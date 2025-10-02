16 Best LEGO Games for Switch in 2025 – Fun, Family, and Adventure

The best LEGO games for Switch mix action, puzzles, and easy multiplayer fun. These video games are filled with jokes, vibrant worlds, and engaging characters .

A good LEGO game is one the whole family can enjoy, and they are simple for kids to play. You’ll love big titles like the Harry Potter Collection, Marvel Super Heroes, Worlds, DC Super-Villains, and much more.

Each LEGO game gives you a new way to explore, build, and laugh together. These adventures are a great choice for anyone who wants fun and hours of playtime on the Nintendo Switch.

Our Top Picks for LEGO Games on Switch

Here are some of the best LEGO games for Switch. Great for kids, adults, and LEGO fans alike. These games are full of fun, exciting characters, and creative ways to play. Players can explore worlds, solve puzzles, and build their favorite LEGO franchises.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (2022) – This LEGO Star Wars adventure is often called the best LEGO game for Switch. It lets you play through all nine movies. LEGO City Undercover (2013) – A fun game for the whole family. You can drive cars, solve puzzles, and catch bad guys across a lively LEGO city. LEGO Builder’s Journey (2021) – A relaxing game for LEGO fans who enjoy building and solving puzzles. You can create with bricks and explore a vivid LEGO world.

These top picks show why LEGO video games are so popular for kids, families, and LEGO fans. Keep reading to see the full ranking of the best LEGO games for Switch and discover more fun titles to play.

16 Best LEGO Games for Switch: Fun Titles for All Ages

These top LEGO games for Switch stand out with exciting worlds, creative gameplay, and plenty of secrets to uncover. Each title brings something different, whether it’s exploring galaxies, solving puzzles, or battling villains.

How many of the best LEGO games for Switch have you played?

1. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Best LEGO Game for Epic Adventures and Star Wars Fans]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of Release 2022 Creators Traveller’s Tales / Warner Bros. Games Average Playtime ~35–50 hours (main story + extras) Metacritic Score 82 (Critic)

I jumped into LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga the moment it dropped on Nintendo Switch, and it instantly felt like the most complete LEGO video game ever made. It’s perfect for LEGO fans and Star Wars diehards who want a brick-built adventure packed with secrets.

Covering all nine films of the Skywalker saga, it gave me the chance to explore huge open hubs, unlock a massive roster of over 300 characters, and even fly legendary ships like the Millennium Falcon, making it one of the best Star Wars games on Nintendo Switch.

Playing through it, I felt the combat system was a real upgrade compared to past LEGO games. Lightsaber duels actually carry weight, blaster fights feel punchy, and I loved how I could switch between characters on the fly.

Pro tip Don’t rush the story. Spend time exploring the open hubs, because that’s where you’ll find hilarious side missions and quirky Star Wars easter eggs.

Co-op is still here, so the whole family can jump in and enjoy couch multiplayer, though I’ll admit that split-screen can feel a little cramped at times on Switch. Still, the freedom to play levels in any order made it super accessible, no matter your skill level.

Visually, the Switch version surprised me. Sure, it’s not as flawless as on PC or Xbox Series X, but the charm of LEGO bricks combined with cinematic set pieces looks great in handheld mode. The soundtrack is straight from the films, so every battle felt epic.

My verdict: This game sets a new standard for LEGO video games. With its scale, humor, and variety, it’s a must-play for LEGO fans, Star Wars buffs, and anyone who wants hours of fun on Switch.

2. LEGO City Undercover [Best LEGO Game for Open-World Exploration With LEGO Humor]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, Wii U, PC, Xbox One, PS4 Year of Release 2013 Creators TT Fusion / Nintendo (Wii U), Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Average Playtime 20–30 hours Metacritic Score 81

LEGO City Undercover drops you into a huge LEGO city that feels alive with secrets, missions, and plenty of humor. It feels like playing a blocky version of GTA packed with jokes and surprises.

You take control of Chase McCain, a deep-cover cop on a mission to catch the infamous Rex Fury. The game’s massive open-world city is packed with secrets, hidden collectibles, and tons of fun side missions.

I loved switching between Chase’s disguises to solve puzzles or access new areas. This game really stands out among LEGO games because it mixes crime-solving, action, and humor in a way that makes me laugh and keeps me exploring.

