7 Best Wolfenstein Games Ranked (2025 Definitive Guide)

When people talk about the best Wolfenstein game, it’s easy to forget just how much this Wolfenstein franchise shaped the FPS genre. The Wolfenstein series has done it all , from the first game, Castle Wolfenstein, to the groundbreaking Wolfenstein 3D from id Software, all the way to cinematic modern titles like Wolfenstein:

The New Order and its intense sequel, The New Colossus. Some stories remind more of World War II, others imagine an alternate history where the Nazis won, and a few even let you try to assassinate Hitler.

In this guide, I’ve ranked the 7 best Wolfenstein games. So, let’s get into the Old Blood, or fight alongside the French Resistance in The New Order, to see which one sparks the most.

Our Top Picks for Best Wolfenstein Games

The Wolfenstein series has had plenty of highs, but a few games really stand out. These are the titles that mix great shooting, memorable stories, and the kind of moments you never forget. If you’re new to the franchise or just want to replay the best, here are our top three picks.

Wolfenstein: The New Order (2014) – This game put Wolfenstein back on top. It mixes brutal gunplay with moments that actually make you care. One second, you’re dual-wielding shotguns through Nazi fortresses, the next you’re caught in emotional scenes with the resistance. Return to Castle Wolfenstein (2001) – For old-school fans, this one is legendary. Released in 2001, it combined a creepy single-player campaign with some of the most addictive multiplayer of its time. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (2017) – If The New Order was the comeback, The New Colossus is the all-out show. The action is heavier, the story louder, and the cast unforgettable. Grace is fierce, Engel is terrifying.

These three represent the best of what the Wolfenstein franchise has to offer: story, action, and history-making gameplay. Keep scrolling to see the rest of the list and discover which other Wolfenstein games deserve your time.

7 Best Wolfenstein Games Ranked in 2025: Classics and Modern Hits

The Wolfenstein series has grown from the early days of Castle Wolfenstein and Wolfenstein 3D to cinematic blockbusters like The New Order and The New Colossus. Each Wolfenstein video game brings something new.

In this list, we’ve gathered the 7 best Wolfenstein games ranked in 2025. How many of these have you played, and which one do you consider the best Wolfenstein game?

1. Wolfenstein: The New Order [Best Wolfenstein Game to Start the Franchise]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4 Year of release 2014 Creator/s Developer: MachineGames / Publisher: Bethesda Softworks Average playtime 15–20 hours Metacritic score 81 (PC) / 79 (PS4) / 79 (Xbox One)

This is the game that brought Wolfenstein back. Set in the 1960s, it imagines a world where the Nazis won the Second World War. You play as B.J. Blazkowicz, who wakes up after 14 years in a Polish asylum to find the world under Nazi control. With the help of the French Resistance, he sets out to tear their empire apart.

The gameplay is a mix of heavy action and smart storytelling. One mission has you blasting through Nazi fortresses, another sneaking through labs, or blowing up their space program. You can play it loud with dual-wielded shotguns, or go stealth and pick off patrols like you usually do in the best stealth games. A perk system and crazy weapon upgrades, like shotguns that bounce shells or rifles with rockets, keep things exciting.

Why we chose it This game revived the Wolfenstein franchise in style. It mixes intense gunplay with moments that actually make you care about the story, making it the perfect starting point for newcomers.

My verdict: Fast, brutal, and surprisingly emotional, The New Order is often called the best Wolfenstein game to start with. It’s the perfect blend of action and story, showing exactly what makes this series special.

What do players think?

WolfFan89 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The story and atmosphere were amazing. Honestly one of the best FPS campaigns I’ve ever played.

2. Return to Castle Wolfenstein [Best Castle Wolfenstein Game With Multiplayer Action]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Mac, Xbox, PlayStation 2 Year of release 2001 Creator/s Developer: Gray Matter Interactive, Nerve Software / Publisher: Activision Average playtime 10–15 hours Metacritic score 88 (PC)

When Return to Castle Wolfenstein dropped in the early 2000s, it put the series back on the map. The single-player campaign had you once again stepping into B.J. Blazkowicz’s boots, uncovering creepy Nazi experiments and supernatural secrets hidden in the depths of the castle and beyond.

The campaign mixed things up nicely, which makes this piece one of the best single-player games. Some levels leaned on stealth, others threw you into all-out firefights, and a few added horror vibes with mutated enemies. From the dark hallways of Castle Wolfenstein to eerie catacombs and war-torn villages, the atmosphere was spot on and kept you hooked.

But what most people remember is the multiplayer. Built by Nerve Software, it was class-based with soldier, engineer, medic, and lieutenant roles, and it nailed the balance. Teamwork wasn’t optional; it was the only way to win. Matches felt fresh, competitive, and incredibly addictive, with events for the team and a rich storyline that comes to life anytime.

