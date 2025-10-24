14 Best Donkey Kong Games of All Time (2025 Update)

The best Donkey Kong games have stood the test of time. They blend platforming mastery and jungle-fueled fun across decades of gaming history.

This list celebrates highlights of the Donkey Kong series, including games that defined generations and pushed Nintendo hardware to its limits.

I’ve chosen each entry based on its fan reception and lasting appeal. My choices are ranked to showcase how the series has evolved without losing its signature mix of challenge and personality.



New players and older fans alike can find a solid Donkey Kong game they haven’t tried before. Compare your favourites and find new adventures to revisit here.

Our Top Picks for The Best Donkey Kong Games

The Donkey Kong series has produced some true gaming legends, but a few stand tall above the rest. Here are my top 3 picks that define the franchise.

1. Donkey Kong Bananza (2025) – The newest title, with reimagined gameplay that suits modern audiences. Fluid movement and destructible environments pair make this an entirely different game.

2. Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy Kong’s Quest (1995) – Often praised as the best SNES platformer ever made, this sequel refined the Donkey Kong Country series with better controls and more memorable stages.

3. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (2018) – A visually stunning and mechanically perfect modern classic. Challenging bosses and precise platforming make it one of the best Donkey Kong games on the Switch.

Each of these titles captures the best of what the Donkey Kong series has to offer, but that’s just the start. Keep reading to find the games you may have missed from DK‘s 40-year legacy.

Best Donkey Kong Games That Still Hit Hard

Jump, roll, and swing your way through the ultimate lineup of DK classics and remasters. These 15 Donkey Kong titles prove why he’s still one of the most iconic characters in Nintendo‘s lineup. How many of the best Donkey Kong games have you played?

1. Donkey Kong Bananza [Best Modern Donkey Kong Game for New Players]

Our Score 9.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Third-Person Action/Adventure Platforms Nintendo Switch 2 Year of release 2025 Creator/s Nintendo Average playtime 31.5 Hours Best for Well-developed platforming from years of experimentation What I liked The destructible environments

The new Donkey Kong game, Donkey Kong Bananza, shakes up the franchise with a vibrant new adventure. This fantastic game introduces Pauline, Donkey Kong’s companion, who can be played in co-op mode. Her abilities keep the action fresh and engaging.



The platforming is familiar and responsive, but the destructible environments push players to experiment with the way they play the game. It’s a bold entry that modernizes Donkey Kong without losing any of the charm. If you haven’t played a DK game before, this is a great place to start.

Why we chose it Donkey Kong Bananza proves that the series still has room to evolve while staying true to what fans love most.

My Verdict: Play Donkey Kong Bananza for its lively new characters and inventive spin on classic DK gameplay.

2. Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest [Best Fan Favorite Donkey Kong Game]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Side-Scrolling Platformer Platforms Game Body Advance, Super Nintendo Year of release 1995 Creator/s Rare, Nintendo Average playtime 6.5 Hours Best for Tag-team abilities and creative solutions What I liked The soundtrack!

Diddy’s Kong Quest takes everything the first DK Country game did right and cranks it up. Its sharper platforming and deeper level design make it a fan favorite, with many saying it’s the best Donkey Kong Country game of all time.



Diddy and Dixie’s tag-team abilities let players approach challenges creatively, and the soundtrack is one of the best on the SNES. The difficulty spikes only add to the sense of accomplishment.

Why we chose it Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest is widely considered to be the best Donkey Kong game of the 16-bit era for a reason.

My Verdict: Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest is the perfect mix of challenge, atmosphere, and character-driven fun.

3. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze [Best Donkey Kong Country Game on Switch]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Platformer Platforms Nintendo Switch, Wii U Year of release 2018 Creator/s Retro Studios, Monster Games, Nintendo Average playtime 14.5 Hours Best for Remastered platforming with buddies What I liked Funky Kong as a playable character

The remastered DKC Tropical Freeze brings the Wii U classic to Switch with enough flair and improvements to make it one of the best Nintendo Switch games for DK fans. Tighter controls and the addition of Funky Kong as a new playable character elevated this game to new levels. Meanwhile, dynamic design and rhythmic action make this a joy to play, even when the difficulty can be frustrating.

