9 Best The Sims Games to Play in 2025

Finding the best Sims game can feel overwhelming when you’re staring at nearly 25 years of virtual and rejuvenated life simulation . Considering each game promises something different, you don’t want to waste time on the wrong one.

That’s where this guide schmoozes in. I’ve broken down the best The Sims games that define the franchise, from the groundbreaking original to more modern titles in the series.

Keep on reading to discover which one matches your playstyle, whether you’re interested in deep storytelling, quirky adventures, or just drowning people in pools.

Our Top Picks for The Sims Games

Three games define what The Sims does best. Each one brings something special that makes them worth your time, whether you’re new to the series or coming back after years away.

The Sims 3 (2009) – Open worlds and endless customization make this the ultimate creative playground, while Create-a-Style puts you in complete control of surfaces and textures.

The Sims 4 (2014) – Modern graphics meet expressive Sims who actually show emotions on their faces. Multitasking and improved building tools make neighborhoods feel livelier than ever.

The Sims Medieval (2011) – Fantasy comes to The Sims with this creative spin-off. Quest-driven gameplay gives you actual goals while you create a simulated medieval land.

Can’t decide between these three? Keep scrolling to see how all nine games stack up with full breakdowns of what makes each one unique.

9 Best The Sims Games for Every Type of Player

The Sims changed gaming forever when it launched back in 2000. Since then, we’ve seen sequels, spin-offs, and experimental entries that pushed boundaries in unexpected ways.

Some are considered among the top single-player games of all time, while others divided fans completely. How many of these top Sims games have you played?

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, Mac, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Nintendo DS, Wii, Nintendo 3DS, Android, iOS, BlackBerry, N-Gage 2.0 Year of release 2009 Developer Maxis Redwood Shores Publisher Electronic Arts Modes Single Player

The Sims 3 changed everything when it launched in 2009 with a seamless open world that was revolutionary for the franchise. An effort to eliminate an issue with previous games meant fans had brand new ways to play in their simulated universe.

Freedom is the biggest draw with The Sims 3. The game allows players to move their Sims around their virtual world without any loading screens. This brings the world to life while your citizens go about their daily routines. Skills and traits feel more meaningful in the third installment, and the devs took customization to another level.

The Create-a-Style tool changed the game in big ways. It allows you to customize almost any surface, fabric, or object, which opens the doors to wild possibilities. Neighborhoods feel unique because every player can put their stamp on things. In The Sims 3, no two towns look the same anymore.

Fans had to wait five years for The Sims 3, but it was well worth it. This title is easily one of the best sandbox games for players who love creative freedom, and a personal favorite of mine as well. The combination of open-world exploration and deep customization creates an experience that still holds up today. While console versions exist, the PC edition remains the best way to get the full experience.

Why we chose it The Sims 3 revolutionized the franchise with its seamless open world and unlimited customization options. It’s the perfect entry point for players who want maximum creative freedom without loading screen interruptions.

2. The Sims 4 [Most Expressive Sims]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of release 2014 Developer Maxis Publisher Electronic Arts Modes Single Player

The Sims 4 finally gave us Sims that act like real people. They can show emotions on their faces, multitask naturally, and react to situations in ways that feel a bit more human despite the virtual setting.

The most significant (positive) change in The Sims 4 is emotions. They control how your Sims behave in situations and how they interact with others. It’s harder to flirt successfully when you’re angry, and multitasking could complicate things. That’s another new feature, so you can finally watch your Sims eat while they watch TV.

Build Mode received a nice revamp, and the new Create-a-Sim system adds a layer of depth to your Sims’ appearance. These new features were a welcome addition in The Sims 4, but loading times made a comeback between neighborhoods, and Create-a-Style took a step backward.

The Sims 4 got off to a rough start, but a series of updates has improved things significantly since it dropped in 2014. The game began life as a controversial release due to missing features from the base game, but it has evolved into one of the best PC games for simulation enthusiasts.

Why we chose it It’s the most polished version of The Sims to date, with improved tools and emotional depth. Streamlined gameplay and regular content updates keep it feeling fresh years after launch.

