And that’s where I come in!

I’ve taken a deep dive into Paradox’s extensive library and collected some of their best games, including both their developed and published titles. While some may be largely similar in terms of setting, each has extremely varied playstyles, themes, and gameplay to suit any strategy player.

Ready to discover your next great Paradox game? Let’s dive in!

Our Top Picks for Paradox Games

Ready to jump into the best of the best? Check out these standout Paradox games that have captured the hearts of strategy fans everywhere – and find out which one will be your next epic adventure:

Stellaris (2016) – A space-faring strategy game to explore and build a galactic empire across the universe. Something akin to Star Wars, conquering, exploring new planets, discovering secrets, and galactic diplomacy with civilizations you find. Crusader Kings II (2012) – Take on the role of a king to forge alliances, wage wars, diplomatic marriages, and shadowy assassinations, all to build your empire and a thriving dynasty in a medieval world. A more beginner-friendly title to Paradox Interactive’s library of 4x games. Age of Wonders 4 (2023) – Prefer a more ‘fantastical’ setting? Age of Wonders 4 applies that patented Paradox Interactive strategy elements into a world of ‘wonder’ with magic, dragons, and immersive role-playing with a fantastic blend of 4x strategy and turn-based combat.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. There are still plenty of games to check out, each with different themes, gameplay, and level of complexity. Check my detailed review of each to find the best Paradox games!

8 Best Paradox Games: Strategic Gameplay in Every Flavor

Whether you’re into deep historical epics, intense WWII simulations, or sprawling space adventures, Paradox has something that’ll pull you in.

And if you’re not about the war or grand strategy vibe, no worries – I’ve included some great non-violent titles too. There’s a perfect Paradox game out there for everyone, so let’s find yours!

1. Stellaris

Platforms Windows, Mac, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2016 Developer Paradox Development Studio Average playtime 30 – 100 hours

Stellaris is among the best 4x games in the space-faring genre and for good reason. No other game captures the thrill of strategic space exploration quite like this. You’ll discover stunning, diverse planets and vast galaxies as you build and manage your own intergalactic empire.

What truly sets Stellaris apart is its use of procedural generation. From planets and galaxies to quests and alien species, the game creates a unique and ever-changing universe every time you play. This means you have nearly endless freedom to explore star lanes, colonize new worlds, and craft your space saga.

If you’ve ever dreamed of commanding a powerful space fleet, Stellaris delivers that satisfying experience – and for space fans like me, it’s a must-play.

2. Europa Universalis IV

Platforms PC Year of release 2013 Developer Paradox Development Studio Average playtime 80 – 110 hours

Europa Universalis IV is one of the greatest grand strategy games for a good reason. It has some of the most intricate systems and in-depth mechanics to manage your nation in your quest for world domination.

The game enables you to lead any historically accurate nation, starting from the late Middle Ages all the way to the Napoleonic era, as players aim to build an empire to outlast history. It’s very historically accurate but gives you the flexibility to experience and navigate through iconic events as you see fit.

Plus, the game has been out for over 10 years now, with plenty of DLCs to jump into. The next iteration in the franchise, Europa Universalis V is coming out soon, so now’s the perfect time to master the game’s complex mechanics before the next generation releases!

3. Hearts of Iron IV

Platforms PC Year of release 2016 Developer Paradox Development Studios Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 50 – 110 hours

For fans of more recent history and wars, particularly World War 2 games, Hearts of Iron IV is one of Paradox Interactives’ best titles.

In Hearts of Iron IV, players take on the role of any country in the world and follow in their footsteps or take off on the unbeaten path to carve a new future.

Control which fronts you engage in, figure out the ideology your nation will follow, and develop technologies or weapons of mass destruction to get your nation through these dark times.

Hearts of Iron IV differentiates itself greatly from other Paradox games so if you’re a fan of WW2 history and grand strategy gameplay, give Hearts of Iron IV a shot.