It’s a nostalgic hit that looks stunning and performs so incredibly smoothly on the Switch. If you loved the original, you’ll have to check this one out.

Why we chose it The Switch version of Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze perfects an already brilliant platformer that makes it more accessible than ever.

My Verdict: Pick up Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze if you want a visually stunning platformer that rewards skill and persistence.

4. Donkey Kong Country Returns [Best Donkey Kong Game Available on 3DS]

Our Score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Side Scrolling Platformer Platforms Nintendo 3DS, Wii Year of release 2010 Creator/s Retro Studios, Monster Games, Nintendo Average playtime 14.5 Hours Best for Difficulty that feels rewarding What I liked Diddy Kong’s Co-op mode

Retro Studios revived Donkey Kong‘s side-scrolling roots in style with Donkey Kong Country Returns. This game blends nostalgic level design with modern polish, which makes it charming to play. This is the original release, but the DS version was so popular that it also received an HD remaster on the Nintendo Switch.

The co-op mode with Diddy Kong makes it replayable, with a familiarity to the levels that never fails to feel fresh.

Why we chose it Donkey Kong Country Returns marked a turning point that brought Donkey Kong back to platforming greatness.

My Verdict: Donkey Kong Country Returns is a must-play for anyone craving a challenging, co-op platformer that honors DK‘s legacy.

5. Donkey Kong [Best Way to Experience Donkey Kong Arcade]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Side Scrolling Puzzle Platformer Platforms Game Boy Year of release 1994 Creator/s Nintendo EAD, Nintendo Average playtime 6 Hours Best for Expanded arcade game action What I liked Over 100 levels, but all are different

Donkey Kong’s 1994 Game Boy release brought one of the best platformer games in the Arcade to a handheld you could play just about anywhere. It seems simple, but this game became a surprisingly deep platformer with over 100 inspired levels that mix puzzles and precision.

This game redefined the arcade formula. Even on such a small screen, the Game Boy port is one of the best ways to experience the original arcade game.

Why we chose it It transformed the Donkey Kong arcade roots into a full-blown adventure that still holds up.

My Verdict: Play Donkey Kong on the original Game Boy to experience one of the smartest handheld reinventions of a classic ever made.

6. Donkey Kong 3 [Best (And Only) Donkey Kong Shooter]

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Platformer, Shooter Platforms Arcade, NES, Nintendo Switch Year of release 1983 Creator/s Nintendo Average playtime 17 Minutes Best for Experimental shooter-style gameplay What I liked It’s completely unique in the series

Donkey Kong 3 ditched ladders for sprayers in this unique, experimental entry in the series. This is a shooter-style game starring Stanley the Bugman instead of our favorite Kong. You’ll blast insects, pushing DK upwards instead of having him climb. It’s a strange, wonderful entry that is definitely one of the most unique entries in the series. It’s worth a look for its original design alone.

Why we chose it Donkey Kong 3 is the strangest and most experimental Donkey Kong title ever released.

My Verdict: Check out Donkey Kong 3 to see how the series experimented with gameplay before it became a platforming titan.

7. Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble! [Best Puzzles and Exploration in a DK Game]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Side-Scrolling Platformers Platforms Game Boy Advance, Super Nintendo Year of release 1996 Creator/s Rare, Nintendo Average playtime 6 Hours Best for Impressive vintage gaming visuals What I liked The overworld design

Dixie and Kiddy Kong take the spotlight in this adventurous sequel that caps off the SNES trilogy. Puzzles and vehicle exploration take you through secret-filled worlds. Impressive visuals and a stunning overworld design make this one of the best Donkey Kong Country games to date.

It’s easy to miss DK himself, but this sequel is definitely not short on personality.

Why we chose it It gave the SNES trilogy a creative and satisfying send-off that isn’t short on personality.

My Verdict: This is a great, shorter game if you love exploration-heavy platformers with a fun mix of thinking and reflexes.