Playing the game feels like being in a LEGO action movie. Driving cars, jumping over rooftops, and sneaking through tricky missions is satisfying. The co-op mode is a blast, letting a friend join in for crime-fighting fun, though I noticed that camera angles can get tricky during chases.

Pro tip Take your time exploring every district. Hidden bricks and hilarious Easter eggs are everywhere, and using different disguises can open up secret areas.

Even so, the game’s controls are easy to pick up, and I appreciated how you can tackle missions in different ways, which makes it great for players of all skill levels.The visuals are bright, colorful, and playful, with LEGO bricks shining in every corner of the city.

The soundtrack adds to the fun, with upbeat tunes that match the action. While it’s not the most graphically perfect LEGO game on Switch, the charm of the city and the humor of the story more than make up for it.

My verdict: LEGO City Undercover is a must-play for fans of LEGO games who love open worlds, humor, and creative gameplay. It’s a perfect mix of action, puzzles, and comedy that can keep players entertained for hours. It easily ranks among the best LEGO games you can play on the Nintendo Switch.

3. LEGO Builder’s Journey [Best LEGO Game for Relaxing Puzzles and Creative Storytelling]

Our Score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, iOS Year of Release 2021 Creators Light Brick Studio / Lego Games Average Playtime 3–5 hours Metacritic Score 79

LEGO Builder’s Journey feels very different from the usual LEGO video games. Instead of big battles or collecting hundreds of characters, this one focuses on small, personal moments. You move a tiny figure across little LEGO dioramas by placing bricks in the right spots. Every puzzle feels like building with real blocks, and solving them is always satisfying.

The story doesn’t use words at all. Instead, it shows the relationship between a parent and child through creative puzzles. The silence actually makes the moments stronger, and you’ll find yourself caring about these little figures more than you expected.

The game feels almost therapeutic as the lighting makes the bricks look so real, it’s like you could reach out and touch them.

Pro tip If you get stuck, don’t stress. Try moving pieces around in new ways – sometimes the “wrong” idea turns out to be the right solution.

The calm, relaxing puzzles in LEGO Builder’s Journey make it one of the most creative LEGO titles, and it easily fits in with the best Nintendo Switch puzzle games for players who like problem-solving at their own pace. What I enjoyed most is how relaxing it is.

You’re not rushing to fight enemies or clear missions – you’re taking your time, figuring things out, and enjoying the calm vibe. On Switch, the visuals shine, with soft lights and shadows that make every scene feel alive.

My verdict: LEGO Builder’s Journey is perfect if you want a quiet, creative break. It’s a heartfelt story wrapped in clever puzzles, and one of the most unique LEGO games you can play.

4. LEGO DC Super-Villains [Best LEGO Game for Comic Book Fans Who Want to Play as the Bad Guys]

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2018 Creators Traveller’s Tales / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Average Playtime 15–25 hours Metacritic Score 74

Ever wondered what it’s like to be the bad guy? In LEGO DC Super-Villains, I got to find out. You create your own villain and team up with famous DC rogues like Joker, Harley Quinn, and Lex Luthor.

The missions mix fighting, puzzle–solving, and exploring open hubs full of secrets and hidden collectibles. I loved seeing how my custom villain affected the story. It made each mission feel personal and fun, proving why it’s one of the best Nintendo Switch games.

Playing this game feels like stepping into a LEGO comic book. Switching powers, experimenting with gadgets, and teaming up with friends in co-op make every scene feel fresh. The controls are easy to pick up, though some split-screen moments feel a little cramped. Still, the freedom to approach missions in different ways keeps it fun for all skill levels.

Pro tip Try combining different powers from your villain’s arsenal. Some secret areas and collectibles only appear if you use specific abilities together.

The city looks vibrant and full of LEGO charm, with colorful bricks and dynamic animations. The soundtrack and sound effects fit the playful tone perfectly, keeping you engaged in every mission.

My verdict: LEGO DC Super-Villains is one of the most creative LEGO games on Switch. Fans of LEGO and DC Comics will love the humor, story, and freedom to play as their own villain. It’s packed with fun, surprises, and hours of entertainment.

