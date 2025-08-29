Get From Genin to Jonin With These 7 Best Naruto Games

Finding the best Naruto games is like trying to snatch those damn bells from Kakashi Sensei. This series has been around forever, spawning everything from arena brawlers to RPG side quests you probably wish you could un-play. Some are all flash, some actually feel like a proper ninja showdown. The trick? Knowing which ones are worth your time and which belong in the filler bin.

I’ve slogged through more Naruto games than I care to admit. I button-mashed my way through the good, the bad, and the “why does this even exist?” All so you don’t have to. After enough Rasengans and shadow clones to wreck a controller, I’ve put together a list that actually delivers the goods. No half-baked tie-ins, no nostalgia goggles, just the ones that hold up when the dust settles.

Scroll down and you’ll find my top picks, quick-hit details for each, and why they deserve a spot on your shelf (or hard drive). Whether you want big cinematic fights or a solid grind that feels like climbing the Chunin ladder, my list will save you the trouble of wading through the filler.

My Top Picks for Best Naruto Games

Let’s start with the heavy hitters. These are the best Naruto games that actually feel like stepping into the anime. Expect big fights, huge rosters, and just enough chaos to make you yell at your screen.

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 (2016) – Huge roster, slick visuals, and boss fights that feel like playable episodes. The combat is fast without being brainless, and the story mode still hits like a perfectly timed Rasengan. Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (2018) – A wild online brawler where you build your own ninja and throw down with others. It’s messy at times, but when it clicks, you’re wall-running into chaos and dropping jutsu on strangers like a true shinobi menace. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto (2017) – Basically Storm 4 with Boruto content folded in. New story bits, more characters, and a reason to dive back in if you’ve been itching for an excuse. Think of it as the DLC that made the original even more stacked.

I picked these three for their tight combat, a proper nod to the source material, and enough content to keep you grinding long after the credits roll.

7 Best Naruto Games: Believe It!

Here’s my lineup of the best Naruto games worth your time. Each one has that mix of over-the-top fights and anime drama that makes the series tick. Some go all-in on huge roster brawls, others let you relive the saga step by step. All of them hit the mark.

1. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 [Best Naruto Game Overall]

It’s one of the best anime games that finally got the Naruto formula right. Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 nails the anime’s scale with massive cinematic battles, seamless transitions from cutscene to chaos, and a roster deep enough to make a ninja census sweat. The combat is flashy for sure, but not brainless. I loved the tag-team swaps and team ultimates that feel straight out of the show.

What makes it memorable is how well it wraps up the Shippuden saga. The story mode is a playable highlight reel of the Fourth Great Ninja War, packed with set-piece boss fights that actually have weight. The attention to detail turns every match into an episode worth watching twice. I was glued to the screen watching gorgeous animations, ultimate jutsus, and dramatic camera swings.

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Fighting, action Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2016 Developer/publisher CyberConnect2/Bandai Namco Entertainment Average playtime 15-20 hours (story mode) Gameplay Fast-paced arena fighter with dynamic team mechanics, cinematic boss battles, and a massive roster. Tag-team swaps, combo chains, and flashy ultimate moves make every fight feel explosive. Story Covers the climactic Fourth Great Ninja War arc. You’ll relive the biggest battles and emotional moments from the anime. Boss fights hit hard, the cutscenes are faithful, and every major character gets their moment to shine. Soundtrack A high-energy mix of orchestral tracks, rock-inspired themes, and punchy battle cues. It elevates every fight and adds drama to key story moments, perfectly capturing the anime’s tone. Graphics and atmosphere Anime-perfect visuals with smooth character animations, jaw-dropping particle effects, and cinematic camera angles. The arenas feel alive, from warfields to destructible village backdrops. Pros Huge roster, faithful story, cinematic boss fights, smooth combat mechanics. Cons Some multiplayer balancing issues, story mode can feel short if you rush. My favorite thing Landing a perfectly timed Team Ultimate and watching the cinematic unfold like it’s straight from the anime.

2. Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker [Best Naruto Game for Custom-Built Ninja Battles]

It’s the odd one out in the Naruto lineup, and that’s what makes it interesting. Shinobi Striker swaps 1v1 duels for 4v4 chaos. Build your own ninja, choose a class, and fight across vertical maps where mobility and jutsu loadouts make or break the match. A solid gaming monitor makes the sheer verticality and fast action so much more enjoyable.

What makes it memorable is the experimentation. It’s not perfect – balancing has always been a talking point – but when a match clicks, it feels like a proper ninja skirmish. Constant updates have kept it alive, and the customization gives it that “your ninja, your rules” edge the mainline games never tried.

