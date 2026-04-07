A lot of gamers are still looking for a Crimson Desert review that will finally convince them to buy the game, which is totally understandable. After all, the game had a very divisive launch that split players and critics.

Crimson Desert drew 239,000 players on Steam within 24 hours, a testament to the hype it generated leading up to its release. But that same week, developer Pearl Abyss saw its stock drop by 30 percent after reviews came out. Some praised the game, while others felt disappointed, which sparked one of the biggest debates of the year, as noted in many Crimson Desert review discussions.

By now, you’ve probably seen the mixed scores. IGN gave it a 6 out of 10, while DualShockers scored it a higher 9.5 out of 10. That’s a big gap. There are many more conflicting reviews from other notable gaming websites, which makes a detailed Crimson Desert review especially important for buyers.

Is Crimson Desert worth it? This article breaks it all down clearly and honestly. Like a proper Crimson Desert review, we’ll look at the Crimson Desert pros and cons, game length, and the real problems players are facing . We’ll also cover performance and share tips to help you get the most out of the game.

TL;DR: Crimson Desert Overview

Genre Action-adventure RPG Core Loop Explore Pywel, fight bosses, and collect Abyss Artifacts Biggest Strength Visuals on the BlackSpace Engine Biggest Weakness Weak story and clunky inventory Standout Feature Exploration-based progression Best For Patient explorers who prioritize massive scale over story Clear Verdict A solid but divisive 77 Metacritic score

Crimson Desert Review Scores Explained: What the Scores Actually Tell You

There’s a lot of discussion and debate among players and critics about the Crimson Desert Metacritic score. In any Crimson Desert review, this number is often treated as a key reference point. Right now, it sits at 77 based on over 100 critic reviews, with a similar average on OpenCritic.

At first glance, a 77 Metacritic score may seem low. The game had a huge amount of hype before release, and many expected a score in the high 80s or even 90s.

But a 77 is not a bad score. In fact, a balanced Crimson Desert review would describe it as solid for a large open-world game. For comparison, Black Myth: Wukong scored an 81 and still received several Game of the Year nominations. This puts the Crimson Desert Metacritic score in a better light.

Crimson Desert received a wide range of reviews, which explains the mixed reaction. This is a core point in any Crimson Desert review analysis of the game’s reception. Here’s a quick look at how the game was reviewed by notable websites:

DualShockers 9.5 / 10 Destructoid 8.5 / 10 GameRant 8 / 10 Game Informer 7 / 10 Game Informer 7 / 10 IGN 6 / 10 TheGamer 4 / 5 Eurogamer 3 / 5 VG247 3 / 5

The split generally comes down to what players want. A Crimson Desert review aimed at exploration fans will likely be more positive. Players who enjoy exploration and complex combat systems tend to like the game, while those looking for a strong story and more polished mechanics often feel disappointed.

The early Crimson Desert review scores also had a real financial impact. Pearl Abyss saw its stock drop by about 30 percent after the reviews went live, which showed just how influential a Crimson Desert review can be on investor confidence.

Player opinion has become more positive since the game’s opening week. While the game had a rocky launch with a 51 percent rating on Steam, it has now climbed to an 85 percent “Very Positive” rating. If you revisit any updated Crimson Desert review, you’ll notice this shift in tone, especially as players push past the slow opening hours.

The release of Patch 1.01.00 also helped a lot. A more recent Crimson Desert review will likely mention this update, as it improved performance, fixed bugs, and polished the interface, among many other things. This made the game much more appealing to skeptical players who were waiting for a smoother experience before diving in.

If you’ve already seen all the Crimson Desert review scores and want to finally give it a chance, getting a Crimson Desert Steam key on Eneba is a cost-effective way to own the game. You can choose to grab the standard edition or the Crimson Desert Deluxe Edition, which includes items that can give you a boost early on.

