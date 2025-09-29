10 Best Racing Games for Switch in 2025: Feel the Rush

You’ll probably be surprised to learn that the best racing games for Switch extend way beyond the well-known and chaotic go-kart racers. There are actually a lot of fun and iconic franchises that have found their way to Nintendo’s pocket-sized console.

To help you find your next racing fix, I’ve compiled a diverse list of 10 fantastic games in the genre. We’ve got realistic sim-like experiences, arcadey street racing, and nostalgic remakes, so there’s something for everyone.

Our Top Picks for Switch Racing Games

When you think of the Nintendo Switch, your mind probably immediately fixates on Mario Kart, but you’ll be surprised by the variety of games available on the platform. There are actually plenty of both iconic and obscure titles that are really good. Here are my top 3 racing games for the Nintendo Switch, and not a single one of them is a kart racer:

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit (2010, Remastered 2020) – It’s got good customization, a unique “cops vs racers” loop, and a soundtrack that will have you headbanging as you play. Gear.Club Unlimited (2017) – There aren’t many choices for simulation-style racing games on the Switch, but this does a really good job of filling in that gap while also being very accessible. Hot Wheels Unleashed (2021) – It’s a fantastic arcade racer with its own editor, which allows you to make your own quirky tracks to play on.

If these top three picks aren’t enough, then buckle up, because I’ve compiled a list of even more varied racers down below. Keep reading to find more fun and exciting stuff built for racing enthusiasts.

10 Best Racing Games for Switch Fit for Speed Demons

If you’re looking to chase championships across different franchises, I’ve got Switch versions of familiar titles and spiritual sequels to keep you occupied. Think you’ll recognize some of these? Here are 10 of the best racing games for Switch that you can get right now.

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC Year of Release 2010 (Original), 2020 (Remaster) Creators Criterion Games, Stellar Entertainment Unique Features Cops vs Racers mechanic and “Bounty” leveling system Metacritic Score 74

Coming from one of the most well-known racing game franchises ever, you just can’t go wrong with Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit. The Nintendo Switch version features remastered visuals that make the game look great, despite its age.

While it doesn’t have as much customization as I’d expect from a Need for Speed game, it more than makes up for it with its innovative police chase system. The game lets you play as either a street racer or a cop in both the career mode and in online multiplayer.

Pro tip Hot Pursuit is much more action-oriented than other games in the franchise. Be ready to play rough in its many race tracks, because you’re going to get rammed a lot.

It’s great fun, as you can either race to the top or chase racers down the tracks and shut them down hard. Both sides also have a plethora of equipment to play around with. If you are playing as a cop, you can set up roadblocks or call for helicopter support. If you’re one of the racers, you can counter this with a jammer or hope that a well-timed turbo boost is enough.

Final Verdict: Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit is an action-packed game that any fan of the genre will love, and its high-octane soundtrack is just icing on the cake.

2. Gear.Club Unlimited [Best Customization]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2017 Creators Eden Games Unique Features Unlimited rewinds, deep customization, and personalized performance shop Metacritic Score 64

Gear.Club Unlimited isn’t like your standard arcade-style racing game on the Switch, because it’s designed specifically with car enthusiasts in mind. It borrows elements from some of the best simulation games out there with its deep customization and tuning mechanics that require you to build and manage your own personal performance shop.

Although it doesn’t have too many cars to unlock, it makes up for it by having a ton of fun tracks that you can race on. It’s worth noting that it is mainly a single-player game with local multiplayer. Sadly, there’s no online component for the more competitive folks out there.

Why we chose it With Nintendo, there aren’t many choices when it comes to realistic, sim-like racing games. Gear.Club Unlimited strikes a fine balance between realism and casual gameplay.

As far as accuracy goes, the cars in this game aim to look as authentic as possible. Its physics also try to provide players with a more realistic rally car racing experience.

Gear.Club Unlimited is also very casual-friendly and will appeal to all audiences. It has plenty of driving assistance settings that you can adjust, and there’s a rewind feature that lets you return a few seconds back in time, just in case you make a mistake.

