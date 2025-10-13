20 Games Like Slime Rancher 2 Every Fan Should Try

I’ve spent a lot of time exploring the best games like Slime Rancher 2, searching for cozy, low-stress experiences with that same spark. Most fall short – but the ones in this list don’t. They capture that rare mix of curiosity, creativity, and calm that turns a few minutes of play into something you actually remember.

Each title here offers the same quiet satisfaction of collecting, crafting, and discovering at your own pace. They’re proof that good design doesn’t need pressure, only purpose. Now, let’s dive into the games that truly capture that Slime Rancher 2 magic.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Slime Rancher 2

After testing and analyzing dozens of cozy exploration titles, I’ve found three games that capture the same uplifting, low-stress magic that make games like Slime Rancher 2 so special. Each one offers that perfect mix of charm, creativity, and rewarding discovery that keeps you coming back for just one more day of play.

Stardew Valley (2016) – A cozy farming sim where every sunrise feels like a fresh start, turning simple routines into the kind of peaceful progress you’ll never want to rush. Bugsnax (2020) – A delightfully weird creature-catching adventure that mixes humor, mystery, and heart in a way that makes curiosity impossible to resist. My Time at Portia (2019) – A bright, hopeful crafting sim where every blueprint you build brings a crumbling world back to life. One project at a time.



These three titles define what makes these games like Slime Rancher 2 so addictive: creativity without chaos and discovery without deadlines. Keep scrolling to explore the full list of twenty games that deliver that same cozy, feel-good experience.

20 Best Games Like Slime Rancher 2 You’ll Love Exploring

After reviewing dozens of relaxing life sims and creature-collecting games, I’ve narrowed down the most rewarding titles that truly capture the joy of discovery, creativity, and calm progression. Each one brings its own charm, but all share that same comforting spirit of exploration that makes these worlds so addictive. How many of these cozy adventures have you played?

1. Stardew Valley [Best 2D Classic for Cozy Farming & Community Building]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game 2D farming & life simulation / cozy RPG Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PSVita, mobile, Nintendo Switch 2 Year of Release 2016 Creator/s ConcernedApe (Developer & Publisher) Average Playtime 100+ hours Best For Players who enjoy calm, long-term progression and open-ended goals Unique Features Deep farming systems, character-driven storytelling, extensive modding What I Liked The way each in-game day feels productive yet relaxing, and how every NPC relationship feels meaningful

When I first played Stardew Valley, I immediately understood why it’s considered a masterpiece in the cozy gaming world. The premise is simple: you inherit your grandfather’s rundown farm and turn it into a thriving homestead. But the execution is rich and endlessly rewarding.

Farming is the heart of the game, and the seasonal crops and livestock systems make every in-game year feel fresh and strategic. I found that rotating crops, upgrading tools, and managing my animals added just the right amount of structure without it ever feeling stressful.

Pro tip Beeline to Quality Sprinklers (Farming 6) by planting money crops (e.g., blueberries), upgrade your watering can on rainy days, and target Community Center bundles that unlock the Greenhouse early for year-round profits.

The part I truly love is how storytelling intertwines with daily life. Each townsperson has depth and charm, and as I built relationships through festivals and events, the game felt more like a living community than just a farming simulator.

The crafting and mining systems also add adventure for those who like exploration, while the multiplayer mode turns it into a shared escape with friends. And with its active modding scene, there’s always something new to try, whether that’s quality-of-life tweaks or total visual overhauls.

My Verdict:



Stardew Valley captures the calm joy of daily progress, where every season brings new friendships, routines, and quiet rewards.

2. Bugsnax [Most Charming & Quirky Creature-Catching Expedition]

Our Score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game First-Person Adventure / Creature Collector Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2020 Creator/s Young Horses (Developer & Publisher) Average Playtime 10–15 hours Best For Players who enjoy quirky worlds, creative puzzles, and creature collecting Unique Features Hybrid creature designs, environmental puzzles, relaxed pacing What I Liked The clever use of sauces and tools to lure and trap Bugsnax in funny, creative ways

I’ve rarely seen a game as wonderfully weird as Bugsnax. You explore Snaktooth Island, where every creature is half-snack, half-bug. And figuring out how to catch them quickly turns into an addictive puzzle loop.

I love how each Bugsnak reacts differently to sauces and traps, forcing you to think creatively instead of relying on combat. The humor feels playful but surprisingly heartfelt, especially as you uncover the island’s mystery and help its oddball residents.

Pro tip Scan first, then use sauces to make Bugsnax interact with each other (coating one to lure another). Combine Trip Shot lines with the Launchpad for airborne catches, and sleep to swap day/night behaviors when a target won’t spawn.

What stood out to me most was the game’s quirky personality and surprisingly emotional storytelling. Beneath its colorful, cartoon-like aesthetic lies a genuine narrative about friendship, self-acceptance, and discovery.

