Best Rates for Savings Accounts in 2026

Disclaimer

This guide is for general information only and is not financial advice. All APYs and terms were verified on each bank’s official page on August 24, 2026 and are variable, so they can change at any time, independent of any promotion. Forbright Bank’s guaranteed 0.30% promotional boost expires December 31, 2026, after which the account earns whatever Forbright’s standard rate happens to be at that time, and one posted rate (Climate First Bank) carried an older date at the time of writing, so confirm the live APY directly with the bank before opening. Deposits at all five are FDIC-insured up to $250,000 per depositor, per bank.

Rates on savings accounts vary widely from bank to bank, and the gap between the best rates for savings accounts and the average one is bigger than most savers realize. Forbright Bank currently pays the highest rate in this comparison, a verified 4.15% APY for eligible new customers, made up of a 3.85% base rate plus a guaranteed 0.30% promotional boost through the end of 2026. That beats Climate First Bank (4.01% APY), EverBank and Popular Direct (both 3.90%), and BrioDirect (3.75%).

We checked every one of these high yield savings account rates directly on each bank’s official page on August 24, 2026, not on comparison sites that gave conflicting numbers for the same accounts – that’s exactly why we keep this list of the best rates for savings accounts current. Savings account rates move fast, so we re-verify quarterly to track the highest savings account rates as they shift; always confirm the current savings account interest rates on the bank’s own site before you apply.

What Is a Savings Account?

A savings account is a deposit account that pays you interest, expressed as an APY or annual percentage yield, for keeping money on deposit instead of spending it. Unlike a checking account, it is not built for everyday spending: most savings accounts cap monthly withdrawals and do not come with a debit card for regular purchases.

The APY already factors in compounding, so it reflects what you actually earn over a year without any further adjustment. The best high yield savings account rates, like the ones ranked here, run well above the national average, which is why every pick is an online account.

[IMAGE/VIDEO: Explainer embed, how APY and compounding work]

Best Rates for Savings Accounts: The Top 5 Compared

Here is how the top five rates for savings accounts compare at a glance. If you are hunting for the best high yield savings account, this table is your shortcut: each row shows the headline APY and who the account suits best, so a rate shopper can shortlist fast and jump to the full review below.

Rank Bank Best For APY Rate Type 1 Forbright Bank Highest rate today (promo) 4.15% Promo 2 Climate First Bank Highest standing rate 4.01% Standard 3 EverBank $0 minimum, award-recognized 3.90% Standard 4 Popular Direct New money, low $100 minimum 3.90% Standard 5 BrioDirect Established regional-bank backing 3.75% Standard

None of these accounts pays a cash sign-up bonus. Forbright Bank is the only Promo entry in the Rate Type column: its extra yield comes from a guaranteed 0.30% rate boost for eligible new customers on top of its variable standard rate, not a separate cash bonus, and that boost ends on December 31, 2026. The other four pay a standard rate with no deadline attached.

Ranked by APY first, this list of top savings account rates also weighs fees, eligibility, and independent reviews once you move past the headline number, which is exactly how two of the accounts below end up tied on rate but ranked apart.

The Best Rates for Savings Accounts, Reviewed

Below is the full breakdown of each pick, with the verified rate, the fees, the fine print, and who each account fits.

The order runs from the highest rate down, with one exception worth flagging up front: EverBank and Popular Direct are tied at 3.90% APY. Since our methodology weighs fees, eligibility, and independent reviews alongside rate value (see How We Rate Savings Accounts below), EverBank edges ahead of Popular Direct on those secondary factors even though their headline rates for savings accounts match.

Start with our top payer, Forbright Bank.

1. Forbright Bank: Highest Rate Available Today

Forbright Bank has the highest rate for a savings account in this comparison at 4.15% APY, as long as you’re an eligible new customer who can meet the short deposit deadline that earns its promotional boost.

Account detail Information APY 4.15% total (3.85% variable standard rate + 0.30% guaranteed promo, as of August 24, 2026) Monthly fee $0 Requirement $1,000 balance by Aug 31, 2026 to earn the boost Promo end Guaranteed 0.30% boost ends Dec 31, 2026 Insurance FDIC Best for The single highest yield today

The 4.15% APY is a guaranteed 0.30% promo boost stacked on Forbright‘s 3.85% variable base rate, and it’s limited to eligible new customers – meaning you must not have held a Forbright Growth Savings or Growth CD account, as a primary or joint owner, before June 15, 2026. You also need to reach a $1,000 balance by August 31, 2026 to earn it, and the boost itself ends December 31, 2026, after which you’re back on Forbright‘s standard rate.

There are no monthly fees, and deposits are FDIC-insured. Treat 4.15% as today’s top combined rate among the best rates for savings accounts on this list, not a number you can permanently lock in.

Trustpilot currently rates Forbright Bank 3.1 out of 5 across 19 reviews – a mix of praise for the rate and app alongside reports of declined applications, so check the current independent rating before you commit. You may also see a 5.30% figure for Forbright Bank floating around on comparison sites; that traces back to a stale 2024 launch promotion, so 4.15% for eligible new customers is the number that matters today. Among the highest savings account rates and top savings account rates we track, this combined figure is the one every other pick on this list has to beat.