Final Verdict: This title is perfect for those who love spending time customizing their cars and taking them for a test drive, as they won’t run out of choices in this game.

3. Hot Wheels Unleashed [Best Track Builder]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, PC Year of Release 2021 Creators Milestone Unique Features Deep track editor and car customization Metacritic Score 73

Hot Wheels Unleashed brings the popular toy brand to the Nintendo Switch with some exhilarating gameplay across a number of tracks designed to look like real Hot Wheels tracks.

It features a wide selection of vehicles based on existing scale models made by the eponymous company, with a few real cars sprinkled into the roster. While I’m not a collector myself, I can appreciate just how detailed the cars can be, as you’ll find a lot of neat visual features whenever you inspect a vehicle.

Why we chose it Hot Wheels fans are bound to love this one, but even if you aren’t a part of that group, this has strong enough legs to stand on its own as a solid arcade racing game.

The game perfectly captures the joy of watching little cars rally across a winding track made of plastic. Once you take the wheel, the controls handle surprisingly well, and the drifting is also pretty good. There’s even a high skill ceiling with its unexpectedly fun airborne quirks.

Finally, Hot Wheels Unleashed comes with an impressive track builder that lets you create your own personal course to play with your friends.

Final Verdict: Even if you’re not a huge Hot Wheels fan, you’ll get so much mileage out of its track editor and the massive selection of cars to mess around with, including the Formula Flashback and Audi Quattro.

4. Burnout Paradise Remastered [Best Open-World Map]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC Year of Release 2008 (Original), 2020 (Switch Remaster) Creators Criterion Games, Stellar Entertainment Unique Features Open-world exploration and action-oriented racing Metacritic Score 78

You might wanna buckle up for this one, as Burnout Paradise Remastered brings this chaotic yet iconic classic to the hands of Nintendo Switch players. You aren’t just battling it out for the number one spot here, because apparently, you’ll also be fighting for your life.

With its heavy emphasis on destruction and crashing, there’s rarely a dull moment in any given race. It also starts you off with a set of quirky DLC cars that are unlocked right from the beginning, though you can always ignore them and progress normally if you prefer to use the base playable vehicles.

Why we chose it Burnout Paradise Remastered offers so much freedom, and it rewards exploration far more than even some of the top open world games right now. For example, some cars are unlocked by finding and destroying them on the open roads.

Although the original game came out so long ago, the remaster gives it a modern and fresh new coat of paint while also maintaining high performance despite being an open-world racer.

I think it’s cool that this game, which I used to play on an Xbox, is now being exposed to an entirely new generation, and fans of more action-oriented games are going to feel at home here. You basically throw away all sense while racing in Burnout Paradise, as pumping nitro to ram another racer or even the environment is heavily encouraged.

Final Verdict: Players looking for more freedom will feel right at home with its open-world system, where you can either race in destructive competitions or just wreck the city for fun.

5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe [Best Game Modes]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2017 Creators Nintendo Unique Features Varying battle modes, each with unique play styles Metacritic Score 92

It should come as no surprise that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will find itself in a list like this. Regardless of who you ask, this franchise will almost always pop up in discussions about the best racing games of all time.

It offers the perfect blend of competitive gameplay and casual accessibility. It’s just great fun overall, especially with its easy-to-learn controls and wildly varied tracks. The item-based shenanigans just never get old, especially when you manage to steal the lead with a blue shell.

Why we chose it Mario Kart is a staple in any racing game fan’s collection, and this title is still a major player after all these years.

While it isn’t technically a new Mario Kart game, it expands a lot on the original version from the Wii U by adding a ton of new characters, additional modes, and various balance changes.

Even now, the online lobbies take no time to fill up, which is unsurprising because it continues to enjoy strong sales to the point where it’s outperforming the newest entry to the Mario Kart franchise. Basically, anytime’s the best time to hop in.