5. LEGO Jurassic World [Best LEGO Game for Dinosaur and Jurassic Park Fans]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, PS Vita, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS, Mobile, Wii U Year of Release 2015 Creators Traveller’s Tales / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment,Feral Interactive Average Playtime 15–20 hours Metacritic Score 70

Ever wanted to explore Jurassic Park, but in LEGO form? LEGO Jurassic World lets you relive all four films with a mix of puzzles, action, and the trademark LEGO humor.

From the T-Rex’s first roar to the chaos of Jurassic World, every moment feels like a playful tribute to the movies. Exploring Isla Nublar and Isla Sorna feels like stepping into giant LEGO-built theme parks, bursting with secrets, collectibles, and dino-packed surprises.

What really sets this game apart is the dinosaurs. You can play as more than 20 different species, from Velociraptors to the mighty T-Rex, and even create your own custom hybrids by mixing DNA. This makes LEGO Jurassic World one of the best dinosaur games for fans who love stomping around as giant creatures.

Pro tip Play around with custom dinosaurs. Some combinations unlock funny animations and hidden areas you’d miss with human characters.

The visuals are vibrant and playful, with lush jungles and LEGO brick builds blending together perfectly. Co-op mode is where the game shines, turning dinosaur chases into laugh-out-loud moments with family or friends.

6. LEGO Voyagers [Best LEGO Game for Co-op Puzzle Solving With a Heartfelt Story]

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2025 Creators Light Brick Studios / Annapurna Interactive Average Playtime 8–12 hours Metacritic Score 79

LEGO Voyagers is a unique co-op adventure that tells its story without words. Instead, players solve puzzles by physically and conceptually “snapping together” as two explorers traveling through mysterious brick-built worlds. The focus on teamwork makes every challenge feel rewarding, especially when you finally figure out how to move forward together.

Most of the game is about exploring new environments, combining shapes, and using each character’s strengths to solve creative puzzles. The two-player setup is key here, and with the Friend Pass, only one person needs to own the game to invite a partner for free.

Pro tip Stay patient with your partner. Some puzzles may take a few tries, and clear communication makes the journey smoother and more fun.

The game’s visual style is calm and cinematic, with warm lighting and landscapes that feel both peaceful and grand. The emotional ending caught me by surprise, giving the adventure a deeper impact than most other LEGO titles.

My verdict: LEGO Voyagers is perfect for friends or couples who enjoy puzzle-solving and want a meaningful story built on teamwork.

7. LEGO Horizon Adventures [Best LEGO Game for Family-Friendly Robot Battles and Couch Co-Op]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS5, PC Year of Release 2024 Creators Guerrilla Games / Studio Gobo Average Playtime 10–15 hours Metacritic Score 70

LEGO Horizon Adventures takes the world of Horizon and turns it into a fun LEGO story. The game still has the giant robot animals and wild landscapes from the main series, but now everything is filled with jokes and bright LEGO style.

You’ll spend your time exploring areas, solving puzzles, and fighting robot dinosaurs made out of bricks. The game is built for couch co-op, so two players can share the same screen without needing split-screen. That makes it easier to play with family or friends.

Pro tip Play in co-op whenever you can. Some puzzles and battles are much easier – and funnier – when you and a friend figure them out together.

The combat feels better than you’d expect from a LEGO game. Shooting Aloy’s bow, dodging attacks, and working with a partner all feel quick and smooth. The cutscenes mix serious Horizon moments with silly LEGO jokes, making it fun for kids and adults.

My verdict: LEGO Horizon Adventures is a family-friendly way to explore the Horizon world. With its mix of humor, co-op play, and robot battles, it’s one of the best LEGO games for Switch.

8. LEGO Harry Potter Collection [Best LEGO Games for Magical Co-Op Adventures at Hogwarts]

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2018 (Switch version) Creators Traveller’s Tales / Warner Bros. Games Average Playtime 25–35 hours Metacritic Score 73

The LEGO Harry Potter Collection includes two full games that cover all seven years of Harry’s story. You’ll follow him from his first day at Hogwarts to the final fight with Voldemort, all retold in a lighthearted LEGO style.

Exploring Hogwarts and unlocking spells gives it an RPG flavor, making it stand out among the best Switch RPGs for younger fans.

