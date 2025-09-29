15 Best First-Person Shooter on Xbox 2025 – Games Ranked

The best first-person shooter on Xbox is more than just great gunplay. Xbox has built a reputation for shooters that combine tight mechanics, huge online communities, and story-driven campaigns that stick with you. This list focuses on games with active updates, competitive modes, and standout single-player moments .

Some are fast and tactical, others are cinematic and bold, but all are relevant. I’ve selected top-tier FPS titles currently dominating the Xbox platform. Each one earns its place for a reason. Explore the full list below and find the FPS experience that fits your style.

Our Top Picks for First-Person Shooter on Xbox

When I look back at Xbox’s shooter library, there are three FPS games that truly rise above the rest. They aren’t just technically strong, they’re the ones I’d personally recommend first to anyone exploring the platform’s FPS lineup.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection (2014) – This bundle remains the heart of Xbox shooters. It combines multiple Halo campaigns and multiplayer suites into one massive package, showcasing why the Halo franchise set the standard for console FPS design. DOOM Eternal (2020) – Few shooters capture intensity like DOOM Eternal. The fast combat loop, aggressive enemy AI, and fluid movement create a rhythm that constantly challenges you to stay sharp. Titanfall 2 (2016) – Despite being underrated at launch, Titanfall 2 has earned legendary status. Its single-player campaign blends inventive level design with emotional storytelling, while the mech-based multiplayer is still unlike anything else.

These three represent the strongest mix of history, innovation, and staying power. Keep scrolling, the best Xbox games round out the full picture of what the best FPS games have to offer.

15 Best First-Person Shooter on Xbox 2025 – Full Lineup of Must-Play Titles

Xbox has built one of the best FPS games across generations, blending iconic releases with fresh innovations. This list covers the most defining experiences you can play today. How many of these have you played from the best first-person shooter Xbox collection?

1. Halo: The Master Chief Collection [Best Definitive Halo Experience]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows Year of Release 2014 (Xbox One), 2019 (Windows), 2020 (Series X/S) Creator/s 343 Industries Average Playtime 100–200 hours across campaigns and multiplayer Metacritic Score 91/100

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is the ultimate way to experience the Halo saga. This package includes six full campaigns, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2 Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo: Reach, and Halo 4. Each one has been updated with improved visuals, smoother performance, and online integration, making it feel both nostalgic and modern.

Players spend time switching between story-driven campaigns and multiplayer playlists that combine maps and modes from across the Halo series. The shooting mechanics remain tight, and the addition of split-screen and online co-op lets you enjoy the story with friends. Halo 2’s remastered cutscenes in particular show just how cinematic the collection can feel.

Why we chose it The ability to jump between original and remastered Halo 2 graphics in real-time is a unique feature that highlights the level of detail and respect for the series’ legacy. It sets a benchmark for how classic shooters should be preserved.

The visuals highlight Xbox’s evolution: high-resolution textures, stable frame rates, and detailed remasters that breathe new life into the older titles. The package also includes bonus content like Halo: Nightfall and a huge achievement system that rewards completionists. This best Xbox split-screen game is the definitive way to play Halo, uniting six campaigns and multiple multiplayer suites in one polished package that honors Xbox’s most important franchise.

My Verdict: A must-play for Xbox fans. The scale, polish, and historical importance make this one of the best first-person shooter experiences on the platform.

What do players say?

Rex-117 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I am most definitely biased here but I think Halo campaigns are absolutely phenomenal. Gameplay is definitely different to other shooters (particularly if compared to most recent games). It might feel outdated, if you will, but, well, all the games in the MCC are old games. However, the story is timeless. I’d say all games in the MCC are worth playing for that alone. They are also fun games.

2. DOOM Eternal [Best Fast-Paced Arena Shooter]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Stadia Year of Release March 20, 2020 Creator/s id Software Average Playtime 20–30 hours (campaign), hundreds in multiplayer Metacritic Score 88/100

In DOOM Eternal, you step back into the role of the Doom Slayer, fighting off relentless waves of demons with an arsenal of high-powered weapons. The game takes the series’ trademark speed and amplifies it with new movement mechanics, resource-based combat, and larger-scale encounters.