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Online multiplayer, action Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2018 Developer/publisher Soleil Ltd./Bandai Namco Entertainment Average playtime 50+ hours for unlocks and rankings Gameplay 4v4 team-based multiplayer with fast-paced, vertical arena combat. Players pick roles (Attack, Ranged, Defense, Healer) and customize loadouts to fit their style. Story Minimal traditional story. It focuses on multiplayer missions and VR training to relive key battles. The narrative takes a backseat to the competitive and co-op modes. Soundtrack High-energy battle tracks with a modern twist. It doesn’t rival the anime’s score, but it keeps the matches tense and lively. Graphics and atmosphere Stylized visuals with bright, open arenas and vertical layouts. Character customization stands out, but animations lack the cinematic polish of the mainline Storm games. Pros Unique multiplayer focus, fun customization, active updates keep content fresh Cons Weak solo content My favorite thing Pulling off a coordinated team ultimate in mid-air and watching the enemy team scatter

3. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto [Best Naruto Game to Jump from Naruto to Boruto]

Road to Boruto takes everything from Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 and packs in the Boruto era. It’s a slick fighting game with a huge roster, new missions, fresh characters, and a reason to return if you’ve already closed out the war arc.

It works because it wraps up Naruto’s finale and sets the stage for Boruto without feeling like a cheap add-on. It’s not a full sequel, but it’s the version to grab if you want the Shippuden payoff and the next generation in one shot.

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Fighting, action Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2017 Developer/publisher CyberConnect2/Bandai Namco Entertainment Average playtime 20-25 hours (story + Boruto content) Gameplay Builds on Storm 4 with the same fast-paced arena combat, expanded roster, and Boruto-era missions. Team mechanics and cinematic boss battles remain the highlight. Story Combines the Fourth Great Ninja War finale with Boruto’s early story. Adds new missions, cutscenes, and characters while keeping the emotional payoff of the original intact. Soundtrack Same high-energy orchestral score with added tracks for Boruto’s storyline. Keeps the tension high in key fights and transitions smoothly between arcs. Graphics and atmosphere Vibrant, anime-accurate visuals with slightly refined effects. Boruto content blends well with the original, though environments remain mostly the same. Pros Includes all major Storm 4 content, adds Boruto storyline, big roster Cons Not a full sequel, minor rehashed content My favorite thing Seeing Naruto’s finale and Boruto’s shaky start in one seamless package without needing two separate games

4. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy [Best for Playing the Entire Storm Series]

Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy is the all-in-one bundle for anyone who wants the whole Storm journey in one go. It packs all four main games plus every major DLC into a single collection. That means you get everything from Naruto’s early rivalries to the full Shippuden climax without hopping between titles.

What makes it stand out is the convenience. No picking and choosing, no wondering which version has the right roster – it’s all here, polished and ready to go on modern platforms. It’s not a new game, but if you’re coming in fresh or just want it all in one place, this is the easiest way to do it.

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Fighting, action Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2017 Developer/publisher CyberConnect2/Bandai Namco Entertainment Average playtime 60-80 hours (all games combined) Gameplay Complete Storm series gameplay: fast-paced arena battles, cinematic boss fights, and evolving mechanics across four titles Story Spans Naruto’s entire saga. From his early Genin days to the end of the Fourth Great Ninja War. Every major arc is here. Soundtrack Original scores from all four Storm games, with standout battle tracks and dramatic orchestral pieces across each era. Graphics and atmosphere Remastered visuals unify the series with sharper textures and smoother performance. Early games still show their age, but the collection looks consistent overall. Pros Full series in one bundle, all DLC included, perfect for newcomers Cons No new content, early entries feel a bit dated, long installation My favorite thing Watching the combat and visuals evolve from the first game to Storm 4 without missing a beat

5. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst [Best Naruto Game for Fourth Ninja War Mayhem]

The series finally found its footing with the Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst. It had a big roster, cinematic battles, and a story mode centered on the Fourth Great Ninja War. It added missions, Sage Mode Kabuto (like he wasn’t bad enough before), and visual upgrades that rounded out the package.

It’s a solid choice if you want the buildup to Storm 4 without jumping straight to the finale. The combat is fast, the boss fights are big, and the story still carries weight. Even if the polish isn’t quite at Storm 4’s level.

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Fighting, action Platforms PC, PS3, Xbox 360 Year of release 2013 (Full Burst) Developer/publisher CyberConnect2/Bandai Namco Entertainment Average playtime 20-30 hours (story + extras) Gameplay Arena battles with expanded combos, large-scale boss fights, and cinematic set-pieces that pushed the series forward. Story It focuses on the Fourth Great Ninja War, leading into the final act of the series. Adds cutscenes and missions that flesh out key moments. Soundtrack High-energy mix of battle tracks and emotional themes that carry major scenes. Still one of the stronger scores in the series. Graphics and atmosphere Bright anime visuals with improved particle effects in Full Burst. Some areas and cutscenes show their age, but it still captures the vibe well. Pros Expanded content, strong story pacing, fun roster variety Cons Shows its age visually, lacks some later mechanics, uneven difficulty spikes My favorite thing The boss battles – they’re big, dramatic, and feel like the anime’s turning points come to life.

6. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 [Best Naruto Game for Early Shippuden Battles]

Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 is where the series really started to feel epic. We got bigger battles, more characters, and environments that actually make fights feel huge. You still get the classic 1v1 duels, but now the war arcs hit with real scale and intensity.

