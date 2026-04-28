A Starfield PS5 review coverage finally makes sense in 2026, because this is the version players were waiting for. When Bethesda first launched the game in 2023, it landed with strong critic scores but a noticeably mixed player reception, held back by disjointed exploration and repetitive planetary design.

Fast forward to April 2026, and the shift is real. Starfield 2026 improved in ways that directly tackle the biggest issues, with updates like Free Lanes making space travel feel far more natural and connected. The pacing is smoother, the systems feel more cohesive, and the overall experience is less fragmented than before.

That said, this isn’t a complete reinvention. It’s still very much a Bethesda RPG, with the same strengths in worldbuilding and faction storytelling, alongside some familiar limitations.

So when it comes to whether Starfield on PS5 is worth it in 2026, it largely comes down to what you expect going in, and how much you value depth over seamless exploration.

Starfield PS5 Review: The Version That Clicks

Category Details Genre Sci-fi action RPG Core loop Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks PS5 Release Date April 7, 2026 Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, PC Core Loop Explore star systems, build your character and ship, complete faction questlines, repeat across New Game+ Biggest strength Faction questlines, ship building, and the Free Lanes update are finally making space feel alive Biggest weakness Performance and stability issues on PS5, players registered frequent crashes at launch, though many have been addressed since PS5 exclusive perks Full DualSense integration (adaptive triggers, light bar, touchpad, speaker), faster load times, PS5 Pro enhanced mode DLC included Free Lanes update (free for all); Terran Armada ($9.99) and Shattered Space in Premium Edition only Verdict A much more complete and enjoyable RPG in 2026, though still uneven in exploration, and ridden with performance issues Recommended Edition PC edition on Eneba

Starfield on PS5 in 2026 is easier to recommend than it was at launch. What used to feel disjointed now flows better, thanks largely to the Free Lanes update, which reshapes how you move through space and interact with the game’s systems.

From my Starfield PS5 review, I can honestly say that the core loop is still classic Bethesda – take on faction questlines, upgrade your ship, build your character, and loop that progress into New Game+. The game is at its strongest when you’re engaging with the handcrafted content.

Faction stories, ship building, and character progression deliver the kind of depth Bethesda fans expect. The PS5 version also benefits from faster load times and full DualSense support, with the PS5 Pro enhanced mode offering an extra layer of performance for those with upgraded hardware.

But the rough edges haven’t disappeared completely. Exploration outside major hubs can still feel repetitive, and performance dips in dense cities remain noticeable. Even so, this version finally feels cohesive, not perfect, but confident in what it wants to be.

★ Best Sci-Fi RPG in 2026 Starfield Shop on Eneba

A Galaxy Worth the Wait

Something I can say for sure in my Starfield PS5 review is that this version is easily the most complete and polished console release of Starfield so far. It arrives with the full base game, the Free Lanes update already integrated, and the option to bundle both major story expansions through the Premium Edition.

Back in September 2023, Starfield launched on Xbox Series X/S and PC with a solid 83 Metacritic score on Xbox, but player reception was far more divided. The biggest issues – disjointed exploration, heavy reliance on loading screens, and uneven pacing – held it back.

Nearly three years later, the PS5 release benefits from all that iteration, landing in a much stronger state. If you’re jumping in on PS5 for the first time, this is the best-case scenario. You’re skipping the rough early version entirely and stepping into a game that feels more cohesive and better paced from the start.

Pro tip If you’re buying Starfield on PS5 for the first time, go through the Gameplay Options menu before starting your adventure.

For returning Xbox or PC players, the improvements are noticeable, but there’s a catch – no cross-save support. Starting over is mandatory, which may be a dealbreaker depending on how far you’ve progressed.

If you’d rather stick to the platform with the most robust modding community, picking up a Steam key + DLCs remains the best way to play Starfield outside the Sony ecosystem.

In terms of editions, the standard version includes the base game plus the Free Lanes update. The Premium Edition adds the Terran Armada DLC, the Shattered Space expansion, 1,000 Creation Credits, the Constellation Skin Pack, a digital artbook, and soundtrack.

Pro tip Starfield has a deep range of survival and difficulty modifiers – from food healing and ammo weight to an extreme difficulty mode – that most players never discover. Tuning these settings early can completely transform how the game feels.

Something I want to highlight in this Starfield PS5 review is that, for new players, the Premium Edition has the stronger value. The included Creation Credits alone cover the well-regarded Trackers Alliance questline, which makes it a more complete way to experience the game.

Navigating Stars, Not Menus

Starfield in 2026 feels less like a series of menus and more like a cohesive universe, and we have the Free Lanes update to thank for that. The real game-changer is Cruise Mode, which finally lets you fly freely between planets within a star system.

You can set a destination, engage the autopilot, and actually get up to wander around your ship while in transit. It’s a simple shift, but it completely kills the immersion-breaking “click to teleport” loop that plagued the 2023 launch.

While you’re cruising, the galaxy feels far more alive. You’ll run into derelict ships, random distress calls, and orbital points of interest that make the void feel busy. If you’re playing on PC and haven’t checked out these updates yet, grab a Starfield key for Steam to see how much the Cyberpunk 2.0 treatment has polished the experience.