In this game, you can explore Hogwarts, cast spells, brew potions, and unlock over 200 characters. Each spell has its own use, like Wingardium Leviosa to lift objects or Alohomora to open hidden doors. On Switch, the collection plays smoothly and is perfect for handheld or TV play.

Pro tip Don’t rush the main missions. Explore Hogwarts to find secret rooms, puzzles, and bonus characters.

The visuals mix LEGO humor with famous Harry Potter locations like Diagon Alley, the Forbidden Forest, and the Great Hall. Many players say the funny cutscenes make even the darker parts of the story more fun and kid-friendly. Local co-op makes it even better since you can team up with a friend to solve puzzles and explore.

My verdict: The LEGO Harry Potter Collection is a magical adventure that brings the whole saga together. It’s a must-play for LEGO fans, families, and anyone who loves Harry Potter.

9. LEGO Fortnite [Best LEGO Game for Endless Survival and Creative Building With Friends]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of Release 2023 Creator Epic Games Average Playtime Endless (open-world survival) Metacritic Score tbd

LEGO Fortnite is a free game mode inside Fortnite that focuses on survival, crafting, and building. It mixes the freedom of Minecraft with the fun characters and style of Fortnite, but everything is made out of LEGO bricks.

In this mode, you explore huge random worlds, collect resources, craft tools, and build shelters or even entire villages. You can play solo or with friends, and teamwork is a big part of the fun. Instead of quick battles, the game is about staying alive, creating, and working together.

Pro tip Make a shelter before night comes. Enemies are stronger in the dark, and having a safe spot can save your team.

The look of the game combines Fortnite’s colorful style with LEGO charm. Characters, animals, and even weapons look like they’re built from real blocks. Many gamers say they enjoy how much freedom they have, whether it’s making cozy homes, fighting monsters at night, or exploring caves with friends.

My verdict: LEGO Fortnite is perfect for players who love building and exploring. With endless survival gameplay and LEGO’s fun style, it’s a great pick for families and friends.

10. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 [Best LEGO Game for Exploring a Giant Marvel Multiverse]

Our Score 7.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC Year of Release 2017 (Switch port 2018) Creators Traveller’s Tales / Warner Bros. Games Interactive Entertainment, Feral Interactive Average Playtime 15–25 hours (story), 30+ hours to complete Metacritic Score 73

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 is a big sequel that brings together heroes and villains in Chronopolis, a giant hub world made of locations from across Marvel comics. You can explore places like New York City, Wakanda, Ancient Egypt, and even Knowhere, all connected into one huge map.

The game has over 200 characters to unlock, including fun versions like Spider-Man 2099 and Cowboy Captain America. While the Fantastic Four and X-Men are not here, there’s still a huge roster to play with. Most of the game is about fighting enemies, solving puzzles, and completing missions in the main story or side quests.

Pro tip Explore Chronopolis between missions. New areas, quests, and hidden characters often appear as you move forward in the story.

The look is colorful and cartoony, with LEGO humor that makes the story fun for both kids and adults. Fans of the game often say Chronopolis is one of the best open hubs in any LEGO game, even if the story feels a little long at times.

My verdict: LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 is full of heroes, time-travel fun, and a giant world to explore. It’s a great choice for Marvel and LEGO fans who want hours of adventure.

11. LEGO Bricktales [Best LEGO Game for Creative Problem-Solving and Hands-On Building]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Mobile Year of Release 2022 Creators ClockStone / Thunderful Publishing Average Playtime 8–12 hours Metacritic Score 75

LEGO Bricktales is not like most LEGO games. Instead of fighting or action, it’s all about puzzles and building. The game gives you a set of bricks and asks you to solve problems, like building a bridge, making stairs, or fixing rides at an amusement park.

You’ll spend your time solving puzzles, exploring small LEGO worlds, and unlocking new bricks as you go. Each challenge feels like building with a real LEGO set, and there’s no single “right” answer. You can design something simple or creative, as long as it works. The levels look like detailed LEGO dioramas, full of color and charm.

Pro tip Don’t worry about making perfect builds. Even clumsy ones can solve puzzles – and that’s what makes it fun.