The story covers the early Shippuden highlights – Akatsuki, major showdowns, and those cinematic boss moments that make you feel like you’re inside the anime. Combat is tighter, jutsu animations pop, and it’s a solid warm-up for Storm 3 and 4.

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Fighting, action Platforms PC, PS3, Xbox 360 Year of release 2010 Developer/publisher CyberConnect2/Bandai Namco Entertainment Average playtime 15-20 hours (story mode) Gameplay Fast-paced 1v1 arena combat with expanded boss battles and multi-ninja sequences. Combos and ultimate attacks feel fluid and cinematic. Story Covers early Shippuden arcs, focusing on Naruto vs. the Akatsuki and major conflicts. Cutscenes tie the story tightly to the anime. Soundtrack Energetic tracks that match the pace of the battles, with emotional themes for key moments. Graphics and atmosphere Bright, anime-accurate visuals with improved effects over the first game. Large battlefields start showing the series’ cinematic potential. Pros Expanded roster, improved combat, cinematic boss battles Cons Some older animations show their age, story mode shorter than later entries My favorite thing Dropping multi-ninja ultimates that make the battlefield feel like a full-scale war.

7. Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm [Best Naruto Game for Jumping into 3D Battles]

Ultimate Ninja Storm is where it all began. It brought the Naruto world into fully 3D arenas, letting you move, jump, and fight across dynamic stages for the first time. The combat feels fluid, the jutsus look great, and even the early roster hits the fan-favorite characters you expect.

It’s memorable for translating the anime into a playable experience. Story mode hits the original arcs, cinematic cutscenes make fights feel like episodes, and the controls are simple enough to pick up fast. It set the template for everything that followed.

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Fighting, action Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Android, iOS Year of release 2008 Developer/publisher CyberConnect2/Bandai Namco Entertainment Average playtime 12-15 hours (story mode) Gameplay 3D arena combat with basic combos, jutsus, and tag-team swaps. It introduces the Storm formula that later games expanded on. Story Covers Naruto’s early adventures, the Chunin Exams, and the fight against the first major villains. Cutscenes make it feel like you’re in the anime. Soundtrack Energetic, anime-inspired battle tracks with dramatic cues for story moments Graphics and atmosphere Stylized visuals that match the anime, vibrant arenas, and smooth animation for the time. Pros First 3D Naruto game, fun story mode, easy to pick up and play Cons Smaller roster, limited mechanics compared to sequels My favorite thing Pulling off tag-team ultimates for the first time – it still feels awesome.

FAQs

Which one is the best Naruto game?

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 is the best Naruto game out there. You get a massive roster, cinematic boss battles, and a story mode that hits like a playable anime episode. It’s polished, explosive, and still holds up – definitely the game to start with if you want the ultimate Naruto experience.

Is there an open-world Naruto game?

Not really. Naruto games focus on arena combat, cinematic fights, and story-driven missions. You get huge maps in battles and plenty of verticality, but nothing fully open-world like a sandbox. Storm games keep the focus tight, fast, and dramatic, just like the anime.

Is Naruto Storm 4 better than Naruto Storm Connections?

Yes. Storm 4 is the polished finale with cinematic story mode, massive roster, and intense boss fights. Connections is fun for basics, but Storm 4 delivers the ultimate Naruto experience, from flashy team ultimates to fully realized battles. It’s the one that still feels huge today.

Is Ninja Storm 4 the last Naruto game?

Not exactly – it’s the last mainline Shippuden game on consoles, but collections like Storm Legacy package everything together. If you’re chasing the final Shippuden story with Boruto content, Storm 4 or Legacy is the version to grab. It’s the end of the series’ big, cinematic fights.

Is Naruto Storm 4 the best anime game?

For Naruto fans, absolutely. It nails the cinematic fights, roster variety, and story beats from Shippuden like no other. Big, flashy, and dramatic – it’s the anime in playable form. While not every anime game hits this level, Storm 4 proves what a faithful adaptation can do.

Which Naruto game has the most characters?

Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections holds the record for the largest roster, featuring over 130 playable characters, including new additions like Baryon Mode Naruto and Kawaki.

Is there a Naruto game where you can make your own character?

Yes, you can make your own character in Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker. You pick a class and dive into team-based battles online. Customization affects both appearance and combat style, letting you bring a truly personal ninja into chaotic multiplayer matches.

Is Naruto 4 an open world?

Not open-world in the traditional sense. Maps are large and vertical in battles, letting you wall-run, jump, and move freely during fights. The focus is cinematic arena combat, not sandbox exploration, so think vertical chaos and strategy, not roaming the Leaf Village and picking flowers.

Is Naruto Ninja Storm 4 still worth it?

Absolutely! Storm 4 still hits hard with its fast combat, cinematic battles, and a roster that’ll keep you hooked. Replay the Shippuden finale or dive in fresh – it’s polished, massive, and packed with content. If you want the ultimate Naruto experience, this is the one to grab.