Highest Rate in This Comparison Forbright Bank 4.7 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. 4.15% APY for eligible new customers who reach a $1,000 balance by Aug 31, 2026 – a guaranteed 0.30% boost on top of the 3.85% standard rate, with no monthly fees. Apply Now

Compare Forbright Bank vs. Climate First Bank in the head-to-head section below to see how two of the best rates for savings accounts stack up.

2. Climate First Bank: Highest Standing Rate

Climate First Bank is the best pick among the best rates for savings accounts if you want a high rate you don’t have to babysit, paying a standing 4.01% APY with a low $50 minimum and no promo deadline to track.

Account detail Information APY 4.01% (3.93% interest rate) Monthly fee $0 with e-statements ($5 for paper) Minimum to open $50 Balance to earn None Insurance FDIC Best for High standing, non-promo rate

Climate First Bank‘s Super Duper Savings Account pays 4.01% APY (3.93% interest rate) as a standing rate, not a temporary promotion, which makes it the pick if you’d rather not chase a deadline. It takes just $50 to open, there’s no minimum balance to earn interest, and the only monthly fee is a $5 charge that applies solely if you choose paper statements. Among high yield savings account rates that skip a promo deadline entirely, this standing 4.01% is one of the easiest to plan around on this list of the best rates for savings accounts. Climate First also advertises unlimited withdrawals rather than the old six-per-month cap, so you’re not boxed in on access to your money.

Two caveats worth flagging. The bank’s own page listed its rate as of February 25, 2026 at the time of writing, an older date than our other checks, so reconfirm the live number before opening. And Climate First Bank has very few independent reviews – only 3 on Trustpilot, plus a 4.0 out of 5 from NerdWallet overall – so weigh that thin sample accordingly; one of the few Trustpilot reviews raised a security concern about being asked to verify identity on another person’s device, which is worth knowing before you apply.

Standing Rate, No Deadline Climate First Bank 4.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. 4.01% APY as a standing rate with just a $50 minimum to open, no balance requirement, and unlimited withdrawals advertised on the account. Apply Now

See how Climate First Bank and Forbright Bank stack up among the best rates for savings accounts in the head-to-head section below.

3. EverBank: Best $0-Minimum, Award-Recognized Account

EverBank is the best fit among the best rates for savings accounts for savers who want a $0-minimum, no-fee online account with a strong set of third-party awards behind it, paying 3.90% APY on new accounts.

Account detail Information APY 3.90% (new accounts) Monthly fee $0 Minimum $0 Insurance FDIC Recognition GoBankingRates Gold 2026, BauerFinancial 5-star, Kiplinger’s 2025 Best for $0-minimum, award-recognized

EverBank pairs a 3.90% APY with a $0 minimum and no monthly fee, and it leans on legitimate third-party recognition: a GoBankingRates Gold 2026 award, a BauerFinancial 5-star rating, a Kiplinger’s Best Internet Banks 2025 nod, and a 4.5 out of 5 from Bankrate. Deposits are FDIC-insured up to $250,000 per depositor, per FDIC-insured bank, per ownership category. It isn’t among the highest savings account rates on this list, but it’s close, and the fee structure is as simple as top savings account rates get.

The customer picture is more mixed than the award list suggests. EverBank‘s Trustpilot score sits at 1.7 out of 5 across 84 reviews, with complaints about account-opening friction, rate drops after opening, and changes to withdrawal limits.

Weigh the awards and the current savings account interest rates against those reviews together rather than the flattering half alone – this is the pick on our list of top savings account rates that asks the least of you upfront if a $0 minimum matters more than chasing the single best high yield savings account by rate alone.

$0 Minimum, Award-Winning EverBank 4.2 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. 3.90% APY with no minimum balance and no monthly fee, backed by GoBankingRates, BauerFinancial, and Kiplinger’s recognition. Apply Now

4. Popular Direct: Best for New Money at a Low Minimum

Popular Direct is the best pick among the best rates for savings accounts for savers funding an account with genuinely new money at a low minimum, paying 3.90% APY on its Exclusive Savings account with a $100 opening deposit.

Account detail Information APY 3.90% (effective July 13, 2026) Monthly fee $0 Minimum to open $100 (new money only) Early closure fee $25 within 180 days of opening Insurance FDIC (Popular Bank) Best for New money, low opening minimum

Popular Direct‘s Exclusive Savings account pays 3.90% APY, takes $100 to open, and requires that the money be new to Popular Direct or Popular Bank rather than funds already on deposit. It’s a straightforward pick among high yield savings account rates with no monthly maintenance fee, and deposits are FDIC-insured through Popular Bank up to $250,000 per depositor, per FDIC-insured bank, per ownership category.

Read the fee terms before assuming this account is entirely free: Popular Bank‘s official Product Guide lists exactly one cost beyond the account itself, a $25 fee if you close within 180 days of opening (older claims about low-balance or inactivity fees no longer apply).

