10 Best Fighting Games on Switch in 2025: A Guide for Every Player

The best fighting games on Switch bring together classic franchises, anime crossovers, and accessible party-friendly titles in one place. If you are an avid gamer who loves balanced competitive matches, testing your skills against friends, or just want chaotic fun on the go, the Nintendo Switch library has it covered.

This detailed guide highlights standout games that deliver smooth mechanics, engaging rosters, and modes suited for both newcomers and veterans. With choices ranging from anime-inspired brawls to legendary series like Mortal Kombat and Naruto Shippuden, here’s a complete look at what makes each title worth playing.

Our Top Picks for Switch Fighting Games

With so many options available, a few titles stand out as must-haves for the Nintendo Switch. These three games deliver the best mix of fighting mechanics, visuals, and replay value that make them the top of the list for fighting game fans.

Mortal Kombat 11 (2019) – This entry secures the top spot because of its polished combat system, cinematic story mode, and massive roster of iconic fighters. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy (2017) – This collection is perfect for anime fans and offers a complete way to revisit Naruto’s journey. Dragon Ball FighterZ (2018) – Known for its stunning visuals that mirror the anime, this title works as both a competitive fighter and a casual pick-up-and-play game. Its 3v3 team battles provide strategic variety, while its fluid animations make every clash feel like an episode of Dragon Ball Z.

These top picks highlight why the Switch remains a prime platform for fighting game fans. Keep scrolling to see the rest of our ranked list.

10 Best Fighting Games on Switch You Cannot Miss

The Nintendo Switch has no shortage of fighters, offering everything between bone-crunching brawls and anime-style showdowns. I rounded up the best ones – how many are in your collection?

1. Mortal Kombat 11 [Best Brutal Fighting Experience]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, Xbox Year of Release 2019 Creator/s Developer: NetherRealm Studios • Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Unique Features Cinematic story mode, gory finishing moves, deep customization system Best For Players who want brutal competitive combat and iconic fighters Average Playtime 15–30 minutes per match Metacritic Score 82

Mortal Kombat 11 belongs on any list of the best Mortal Kombat games because it’s unapologetically ridiculous in all the right ways. The story mode is pure camp, giving you wild plot twists in between beatdowns, while the fights themselves are heavy, dramatic, and gloriously gory. On the Switch, it surprised me with how smooth and responsive it is – definitely not a watered-down version.

Players can choose from a massive roster of fighters, including legendary characters like Scorpion, Sub-Zero, and Raiden. Each character comes with unique moves and brutal finishing attacks that define the series’ trademark style. The gear system allows customization of both appearance and abilities, giving players more control over how they approach combat.

Iit also includes multiple modes, such as Towers of Time, Klassic Towers, and online ranked matches. These modes provide constant replay value, whether you prefer testing your skills against the AI or going head-to-head with players worldwide.

Why we chose it Mortal Kombat 11 represents the pinnacle of competitive fighting on the Switch, delivering depth, polish, and a cinematic experience unmatched by other titles in the genre.

Final Verdict: Mortal Kombat 11 stands out as one of the best fighting games on Switch because it delivers a complete package in one portable experience.

2. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy [Best Anime Story-Driven Fighter]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, PC Year of Release 2018 (Switch port) Creator/s Developer: CyberConnect2 • Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment Unique Features Anime-accurate visuals, cinematic battles, expansive character roster Best For Fans of Naruto and anime-inspired fighting games Average Playtime 20–40 hours (story mode) Metacritic Score 70

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy feels like the ultimate anime binge session packed into one of the most fun Nintendo Switch games you can pick up. It bundles three fan-favorite entries that take you through Naruto’s journey, from his scrappy rivalries in the early days to the massive, high-stakes battles of Shippuden.

The cel-shaded visuals nail the look of the anime, and the fights are pure chaos in the best way possible, with over-the-top combos and cinematic finishers that make every match feel like a season finale.

What I love is how it lets you dive into iconic story arcs, face massive boss fights, and then turn around to smack your friends in local or online matches. The roster is stacked too – you can play as nearly every big-name hero and villain, each with moves that fit their personalities perfectly. It’s one of those games that feels like fan service done right, with enough style and variety to keep you hooked for hours.