The characters, known as Grumpuses, each have unique personalities that evolve as you interact with them, giving the world a sense of life and humor that’s rare in games of this type. The pacing is relaxed. You can wander, experiment, and complete sidequests without pressure, which makes it ideal for laid-back sessions.

My Verdict:



Bugsnax turns curiosity into adventure, blending humor, mystery, and heart in a world that’s both odd and unforgettable.

3. My Time at Portia [Best 3D Desert World Builder & Workshop Simulation]

Our Score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game 3D Life Sim / Crafting Adventure / RPG Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, mobile Year of Release 2019 Creator/s Pathea Games (Developer), Team17 (Publisher) Average Playtime 85 hrs Best For Players who enjoy deep crafting, town-building, and exploration Unique Features Post-apocalyptic yet wholesome setting, detailed crafting trees, and character progression What I Liked The rewarding feeling of rebuilding a town through crafting commissions and exploration



My Time at Portia instantly drew me in with its charming vision of a hopeful world rebuilt from the ruins of the old one. You play as a workshop builder tasked with restoring the town of Portia, taking on commissions to craft bridges, vehicles, and other projects that help the community thrive. In my experience, it’s one of the few life sims that makes crafting feel genuinely meaningful; every blueprint you complete visibly changes the world around you.

Pro tip Turn in a Commerce Commission every morning, dump Data Discs at the Research Center ASAP, and run multiple furnaces/cutters in parallel – this power-levels your workshop rank and unlocks key blueprints fast.

I really enjoyed how the game blends genres effortlessly. The extensive crafting and building systems drive your daily progress, while social interactions and town events make the world feel alive. You can farm, fish, tame animals, or even explore ancient ruins filled with mechanical enemies for rare materials.

It’s a satisfying rhythm of creation, exploration, and improvement that rewards both patience and curiosity. The visual aesthetic is bright and painterly, giving post-apocalyptic Portia a surprisingly optimistic tone rather than a bleak one.

My Verdict:



My Time at Portia makes every blueprint feel meaningful as you rebuild a hopeful world full of life, story, and charm.

4. Garden Paws [Best Animal-Themed Life Sim with Deep Customization]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Life Sim / Farming / Shop Management Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2018 Creator/s Bitten Toast Games (Developer & Publisher) Average Playtime 60–100+ hours Best For Players who love animal-themed farming and relaxed progression Unique Features Playable animal characters, 700+ quests, co-op multiplayer What I Liked The sense of growth as your town expands and your shop flourishes

When I played Garden Paws, what stood out immediately was its gentle, colorful charm. You start as an adorable animal running a small farm and shop, gradually expanding both while helping rebuild a sleepy island village. The farm and shop management loop feels rewarding. You plant crops, craft decorations, raise animals, and sell your goods directly to villagers. It’s simple but endlessly satisfying.

Pro tip Focus on completing seasonal festivals early; they unlock rare shop upgrades and decorative items that make your town’s layout far more efficient and visually appealing.

I’ll be honest, Garden Paws hooked me not because it’s cute (though it absolutely is), but because it lets you take total control of your little world. You don’t just decorate a farm; you build an economy, one hand-crafted fence and overpriced carrot at a time.

The customization runs deep; every inch of land, every storefront, every cozy corner can be shaped to your liking. And just when you think you’ve mastered the art of chicken wrangling, the game casually hands you a dragon to tame. Add in co-op for up to ten players, and it becomes less of a solo farming sim and more of a cheerful, shared obsession.

My Verdict:



Garden Paws is pure comfort, letting you tend your land, raise animals, and build a shop at your own easy pace.

5. Forager [Most Addictive Resource Grinding & Automation Loop]

Our Score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game 2D Top-down Crafting and Exploration Platforms PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, mobile Year of Release 2019 Creator/s HopFrog (Developer), Humble Games (Publisher) Average Playtime 12 to 20 hours Best For Players who enjoy fast progression and light automation Unique Features Island unlocking, automation tools, skill tree, mini dungeons What I Liked The quick unlock loop that snowballs into satisfying factory automation

Forager starts small. You begin on a single island, whacking rocks and trees, and before you realize it, you’ve built an entire empire of machines quietly working for you. I like how quickly the game rewards small actions. Every tool, island, and upgrade feels earned, and watching your base expand becomes strangely satisfying. The pixel art and upbeat soundtrack keep the pace easygoing, even when your screen turns into a sea of glowing mining rods.

Pro tip Rush economic perks early, then invest in automation tools. Converting passive income into factories and mining rods accelerates unlocks and keeps your inventory flowing.

What I enjoy most is how Forager removes the usual grind anxiety. The skill tree and automation gadgets give you control over how fast or slow things move. Once drones and factories kick in, the game almost runs itself, freeing you to explore puzzles or dig into new islands. It’s short, cheerful, and full of small wins that pile up faster than you expect.