I need to take a moment in my Starfield PS5 review to speak to the veterans. The endgame got a massive shot in the arm with the X-Tech system. You can now re-roll those frustrating legendary gear effects, as well as chase Exotic weapon variants, and unlock Tier 4 perks.

Even New Game+ feels less like a total reset. The new Quantum Entanglement Device lets you smuggle your favorite S-Tier gear through the Unity. That means you won’t have to start from scratch every time.

There’s also a mountain of just-for-fun additions. This includes the bouncy Moon Jumper land vehicle and the hunt for 27 Colony War Action Heroes.

Is it perfect? Not quite. You’ll still see a loading screen when jumping between star systems. Procedurally generated moons can still feel a bit lonely. But these are now minor hiccups in a game that finally feels confident in its own skin.

Playstyles That Change Everything

Forget everything you know about rigid hero classes; Starfield abandons the fixed archetypes you see in Slay the Spire for something much more fluid.

Something I need to highlight in this Starfield PS5 review is that your identity is defined by a modular mix of backgrounds, traits, and skill trees that evolve as you play. In the Settled Systems, you simply architect your own legend from the ground up:

If you lean into a soldier-style setup, you’ll get the closest thing to the Ironclad fantasy . High health, strong survivability, and a focus on direct combat make this the most accessible way to play. It’s straightforward, aggressive, and ideal for learning how Starfield handles gunplay and encounters.

. High health, strong survivability, and a focus on direct combat make this the most accessible way to play. It’s straightforward, aggressive, and ideal for learning how Starfield handles gunplay and encounters. A stealth-focused build fills the Silent role . Prioritizing suppressed weapons, mobility, and status effects like bleed or poison (through gear and perks) rewards patience. You’re not overpowering enemies but instead setting them up and controlling the pace of fights.

. Prioritizing suppressed weapons, mobility, and status effects like bleed or poison (through gear and perks) rewards patience. You’re not overpowering enemies but instead setting them up and controlling the pace of fights. For players who enjoy systems and synergy, a tech-heavy or robotics build mirrors the Defect archetype . Using drones, automated turrets, and advanced gear interactions, this playstyle becomes less about raw aim and more about managing tools that work alongside you.

. Using drones, automated turrets, and advanced gear interactions, this playstyle becomes less about raw aim and more about managing tools that work alongside you. Then there’s the high-risk, high-reward hybrid approach, similar to the Watcher. Mixing combat styles, shifting between aggressive and defensive perks, and experimenting with buffs can create extremely powerful builds, although they require awareness and timing to avoid falling apart.

Instead of cards and deck-building, Starfield replaces that structure with skill trees, equipment, and modifiers. Each build pushes you toward a different loop, encourages experimentation, and makes your character feel genuinely personal rather than predefined.

Terran Armada DLC and Shattered Space: Deep Space or Deep Pockets?

The Starfield PS5 review short answer – one is essential for new players, the other depends on how deep you want to go.

Shattered Space (2024) is a more traditional, location-based expansion set on Va’Ruun’kai, diving into the lore of House Va’Ruun. It’s tighter and more narrative-focused than the base game, but reception has been mixed.

Some appreciated the grounded storytelling, while others expected something more ambitious. It’s solid, just not a must-play on its own.

Terran Armada (April 2026), on the other hand, feels like it actually belongs to modern Starfield. It introduces the Incursions system, dynamic combat scenarios that can escalate from small encounters to full-scale ship infiltrations across the Settled Systems.

Add a new companion (Delta), fresh gear, and ship modules, and it plugs directly into the Free Lanes update. This is the one that makes the game feel alive moment-to-moment. If you’re starting fresh on PS5, Terran Armada is easily the stronger expansion.

As for editions, it comes down to commitment. The Standard Edition ($49.99) is a safe entry point if you’re unsure. But the Premium Edition ($69.99) is the smarter long-term buy – you get both DLCs, 1,000 Creation Credits for community content, plus cosmetics and extras.

Since it includes future expansions, it’s the definitive way to experience everything the galaxy offers. If you’re on PC and don’t want the full bundle, go with the Shattered Space expansion.

The Good, The Bad, and The Bethesda

When you strip away the three years of hype and discourse that preceded this Starfield PS5 review, what you’re left with is a very familiar Bethesda Game Studios experience – for better and for worse.

Where it excels: It offers Bethesda’s best gunplay and ship-building to date.

The combat is easily Bethesda’s most polished work. You don’t need a VATS-style crutch here; the gunplay is responsive, the weapons feel distinct, and the zero-gravity skirmishes are a genuine highlight.

When you aren’t shooting, you’ll likely lose hours in the ship-building suite. It offers a level of deep customization that makes your vessel feel like a true home among the stars.

The real storytelling, however, lives in the faction questlines. Whether you’re climbing the ranks of the UC Vanguard, navigating corporate backstabbing with Ryujin Industries, or running jobs for the Crimson Fleet, this is Bethesda’s most engaging writing in years.