★ Visually Stunning Open-World Game Crimson Desert for PC Shop on Eneba

From MMO to Single-Player: What Crimson Desert Actually Is

Developed and published by Pearl Abyss, Crimson Desert is an action-adventure game with many elements from the RPG genre, which is why it’s commonly referred to as an action RPG. It was originally planned as a prequel to Black Desert Online, which is an MMORPG.

Initially announced in 2019, Crimson Desert is the first full single-player game by Pearl Abyss and was released on March 19, 2026, after a long development and several delays. It’s available on Windows, macOS, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Set in the vast continent of Pywel, the game is an AAA title centered on Kliff, a mercenary leader who is on a dangerous journey to find his comrades and rebuild his group, the Greymanes. It features a dynamic combat system and emphasizes exploration, with multiple ways to traverse the massive open world filled with secrets.

Although it’s a different game from Black Desert Online, Crimson Desert contains elements typically found in MMORPGs. It has complex systems for upgrading your characters and includes a large number of extra activities and side quests.

The latter is both good and bad, depending on who you ask. For some players, the amount of content is a major strength. Others feel it becomes repetitive quickly. This divide is commonly reflected in any Crimson Desert review you read.

It’s hard to find a direct comparison for the game. Some Crimson Desert review pieces instead describe it as a mix of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (exploration), The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (tone and setting), Dragon’s Dogma 2 (combat), and Red Dead Redemption 2 (immersion). In addition, it keeps the fast combat style of Black Desert Online.

In its current state, Crimson Desert is an enjoyable open-world RPG that blends ideas from many popular games while building its own identity, which is often pointed out in Crimson Desert review discussions. It continues to divide both critics and players and still needs improvements in many areas, but the future looks bright for the game.

Pearl Abyss has already released a huge patch that fixes many issues. More updates are expected to arrive, as Pearl Abyss CEO Heo Jin-young has stated that they are more focused on improving the base game rather than DLC or multiplayer.

Crimson Desert Pros and Cons

As shown by the mixed Crimson Desert review scores, the game has plenty of good things but also falls short in several areas. Here’s a quick breakdown of the Crimson Desert pros and cons to help you decide if it’s worth your time and money:

Pros Cons ✅ One of the most visually impressive open worlds this generation, powered by the BlackSpace Engine



✅ Flexible combat system that rewards creativity and player skill



✅ Massive content scope with over 100 hours of gameplay



✅ Strong emphasis on exploration with rewarding discoveries and secrets



✅ Deep side systems like crafting and animal taming



✅ Active post-launch support, with the first big patch (1.01.00) already providing a large number of fixes and improvements ❌ Weak and unfocused story with a dull main character, poor pacing, and low emotional impact



❌ Unintuitive controls and clunky inventory management



❌ Overwhelming systems with little guidance, which leads to a steep learning curve



❌ Boss fights can feel unbalanced, with noticeable difficulty spikes



❌ Some performance and technical issues, which vary by platform



❌ Quests often feel grindy and lack variety

These Crimson Desert pros and cons should give you a better idea of what you’re getting if you decide to buy the game. Keep in mind that Pearl Abyss is still actively working on further improving the game, so some of the listed cons may no longer be an issue eventually.

Crimson Desert Performance and Visuals: Next-Gen Ambition, Rough Edges

Built on the proprietary BlackSpace Engine, Crimson Desert is a visually impressive open-world game with very detailed environments and stunning lighting effects. Its large landscapes, dense forests, and dynamic weather all help create a believable world. While the visuals look amazing, achieving smooth performance requires specific hardware and settings.

On PC, the game is generally well-optimized but very demanding. For one, it requires an SSD with at least 150 GB of free space. If you have an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT, you can hit 60 FPS at 1440p resolution, but you should use Ultra settings instead of Cinematic. You can also keep Ray Tracing on since it has a negligible impact on performance, which is a surprise.

Crimson Desert has some notable technical bugs to watch out for. Currently, DLSS 4.5 causes flickering, so it’s recommended to switch to DLSS 4.0. Also, avoid Ray Reconstruction for now. Although it makes shadows look better, it can cut your frame rate in half and make rain invisible.