Why we chose it Return to Castle Wolfenstein is legendary for its mix of creepy single-player missions and groundbreaking multiplayer. It’s the game that kept Wolfenstein relevant in the early 2000s.

My verdict: Though the story isn’t groundbreaking, Return to Castle Wolfenstein shines thanks to its atmosphere and unforgettable multiplayer. It remains a fan-favorite and one of the most defining entries in the Wolfenstein series.

What do players think?

RetroShooter77 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The campaign was solid, but it’s the multiplayer that hooked me. Countless hours spent with friends on this one.

3. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus [Best Wolfenstein Game for Story and Characters]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2017 Creator/s MachineGames / Bethesda Softworks Average playtime 12–15 hours Metacritic score 86 (PC) / 85 (PS4) / 88 (Xbox One)

If The New Order rebooted the series, The New Colossus cranked it to eleven. It drops you into 1961 America, where the Nazis won World War II, and once again, you’re B.J. Blazkowicz, half-dead but still swinging. This time, the fight isn’t just about Europe; it’s about taking back the U.S. from the Nazi regime, putting it right alongside the best World War II games.

Everything feels bigger here. The gunplay is classic Wolfenstein, heavy, loud, and messy, but the story adds another layer. One moment you’re blasting through soldiers with dual shotguns, the next you’re creeping through bases trying not to set off alarms.

The mix of stealth and chaos works great, and the weapon upgrades let you tweak guns so firefights never feel stale. But the real kicker is the cast. Grace brings fire, Super Spesh is hilariously unhinged, and General Engel? She’s pure nightmare fuel, one of the most sadistic villains in most best FPS games.

Why we chose it Bigger, louder, and bolder, The New Colossus pushes the story and characters to new heights. It’s a must-play if you want Wolfenstein at its most ambitious.

My verdict: This is Wolfenstein at its wildest, brutal, and sharp writing, and characters you actually care about. If you’re looking for the best Wolfenstein game that balances raw action with a story that sticks, The New Colossus delivers big time.

What do players think?

FPSAddict101 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The characters and story are top-notch. Shooting Nazis has never felt this cinematic.

4. Wolfenstein: The Old Blood [Best Old Blood Prequel in the Wolfenstein Franchise]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 Year of release 2015 Creator/s MachineGames / Bethesda Softworks Average playtime 6–8 hours Metacritic score 76 (PC) / 76 (PS4) / 81 (Xbox One)

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood is a standalone prequel to The New Order, and it wastes no time throwing you straight into chaos. You’re back in the late ’40s as B.J. Blazkowicz, infiltrating Nazi fortresses, sneaking through prisons, and eventually blasting through hordes of zombies. The plot isn’t groundbreaking, but the pace is relentless, and every chapter throws something new at you.

This one leans more into pure action. The arenas are multi-level with secret passages, so fights feel dynamic, and every weapon, from the explosive Kampfpistol to the satisfying shotgun, has its moment to shine.

Stealth puzzles break things up, letting you quietly disable mechs or sneak past fortified guards, but you’ll rarely stay quiet for long. Combat is loud, bloody, and fast. The visuals are classic Wolfenstein: dark castle Nuremberg, creepy crypts, and burning villages, all dripping with atmosphere.

It’s also packed with fun Easter eggs like Skyrim helmets and Quake rocket launchers, a cool nod to Bethesda’s wider library. Also, this game works really well when you play it on the best gaming monitor.

Why we chose it Fast-paced and packed with atmosphere, The Old Blood is pure action from start to finish. It’s the perfect choice if you want a short but explosive Wolfenstein experience.

My verdict: It’s not as deep or emotional as The New Order, but if you’re in the mood for six hours of non-stop Nazi-killing mayhem, The Old Blood nails that old-school shooter vibe. A gritty, action-first ride that fans of the Wolfenstein franchise will absolutely enjoy.

What do players think?

CastleHunter42 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Loved the dark castle setting and non-stop action. Short, but worth every minute.

5. Wolfenstein 3D [Best Original Encounter That Defined the FPS Genre]

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC (original), later ports to multiple platforms Year of release 1992 Creator/s id Software / Published by Apogee Average playtime 8–10 hours Metacritic score N/A (pre-Metacritic era, but widely acclaimed)

Wolfenstein 3D is where it all began. Released in 1992, it’s the game that basically created the FPS genre. You play as B.J. Blazkowicz, locked in Castle Nuremberg, blasting your way past guards, dogs, and bosses until you escape. The story is barebones, but the action speaks for itself.