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Microsoft Windows, Mac, iOS, Windows Phone Year of release 2011 Developer Maxis Redwood ShoresMagic Pockets (iOS) Publisher Electronic Arts Modes Single-player

The Sims Medieval took the series in a completely different direction when it launched in 2011. Instead of modern suburban life, you’re running a medieval kingdom with heroes and quests to accomplish – it’s definitely on my personal list of the best medieval games.

Quest-driven gameplay sets this apart from every other Sims game. You don’t just build houses and watch your Sims live. The Sims Medieval allows you to send them on adventures, complete storylines, and work toward objectives for your kingdom. I’m partial to the merchant and bard, but each character type has unique abilities and quests to keep you entertained.

The medieval setting feels authentic as your Sims live in castles and taverns instead of modern homes. You can craft items and occasionally deal with medieval problems like the plague and peasant revolts. The Sims Medieval could feel too focused if you’re used to open-ended Sims gameplay, but many feel the setting and approach are fantastic.

This is the only Sims game that gives you clear objectives and a sense of progression. Players who dig the top RPGs and life simulation games will love The Sims Medieval, as it delivers a unique experience to the virtual franchise.

Why we chose it The Sims Medieval combines RPG elements with classic Sims gameplay, and is perfect for players who want a bit of structure instead of pure sandbox freedom.

4. The Sims [The Original Classic]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, Mac, Linux, PlayStation 2, GameCube, Xbox Year of release 2000 Developer Maxis Publisher Electronic Arts Modes Single-player

Life simulation games are all the rage these days, but The Sims is the game that started it all. It was the first title that allowed players to simulate various aspects of life, from building their dream home to work and managing relationships.

Creating virtual people was revolutionary in 2000. You could design families, build houses, and guide your Sims through careers, friendships, and romance. The job system felt rewarding as characters climbed career ladders. Relationship mechanics kept social interactions engaging and meant that every conversation mattered.

The building tools introduced in The Sims were groundbreaking for their time and sucked me in the first time I fired up the game. The Unleashed expansion pack had a similar impact. Other packs like Superstar, House Party, and Hot Date kept fans engaged for years, along with a dedicated modding community.

Unless you experienced The Sims in all its glory back in 2000, it’s hard to understand how big of an impact the title had on gamers. It’s one of the best simulation games of all time, and established concepts that every life sim still uses today.

Why we chose it The Sims created an entire genre and defined what life simulation could be for generations of players.

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, Mac, PlayStation 2, Xbox, GameCube, PSP, Nintendo DS, Nintendo GBA Year of release 2004 Developer Maxis Redwood Shores Publisher Electronic Arts Modes Single-player

While the original game built the foundation for the series we love today, The Sims 2 expanded that experience. Gameplay became more complex, and it was the first game that introduced genetics into the mix.

Legacy was at the forefront of The Sims 2. New life stages are introduced, and babies can inherit traits like eye color and hair color. Personality traits and cutscenes made family stories feel more meaningful than ever before. Watching my Sims age from babies to senior citizens created an emotional connection that I felt was missing from the original.

Aspirations and fears added depth to every Sim’s personality. Characters wanted specific things in life, like wealth, knowledge, or being abducted by aliens. Goals drove your Sims’ behavior, and the fear system balanced things out. Throw in improved graphics, and you’ve got one of the best video game sequels ever released.

The Sims 2 took everything great about the original and made it better. Generational gameplay created stories that lasted for hours, and the new graphics engine made simulated life more engaging. It was an instant hit on PC and one of the top Mac games of 2004, while also making an impact on consoles and handhelds.

Why we chose it The Sims 2 perfected the popular family simulation formula with genetics and aging, which brought meaningful character development.

6. MySims [Best Narrative Focus]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo Switch, Windows, Mobile, BlackBerry Year of release 2007 Developer EA Redwood ShoresTOSE (Nintendo DS)Babaroga (Mobile) Publisher Electronic Arts Modes Single-player, Multiplayer

MySims launched on the Wii and Nintendo DS in 2007 with a completely different approach than previous games. The chibi art style and simplified mechanics targeted a younger audience, while NPCs gained more personality and backstory.

The focus is more on community and crafting than survival, so there’s not a lot of drama in the daily life of these Sims. A core part of the gameplay in MySims is Essences, which you collect from the virtual world. They allow you to customize and craft in a simplified system. Hunger and sleep became a thing of the past while Blueprints changed the way you shaped the town. Town quests drive the action in MySims and help to unlock Blueprints. You’ll meet NPCs and help them complete tasks.