My Verdict:



Forager keeps you hooked with its loop of crafting, exploration, and steady rewards that make short sessions feel endlessly productive.

6. Core Keeper [Best Underground Adventure for Mining & Base Building]

Our Score 9.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Top-down sandbox survival, crafting, base building Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 Year of release 2022 early access, 2025 1.0 Creator/s Pugstorm (Developer), Fireshine Games (Publisher) Average playtime 30 to 80+ hours Best for Players who enjoy mining, co-op building, light boss combat Unique Features Dig anywhere, procedural underground biomes, 8 player co-op, skill trees What I liked The satisfying loop of carving tunnels, upgrading gear, and expanding a cozy subterranean base

You awaken in a mysterious cavern and start from a torch and a workbench. Based on my observations, Core Keeper captures the blend of sandbox exploration, crafting, and base building in a vast procedural underworld. I have found from using this product that mining into new biomes, setting up farms under glowing mushrooms, cooking buffs, and tackling bosses for progression shards creates a steady, rewarding cadence. The chunky pixel art and soft lighting make long sessions feel calm, even when you are prepping for a fight.

Pro tip Set up a heart berry + bomb pepper farm near base for reliable healing/speed foods, follow Ghorm’s tunnel to find easy ore veins, and drop rails between biomes to make boss runs and resource trips painless.

There is some friction. Inventory management can get busy, and maxing every skill can feel grindy. Through my practical knowledge, those hiccups fade once storage, rails, and better tools are online. Co-op up to eight players is a highlight if you like shared projects. Similarly, if you’re drawn to total freedom and experimentation, the best sandbox games invite you to dig, build, and explore entirely on your own terms.

My Verdict:



Core Keeper delivers that cozy sense of progress found in games like Slime Rancher 2, mixing teamwork, discovery, and creativity deep underground.

7. The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle [Most Detailed Ecology & Civilization-Building Sandbox]

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Expansion pack for life sim sandbox Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2020 Creator/s Maxis – Developer, Electronic Arts – Publisher Average playtime Open-ended sandbox; 20 to 60 hours of pack-led goals Best for Players who enjoy systems-driven storytelling and sustainable builds Unique Feature Eco Footprint system, neighborhood action plans, fabrication, candle making, juice fizzing, dumpster diving, off-the-grid utilities What I liked Watching Evergreen Harbor shift from smoggy to green as my builds and policies take effect

In my experience, Eco Lifestyle meaningfully changes how you play The Sims 4 by layering city-builder-style systems onto your household. The premise is simple to grasp. Your neighborhood has an Eco Footprint that moves between industrial and green based on your choices.

Install solar panels, vote in Neighborhood Action Plans that encourage sharing and clean energy, and you will see skylines clear and community spaces come alive. Ignore sustainability and the smog lingers.

Pro tip Disable automatic NAP voting and curate two or three policies that match your story. Combine Green Initiatives with Power Conservation to push the Eco Footprint green faster while keeping bills manageable.

Day to day, I split time between fabrication on the industrial 3D printer, candle making at the workbench, and juice fizzing to sell artisan goods. Through my practical knowledge, these loops pair well with dumpster diving for parts and off-the-grid builds that generate their own power and water. The new world, Evergreen Harbor, has an appealing urban grit that gradually transforms as you invest.

There are caveats. After spending so much time playing, I believe it’s safe to say that some NAPs feel a bit intrusive if you enable all of them, and certain career tasks can become repetitive. Tuning what you vote for solves most of that. Then, life-sim lovers can dive into the best The Sims games, where endless customization and creativity make even daily routines feel rewarding.

My Verdict:



The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle makes small choices matter, turning everyday living into a creative and mindful simulation.

8. Paleo Pines [Best Dinosaur Ranching Sim for Gentle Exploration]

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Cozy life sim with creature collecting Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Creator/s Italic Pig – Developer, Modus Games – Publisher Average playtime 15 to 30 hours Best for Dino fans, kids, families, gentle adventurers Unique Feature Non-combat dino care, flute bonding, ranch decorating, riding dinosaurs What I liked The calm loop of befriending dinos, customizing paddocks, and roaming a colorful island

In Paleo Pines, you arrive on a bright, cartoony island to build a friendly dinosaur ranch. The core loop is simple and relaxing. Grow crops, use them to befriend dinos, then house them in pens where they help with farm chores and traversal. The aesthetic leans storybook cute with soft colors and approachable character designs, which suits the no-combat focus.

Pro tip Stock treats that match each dino’s taste and craft paddocks before taming. Having a pen ready prevents wandering and saves rare resources like dreamstones.