It’s simple but addictive. You run through mazes, find secret rooms, grab treasure, and upgrade weapons as you go. Each level ramps up the challenge, ending with tough boss fights. And yes, you even get to take down Hitler in one of the most famous moments in gaming.

Why we chose it The game that started it all. Wolfenstein 3D laid the foundation for the FPS genre, and it still feels fun to revisit for its pure, no-frills shooting.

My verdict: By today’s standards, it’s old-school. But without Wolfenstein 3D, we wouldn’t have DOOM, Quake, or even modern shooters. It’s the original encounter and still one of the best Wolfenstein games if you want to see where the legend started.

What do players think?

OldSchoolGamer92 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Without this game we wouldn’t have DOOM or Quake. It’s a piece of history and still a blast to play.

6. Wolfenstein: Youngblood [Best Co-Op Wolfenstein Game Since the New Order]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2019 Creator/s MachineGames & Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks Average playtime 12–15 hours Metacritic score 69 (PC) / 73 (PS4) / 72 (Xbox One)

Wolfenstein: Youngblood is a spin-off that changes the formula, unlike previous games. Instead of B.J. Blazkowicz, you play as his daughters, Jess and Zofia, who head to Nazi-occupied Paris to search for their missing dad. The story takes place after The New Colossus and shifts the focus to co-op play, either with a friend or an AI partner.

The shooting still feels like Wolfenstein, fast, heavy, and satisfying, but the structure is different. Missions are based out of a Paris hub, and the game adds RPG elements like skill trees, weapon upgrades, and level grinding.

That gives it more of an “action-RPG” feel, though it also makes the gameplay loop repetitive at times. The level design has Arkane’s fingerprints all over it, with vertical spaces and multiple paths to objectives. On the downside, the dialogue and writing for the twins didn’t land with a lot of players. But hey, you can still enjoy it to the fullest on the best gaming laptops.

Why we chose it Youngblood is the most co-op friendly entry in the series. While divisive, it’s still a fun option if you want to play Wolfenstein with a friend.

My verdict: Youngblood isn’t the strongest entry in the Wolfenstein series, but it can be fun in co-op. If you want a lighter, grind-heavy take on Wolfenstein with a friend, it’s worth checking out.

What do players think?

CoopShooterGal ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Playing with a friend was a blast, even if the story wasn’t the strongest. Fun in co-op, less so solo.

7. Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot [Best Spin-Off for VR Fans of Wolfenstein RPG Style Action]

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC VR (SteamVR), PlayStation VR Year of release 2019 Creator/s MachineGames & Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks Average playtim 1–3 hours Metacritic score 48 (PC) / 54 (PS4)

Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot is a VR spin-off that drops you into Nazi-occupied Paris, but instead of playing B.J. directly, you’re a hacker controlling powerful war machines. Think of it as piloting Nazi robots against their own troops. It’s a cool concept, and the visuals hold up well for a PSVR title, with smooth performance and solid motion controls.

You get four short missions, each focused on different robot units. Whether you’re torching enemies with a Panzerhund or mowing down soldiers with a drone, the action feels immediate and arcade-like.

The controls are intuitive, and comfort settings help prevent motion sickness, a big plus for VR. The downside is how short and shallow the game feels. At around 90 minutes to complete, it comes across more like an extended demo than a full Wolfenstein game.

Why we chose it Though short, Cyberpilot shows off a cool VR take on Wolfenstein. It’s worth trying if you want to step directly into the action with motion controls.

My verdict: Cyberpilot has some fun moments and a great VR concept, but it’s over too fast to leave a lasting impact. Worth a try if you want a taste of Wolfenstein in VR, but don’t expect the depth you’d find in some immersive RPG games.

What do players think?

VRGamerX ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Not a full game, but a neat VR experience. Blasting enemies as a Panzerhund felt amazing.

FAQs

What is the best Wolfenstein game?

The best Wolfenstein game is Wolfenstein: The New Order for its mix of story and action, while others love The New Colossus for its bold narrative. For pure nostalgia, Wolfenstein 3D is the classic.

How many games are in Wolfenstein?

There are over 10 mainline Wolfenstein games, starting from Castle Wolfenstein (1981) to Youngblood and Cyberpilot in 2019, plus spin-offs and mobile titles like Wolfenstein RPG.

Which Wolfenstein game do I start with?

Start with Wolfenstein: The New Order. It’s modern, accessible, and sets up the story for The Old Blood and The New Colossus.

What is the most current Wolfenstein game?

The most current Wolfenstein games are Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot, both launched in 2019.

How many hours to finish Wolfenstein?

To finish the Wolfenstein campaigns, you need to play around 8-15 hours. The New Order and The New Colossus run about 12-15, The Old Blood is 6-8, while Youngblood can stretch longer with co-op and side missions.