4. Crusader Kings II

Platforms PC Year of release 2012 Developer Paradox Interactive Average playtime/Best for/Unique features 60 – 100 hours

Crusader Kings II is highly touted as a more accessible grand strategy game compared to the more complex mechanics of the Europa Universalis series. Instead of taking control of a ‘nation’, in Crusader Kings 2, you aim to create a dynasty that outlasts the ages.

You take the role of a Christian Lord, set towards the tail end of the Dark Ages, with a played game beginning in 1066 – 1337 in the past, culminating in 1453.

You’ll need to keenly manage your relationships where steadfast allies can quickly turn to bloodthirsty rivals, unraveling plots against your kin, politics and intrigue, all while expanding your domain and engaging in power struggles with the Church & Pope, fighting off wild Mongol hordes, and slaying heretics.

Crusader Kings 2 has a larger emphasis on storytelling and roleplaying compared to other Paradox grand strategy games, and while complex, it doesn’t have as many confusing mechanics as Europa Universalis, perfect for new players.

5. Cities: Skylines

Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4/PS5, Xbox consoles Year of release 2015 Developer Paradox Interactive Average playtime 30 – 50 hours

If war and conquering nations aren’t your thing, perhaps you prefer the technicalities and real-world problem-solving of city building games. Then Cities: Skylines will be right up your alley!

In Cities: Skylines, you’re tasked with developing and managing your city. Plan highways and roads, build school districts and industrial areas, and keep your streets clean and free of crime.

Among Paradox Interactive’s expansive strategy games lineup, Cities: Skylines is the ‘easiest’ to get into so it’s perfect for casual strategy gamers.

6. Age of Wonders 4

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Developer Triumph Studios Average playtime 20 – 75 hours

Age of Wonders 4 is a 4x turn-based strategy game but with an interesting fantasy twist. Things work a bit differently here and is best for players who want in-depth combat and are interested in standard fantasy fare like orcs, elves, magic, and dragons.

You know, Lord of the Rings Middle-Earth style ideas and rules. Gameplay is challenging but not overwhelming, with most of the focus being on the excellent turn-based combat.

Personally, I’m a big fan of fantasy settings, and the sense of fun and stories you roleplay in Age of Wonders 4 are solid. Games tend to be shorter than other Paradox titles, so it’s also a solid game for new players to try the 4x strategy genre.

7. Empire of Sin

Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2020 Developer Romero Games Average playtime 15 – 30 hours

If you’re not a fan of titles that play and focus on medieval settings like Crusader Kings or WW2 like Hearts of Iron IV, there are alternatives like Empire of Sin.

The game is set in Prohibition-era Chicago in the 1920s, where the streets are rife with gang bosses and you need to earn your place in the criminal underworld alongside the most notorious bosses in history, like Al Capone, Stephanie St. Claire, and Joseph Saltis.

You’ll vie for territory while expanding and defending against other gangs in tactical, thrilling turn-based combat. The atmosphere and stories here are the star of the show, so if you’re into 1920 gang history, Empire of Sin is worth it.

8. Prison Architect

Platforms PC, Mobile, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2015 Developer Introversion Software Average playtime 20 – 50 hours

The last game we’re checking out is a unique one, but possibly the greatest game in the genre, Prison Architect. Prison Architect thrusts you into the role of a warden housing the most ruthless inmates imaginable.

One unique thing I love about Prison Architect is that it allows you to play in ‘Escape Mode’. After designing an unbreakable prison, you can attempt to break out of your prison to test its limits.

There’s a lot you can do here, even in the late game, so it’s well worth the price if you want a unique management-style game to keep you engaged for hours.

FAQs

What is the best Paradox game?

The best Paradox games include Europa Universalis IV, the Crusader Kings franchise, Stellaris, and Hearts of Iron IV. Each offer distinct themes, playstyles, and mechanics, with varying levels of complexity, but are well regarded as the best Paradox Interactive has to offer.

What is the most played Paradox game?

Based on the player base and the latest counts, the most played Paradox game is Hearts of Iron IV. It’s popular for its WW2 setting & accurate representation of history, accompanied by a fantastic mix of grand strategy and RTS gameplay.