Setting the Lighting Quality to Ultra is another way to improve your experience. Putting it in Max creates too much visual noise and slows things down. If the mouse feels floaty or slow, change Camera Acceleration to 100 in the settings. This makes the controls feel much more responsive.

For consoles, Crimson Desert is one of the top open-world games on PS5, and the best way to experience it is on PS5 Pro. Its Balanced mode uses PSSR upscaling to provide a sharp 1440p image at a smooth 40 FPS. On the base PS5 and Xbox Series X, the Performance mode can look blurry. For these two consoles, the 40 FPS Balanced mode is highly recommended over the 60 FPS mode.

As evidenced by the early Crimson Desert review scores, the game’s launch has not been perfect. Players complained about the level of detail pop-in, where objects suddenly appear as you get close to them. In addition, heavy effects like fire and water sometimes run at a lower frame rate than the rest of the game, which can make big boss fights look a bit choppy.

There is also the still unresolved compatibility issue with Intel Arc graphics cards. At launch, the game simply will not start on Intel hardware. Pearl Abyss is currently working on a fix for this issue, along with many other improvements.

How Long Is Crimson Desert?

If you end up buying Crimson Desert, you should clear your gaming schedule. It’s a massive RPG that you can’t finish in a single weekend, even if you rush everything. This is something almost every Crimson Desert review makes clear.

The amount of time you’ll spend in the land of Pywel depends heavily on how much you explore. If you mainly focus on advancing the story, with minimal time spent on side content, you can complete Crimson Desert in 50-60 hours.

A standard playthrough that includes the main story and a good chunk of the side content will take around 100-120 hours. This is the most common way players experience the game. If you’re a completionist and want to do everything, you’re looking at 150 hours or more.

These playtimes aren’t surprising for an RPG. Other popular action RPGs like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt have similar lengths.

Due to the game’s progression system, it’s very difficult to do a strict story-only run in Crimson Desert. As noted by any Crimson Desert review, there is no traditional leveling system. Instead, you use Abyss Artifacts to upgrade skills and gear. You earn these from exploring, doing quests, and solving puzzles.

This progression system means that the side content is not really optional, which is often pointed out in an in-depth Crimson Desert review. You’ll need to explore and complete extra activities to stay strong enough for bosses. If you skip too much, it can make the game very hard.

Crimson Desert also has a huge amount of content, which is one of the most common positives in any Crimson Desert review. Even players who have already played over 100 hours report that they have only uncovered around 40-60 percent of the map.

It includes 168 main quests, over 70 unique bosses, and more than 100 challenges related to combat and exploration. In addition, there are hundreds of faction quests across multiple regions.

At $70, Crimson Desert offers great value for the right player. A Crimson Desert review aimed at budget-conscious players will often highlight this. If you love exploring massive worlds where your curiosity is constantly rewarded, Crimson Desert has enough content to keep you busy for months. Even if you don’t do a 100 percent complete run, the price-per-hour ratio is still excellent.

Crimson Desert Tips and Tricks: Essential Advice for New Players

Crimson Desert is a huge game that allows you to approach combat and exploration in many ways, an aspect commonly praised in an honest Crimson Desert review. Here are some Crimson Desert tips and tricks that can help you in your adventure:

Don’t rush the story – The game is a massive sandbox, not a linear RPG. Take your time to explore and learn all the systems. Don’t let the game’s slow early game discourage you. Before making your judgment, try to reach Chapter 5 first since that’s when the game truly opens up.

– The game is a massive sandbox, not a linear RPG. Take your time to explore and learn all the systems. Don’t let the game’s slow early game discourage you. Before making your judgment, try to reach Chapter 5 first since that’s when the game truly opens up. Prioritize stamina upgrades – Stamina is the most important stat to upgrade early on, as it governs climbing, gliding, and blocking in combat. Use your Abyss Artifacts to boost your stamina bar first to make early exploration easier and to increase your survivability in tough fights.