8. Donkey Kong Country [Best Classic SNES Title You Can Still Play]

Our Score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Side-Scrolling Platformer Platforms Game Boy Advance, Game Boy Color, Super Nintendo Year of release 1994 Creator/s Rare, Nintendo Average playtime 4.5 Hours Best for Snappy level design on an older console What I liked Tag-team mechanics

Donkey Kong Country was first released in 1994, but you can relive it with your Nintendo Switch. This revolutionary platformer is available on the Nintendo Switch Online’s SNES library, and it’s definitely one of the best Switch SNES games in that catalog.

This game’s tag-team features and catchy soundtrack make it a series standout, and the pre-rendered 3D visuals were mindblowing at the time. This game felt fresh then, and the environments are still impressive today.

Why we chose it Donkey Kong Country changed the genre forever and remains a cornerstone of the best Donkey Kong games list.

My Verdict: Donkey Kong Country is a great game to start with if you want to see where Donkey Kong‘s modern identity truly began.

9. Donkey Kong 64 [Best Retro 3D Collectathon]

Our Score 9.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Platformer Platforms Nintendo 64 Year of release 1999 Creator/s Rare, Nintendo Average playtime 29 Hours Best for Playing different Kongs What I liked The collect-a-thon elements

In 1999, Donkey Kong entered the world of 3D with Donkey Kong 64. This franchise first introduced five playable Kongs, all with their own unique skills that would help you run through this collect-a-thon title. There were so many puzzles and collectibles that it almost seemed overwhelming. Backtracking with each new skill could grow to be a chore, but how else were you supposed to gather everything?

Its humor, scope, and soundtrack made this a classic entry in the DK franchise. The successful leap to 3D directly inspired the newest Donkey Kong game, Donkey Kong Bananza.

Why we chose it Donkey Kong 64 brought the series into 3D gaming in grand, unforgettable style.

My Verdict: Donkey Kong 64 is the ultimate nostalgic 3D DK adventure with tons of personality and secrets.

10. Mario vs. Donkey Kong [Best Mario Appearance in a DK Game]

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Side-Scrolling Platformer, Puzzle Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2024 Creator/s Nintendo Average playtime 7.5 Hours Best for Challenging puzzles What I liked The cute toy aesthetic

Before Mario and DK took their rivalry to some of the best Nintendo Switch party games, there was Mario vs Donkey Kong. This is a remake of the classic 2004 puzzle-platformer that had Mario rescuing Mini-Marios through puzzles and clever level design. The toy aesthetic and brain-teasing puzzles made figuring out the puzzles that much more satisfying.

It was innovative for the time, and it remains an exciting entry into the Donkey Kong series, especially for hardcore Mario fans. The Nintendo Switch version brings it to a new audience, with a graphical and QoL update that older fans will enjoy.

Why we chose it Mario vs Donkey Kong is a clever reimagining that keeps the Mario-DK feud alive in inventive ways.

My Verdict: Mario vs Donkey Kong is perfect for those who like classic puzzle games with a nostalgic twist (with fresh graphics)!

11. Diddy Kong Racing [Best Monkey-Based Kart Racer]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Racing/Driving Platforms Nintendo 64 Year of release 1997 Creator/s Rare, Nintendo Average playtime 14.5 Hours Best for Creative vehicles and colorful worlds What I liked The hovercraft vehicle option

Diddy Kong Racing was one of the first kart racers to expand beyond the typical racetrack aesthetic. It’s an adventure that has you racing in cars, hovercrafts, and planes across a colourful world with so much to offer. You can explore to unlock new areas and challenges, with varied gameplay throughout.

It’s a charming look at vintage kart racing mechanics, and the classic N64 graphics are extremely nostalgic. This kart racer was above and beyond any other racing or driving game at the time.

Why we chose it Diddy Kong Racing expanded what a kart racer could be and gave Diddy his own iconic moment.

My Verdict: Diddy Kong Racing is one of the most creative racing experiences the N64 ever offered. It’s a worthy precursor to some of the best racing games for Switch.