Why we chose it It captures the essence of the Naruto universe better than any other adaptation, offering fans both a nostalgic story-driven experience and competitive replayability on the go.

Final Verdict: For anime fans, this trilogy is one of the best Naruto games for its faithful storytelling with flashy and action-packed battles.

3. Dragon Ball FighterZ [Best Fast-Paced Anime Fighter]

Our Score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, PC Year of Release 2018 (Switch version) Creator/s Developer: Arc System Works • Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment Unique Features 3v3 team-based combat, anime-accurate visuals, beginner-friendly yet competitive depth Best For Dragon Ball fans and fighting game enthusiasts Average Playtime 15–25 hours (story mode), endless replayability in versus/online Metacritic Score 87

Dragon Ball FighterZ is one of the most visually striking fighting games available on the Switch. Every match looks like a scene from the anime, with cinematic ultimate attacks and fluid character animations. Players build 3v3 teams, combining iconic heroes and villains to create their ideal lineup, from Goku and Vegeta to Frieza and Cell.

The combat system strikes a balance between accessibility and depth. Beginners can quickly pick up the basics, while experienced players find plenty of technical mechanics for competitive play. Its strong performance on the Switch makes it one of the standout titles in the franchise, especially when compared to other Dragon Ball games that lean more on RPG or adventure elements.

Why we chose it The reason we chose this as one of the best fighting games on Switch is that it captures the spirit of Dragon Ball battles better than any other entry, which keeps players hooked and offers competitive replay value.

Final Verdict: For fans of the anime and fighting games alike, Dragon Ball FighterZ is a must-have on Switch.

4. Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection [Best Classic Fighting Legacy]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, PC Year of Release 2018 Creator/s Developer: Digital Eclipse • Publisher: Capcom Unique Features 12 classic games in one collection, online play for select titles Best For Long-time fighting game fans and newcomers to the franchise Average Playtime Dozens of hours across multiple games Metacritic Score 81

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection is like a museum tour where the exhibits can still punch you in the face. It packs 12 games spanning three decades, letting you relive the scrappy beginnings of Street Fighter, the world-dominating reign of Street Fighter II, and the technical brilliance of Street Fighter III: Third Strike. It’s the series’ entire evolution in one neat cartridge, and honestly, it’s wild seeing how each entry built on the last.

The real joy here is feeling those gameplay milestones click. Street Fighter II still delivers that rush of pulling off a clean fireball or nailing a clutch super combo, while Third Strike’s parry system turns every match into a high-stakes dance of precision and timing. And with arcade, training, and online modes included, you’re free to either sharpen your skills against AI, practice setups until your thumbs revolt, or prove you’re the better Ryu against players worldwide.

Fair warning though: trying to hit perfect Dragon Punch motions on a cheap controller is a nightmare – you’ll drop inputs constantly. Do yourself a favor and get a proper Switch controller before you lose your mind.

Why we chose it This collection captures the full evolution of 2D fighters, showing how Street Fighter went from button-mashing chaos to high-level parry mind games – and somehow stayed fun at every step.

Final Verdict: For anyone serious about fighting games, this collection is both a playable history lesson and a must-have on the Switch.

5. BlazBlue: Central Fiction Special Edition [Best Complex 2D Anime Fighter]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC Year of Release 2019 (Switch) Creator/s Developer: Arc System Works • Publisher: PQUBE Limited Unique Features Massive roster of 35 characters, deep combo system, and visual novel-style story mode Best For Competitive players and anime fighter fans Average Playtime Dozens of hours between story and multiplayer Metacritic Score 81

BlazBlue: Central Fiction Special Edition is basically the love letter to anime fighters you didn’t know you needed – unless you’re already a diehard fan, in which case you’ve probably been waiting for this exact package. It’s the definitive version of the long-running 2D series, packing in lightning-fast battles, a highly technical combo system that rewards lab time, and a sprawling cast so diverse you’ll definitely find that one character who clicks with your playstyle.