Final Verdict: Mario Kart is a solid party game with how easy it is to just pick up and play, and its casual appeal is why it’s generally seen as one of the top Nintendo Switch titles overall.

6. Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled [Best Skill-Based Drifting]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One Year of Release 2019 Creators Beenox Unique Features Skill-based drift boosting and high-quality visuals Metacritic Score 80

While Mario Kart may have the top spot in its subgenre, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is a very close second. For those who prefer a more competitive alternative, this racing game will give you exactly what you’re looking for.

It’s a remake of the original Crash Team Racing game from the late 90s, and it includes extra goodies from the sequel, which was playable on various platforms like the GameCube.

It has a very high skill ceiling due to its more unforgiving game modes and difficult, but very rewarding, drift boosting mechanic.

Pro tip If you want to learn how to perform a drift boost, pay close attention to your wheels. They will briefly glow to indicate the perfect timing to boost.

The graphics are quite impressive. It has a vibrant aesthetic with dynamic lighting, and even the character models are particularly detailed. One downside to this, though, is that load times may not be the best, and the framerate is locked to 30 for more consistent performance.

Overall, the game is a blast to play, even with the steep learning curve, and older fans can breathe a sigh of relief as this remake stays true to the original.

Final Verdict: It’s the perfect alternative for kart racing players who want more skill expression and deeper mechanics in general.

7. Wreckfest [Best Destruction Physics]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Mobile Year of Release 2014 (Original), 2022 (Switch) Creators Bugbear Entertainment Unique Features Demolition derby-style races, wacky vehicles, and a deep destruction system. Metacritic Score 79

Wreckfest is another title that takes the phrase “battling with other racers” a little too literally. As the name implies, wrecking each other’s cars is essential in this combat-focused racing game.

It features a highly unusual roster of cars, including RVs and school buses. If that’s not silly enough, you can even race with lawnmowers or couches with wheels attached to them.

In Wreckfest, destruction is the main attraction, and keeping your car intact is just as important as reaching the finish line. With a very in-depth car damage system and realistic physics, you’ll pretty much never finish a race completely unscathed.

Pro tip This game is the definitive destruction derby experience, and getting even mildly crumpled will drastically change your car’s performance.

Players who prefer racing games where there’s hardly anything conventional going on will have the time of their lives here. Speed takes the backseat as destroying your rivals’ cars becomes a legitimate way to win a race.

Even the tracks alone are so silly and hazardous that other racers are the least of your problems. Having to account for all the bumps and debris while trying to navigate your way through them can be so much fun.

Final Verdict: Wreckfest is the definitive demolition derby title, and in some cases, you’ll even forget that there was a finish line to cross in some tracks.

8. GRID Autosport [Best Realism]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PS3, Xbox 360, PC, Mobile Year of Release 2014 (Original), 2019 (Switch) Creators Codemasters, Feral Interactive Unique Features Varying racing disciplines, realistic handling, and analog trigger support Metacritic Score 79

GRID Autosport is a great game for those who enjoy a more grounded racing experience. There are a lot of accessibility options to help new players ease into the game’s slightly less arcadey nature.

It features five unique racing disciplines, each of which represents varying types of vehicles and activities. Regardless of which discipline you choose, the cars handle well in general. You can take advantage of analog triggers for more precise braking and acceleration by using an official GameCube gamepad, which is one of the best Switch controllers out there.

Why we chose it GRID Autosport is one of the most realistic racing sims you can get on the platform, and the gameplay holds up even today. It’s the next best thing to Forza Horizon.

The game looks beautiful even in handheld mode, and for players who want to maximize their framerate, the “performance” graphics setting will let it reach up to 60 FPS at the cost of slightly less realistic visuals.

With varying camera angles, including an in-car view, you’ll have a much more immersive experience than with most other titles. This is especially true if you decide to play GRID Autosport with motion controls on or use analog triggers, which can make it feel like you’re actually driving.

Final Verdict: It’s the go-to choice for those who prefer realistic gameplay, as it’s the closest you can get to true simulation-style driving on the Switch.