What stands out most to me is how every species feels distinct. You’ll learn their favorite treats, play the flute to bond, and slowly expand your ranch with fences, shelters, and decorations. Town errands and exploration unlock new tools and regions at a relaxed pace.

It’s not a complex sim, but the care mechanics and dino riding make it quietly addictive and endlessly wholesome. If you’d rather collect creatures than crops, the best dinosaur games capture that same wonder and companionship, just with a prehistoric twist.

My Verdict:



Paleo Pines lets you care for dinosaurs instead of slimes, offering a warm world built around kindness and exploration.

9. Terraria [Best 2D Survival Sandbox for Deep Exploration & Crafting]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game 2D sandbox adventure and crafting Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, PS Vita, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, mobile Year of release 2011 Creator/s Re-Logic Developer and Publisher Average playtime 40 to 200+ hours depending on goals Best for Sandbox adventurers who enjoy exploration, bosses, and base building Unique Features Procedural biomes, deep itemization, wiring and logic, multiple difficulties, multiplayer What I liked The progression curve from copper tools to endgame wings while expanding a custom base across varied biomes

Terraria is the kind of game that quietly takes over your free time. You start by digging for copper, blink twice, and suddenly you’ve built a fortress with lava traps and an elevator to hell. What makes it so good is how naturally the loop pulls you in.

Every expedition comes back with new gear, new ideas, and just enough danger to keep things exciting. The pixel art might look simple, but the world feels alive, especially when night falls and you realize you forgot to build a roof.

Pro tip Start on Journey or Classic, beeline a safe spawn base, then prioritize mobility items like grappling hook and cloud in a bottle. Mobility smooths every boss fight and speeds exploration.

What stands out most to me is the sense of accomplishment. Every upgrade feels earned, from your first grappling hook to your first flight across the map. The wiring tools let you get creative, turning your base into an automated masterpiece of traps, farms, and glowing chaos.

It can be a little overwhelming for new players, sure, but once you get the hang of it, Terraria becomes a sandbox that rewards curiosity better than almost any other game I’ve played. For builders chasing something deeper, check out other games like Terraria, where exploration, mining, and crafting merge into one endless creative loop.

My Verdict:



Terraria rewards imagination above all, inviting you to dig, craft, and shape your world into something entirely your own.

10. Monster Harvest [Best Creature-Farming Hybrid with Turnip-Monsters]

Our Score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game 2D farming sim and monster collector Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One Year of release 2021 Creator/s Maple Powered Games – Developer, Merge Games – Publisher Average playtime 8 to 20 hours Best for Players curious about a farm sim that grows its own battle buddies Unique Features Slime mutations, Planimals, simple turn-based combat, light town building What I liked The novelty of seeding, mutating, and fielding your own crop-born companions

Monster Harvest hooked me faster than I expected. You plant seeds, mix in different slimes, and watch your crops mutate into loyal Planimals ready for turn-based battles. The colorful pixel art has that cozy GBA-era charm, and the whole loop feels made for winding down after a long day.

Pro tip Use red slime on fast-growing crops to spin up early Planimals, keep a few backups in storage since defeated Planimals do not return, and save blue slime for reliable barn helpers.

What keeps me playing is the mutation system. Experimenting with red, blue, and green slimes leads to different results. Red makes combat-ready Planimals, blue creates livestock helpers, and green boosts instant growth for quick progress. I like how land expansion and crafting benches feed into a clear upgrade path, keeping the early game satisfying.

There isn’t a ton of depth, and the adventure is short, but that’s part of the appeal. It’s a compact, low-stress mix of collecting, fighting, and farming that knows exactly what it wants to be. That same calm satisfaction runs through the best simulation games, where discovery matters more than difficulty.

My Verdict:



Monster Harvest blends farming and creature collecting into a simple yet satisfying journey of growth and experimentation.

11. Summer in Mara [Best Tropical Island Life Sim with Sailing & Story]

Our Score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Cozy life sim with light farming and exploration Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4 Year of release 2020 Creator/s Chibig Studio – Developer and Publisher Average playtime 12 to 25 hours Best for Players who enjoy relaxed questing, sailing, and story-driven vibes Unique Features Combat-free island hopping, simple farming and crafting, animated cutscenes What I liked The soothing loop of tending a tiny island, then sailing to meet colorful NPCs

You play as Koa, a brave kid caring for her island home while sailing across a sunlit archipelago. From my experience, the core loop is intentionally simple: plant a few crops, craft supplies, and sail to new islets to trade, deliver items, and keep the story moving. The art is vibrant and cartoon-like, and the short animated cutscenes give each character just enough personality to make every errand feel worthwhile.

What stands out most to me is how Summer in Mara never pretends to be more complicated than it is. It’s a no-pressure adventure built for players who like to unwind rather than optimize. Yes, some quests lean on fetch mechanics, but the rhythm is calm, the sailing is satisfying, and the cheerful soundtrack ties it all together. After a few hours, you’re not rushing objectives, you’re just existing in its world, and that’s the charm.