The action revolves around “push-forward” combat, where aggression is rewarded. Chainsaw kills drop ammo, glory kills provide health, and the flame belch generates armor, forcing you to stay mobile and brutal. The loop of attacking, resource gathering, and improvising keeps every fight intense. Visually, the game is sharp and over-the-top, with hellscapes and futuristic arenas drenched in detail.

Why we chose it The introduction of the “Meat Hook” grappling shotgun attachment transforms mobility, letting you swing across arenas while blasting demons at close range.

A masterclass in push-forward combat, DOOM Eternal is fast, brutal, and kinetic. It turns every encounter into a balancing act of resource management and raw reflexes, delivering one of the best FPS games available.

My Verdict: If you want a shooter that feels alive with constant motion, this best DOOM game is unmatched. It’s chaotic, demanding, and ultimately one of the best FPS games.

What do players say?

Electronic_Swing_602 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s a sick game. The difficulty can get up there I would definitely try it out though it’s my favorite game I played so far this past year. Start on the lower difficulty and adjust if necessary but if you’re not used to fast paced shooters like me it gets pretty hard but not in an unfair way.

3. Titanfall 2 [Best Innovative FPS Campaign]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox One, Windows, PlayStation 4 Year of Release October 28, 2016 Creator/s Respawn Entertainment Average Playtime 8–10 hours (campaign), 50+ hours multiplayer Metacritic Score 89/100

Titanfall 2 puts players in the shoes of Jack Cooper, a rifleman who bonds with Titan BT-7274 after his mentor’s death. The campaign blends fast-paced shooting with creative mechanics like wall-running, cloaking, and mech combat. Each mission introduces something new, from time-travel puzzles to large-scale Titan battles, making the experience unpredictable and exciting.

Multiplayer continues to shine with its mix of on-foot parkour and mechanized combat. Pilots sprint across walls, grapple through maps, and seamlessly call in Titans for explosive clashes. This fluidity sets Titanfall 2 apart, creating a distinct rhythm that few shooters match.

Why we chose it The Effect and Cause mission, which lets players jump between timelines mid-battle, is a standout piece of FPS level design. It’s a rare example of creativity that still gets praised by fans years later.

Widely regarded as having one of the best single-player campaigns in the FPS genre, Titanfall 2 delivers inventive design and a memorable bond between Pilot and Titan, paired with multiplayer that still feels unique today.

My Verdict: Titanfall 2 is both inventive and heartfelt. Its campaign alone makes it essential, and the dynamic multiplayer cements it as one of the best first-person shooter experiences on Xbox.

What do players say?

TheVoid45 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The campaign is short but one of the best I’ve ever played. The gameplay even after 9 years of neglect is fantastic, and there’s still a dedicated multiplayer fan base so you shouldn’t have much trouble finding matches.

4. Borderlands 3 [Best Co-op Loot Shooter]

Our Score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows, PS4, PS5, macOS, Stadia, Nintendo Switch Year of Release September 13, 2019 (initial launch) Creator/s Gearbox Software Average Playtime 25–40 hours main story, 100+ with side quests and co-op Metacritic Score 81/100

Borderlands 3 continues the series’ tradition of chaotic, loot-driven shooting. Players choose from four Vault Hunters, each with unique skill trees and special abilities, and embark on missions filled with humor, outlandish characters, and nonstop firefights.

The moment-to-moment gameplay focuses on shooting enemies, gathering loot, and upgrading skills. Combat is flashy, fast-paced, and best enjoyed in co-op, where the synergy between classes adds even more depth. Visually, the cel-shaded style is vibrant and exaggerated, giving the video game its unmistakable comic-book identity.

Why we chose it Few shooters embrace sheer weapon experimentation like Borderlands 3. The constant thrill of discovering a bizarre new gun, like one that fires exploding hamburgers, keeps the loop endlessly entertaining.

A looter-shooter with “bazillions of guns”, Borderlands 3 thrives on its chaotic combat and endless weapon variety. The humor and colorful presentation make it a fun, distinct FPS that shines in multiplayer.