12. Donkey Kong Country Returns HD [Best Modernized Classic Platforming Experience]

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Side-Scrolling Platformers Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2025 Creator/s Retro Studios, Monster Games, Nintendo Average playtime 14.5 Hours Best for Upgraded gameplay What I liked Bonus levels from the 3DS version are included

The HD remaster of Donkey Kong Country Returns is one of the best Switch family games on the system. It upgrades the Wii’s performance with 60 FPS gameplay and sharper visuals. Donkey Kong and his Kong companions swing through levels, avoiding obstacles and gathering their cherished bananas. It’s just difficult enough that you might have to help your kids beat a level or two.

Plus, this version includes the bonus Cloud levels and additional content that was only available in the 3DS version of the game. It’s a great definitive experience you can play with your kids.

Why we chose it Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is the best way to experience a beloved modern classic, now at its visual peak.

My Verdict: Ideal for players who want the definitive version of one of Donkey Kong‘s toughest, most rewarding adventures.

13. Donkey Kong Land 2 [Best Portable Donkey Kong Game Of Its Time]

Our Score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Platformer Platforms Game Boy Year of release 1996 Creator/s Rare, Nintendo Average playtime 5 Hours Best for Portable DK nostalgia What I liked Fresh levels and impressive graphics for the time

Donkey Kong Land 2 brought the Donkey Kong Country sequel’s charm to the Game Boy. At the time, these graphics were seriously impressive. Despite the smaller screen, the platforming felt faithful to the original. Fresh level designs and the addition of Dixie Kong gave handheld fans a full-featured DK adventure.

At a time when handheld games were somewhat limited due to the capabilities of the hardware, this game was huge. You could take a full DK game with you anywhere you went, which made this title extremely special for fans of the series.

Why we chose it It captured the console magic in handheld form, which proved that Donkey Kong could work anywhere.

My Verdict: Great for those wanting the Donkey Kong Country 2 experience on the go.

14. Donkey Konga [Best Donkey Kong Rhythm Game]

Our Score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Music/Rhythm Platforms Nintendo GameCube, Wii Year of release 2004 Creator/s Namco, Nintendo Average playtime 15 Hours Best for Rhythm gameplay with bongo peripherals What I liked The DK Bongos controller (it’s iconic!)

Donkey Konga ditched barrels for bongos, turning rhythm into gameplay. Using the now-iconic DK Bongos controller, players clapped and drummed their way through pop songs and classic Nintendo tracks. Fans loved the novelty and party vibes, though the limited song variety made it difficult for some fans to enjoy.



There’s just something about the pure chaotic fun that this game brought to the table. The bongo controllers are hard to find now, but they were the peripheral to have back in the day.

Why we chose it It showcased Nintendo‘s creativity at its wildest, turning music into a Donkey Kong celebration.

My Verdict: Play this for a uniquely joyful, rhythm-based take on Donkey Kong‘s world.

Everything You Need to Know About Donkey Kong: Games, History, and Legacy

Choosing the best Donkey Kong game really depends on what kind of adventure you want. There are so many games that suit different playstyles through the franchise’s long history. Fans of classic platformers should start with Donkey Kong Country or Diddy’s Kong Quest for some of the timeless 2D action that Donkey Kong is known for.

Modern gamers, on the other hand, would be happier with Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze or the newest Donkey Kong game, Donkey Kong Bananaza. Retro gamers can replay Donkey Kong 64 for some nostalgic 3D collect-a-thon energy.

Across decades, Donkey Kong has remained a symbol of challenge and creativity in gaming. Each entry is distinct, with some even offering experimental ways to play your favourite ape. They all build on the spirit of exploration and precision platforming that started with the original arcade release in 1981. New players and old pros can enjoy the full catalogue of Donkey Kong titles with the assurance that there is something there for everyone. They may even become some of your favorite games of all time.

How Many Donkey Kong Games Are There?

Great ideas never go out of style, and nothing is better proof of that than the expansive Donkey Kong franchise. There are over 60 Donkey Kong games, including spin-offs and games made for abandoned or novelty consoles (like the Game & Watch, for instance).