My Verdict:



Summer in Mara is an island of calm where exploration, crafting, and story combine into a peaceful rhythm of discovery.

12. Coral Island [Best Modern Life Sim with Focus on Ocean Restoration]

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game 3D farming and life simulation Platforms PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2023 early access, 2024–2025 full release window Creator/s Stairway Games – Developer, Humble Games – Publisher Average playtime 40 to 120+ hours, depending on goals Best for Players who want a feature-rich farm sim with modern polish Unique Features Reef-restoration diving, large tropical island, big cast with romance, museum collecting What I liked The underwater cleanup and reef revival loop that makes your progress visible across the island

Coral Island takes the classic farm sim formula and gives it a well-deserved modern glow-up. You manage crops, raise animals, explore mines, and build friendships with a big, charming cast. But the real magic happens underwater. Diving to clean trash, restore coral reefs, and document marine life gives your daily grind a sense of purpose that most life sims skip.

Watching the ocean recover because of your efforts is genuinely rewarding. The art direction is lush and detailed, festivals pop with energy, and the relationship writing feels more alive than most of its peers, making it easy to lose track of time.

Pro tip Start diving ASAP to clear trash and activate solar orbs (restoration progress + town rank), and convert trash → compost for Basic Fertilizer – quality crops pay off fast and accelerate upgrades.

It’s a big sandbox, so expect the occasional inventory clutter and performance hiccup on lower-end rigs, but those small annoyances fade fast when the world itself is this generous. Between farming, mining, diving, and socializing, there’s always something new to chase, and it never feels rushed. Players who enjoy tending crops, raising animals, and rebuilding cozy communities will love diving into the best farming games for that perfect mix of charm and growth.

My Verdict:



Coral Island redefines what cozy gaming can be, focusing on environmental care, underwater farming, and heartfelt connections.

13. Hokko Life [Best Casual Town Customizer & Decoration Simulator]

Our Score 8.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Life sim, town builder, decorating sandbox Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2022 Creator/s Wonderscope AB – Developer, Team17 – Publisher Average playtime 30 to 80+ hours, depending on design goals Best for Players who love creating, customizing, and chill progression Unique Features Deep furniture and clothing design tools, blueprint sharing, flexible town layout What I liked The design freedom to kitbash furniture, paint patterns, and reshape spaces without pressure

You start off in a sleepy animal village, but before long, you’re running the place like the local architect with a paintbrush. Hokko Life isn’t about grinding or boss fights; it’s about creating and curating. I love how the pace invites you to take your time, try weird ideas, and experiment until the whole town feels like yours. The art style is soft and storybook-like, and the cozy rhythm makes long decorating sessions disappear faster than you’d expect.

Pro tip In the Design Tool, use grid snap + duplicate to kitbash modular furniture sets; mass-craft benches/lamps for early cash while stockpiling wood/stone from daily spawns to fuel bigger town projects.

In my experience, Hokko Life really shines when you dive into its creation tools. Stitching together custom furniture from simple shapes, painting patterns onto walls, and watching villagers actually use what you made is surprisingly satisfying.

The light farming, fishing, bug catching, and events add enough structure to keep things steady, while nearby forests and beaches feed your crafting habit with new materials. The editable town layout and interiors are a huge plus; they let you chase pure design freedom without any pressure to “finish.”

My Verdict:



Hokko Life is for players who love creativity and design, turning a small town into a vibrant reflection of your style.

14. Farm Together [Best Relaxing Co-op Farm Sim for Low-Pressure Play]

Our Score 8.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game co-op farming simulation, decorating sandbox Platforms PC, Xbox One, PS4 Year of release 2018 Creator/s Milkstone Studios, developer and publisher Average playtime 30 to 120 plus hours, highly sessionable Best for Players who want stress-free co-op, beautiful farms, steady progression Unique Features Real-time crop growth, even when offline, visitor permissions, seasonal events, extensive decoration sets What I liked The check-in, check-out cadence that lets the farm evolve while I am away, plus effortless drop-in co-op

Farm Together is one of those games that quietly becomes part of your routine. You start with a tiny patch of land, plant a few crops, and before you know it, you’ve got sprawling orchards, animal pens, and color-coordinated fences that would make any perfectionist proud. In my experience, it shines as a social cozy game. No combat, no deadlines, no pressure. Just steady progress and easy collaboration.

Pro tip Set visitor permissions to harvest only, then plant long-term crops before logging off. You return to a stocked barn and a steady income without risking your layout.

What really keeps me coming back is the real-time growth system. Your crops, trees, and animals keep developing while you’re logged out, so it always feels like your farm is alive, even when you’re not playing. I love how the building tools let you shape paths, fences, and decorations exactly how you want, and how the seasonal events add just enough structure to keep things fresh.