The game is relaxing but can also be tricky, since some puzzles push you to think in new ways. Reviews note that it feels different from other LEGO games, with a slower, more thoughtful style.

My verdict: LEGO Bricktales is a fun pick for players who like problem-solving and creativity. It’s a slower but rewarding way to enjoy LEGO on Switch.

12. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes [Best LEGO Game for Marvel Action With a Huge Roster of Heroes]

Our Score 7.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS3, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Wii U Year of Release 2013 (Switch port 2021) Creators Traveller’s Tales / Warner Bros. Games Interactive Entertainment, Feral Interactive Average Playtime 12–15 hours (story), 25+ hours to complete Metacritic Score 78

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes is a fan favorite for a reason. It tells an original story that brings together heroes like the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four to stop villains such as Loki and Galactus. With its huge roster, it remains a favorite among the best Marvel games on Switch. The game takes place in LEGO New York City, a big open world full of secrets, side missions, and fun challenges.

You can fight bad guys, solve puzzles, and unlock more than 150 characters. Each hero feels different – Spider-Man swings through the city, Iron Man can fly, and Hulk smashes through walls. Local co-op makes it even better, letting you and a friend team up and explore together.

Pro tip Pick a flying hero when exploring the city. It makes finding hidden secrets much easier.

The game looks bright and playful, with LEGO humor in every cutscene. Gamers often call it one of the best Marvel games because of its huge roster and funny moments. The Switch version works well too, so you can enjoy it on the go.

My verdict: LEGO Marvel Super Heroes is a must-play for Marvel fans. With so many heroes, a fun story, and an open world, it’s still one of the best LEGO games ever made.

13. LEGO Worlds [Best LEGO Game for Creative Sandbox Exploration and Free Building]

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC Year of Release 2017 (Switch port 2017) Creators Traveller’s Tales / Warner Bros. Games Interactive Entertainment, Feral Interactive Average Playtime Endless (sandbox) Metacritic Score 66

LEGO Worlds is like a LEGO Minecraft. It’s a sandbox game where you explore, collect pieces, and build anything you want. There’s no big story to follow – the fun comes from creating your own adventures and shaping the world around you.

In the game, you’ll explore random worlds, do small quests, and build with LEGO bricks and tools. You can make houses, castles, or even whole cities. There are also animals to ride, vehicles to drive, and new characters to unlock, which adds variety as you play.

Pro tip Collect golden bricks early. They unlock better tools that make building faster and easier.

LEGO Worlds is often called one of the best sandbox games, letting you explore endless landscapes and build freely. The worlds look bright and colorful, like giant LEGO sets. On Switch, some players say the game has slow loading times and frame drops. Even with these issues, many still enjoy it for the creativity and freedom it gives.

My verdict: LEGO Worlds is great for creative players who love exploring and building. It’s not as polished as other LEGO games, but the freedom makes it one of the most unique experiences in the series.

14. LEGO The Incredibles [Best LEGO Game for Pixar Fans and Family-Friendly Superhero Fun]

Our Score 6.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC Year of Release 2018 Creators TT Fusion / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Average Playtime 8–12 hours (story), 15–20 hours with extras Metacritic Score 69

LEGO The Incredibles lets you play through the stories of The Incredibles and Incredibles 2 in that characteristic LEGO style. You control the Parr family and use their powers to stop villains, solve puzzles, and explore a bright hub world based on the Pixar films.

Each character has special skills, like Mr. Incredible’s strength, Elastigirl’s stretch, or Dash’s speed. The hub is also full of missions, collectibles, and cameos from other Pixar movies, which is one of the best parts of the game.

Pro tip Explore the hub world – it has hidden Pixar characters and extra missions you won’t find in the main story.

The game looks colorful and captures the feel of the movies. The campaign is short and can get repetitive, but it’s still fun for families who want to play together. The simple co-op makes it easy for kids and adults to enjoy side by side.

My verdict: LEGO The Incredibles is a light but fun game for fans of the movies. It’s not the longest LEGO title, but the Pixar setting and co-op make it worth playing with family.

15. LEGO Brawls [Best LEGO Game for Fast-Paced Multiplayer Battles With Custom Fighters]

Our Score 6.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, iOS Year of Release 2022 Creators Red Games Co. / Lego Games Average Playtime Varies (multiplayer-focused) Metacritic Score 46

LEGO Brawls is the first LEGO fighting game, and it plays a lot like Super Smash Bros.