9. Cruis’n Blast [Best Arcade-Style Gameplay]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2021 Creators Raw Thrills Unique Features Extremely fast racing and over-the-top visuals Metacritic Score 70

Originally released exclusively for arcades, Cruis’n Blast is the sequel to a title that fell under the radar during the time of the Wii. It’s an incredibly flashy and fast-paced game that lets you reach ridiculously high speeds.

It’s as straightforward as it can get, and players who prefer simple controls and nitro-spamming action are going to enjoy this a lot.

Why we chose it The game is so simple and mindless in the best way possible. It’s a great choice that you can easily pick up and enjoy even if you have a limited amount of time.

Cruis’n Blast is unapologetically wacky. Expect to race through some wild courses full of eye-catching effects and various NPCs. There are a lot of goofy vehicles to try out, too, such as an actual dinosaur and a hovercraft.

Sadly, the game is mainly single player unless you’ve got a group of people playing in the same space. You have the option for local split-screen or wireless multiplayer, so it makes for a pretty good party game.

Final Verdict: While its extremely silly style might not be for everyone, you can have so much fun with its fast gameplay loop, even if you only play in short 5-minute sessions.

10. F-Zero 99 [Best Battle-Royale Action]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2023 Creators Nintendo Unique Features Battle-royale combat and beautiful retro artstyle Metacritic Score 82

Continuing Nintendo’s trend of bringing back retro games with a 99-player twist, F-Zero 99 turns the classic racing franchise into a chaotic battle-royale.

Having 99 racers all battling it out to be the last one standing might sound too chaotic, but looking for ways to literally break through the crowd is so much fun. There’s an unexpected amount of strategy involved as you try to avoid blowing yourself up, and one standout feature is the Skyway that you can occasionally use to take the lead.

Pro tip The Skyway is an elevated race track that you can access by collecting sparks, which are dropped by other players who bump into each other.

There’s a ton of rewards to unlock, including a diverse set of vehicle colors, decals, and more. You can get these by completing various challenges, and you’ll look like an absolute hotshot racing with certain cosmetics equipped.

F-Zero 99 is highly replayable, especially with its Pro Tracks, which are harder tracks that have a constantly shifting schedule. There are even team-based game modes where you and your friends can duke it out against other groups.

Final Verdict: This title is best for those who want chaotic, action-packed gameplay, as taking the lead comes second to surviving the initial onslaught of players.

My Verdict on the Best Racing Games on Switch

Racing games on Switch vary greatly, especially if you’re looking for an action-packed adrenaline rush. For that, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit is a fantastic choice overall, and I’ll never forget those thrilling chases while playing as a cop against other players.

Gear.Club Unlimited is a little more relaxing, and my only tip is that you should take your time and learn how to use the performance shop’s workstations to tinker with your cars.

Speaking of tinkering, Hot Wheels Unleashed offers a different flavor of customization that I adore. I could easily sink hours building a wacky race track, and trying to beat others in their own creations will always be fun.

As you can see, there’s no shortage of options in the genre. There are plenty more with their own distinct features, but these three are all good starting points if you’re looking for your next racing fix.

FAQs

What is the best racing game for Switch?

The best racing game for Switch is Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit. I believe it deserves the top spot because of its unique action-focused gameplay thanks to its frantically fun police chase mechanic.

Which Switch racing games have crossplay?

The Switch racing games that have crossplay include titles like Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, and Disney Speedstorm.

Which racing game on Switch is the best multiplayer?

The best multiplayer racing Switch game is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with its varying game modes and highly active playerbase. It’s a great casual party game, and the more competitive players will have no shortage of people to play with online.

Is F1 Manager on Switch?

Yes, F1 Manager 2024 is available on Switch. A digital deluxe edition and free DLC packs can also be found on the eShop.

Is Formula Legends on Switch?

Yes, Formula Legends is on Switch. It features a wide range of old and new vehicles and a story mode that takes you through different eras of the sport.