Starting in 1981, Donkey Kong has featured in games for the arcade, NES, Game & Watch, SNES, Game Boy, Nintendo 64, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance, GameCube, Nintendo DS, Wii, DsiWare, 3DS, Wii U, Nintendo Switch, and now the Nintendo Switch 2. Nearly every Nintendo console has had a DK game. That’s over 40 years of gaming history!

Fans of the series were pulled in by the precise, rewarding platforming system, but were often treated to creative twists. Mario vs Donkey Kong, for instance, had a strong focus on puzzle-solving with the classic Nintendo rivalry. Similarly, Donkey Kong Jungle Beat swapped platforming for rhythmic drumming on the DK Bongo controller.

The Country trilogy on the SNES redefined 2D platforming, while newer releases like Donkey Kong Country HD and Tropical Freeze keep the legacy alive. The new Donkey Kong Bananza reinvents the series with 3D platforming and destructible environments. With so many variations, the Donkey Kong franchise stands out as one of the most enduring series in gaming.

The History of Donkey Kong

Donkey Kong first appeared in the 1981 arcade classic as a villain hurling barrels at Mario. At the time, Mario was known only as “Jumpman”. That debut launched Donkey Kong as a franchise, but it also gave birth to Mario himself. The future of Nintendo (and gaming as a whole) was shaped by this game.

A major shift came in 1994 with Donkey Kong Country, which used groundbreaking pre-rendered 3D graphics to revolutionize its platforming design. The game’s success revived Donkey Kong as a fan favorite and solidified his place in gaming history. The jump to full 3D arrived with Donkey Kong 64, followed by a host of experimental titles like the rhythm-based Donkey Kong Jungle Beat.

Since then, Donkey Kong has swung into crossover games like Mario Kart, Smash Bros., and Mario Party. As a character, he has lasting appeal. The latest Donkey Kong game, Donkey Kong Bananza, reimagines the series with modern visuals and co-op gameplay. It preserves the classic charm while pushing into a new era in gaming.

Why Is Donkey Kong Called Donkey Kong?

Donkey Kong’s name has been confusing players for decades, but there’s a fun story behind it. When Shigeru Miyamoto created the character in 1981, he wanted to give him a name that communicated that he was a ‘stubborn ape’. Miyamoto consulted an English-Japanese dictionary, believing that “donkey” meant “stubborn” in English. Kong, on the other hand, is a common Japanese term for “gorilla”.

The result was Donkey Kong. By the time Nintendo executives tried to correct Miyamoto, he’d grown used to the way the name sounded and refused to change it. It quickly became iconic. The unusual title (and name) helped the game stand out in arcades. It came to signify Nintendo‘s playful creativity, which they continue to lean into today.

So while Donkey Kong’s name doesn’t make much sense linguistically, it perfectly captures the spirit of the franchise. It’s strange and memorable, making it exactly the kind of name that only Nintendo could make legendary.

My Overall Verdict

Donkey Kong is a huge, sprawling franchise that has something for everyone. With the constant evolution of the series to fit new gaming trends, there’s absolutely a game in the DK franchise that is perfect for you.

Best starting point for new Donkey Kong fans today?

For modern gamers → Donkey Kong Bananza . Next-gen 3D romp with destructible environments and impactful gameplay.

Next-gen 3D romp with destructible environments and impactful gameplay. For clever, remastered platforming → Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze . Classic DK vibes with brilliant graphics and a tropical vibe.

Classic DK vibes with brilliant graphics and a tropical vibe. For retro DK vibes → Donkey Kong Country Returns HD . A modern remaster of one of the best classic platformers in the DK franchise.

A modern remaster of one of the best classic platformers in the DK franchise. For family-friendly gaming → Mario vs Donkey Kong. A puzzle-based game that is often challenging, but always engaging.

Every DK era hits differently, but they all share that same wild, banana-fueled charm. Pick your favorite and jump in – the jungle’s always open for another run.

FAQs