The mechanics encourage creativity – combos can chain into screen-filling supers that make you feel like you’re directing your own anime climax. And if you’re the type who likes more than trading punches online, the story mode goes all-in with its visual novel format, giving you a surprisingly meaty (and very anime) narrative to sink into.

Why we chose it It’s the definitive version of BlazBlue, offering endless ways to fight, experiment, and outshine your rivals.

Final Verdict: With its complexity, massive roster, and polished presentation, this title is perfect for dedicated fighting game enthusiasts who want a challenge.

6. Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid [Best Tag-Team Nostalgia Fighter]

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC Year of Release 2019 Creator/s Developer/Publisher: nWay Unique Features 3v3 tag-team battles, accessible controls Best For Fans of team-based fighters and Power Rangers Average Playtime 20–40 minutes per session Metacritic Score 62

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid might look like pure Saturday morning nostalgia at first glance, but don’t let the spandex fool you – this is a legit tag-team fighter with serious bite. The 3v3 combat system lets you swap between Rangers and villains mid-match, opening the door for slick combos, crazy team synergy, and screen-filling supers that feel straight out of the show. The simplified controls are a blessing, too: even if you’re new to fighters, you can bust out some jaw-dropping moves without shredding your thumbs, while veterans can still dive into assist setups and advanced juggles.

It’s true that the roster feels a little on the lean side compared to genre giants. But here’s the good news – what’s there is well-designed, balanced, and constantly fun to play, and the developers have been known to drop extra content over time.

Why we chose it This game stands out as a polished fighter that balances accessibility with competitive depth, making it one of the best licensed titles available on Switch.

Final Verdict: Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is a must for fans of the franchise and a solid pick for fighting game enthusiasts seeking a mix of fun and competitive play.

7. Guilty Gear Strive [Best Modern Anime Fighting Game]

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2021 Creator/s Developer/Publisher: Arc System Works Unique Features Cel-shaded anime visuals, rollback netcode, aggressive combo focus Best For Competitive players and anime fighting fans Average Playtime 30–60 minutes per session Metacritic Score 83

Guilty Gear Strive is one of the most stylish and technically rich anime fighters on Switch. The game thrives on heavy-hitting combat, combining cinematic flair with fluid mechanics that reward precision and aggression. Its cel-shaded visuals look like a moving anime, while the dynamic rock soundtrack amplifies the intensity of every fight. For fans of competitive 2D brawlers, this title feels like a natural companion to the best Street Fighter games that shaped the genre.

The game’s visual aesthetic is often praised as one of the best in the fighting genre, blending anime flair with fluid 3D movement. Activities primarily involve learning characters’ unique move sets, executing combos, and competing in online or local matches. Strive serves as both a welcoming entry point for newcomers and a skill-intensive title for veterans. Its rollback netcode is also highly regarded, making online matches smooth and reliable even across long distances.

Why we chose it We included Guilty Gear Strive because it stands as the pinnacle of anime-style fighters with visual spectacle and a rewarding skill ceiling for serious players.

Final Verdict: Guilty Gear Strive is a bold, high-energy fighter that delivers on both style and substance, making it a top pick for anime fans and competitive fighting enthusiasts alike.

8. Pokkén Tournament DX [Best Pokémon Fighting Experience]

Our Score 8.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2017 Creator/s Developer: Bandai Namco Studios, The Pokémon Company • Publisher: Nintendo Unique Features Blend of 2D and 3D combat, support Pokémon system, accessible controls Best For Pokémon fans and casual/competitive fighting game players Average Playtime 20–40 minutes per session Metacritic Score 79

Pokkén Tournament DX brings Pokémon battles to life in a way fans had never seen before. Instead of turn-based encounters, this title focuses on real-time 3D fighting, letting players control their favorite Pokémon in cinematic one-on-one duels. The gameplay shifts between 2D and 3D phases, offering a unique rhythm that sets it apart from traditional fighters.

Players can chain flashy combos, call in support Pokémon for added strategy, and master the roster’s varied fighting styles. The visuals are bright and anime-inspired, staying true to the Pokémon universe while delivering the intensity of a modern fighter.