Co-op is seamless, too. The permission system means friends can help without wrecking your setup, which is rare and deeply appreciated. The predictable timers and clean interface turn chores into something almost meditative, and that’s exactly the point. Also, for anyone who prefers building with friends, the best co-op games transform every harvest, quest, and upgrade into a shared adventure.

My Verdict:



Farm Together brings out the joy of shared creativity, perfect for players who enjoy cooperative progress and lasting relaxation.

15. Staxel [Best Blocky, Voxel-Based Farm and Village Builder]

Our Score 7.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Voxel-based farming and village builder Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2019 Creator/s Plukit, developer and publisher Average playtime 25 to 80+ hours depending on build goals Best for Players who want creative building with gentle farming, and social tasks Unique Features First-person block-by-block construction, moddable sandbox, editable town plots, light quests What I liked Total control over architecture and interiors while casually restoring a sleepy village

You arrive in a run-down village and rebuild it at your own pace. From my experience, Staxel blends Stardew Valley’s cozy farming with Minecraft’s first-person block building in a way that feels both creative and calm. The bright voxel art style makes construction playful and instantly readable, and it’s easy to fall into the rhythm of shaping the world around you one block at a time.

Pro tip Claim extra town plots early, then pre-build modular rooms like kitchens and barns. Snapping these into new houses speeds up quests and keeps your aesthetic consistent.

The loop revolves around planting crops, raising animals, fulfilling villager requests, and rebuilding homes piece by piece. What I love most is the freedom to tear down a tired old shack and replace it with a glass greenhouse or a lakeside boardwalk that feels entirely yours.

Co-op makes it even better, letting friends jump in to help shape your designs. The mod-friendly setup gives endless ways to personalize your world. There’s no combat or stamina system to worry about, which keeps the pace relaxed and welcoming for long, creative sessions.

My Verdict:



Staxel turns voxel life into community building, where charm, freedom, and simplicity blend beautifully.

16. No Place Like Home [Best Cleaning & Recycling Sim for Post-Apocalyptic Fun]

Our Score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Post-apocalyptic cozy sim with farming and cleanup Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2022 Creator/s Chicken Launcher – Developer, Awaken Realms – Publisher Average playtime 20 to 40 hours, depending on 100 percent cleanup goals Best for Gentle Adventurers who love tidy progression and visible transformation Unique Features Trash vacuuming and recycling loop, farm rebuilding, animal befriending, light exploration What I liked Watching wastelands turn lush as you recycle junk into buildings, tools, and décor

You play as Ellen, returning to a trashed Earth to rebuild your family’s old homestead. From my experience, the loop is tactile and surprisingly satisfying. I spend hours vacuuming piles of junk, sorting recyclables, crafting new stations, and planting gardens that bring life back to the wasteland. The tone stays calm and hopeful, and the bright visuals give the ruined world a gentle, optimistic feel.

Pro tip Build recyclers in pairs and queue big stacks overnight, set up sprinklers to automate watering, and upgrade your vacuum early – this triples cleanup speed and frees days for exploration and animal care.

What stands out most to me is how much progress you can see and feel. The combination of farming, crafting, and animal care keeps the routine engaging without ever feeling rushed. Building recyclers in pairs and queuing large stacks overnight speeds up progress, while sprinklers and animal houses help automate chores so mornings stay open for exploration.

The result is a low-stress world that rewards consistency and curiosity in equal measure. At the same time, if you like a gentle challenge alongside your crafting, the best survival games add just enough tension to make every resource feel earned.

My Verdict:



No Place Like Home gives cleanup a purpose, transforming waste into wonder through sustainable farming and thoughtful play.

17. Spirit of the Island [Best Tropical Co-op Builder with Exploration & RPG Depth]

Our Score 7.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Life sim RPG with building and light adventure Platforms PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Android Year of release 2022 PC release, 2023 console release Creator/s 1M Bits Horde – Developer, PID Games/Plug In Digital – Publisher Average playtime 30 to 100 plus hours, depending on tourism goals Best for Players who want a relaxed farm builder with online co-op and a guided story Unique Features Two-player online co-op, 14 island archipelago, tourism economy with player-run shops, seasonal events What I liked Turning a sleepy isle into a thriving destination by pairing cozy farming with a tourist-driven economy

You wash up on a bright archipelago and start rebuilding your life from the ground up. From my experience, Spirit of the Island combines gentle farming, crafting, and town building with a lighthearted story about rediscovery and community. The colorful visuals and easy pace make daily routines feel more like a mini vacation than a grind, which is exactly what I look for in a cozy sim.

Pro tip Invest in Tourism perks and open your shop on festival/weekend days; stock cooked meals and decor (top sellers) to spike visitor ratings, and chain sales into island upgrades for steady growth.