My Verdict: With its quirky humor, explosive co-op, and near-infinite warfare, Borderlands 3 is one of the most fun and replayable Xbox games.

What do players say?

RocMerc ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I have a crazy 500 hours in bl3 lol. That’s my junk food game that I play when I want to just mindlessly play. I love the whole series but 3 just got it’s claws in me. I’d pay $100 again for the game like I did at launch so if you are getting it on sale it’s worth it

5. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 [Best Competitive FPS Experience]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 Year of Release October 25, 2024 Creator/s Treyarch, Raven Software Average Playtime 8–12 hours (campaign), 100+ in multiplayer/Zombies Metacritic Score 82/100

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 delivers a cinematic single-player campaign, a polished multiplayer suite, and the return of the fan-favorite Zombies mode. The campaign follows a group of CIA operatives as they uncover a global conspiracy, with missions featuring stealth, firefights, and branching objectives.

Multiplayer refines the franchise’s formula with omnidirectional movement mechanics that add new layers of speed and fluidity. Traditional modes like Team Deathmatch sit alongside Gunfight and Hardpoint, keeping the pace relentless. Zombies returns in full, offering cooperative survival maps packed with secrets, weapon upgrades, and progression systems.

Why we chose it The omnidirectional sprint, slide, and dive system changes how players move and fight, giving Black Ops 6 a mechanical edge that sets it apart from earlier titles.

The presentation leans into gritty realism, with highly detailed environments, lifelike animations, and cinematic cutscenes. Every element, combat, movement, and sound design, has been tuned to feel more responsive than previous entries.

A recent entry that revitalizes the franchise, Black Ops 6 combines a captivating campaign with the classic Zombies mode and a refined, fast-paced multiplayer game that feels both familiar and fresh.

My Verdict: With its mix of story, co-op, and competitive play, Black Ops 6 cements itself as one of the most complete and best first-person shooter experiences on Xbox.

What do players say?

CMNickTV ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Black Ops 6 was actually a good game in my opinion, but then again, I like checking out every new COD game that comes out, even the bad games

6. Battlefield 1 [Best Historical War Shooter]

Our Score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox One, Windows, PlayStation 4 Year of Release October 21, 2016 Creator/s DICE Average Playtime 8–10 hours (campaign), 100+ in multiplayer Metacritic Score 88/100

Battlefield 1 shifts the franchise to World War I, offering an experience that blends gritty realism with cinematic spectacle. Its campaign takes the form of short anthology-style stories, each following a different character across the war’s many fronts. This structure adds emotional weight while showcasing the human side of the conflict.

Players spend their time in large-scale multiplayer battles of up to 64 players, capturing objectives, piloting tanks, flying biplanes, or charging across muddy trenches with rifles and bayonets. Visually, this Battlefield series impresses with its haunting depictions of WWI battlefields, from crumbling villages to vast deserts.

Why we chose it The ability to ride a horse into battle with a saber while teammates fight in tanks and planes highlights the scale and variety that few shooters achieve. It perfectly captures Battlefield’s signature chaos.

Praised for its stunning visuals and immersive WWI setting, Battlefield 1 delivers epic battles with historical weapons and vehicles, while its campaign tells a series of powerful, self-contained stories.

My Verdict: With its balance of authenticity, cinematic flair, and massive multiplayer battles, Battlefield 1 remains one of the best FPS games.

What do players say?

PureWaterPL ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Got into it with friends after playing 2042 and V. Best of the bunch. The most Battlefield feeling you will get, even if the time period is not your cup of tea.

7. DOOM: The Dark Ages [Best Medieval Twist on DOOM]

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox Series X/S, Windows, PlayStation 5 Year of Release May 15, 2025 Creator/s id Software Average Playtime 15–20 hours (campaign) Metacritic Score 83/100

DOOM: The Dark Ages serves as a prequel to the modern DOOM saga, pulling players into a medieval-inspired world still overrun by demons. You play as the Doom Slayer at an earlier stage of his journey, wielding both archaic weapons like flails and maces alongside futuristic firearms.