For those who enjoy Pokémon games, this spin-off provides a fresh and engaging experience.

Why we chose it It offers something no other fighting game on Switch does, i.e., the chance to step into a Pokémon battle in a fast-paced, competitive format.

Final Verdict: Pokkén Tournament DX is a fun, accessible fighter that captures the spirit of Pokémon battles, making it enjoyable for both casual and competitive audiences.

9. ARMS [Best Motion-Control Fighting Game]

Our Score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2017 Creator/s Developer/Publisher: Nintendo Unique Features Extendable arms combat, motion controls, a colorful cast of fighters Best For Players seeking a lighthearted and innovative fighting game Average Playtime 15–30 minutes per session Metacritic Score 77

ARMS takes the traditional fighting formula and flips it on its head. Instead of standard melee combat, fighters use extendable, spring-like arms to land punches from a distance. Matches unfold in colorful, 3D arenas, with each character offering unique abilities and customizable arm attachments to change up strategies. The motion-based controls make battles feel intuitive and physical, while standard button play is equally satisfying for handheld or docked sessions.

The game’s bright and cartoonish art style sets a playful tone, making it approachable for younger players while still offering enough competitive depth for seasoned fighting fans. With its mix of strategy, quirky fighters, and high-energy matches, ARMS remains one of the most original fighting experiences on the Switch.

Why we chose it ARMS proves fighting games don’t have to follow traditional rules. Its creative mechanics and fun, motion-control integration set it apart as a standout exclusive.

Final Verdict: ARMS is a refreshing and innovative entry in the Switch library, ideal for players looking for something fun and different.

10. Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics [Best Superhero Crossover Fighter]

Our Score 7.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows Year of Release 2024 Creator/s Developer/Publisher: Capcom Unique Features Includes 7 classic Marvel arcade fighters, online rollback netcode, training & museum modes Best For Fans of Marvel, Capcom, and classic arcade fighters Average Playtime 20–60 minutes per session Metacritic Score 86

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics is a definitive bundle of seven legendary arcade titles, including X-Men: Children of the Atom, Marvel Super Heroes, and the iconic Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes. This collection is a celebration of 90s and 2000s arcade culture brought to modern platforms.

Players will engage in fast-paced 2D fighting, building dream teams of Marvel heroes and Capcom legends while executing flashy super combos and chaotic tag-team battles. The cel-shaded visuals and bold comic book art style remain timeless, and the newly added rollback netcode ensures smooth, competitive online play.

The package is rounded out with training modes and a museum filled with concept art, music, and history, making it equally appealing to newcomers and veterans. Fans of Marvel games will especially appreciate the attention to detail in character moves and animations.

Why we chose it It represents the best of crossover fighting factors, i.e., fast, flashy, and endlessly replayable, with a roster that appeals to both comic book and gaming fans.

Final Verdict: This game is a celebration of both Marvel and Capcom, perfect for players who want chaotic fun without sacrificing depth.

FAQs

What is the best fighting game on Switch?

The best fighting game on Switch is Mortal Kombat 11, thanks to its polished combat, cinematic story mode, and deep customization system.

Is Pokkén Tournament 2 on Switch?

No, Pokkén Tournament 2 is not on Switch. The only version available is Pokkén Tournament DX, which includes all content from the arcade and Wii U versions, along with additional features exclusive to the Nintendo Switch.

What is the food fighting game on the Switch?

The food fighting game on Switch is Boomerang Fu. In this party brawler, you play as adorable food characters like avocado, bread, or milk, battling it out with boomerangs. It’s fast-paced, chaotic, and perfect for multiplayer fun on the Nintendo Switch.

Are there any anime fighting games on Switch?

Yes, the Switch has several anime fighting games, including Dragon Ball FighterZ, Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy, and BlazBlue: Central Fiction Special Edition. These titles feature iconic characters, anime-accurate visuals, and fast-paced gameplay.

Does Nintendo Switch have sword fighting?

Yes, the Switch includes sword-fighting games such as ARMS, Samurai Shodown, and action-focused titles like The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. These games highlight weapon-based combat in different styles, from competitive fighters to adventure-driven experiences.