What keeps me hooked is the tourism loop. I plant crops, cook meals, craft decorations, and then open my own shop to attract visitors and fund new island attractions. Exploring the chain of islands feeds that economy with materials, recipes, and story beats that unfold naturally. Co-op is the real highlight. Running a farm and storefront with a friend keeps chores light and turns big builds into fun shared projects.

Combat exists but stays optional, which keeps the overall tone peaceful and easy to enjoy at your own pace. When it’s exploration you crave, the best adventure games let you wander through lush worlds that reward curiosity at every turn.



My Verdict:

Spirit of the Island delivers that fulfilling cycle of creation and exploration shared by games like Slime Rancher 2, with co-op features that make it even more engaging.

18. No Man’s Sky [Best Vast, Procedurally Generated Exploration Sandbox]

Our Score 7.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open world exploration and base-building sandbox Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch,

Nintendo Switch 2, iPad Year of release 2016 with continuous major updates Creator/s Hello Games – Developer and Publisher Average playtime 30 to 300 plus hours, depending on goals Best for Gentle Adventurers and builders who want endless discovery with low-pressure progression Unique Features Procedural galaxy, planetary base building, creature discovery and taming, Relaxed mode, frequent free updates What I liked The freedom to scan, farm, and build across stunning biomes while setting my own pace and goals

You wake in a mysterious galaxy and chart your path through billions of star systems. In my experience, No Man’s Sky works best when you slow down and enjoy its rhythm. In Relaxed mode, the scan, gather, and build loop becomes incredibly satisfying. The clean sci-fi style and ambient soundtrack make each session feel more meditative than mission-based, and it’s easy to lose hours just exploring new planets for the perfect sunrise view.

Pro tip Unlock the Personal Refiner early and pin blueprints for the Solar Panel and Battery. Passive power plus portable refining keeps bases running and lets you craft on the move without inventory bottlenecks.

What keeps me coming back is the planet-hopping loop. Cataloging new species, mining rare materials, and setting up bases on worlds I choose never gets old. The progression through ship, multitool, and exosuit upgrades gives a steady sense of growth, while farming and crafting make each outpost feel alive.

I appreciate how the game lets you decide what kind of experience you want. You can spend hours building, trading, or simply walking across alien landscapes, and every playstyle feels valid. And if you’ve ever dreamed beyond the horizon, the best space games combine crafting, discovery, and endless stars to explore, just like No Man’s Sky.



My Verdict:



No Man’s Sky captures the limitless exploration and sense of wonder that make games like Slime Rancher 2 feel endlessly inspiring.

19. My Time at Sandrock [Best Refined Desert Builder with Mining & Combat]

Our Score 7.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Life sim RPG with crafting, mining, and light combat Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 full release Creator/s Pathea Games – Developer; PM Studios and Focus Entertainment – Publishers Average playtime 40 to 120 plus hours, depending on story and town upgrades Best for Players who want a story-led builder with satisfying crafting depth Unique Features Scrap recycling economy, robust commission board, voiced characters, separate ruins for mining and relic hunting What I liked The desert survival twist that pushes you to recycle scrap into high-tier machines and meaningfully upgrade the town

You arrive in Sandrock as the town’s new Builder and help a dusty frontier community find its footing again. It doesn’t take long to see why the loop works so well: resources are scarce, and every scrap you recycle feels earned. Instead of chopping down endless trees, you salvage and recycle scrap into usable parts, then chain machines together to craft everything from water filters to major civic upgrades. The sun-baked setting, equal parts Wild West and steampunk, gives every project a grounded sense of purpose.

Pro tip Place multiple Recyclers + Dew Collectors on day one, then chain machines (Grinder/Civil Processor) to fulfill high-value commissions quickly; scan relics for blueprints at the museum and carry stamina foods for long mining runs.

In my time with the game, the rhythm of commissions, mining runs, and workshop upgrades kept me hooked without ever feeling demanding. The dungeons offer light, approachable combat, while social quests and festivals give Sandrock genuine life.

I’ve noticed many players love how the scrap-based economy and steady tool progression create clear mid-term goals, and I completely agree. It feels like Portia evolved, with smoother pacing, deeper story beats, and a stronger sense of purpose.

My Verdict:



My Time at Sandrock expands on everything Portia built, balancing adventure, crafting, and heartfelt storytelling.

20. Pokémon Violet [Best Open-World Creature Collector & Battle RPG]

Our Score 6.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world creature collector and turn-based RPG Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2022 Creator/s Game Freak – Developer; Nintendo/The Pokémon Company – Publishers Average playtime 30 to 70 plus hours for story and dex goals Best for Players who love catching, training, and team building with freeform exploration Unique Features Fully open world Paldea, three parallel story paths, Terastallization battle mechanic, 4 player co-op What I liked Roaming Paldea at my own pace, spotting rares in the wild, and crafting teams around new Tera types

You arrive at Naranja Academy and set out across Paldea to chart your own adventure. Drawing from my experience, Violet finally lets Pokémon play like a true roam anywhere RPG. I loved drifting between towns, catching what I saw, and deciding whether to chase Gyms, hunt Titan Pokémon, or take on Team Star first.