MySims replaces realistic visuals with colorful characters and friendly vibes. It’s designed more for younger gamers than older fans of the series, although it received a warm response when it arrived on PC and for the Nintendo Switch.

Why we chose it MySims turns crafting into an adventure. Its charm and simplified quest path make it a top pick for players who want a more casual take on the Sims.

7. The Sims Online [The MMO Experiment]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Microsoft Windows Year of release 2002 Developer Maxis Publisher EA Games Modes Multiplayer

The Sims Online touched down in 2002 as the franchise’s first attempt at multiplayer. Instead of controlling AI neighbors, you shared virtual neighborhoods with thousands of real players from around the world.

Building businesses became the main focus rather than traditional family life. Players could open restaurants, nightclubs, or shops and work with others to create lively communities that rivaled some of the most popular strategy games of the era. The social aspect was a blast, but technical issues and multiplayer madness overwhelmed many players who preferred a more peaceful simulated experience.

The Sims Online eventually shut down in 2008, but it paved the way for future online experiences in the Sims universe. Many gamers felt it was a title ahead of its time, and it gave a glimpse into what virtual communities could become in the future.

Why we chose it The Sims Online deserves recognition for breaking new ground and showing what happens when real people interact and try to work together in a simulated virtual world.

8. The Sims Social [The Facebook Gaming Era]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Facebook Year of release 2011 Developer Playfish Publisher Electronic Arts Modes Multiplayer

The Sims Social represented EA’s attempt to capture the Facebook gaming market in 2011. Players could build virtual lives on the popular platform and interact with friends’ Sims all from within their browser.

Social integration in The Sims Social lets players visit friends’ houses, help with their goals, and start romantic relationships. It was an interesting spin on virtual life, and Facebook made everything shareable, from achievements to relationship milestones. The browser-based nature of the game also allowed anyone to play, so you didn’t need the best gaming laptop or a powerful tower.

The Sims Social attracted millions of players during the Facebook gaming craze, but it only survived for a few years. The game shut down in 2013 when social media gaming moved to mobile platforms, leaving behind memories of Lady Sim-Sim in your timeline.

Why we chose it The Sims Social captured a specific moment in gaming history when social media and casual gaming came together in some very interesting ways.

Our Score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, Mac Year of release 2007 Developer Maxis Redwood Shores Publisher Electronic Arts (PC)Aspyr Media (Mac) Modes Single-player

The Sims Stories took the Sims series in a different direction back in 2007. Maxis ditched creative freedom in a sandbox for structured gameplay that stretched across several games with different themes.

Each game in this series puts players in different scenarios with story-driven gameplay. Life Stories deals with familiar Sim scenarios, while Pet Stories lets you raise and train virtual pets. The focused narrative provides clear goals, which make these games accessible to casual gamers and younger audiences.

These bite-sized titles received mixed reviews, but were a nice appetizer before The Sims 3 arrived two years later. Though they never quite captured the magic of the main series, these games remain an interesting footnote in the franchise’s history.

Why we chose it The Sims Stories series showed that structured, episodic play could work in the Sims universe, offering clear goals and casual gameplay

FAQs

What is the best The Sims game?

The Sims 3 is widely considered the best modern version of the game. The ability to roam across neighborhoods with no loading screens is fantastic, and you can customize almost anything in the game.

Which The Sims world is the best?

It depends on your play style and interests. Some may want a themed world like Batuu or Forgotten Hollow, while others may prefer more natural settings like Sunset Valley or Willow Creek.

Does The Sims 3 or Sims 4 run better?

The Sims 4 will be more stable on most machines. It’s newer and should provide smoother gameplay across a variety of systems compared to Sims 3, which is prone to lag and poorly optimized for some PCs.

Which The Sims game has sold the most?

Comparing sales across different eras in gaming is challenging. The original Sims shattered sales records, but The Sims 4 has the largest player base and a wealth of expansion packs and updates.

Will there be The Sims 5?

There hasn’t been an official announcement about The Sims 5 yet. Historically, EA has released a new rendition of The Sims every 4-5 years, and all current indications suggest that Project Rene will be the next evolution of the series, with EA exploring a free-to-play model.