The core gameplay still thrives on push-forward combat, but this time with a new twist: the Shield Saw, a weapon that combines blocking, parrying, and saw-based melee kills into one brutal mechanic.

Why we chose it The Shield Saw is a standout innovation, offering both offensive and defensive options, and it adds depth to the already fast-paced DOOM formula.

The visual style leans darker and more grounded, blending gothic castles and war-torn battlefields with the series’ signature demonic aesthetic. A medieval reimagining of DOOM, it fuses archaic combat with futuristic weaponry, introducing new mechanics while preserving the aggressive rhythm that defines the franchise.

My Verdict: DOOM: The Dark Ages is a bold step for the franchise, giving fans a fresh setting without sacrificing what makes it one of the best FPS games.

What do players say?

MortezaDoom ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I finished the game for the second time on Ultra Violence difficulty and next time I will go for Nightmare difficulty. I enjoyed the game, more than the 2016 sequel, but I still didn’t enjoy it as much as Eternal. Unlike many, I enjoyed the mechanics of Atlan and the dragon, and I didn’t think it was long enough to hurt the game. The music was good, but not as good as Eternal, and the problem of its lack of mixing needs to be fixed.

8. Apex Legends [Best Battle Royale Team Shooter]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, Android, iOS Year of Release February 4, 2019 (initial launch) Creator/s Respawn Entertainment Average Playtime Endless replay value (battle royale/multiplayer) Metacritic Score 89/100

Apex Legends is a favorite battle royale game set in the Titanfall universe, where players squad up in teams of three to compete against others on expansive maps. Each player selects from a roster of “Legends,” heroes with unique abilities that shape the flow of combat.

Gameplay revolves around different weapons, armor, and supplies while staying inside the shrinking safe zone. Combat is fast-paced and team-focused, with abilities like healing drones, zipline grapples, or enemy scans giving each Legend a distinct role.

Why we chose it The ping system revolutionized communication in online shooters, making teamwork more accessible and effective, especially for players who prefer not to use a microphone.

The ping communication system also stands out, allowing squads to coordinate without voice chat. Visually, the video game combines slick sci-fi design with vibrant, post-apocalyptic arenas. A highly polished team-based royale, Apex Legends is known for its unique character abilities, fluid movement, and strong squad mechanics that separate it from traditional shooters.

My Verdict: Apex Legends is dynamic, tactical, and endlessly replayable, easily ranking as one of the best first-person shooter experiences on Xbox.

What do players say?

Horsetoothbrush ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ There are some toxic players out there, but for the most part, Apex players are pretty chill compared to other shooters imo. As you put in more hours, you’ll probably start to notice a few bugs, but they’re usually random and don’t happen that often. Not hearing an enemy team when they’re right up on you is the only one I’ve experienced several times, but relative to how many games I’ve played, the percentage is incredibly low.

9. Quake [Best Retro FPS Remaster]

Our Score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch Year of Release August 19, 2021 (Enhanced Edition) Creator/s id Software, Nightdive Studios, MachineGames Average Playtime 10–15 hours (campaign), endless multiplayer Metacritic Score 81/100

Quake (Enhanced) revives the 1996 dark fantasy classic that helped define the FPS genre. Players once again step into the role of Ranger, armed with a brutal arsenal, to fight corrupted knights, twisted creatures, and demons across four grim dimensions.

The remaster adds modern features like 4K resolution, improved lighting, and updated models while preserving the game’s lightning-fast pace. The core loop revolves around blistering combat and precision movement, with players strafing, rocket-jumping, and mowing down waves of enemies across gothic castles, lava dungeons, and nightmarish landscapes.

Why we chose it The Horde Mode, added free with the enhanced edition, is a brilliant new feature that extends replay value while staying true to the game’s roots.

Multiplayer is still here, supporting both online and split-screen play, alongside new additions like Horde Mode and expansions including Dimension of the Machine. A faithful remaster of a genre-defining classic, Quake remains a pure “boomer shooter,” rewarding speed, skillful movement, and relentless aggression.