Pro tip Unlock sandwich recipes early for encounter power. Stacking the right sandwiches dramatically boosts spawn odds for the types you are targeting and speeds up dex completion.

The more time I spent, the more I noticed, the loop is classic but more flexible. You catch and train from 400-plus Pokémon, tackle eight Gyms in any order, then wrap up endgame story beats. Terastallization adds a smart layer to combat by changing a Pokémon’s type, which opens fun counterplay and team comps. Co-op works well for exploring, shiny hunting, and raids.

Many users appreciate the freedom and variety because it turns the world into a living safari, and I agree. Performance on Switch can dip, but it rarely undercuts the collecting high. Finally, for anyone who loves collecting unique creatures, the best Pokémon games bring back that same sense of curiosity and delight that Slime Rancher fans can’t get enough of.

My Verdict:



Pokémon Violet brings that same spirit of collection and curiosity found in games like Slime Rancher 2, proving that exploration never stops being fun.

My Overall Verdict

After dozens of hours across these worlds, I found that your ideal next game depends on which part of Slime Rancher hooked you most. Below are my top recommendations, each built around a specific player style.

For Gentle Adventurers → Stardew Valley . An approachable, self-paced farm and town life where daily routines, cozy music, and open goals create a relaxing flow with zero pressure.



→ . An approachable, self-paced farm and town life where daily routines, cozy music, and open goals create a relaxing flow with zero pressure. For Creature Collectors → Pokémon Violet . A free-roam safari across Paldea that rewards curiosity and team building, with flexible objectives and satisfying progression.



→ . A free-roam safari across Paldea that rewards curiosity and team building, with flexible objectives and satisfying progression. For First-Person Builders → No Man’s Sky . Base building and resource farming across stunning biomes in Relaxed mode, letting you explore, scan, and create at your own pace.



→ . Base building and resource farming across stunning biomes in Relaxed mode, letting you explore, scan, and create at your own pace. For Alt-Life Sim Players → My Time at Sandrock . Scrap recycling, commissions, and light combat give purpose to every upgrade without overwhelming the cozy feel.



→ . Scrap recycling, commissions, and light combat give purpose to every upgrade without overwhelming the cozy feel. For Co-op Gardeners → Farm Together . Real-time crop timers and clean permissions make shared farms effortless, perfect for check-in sessions with friends.



→ . Real-time crop timers and clean permissions make shared farms effortless, perfect for check-in sessions with friends. For Design-Forward Creators → Hokko Life . Deep furniture and town customization tools turn creativity into progression, ideal if decorating is your endgame.



→ . Deep furniture and town customization tools turn creativity into progression, ideal if decorating is your endgame. For Underground Tinkerers → Core Keeper . Mining, farming, and boss targets blend into a comforting loop, especially fun with a small co-op crew.



→ . Mining, farming, and boss targets blend into a comforting loop, especially fun with a small co-op crew. For Voxel Crafters → Staxel. Block-by-block building meets gentle village tasks for a chill, highly moddable sandbox.

FAQs

What is the best game like Slime Rancher 2?

The best game like Slime Rancher 2 is Stardew Valley. For quirky creature-catching, pick Bugsnax; for story-driven crafting and exploration, try My Time at Portia. All three preserve the cozy loop of curiosity, collection, and low-pressure progression.

What type of game is Slime Rancher 2?

Slime Rancher 2 is like a first-person ranching and exploration adventure set on Rainbow Island. You collect and care for slimes, craft gadgets, expand your base, and explore colorful biomes at your own pace. Its light story and creativity-driven gameplay make it one of the most relaxing sandbox experiences.

Is Slime Rancher 2 as good as the first?

Slime Rancher 2 is as good as the first, if not better, for most players. It refines exploration, visuals, and gadgets while preserving the original’s heart and cozy rhythm. Some miss the novelty of the first game, but the sequel delivers a smoother, more rewarding world to explore.

Should I finish Slime Rancher 1 before 2?

No, you do not need to finish Slime Rancher 1 before 2, in my opinion. The sequel stands alone with a new island and self-contained story. Newcomers can jump in, learn the basics quickly, and enjoy peaceful ranching and exploration without playing the first game.

How long is Slime Rancher 2?

Slime Rancher 2 is about 20 to 40 hours long for core exploration and upgrades. Completionists who collect every slime, gadget, and decoration can easily exceed 60 hours, depending on playstyle and base-building goals.