– Stamina is the most important stat to upgrade early on, as it governs climbing, gliding, and blocking in combat. Use your Abyss Artifacts to boost your stamina bar first to make early exploration easier and to increase your survivability in tough fights. Ring every bell tower – Ringing bell towers unfogs the map. Try to find them in each major region as soon as possible to make navigation and planning much easier. There are eight bells in total.

– Ringing bell towers unfogs the map. Try to find them in each major region as soon as possible to make navigation and planning much easier. There are eight bells in total. Use the Abyss regularly – Don’t ignore the mysterious Abyss realm. It’s a major source of Abyss Artifacts, the game’s main progression currency. Clearing Abyss challenges is a fast way to upgrade your skills and stats and unlock new combat moves.

– Don’t ignore the mysterious Abyss realm. It’s a major source of Abyss Artifacts, the game’s main progression currency. Clearing Abyss challenges is a fast way to upgrade your skills and stats and unlock new combat moves. Manage your inventory – Your bag fills up fast. Sell or discard items after completing quests. Recipe books can also be sold once you have read them. Make sure to use the storage chest, added in a post-launch update, to store excess materials and loot.

– Your bag fills up fast. Sell or discard items after completing quests. Recipe books can also be sold once you have read them. Make sure to use the storage chest, added in a post-launch update, to store excess materials and loot. Summon your companions – Aside from switching, you can also summon Damiane or Oongka to follow and assist you in combat by selecting “Summon” in the character switch menu. The game doesn’t explain this feature clearly, so many players don’t discover it until around 20-30 hours into the game.

– Aside from switching, you can also summon Damiane or Oongka to follow and assist you in combat by selecting “Summon” in the character switch menu. The game doesn’t explain this feature clearly, so many players don’t discover it until around 20-30 hours into the game. Utilize sprinting – In addition to the default running, you can also sprint to move even faster. With Patch 1.01.00 having improved the movement controls, you can now increase movement speed by either holding down the running key or tapping it once.

– In addition to the default running, you can also sprint to move even faster. With Patch 1.01.00 having improved the movement controls, you can now increase movement speed by either holding down the running key or tapping it once. Optimize PC/console settings – Manually adjust the HDR settings to improve the game’s visuals, as the default settings are often too bright or oversaturated. On PS5 consoles, disable 120 Hz auto-detection to avoid lower image quality if your TV doesn’t support 4K at 120 Hz output.

These Crimson Desert tips and tricks will make exploration and progression a bit easier and are especially useful if you’re new to action RPGs or open-world games.

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The Verdict: Is Crimson Desert Worth It?

So, all things considered, is Crimson Desert worth it? The answer depends on your preferences, something that becomes clear after reading more than one Crimson Desert review.

If you love playing open-world games that emphasize exploration like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, or Dragon’s Dogma 2, then yes, Crimson Desert is worth it. This is a common conclusion across many Crimson Desert review opinions.

The game offers an incredible amount of freedom and is perfect for patient players willing to play for at least 10 hours before the systems truly click. If you value dense worlds with lots of content, you’ll find hundreds of hours of adventure here.

On the other hand, if you’re a story-first player who loves games like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and God of War Ragnarok, we recommend waiting for a sale. Crimson Desert is an enjoyable game, but its weak story and poor writing are always mentioned in Crimson Desert review discussions.

It’s also better to wait for more patches if you don’t like the controls or if you play on consoles and want a smoother performance with minimal visual issues. Same thing for PC players using an Intel Arc GPU, which is not yet fully supported.

Crimson Desert is an ambitious game that feels overdesigned, which is the consensus repeated in many Crimson Desert review summaries. Since it’s the first big single-player project by Pearl Abyss, the execution is uneven despite the strong foundation. But for the right player, it offers hundreds of hours of adventure.

If you want to jump in now, picking up a Crimson Desert Steam key on Eneba is a great way to save money, with the Crimson Desert Deluxe Edition also available as an option for extra content.

★ Massive Action-Adventure RPG Crimson Desert for PC Shop on Eneba

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