My Verdict: Quake is a fast, unforgiving, and endlessly replayable shooter that shows why the original remains so influential decades later.

What do players say?

Smilecythe ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s not just a game, but also a gaming platform at this point. 25 years worth of mods and maps and still more popping out almost every day, you never run out of content.

10. The Outer Worlds 2 [Best Upcoming Sci-Fi RPG Shooter]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox Series X/S, Windows, PlayStation 5 Year of Release October 29, 2025 Creator/s Obsidian Entertainment Average Playtime Estimated 25–40 hours (based on first game) Metacritic Score 85/100 (projected)

The Outer Worlds 2 is the sequel to Obsidian’s acclaimed sci-fi RPG, expanding its satirical universe to a new solar system. Players once again assume the role of a customizable protagonist, now tasked with uncovering the source of mysterious rifts threatening to destabilize entire colonies.

Gameplay alternates between first-person shooting, dialogue-driven encounters, and exploration. The sequel promises an expanded arsenal, improved visuals powered by Unreal Engine 5, and larger environments filled with both hostile NPCs and quirky allies.

Why we chose it Obsidian’s reputation for sharp writing and branching dialogue makes this sequel one of the most anticipated narrative-driven shooters coming to Xbox.

Like the original, player choice remains central, with branching storylines shaped by your decisions during quests and conversations. This top Xbox RPG game expands the original’s satirical world with new solar systems, more player choice, and the same witty narrative style that made the first video game stand out.

My Verdict: The Outer Worlds 2 promises to deliver a rich mix of humor, choice, and action-packed combat, appealing to fans of both shooters and RPGs.

What do players say?

SoapTastesPrettyGood ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I know people criticize Microsoft for putting OW2 as the main attraction but I’m glad they did. I do think the first one was a hidden gem and I had more fun playing OW1 than the Fallout games. I do think what makes OW unique is the fact you can handle situations in so many different ways whether it’s talking your way out of stuff instead of fighting.

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 Year of Release November 20, 2024 (Windows/Xbox), November 20, 2025 (PS5) Creator/s GSC Game World Average Playtime 40–60 hours depending on choices and exploration Metacritic Score 74/100

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is a survival horror first-person shooter set in the eerie Chornobyl Exclusion Zone. The base game places players in a hostile open world where radiation, mutants, and rival factions pose constant threats. Its dark aesthetic captures the desolate, post-apocalyptic atmosphere with haunting detail.

Gameplay focuses on resource management and survival mechanics. Players must monitor hunger, stamina, and radiation levels while scavenging supplies such as new weapons, food, and artifacts. Exploration is dangerous but rewarding, with anomalies and environmental hazards creating constant tension.

Why we chose it Few shooters achieve the same sense of dread and authenticity as S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. Its attention to survival mechanics, combined with a branching narrative, makes it one of the most unique and ambitious FPS experiences in years.

The world itself is alive with dynamic systems and branching storylines. Every decision influences factions, allies, and outcomes, ensuring no two playthroughs are exactly alike. The mix of realistic survival simulation and horror elements immerses players in a bleak, unforgettable setting.

My Verdict: Fans of atmospheric shooters will find this to be a tense and rewarding journey, filled with moments that test both nerves and strategy.

What do players say?

ChinasShitAirQuality ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Sounds like a game that has what it takes to be excellent but needs some extra tweaks and optimization improvements to get there. Not seeing anything alarming except for bug issues and performance problems. Totally cool with that as I can patiently wait for patches to solve this.

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 Year of Release September 12, 2025 Creator/s Gearbox Software Average Playtime 60–100 hours depending on playstyle Metacritic Score 82/100

Borderlands 4 returns players to Pandora’s chaotic universe, but this time the fight expands to the moon of Elpis and the war-torn planet Kairos. You step into the shoes of new Vault Hunters, battling a tyrant known as the Timekeeper while searching for powerful alien secrets.

Core gameplay revolves around fast-paced looter-shooter combat, with procedurally generated weapons offering endless variety. Movement is more fluid than ever, thanks to mechanics like grappling hooks and seamless traversal across large zones.