Pair that with the NASA-punk aesthetic and the new X-Tech system for legendary gear, and the atmosphere becomes incredibly cohesive; especially in handcrafted locations where environmental storytelling does the heavy lifting.

Where it falls short: The “space” between the stars.

One more thing I need to highlight in my Starfield PS5 review is that despite the massive Free Lanes update, the game’s biggest weakness remains its procedural scale. Exploration outside of major hubs still feels thin; you’ll frequently encounter repetitive points of interest and empty stretches on procedurally generated planets.

While Cruise Mode makes star systems feel more connected, you’re still going to see plenty of loading screens when jumping between systems or landing. While the factions are great, the main story seems forgettable by comparison. It’s a weak motivator for such a massive journey.

If you’re going for the PS5 version, be aware of technical hurdles. Both the base console and the PS5 Pro struggle with frame rate drops in dense cities like New Atlantis. It’s a stellar RPG, but it’s one that requires you to accept its fragmented nature.

My Overall Verdict on Starfield for PS5: A Galaxy Finally Worth Its Salt

Enebameter 8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

So, is the PS5 version finally the definitive way to play? The short answer after my Starfield PS5 review is a confident yes, provided you know exactly what you’re signing up for.

You’re in for truly rewarding gameplay if you crave deep systems, thrive on faction-driven storytelling, and can lose yourself for hours in ship customization.

But we have to manage expectations honestly – if you’re looking for “Skyrim in space” with seamless, organic exploration across every horizon, you will be disappointed. Starfield is a game of curated, handcrafted excellence often separated by menus and loading screens; go in knowing what the game actually is.

Pros Cons ✅Combat that actually kicks: Gunplay is snappier than ever, featuring distinct weapon feedback and zero-G fights that turn every boarding party into a high-stakes thrill



✅Space travel, finally: The Free Lanes swaps immersion-killing menus for actual, seat-of-your-pants flights



✅Stories worth telling: Forget the main quest; the faction lines are Bethesda‘s sharpest writing in years, packed with choices that actually matter



✅The shipbuilding rabbit hole: It’s an incredibly deep, addictive system that lets you craft anything from a sleek interceptor to a massive flying fortress



✅NG+ done right: Starting over feels like a fresh discovery rather than a chore, especially with the Quantum Entanglement Device saving your favorite gear



✅Total character control: Massive skill trees, survival modifiers, and the X-Tech system let you fine-tune your build and play exactly how you want

❌ The “Copy-Paste” problem: While cities are great, procedural planets still feel sparse and repetitive once the initial novelty wears off



❌ City stutters: Dense hubs like New Atlantis still suffer from frame rate drops; a CPU bottleneck that even 2026 patches can’t fully kill



❌ A sleepy main story: The central plot is pretty forgettable; the real “must-play” stories are tucked away in faction questlines



❌ Loading screen leftovers: Cruise Mode is a massive win, but jumping between star systems still hits you with a transition screen



❌ Shattered Space is “Meh”: The big DLC is a bit of an acquired taste – more focused than the base game, but won’t be everyone’s favorite



❌ The Mod Gap: PC is still the king of customization. Xbox has some love, but PS5 players are stuck with the most restricted options

For first-time PlayStation players or those curious about the Starfield PS5 Pro enhanced mode, the 2026 version is undeniably the most polished and complete console experience to date.

Great for: Sci-fi RPG enthusiasts, faction questline fans, ship-building addicts, and first-time PS5 players who missed the initial Xbox window

Sci-fi RPG enthusiasts, faction questline fans, ship-building addicts, and first-time PS5 players who missed the initial Xbox window Less ideal for: Exploration purists expecting a seamless experience like No Man’s Sky or existing Xbox players who can’t transfer save progress

★ Most ambitious space adventure of 2026 Starfield Shop on Eneba

One Giant Leap for Bethesda

The arrival of Starfield on PS5 feels less like a corporate move and more like the galaxy finally opening its doors. For years, this was the Xbox game you watched from the sidelines. Now, with the Dark Ties content in tow, those barriers are gone.

With gaming icons like Halo already making the jump to PlayStation, the old console wars feel like ancient history. It’s no longer about missing out; now, the Starfield PS5 vs Xbox Series X debate is really just about which controller feels better in your hands while you’re dogfighting in orbit. Team DualSense and Xbox veterans alike finally see the same stars.

If you’re new to the Settled Systems, don’t worry: you’re not late to a dying game. Think of this like the Like a Dragon series; it’s a massive, living universe that’s only going to keep growing.

While Bethesda is busy dreaming up The Elder Scrolls VI, they’ve made it clear that Starfield is a permanent fixture in their lineup. Between the game-changing Free Lanes update and the shift toward same-week releases for everyone, the message is clear – the stars don’t care what hardware you use.

You can find the best entry point for your journey by browsing the Starfield collection on Eneba, where every edition and DLC is ready for takeoff. From veteran explorers to those stepping into their first cockpit, the definitive version of this sci-fi odyssey is finally here for all of us.

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