Instead of a story, the focus is on short battles where you fight to control the stage, grab power-ups, and knock out rivals. As LEGO’s first platform fighter, it feels closer to a great platformer game than the usual silly LEGO adventures.

The game lets you create your own minifigure fighter by mixing parts, weapons, and abilities. You can then battle in different modes, like team matches or free-for-alls. Stages are colorful and based on LEGO themes such as Ninjago, Pirates, and Castle.

Pro tip Try out different builds for your minifigure. Some combos of weapons and abilities work much better than others.

The graphics are bright and playful, but the fighting is simple. The combat doesn’t feel as deep as other good fighting games on Switch. Still, it can be fun for kids and casual players, especially in online matches with friends.

My verdict: LEGO Brawls may not be as polished as bigger fighting games, but it’s a fun, fast-paced choice for fans who enjoy LEGO battles and character customization.

16. LEGO 2K Drive [Best LEGO Game for Racing Fans Who Love Custom Car Building]

Our Score 6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of Release 2023 Creators Visual Concepts / 2K Games Average Playtime 10–15 hours (story), endless in free play Metacritic Score 73

LEGO 2K Drive is a racing game in a big open world. The main feature is the ability to build and customize your own LEGO cars, then take them out to race. The gameplay mixes open-world exploring with fast arcade racing, giving it a Mario Kart–style feel but with LEGO blocks.

You can race through story missions, quick tracks, or free play across different areas like cities, deserts, and swamps. The garage lets you design cars brick by brick, which makes every vehicle feel unique.

Pro tip Spend time making your own cars in the garage. Custom builds make racing more fun.

Missions can get repetitive, and there are too many microtransactions. Some will still enjoy the creative building and fun racing, while others think the extra costs hurt the game.

My verdict: LEGO 2K Drive has cool racing and creative car building, but the repetition and microtransactions hold it back. It’s still a solid choice for LEGO fans who love fast action and cars.

My Overall Verdict

There are many LEGO games on Nintendo Switch, and the best one depends on what kind of player you are. Here are my top picks for different types of gamers:

For newcomers → LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

It’s the biggest LEGO game, letting you play through all nine Star Wars movies with fun co-op and lots to explore.

For puzzle fans → LEGO Bricktales

A calm and creative game where you solve building challenges using real LEGO-style bricks.

For families → LEGO Harry Potter Collection

Two full games that follow all seven years at Hogwarts, filled with spells, secrets, and co-op fun.

For action fans → LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

An original Marvel story with over 150 heroes and villains, plus an open LEGO New York City to explore.

For creative players → LEGO Worlds

A sandbox where you can explore an endless LEGO world and build whatever you imagine.

For racing fans → LEGO 2K Drive

Fast-paced racing where you design your own cars and take them into wild LEGO tracks.

No matter who you are, there’s a LEGO game on Switch that will give you hours of fun. If you play co-op with friends or family, it’s a good idea to look at the best Switch controllers to ensure smoother multiplayer sessions.

FAQs

What is the best LEGO game on Switch?

The best LEGO game on Switch is LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. It covers all nine Star Wars movies, includes over 300 characters, and has co-op play. With fun combat, humor, and lots to explore, it’s the top choice for LEGO fans.

How many LEGO games are on Switch?

There are 18 LEGO games on Switch in total. These include favorites like Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel, Jurassic World, and more. Each one offers a different style, from action and racing to puzzles and building.

Are LEGO games fun for adults?

Yes, LEGO games are fun for adults. They mix humor, puzzles, and action that work for all ages. Co-op, hidden secrets, and nods to popular movies make them entertaining for older players, too.

Are LEGO games good for kids?

Yes, LEGO games are perfect for kids. They have easy controls, funny stories, and colorful worlds. Kids can solve puzzles, explore, and play together in co-op while learning teamwork and problem-solving.

Are LEGO Worlds just like Minecraft?

Not exactly. LEGO Worlds is like Minecraft in that you can explore and build, but it feels different. It focuses more on LEGO-style building, fun quests, and creative play instead of survival.