Why we chose it Borderlands 4 expands the formula with a bigger stage, fresh mechanics, and more bizarre weapons. It keeps the zany personality that fans expect while delivering enough innovation to feel like a true next-gen evolution of the series.

The game’s trademark cartoonish aesthetic, sharp humor, and over-the-top explosions remain front and center, making every firefight loud, wild, and visually distinct.

My Verdict: With this top Xbox co-op game, absurd arsenal, and larger-than-life worlds, Borderlands 4 is set to satisfy both longtime fans and newcomers looking for an over-the-top shooter packed with replay value.

What do players say?

Spaced-Warlock ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I’ve been genuinely enjoying the iteration of borderlands and id say it’s the best in the series, besides the issues with coop progression and a few bugged achievements (unfaded is the one I know for sure is bugged on my game) I’ve had zero issues with the game.

13. Deep Rock Galactic [Best Co-Op Mining Shooter]

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release May 13, 2020 Creator/s Ghost Ship Games Average Playtime 50–150 hours (mission-based co-op) Metacritic Score 85/100

Deep Rock Galactic takes players to Hoxxes IV, a hostile alien planet filled with procedurally generated caves. You step into the role of one of four dwarves, Gunner, Driller, Engineer, or Scout, each bringing unique tools and combat abilities to help teams mine valuable resources while surviving swarms of alien creatures.

Missions typically involve exploring dark caverns, extracting minerals, and completing objectives before calling in a drop pod for extraction. The game emphasizes teamwork, as players must manage hazards, combat enemies, and carve paths through destructible environments.

Why we chose it Deep Rock Galactic offers one of the best cooperative FPS experiences, with progression systems that reward long-term play and mechanics that make communication essential. It’s a perfect example of how teamwork transforms gameplay.

Its stylized low-poly visuals, combined with dynamic lighting and eerie cave design, create an atmosphere that’s both fun and tense.

My Verdict: For fans of co-op shooters, Deep Rock Galactic delivers endless replayability, blending resource management, exploration, and intense firefights in one of the most creative FPS titles on Xbox.

What do players say?

tehsideburns ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ For me, the game is a 6.5/10 if you’re playing solo. Totally fine but not worth buying unless it’s a steep discount. If you’re playing online with randoms, it’s generally a pretty friendly and fun community, this bumps the game up to a very solid 8/10.

14. Wolfenstein: The New Order [Best Alternate History Shooter]

Our Score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox 360, Xbox One Year of Release May 20, 2014 Creator/s MachineGames Average Playtime 15–20 hours (story-focused single-player) Metacritic Score 79/100

Wolfenstein: The New Order reimagines the best FPS game franchise in a chilling alternate timeline where the Nazis won World War II. Players step into the boots of B.J. Blazkowicz, a battle-hardened soldier leading the resistance against an oppressive global regime powered by advanced war machines.

Gameplay emphasizes a mix of fast-paced gunfights and tactical stealth, letting players storm into firefights with dual-wielded rifles or sneak through enemy bases for silent takedowns.

Why we chose it Wolfenstein: The New Order struck the perfect balance between classic run-and-gun action and narrative-driven storytelling, breathing new life into the franchise with a shocking alternate history setting.

The cover system adds extra depth for this #1 World War 2 game, while a wide array of weapons, from classic machine guns to futuristic laser cutters, keeps combat fresh and chaotic. The game’s gritty, industrial aesthetic highlights both the brutality of its world and the human fight for survival.

My Verdict: With its explosive combat and emotional storyline, this top war game delivers a single-player FPS experience that is as memorable for its heart as it is for its heavy firepower.

What do players say?

EstonianFreedom ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Maybe a bit controversial, but New Order fell a bit short for me. Playing it this summer, it felt like a CoD campaign trying to incorporate boomer shooter elements. While there’s the boomery stuff like dual wielding and collecting health packs, there’s also a lot of cover shooting and even some stealth.

15. Destiny 2 [Best Evolving Sci-Fi MMO Shooter]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows, Stadia Year of Release September 6, 2017 Creator/s Bungie Average Playtime Hundreds of hours (live service/MMO model) Metacritic Score 85/100

Destiny 2 puts players in the role of Guardians, protectors of humanity’s last safe city, who wield the Light to fend off alien threats and uncover the mysteries of the universe. Expanding on the foundation of the first game, it combines tight gunplay with RPG-style progression across both PvE and PvP modes.

This best Xbox exclusive game core loop revolves around strikes, raids, and seasonal content, where teams of Guardians take on increasingly difficult challenges for powerful loot. Players can explore richly detailed planets, battle through story campaigns, and compete in Crucible matches for a high-stakes multiplayer shooter.

Why we chose it Destiny 2 is more than a shooter; it’s a living platform that grows with each expansion, delivering a consistent stream of new activities, storylines, and gear to chase.

Its mythic sci-fi aesthetic blends futuristic tech with fantastical lore, offering a distinct visual identity that continues to evolve with expansions.

My Verdict: With its blend of addictive combat, social hubs, and a steady flow of fresh content, Destiny 2 remains one of the most ambitious and rewarding tactical FPS experiences available on Xbox.

What do players say?

artificialhacker ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The game is pretty good. The experience could be confusing but there are many guides online. If you got the expansion pack that epic offered, there’s a lot of content that you can play through.

My Overall Verdict

Choosing the best first-person shooter on Xbox depends on the type of player you are. Different shooters shine for different audiences, so here’s where each gamer should start:

For newcomers → Halo: The Master Chief Collection. It delivers six campaigns in one package, offering a perfect crash course in Xbox’s most iconic shooter series.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection. It delivers six campaigns in one package, offering a perfect crash course in Xbox’s most iconic shooter series. For competitive players → Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Its fast-paced multiplayer and revitalized Zombies mode make it the go-to choice for those who thrive on high-stakes matches.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Its fast-paced multiplayer and revitalized Zombies mode make it the go-to choice for those who thrive on high-stakes matches. For co-op fans → Deep Rock Galactic. The teamwork-driven missions and procedurally generated caves create one of the most satisfying squad-based FPS experiences available.

Deep Rock Galactic. The teamwork-driven missions and procedurally generated caves create one of the most satisfying squad-based FPS experiences available. For sci-fi enthusiasts → Destiny 2. Its evolving universe blends tight gunplay with MMO-style progression, offering hundreds of hours of story, strikes, and raids.

Destiny 2. Its evolving universe blends tight gunplay with MMO-style progression, offering hundreds of hours of story, strikes, and raids. For story-driven gamers → Wolfenstein: The New Order. An alternate-history tale with emotional depth and brutal action that proves shooters can carry compelling narratives.

Wolfenstein: The New Order. An alternate-history tale with emotional depth and brutal action that proves shooters can carry compelling narratives. For survival fans → S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. Its eerie atmosphere and unforgiving mechanics make it the most immersive choice for players who want tension with every step.

FAQs

What is the best first-person shooter game on Xbox?

The best first-person shooter game on Xbox is Halo: The Master Chief Collection. It combines six campaigns and classic multiplayer, making it the definitive entry point for the Xbox FPS fan.

What are some good recommendations for open-world shooter games on Xbox?

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl and Destiny 2 stand out. Both allow players to explore expansive environments while blending exploration with FPS combat. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. emphasizes survival tension, while Destiny 2 offers a vast sci-fi universe with ongoing content.

Are there any good RPG shooters on Xbox?

Yes. Destiny 2 mixes MMO progression with precise gunplay, while The Outer Worlds 2 brings branching storylines and quirky characters to the FPS formula. Both provide RPG depth alongside shooter mechanics.

Do any Xbox FPS games have split-screen?

Yes. Halo: The Master Chief Collection supports split-screen co-op and versus play. Certain Call of Duty titles also feature local multiplayer, keeping couch co-op alive on modern Xbox systems.

Which is the most realistic FPS game on Xbox?

The most realistic FPS game on Xbox is Battlefield 1, with historically accurate weapons, vehicles, and large-scale battles set during World War I. Its immersive design and destruction systems heighten authenticity.