Bankrate currently rates Popular Direct 4.4 out of 5 overall, and its APY has held at 3.90% since at least July 1, 2026 with no change through late August, making it one of the steadier current savings account interest rates on this list of top savings account rates even without a promotional boost.

Low Minimum, New Money Popular Direct 4.1 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. 3.90% APY on the Exclusive Savings account with just a $100 opening deposit, as long as the funds are new to Popular Direct or Popular Bank. Apply Now

5. BrioDirect: Best for Established-Bank Backing

BrioDirect is the best pick among the best rates for savings accounts for savers who want the backing of an established bank and can meet a higher opening minimum, paying 3.75% APY with a $5,000 deposit to open.

Account detail Information APY 3.75% (as of August 24, 2026) Monthly fee $0 Minimum to open $5,000 ($25 balance to keep earning) Insurance FDIC (issued by Webster Bank, N.A.) Best for Established-bank backing

BrioDirect pays 3.75% APY, the entry rate among these high yield savings account rates, but it comes with the backing of a large, established institution. Deposit products are now provided by Santander Bank, N.A., an insured FDIC institution: Webster Bank operates as a division of Santander, and BrioDirect is simply the trade name Webster uses for this online savings product. It still takes $5,000 to open, then only $25 to keep earning the rate, with no monthly fee.

If you already hold other Webster Bank accounts, combine those balances with your BrioDirect savings when checking your total FDIC coverage, since they’re now grouped under Santander Bank, N.A.

On ratings, treat the numbers carefully. LendEDU’s editorial review gives BrioDirect 4.2 out of 5, an editor score rather than a customer aggregate, and the Webster Bank mobile app scores 4.7 on the App Store and 4.3 on Google Play – but that rates the banking app, not this specific account. BrioDirect doesn’t maintain a standalone Trustpilot or BBB profile separate from its parent bank. It’s not the best high yield savings account on this list by rate, but the size of the institution behind it is the trade-off for the higher $5,000 minimum.

Established-Bank Backing BrioDirect 4.0 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. 3.75% APY backed by Santander Bank, N.A. (Webster Bank’s parent), with a $5,000 opening deposit and just $25 to keep earning the rate. Apply Now

Forbright Bank vs. Climate First Bank

Forbright Bank and Climate First Bank have the two highest rates among the best rates for savings accounts here, which makes them the natural head-to-head for anyone deciding between the top two entries on this list.

Forbright Bank has the higher headline APY at 4.15% versus Climate First Bank‘s 4.01%, but that edge comes from a guaranteed 0.30% promotional boost for eligible new customers layered on top of a variable base rate, not a permanent number.

Climate First Bank wins on simplicity: its 4.01% is a standing rate with just a $50 opening minimum, no ongoing balance requirement, and unlimited withdrawals, so it suits savers who do not want to track a promo deadline or an eligibility rule. Reconfirm Climate First Bank‘s posted rate before opening, since its page carried an older date at the time of writing.

Feature Forbright Bank Climate First Bank APY 4.15% (3.85% variable base + 0.30% guaranteed promo) 4.01% (standing) Rate type Promo, guaranteed through Dec 31, 2026, for eligible new customers Standing rate Eligibility New customers only (no prior Growth Savings or Growth CD account before June 15, 2026) Open to all Minimum to open $0; $1,000 to earn boost $50 Balance to earn $1,000 by Aug 31, 2026 None Monthly fee $0 $0 with e-statements Insurance FDIC-insured FDIC-insured

Pick Climate First Bank if you want a set-and-forget rate, and Forbright Bank if you are an eligible new customer willing to actively move your money before the boost expires. Either way, both rank among the best rates for savings accounts we verified this cycle.

Editor’s Pick

Editor’s Pick: Forbright Bank. Chosen for the highest verified rate among the best rates for savings accounts we tracked this cycle, at 4.15% APY confirmed live on the day of our fact-check, with no monthly fees. Skip it if you are not an eligible new customer, if you cannot reach the $1,000 balance needed by August 31, 2026 to earn the boost, or if you want a standing rate with no expiration date at all, where Climate First Bank at 4.01% is the better fit.

How Much Can You Earn With a Savings Account?

Here is what today’s top rate among the best rates for savings accounts looks like translated into hypothetical annual numbers, not a forecast of what you will actually earn.

$5,000 in Forbright Bank‘s savings account at its current 4.15% APY would earn about $208 over a full year – but that is an annualized illustration at a flat rate, not an expected outcome, since the combined 4.15% rate will not remain available for the full 12 months.

The 0.30% boost portion ends on its December 31, 2026 promo expiration, and the underlying 3.85% base rate is variable and could change even sooner. Put in $25,000 and the same hypothetical math grows to roughly $1,038; the table below scales the illustration across three balances so you can see how the highest savings account rates on this list translate to real dollars at different balances.

Balance Approx. earned in 1 year at 4.15% APY $1,000 ~$42 $5,000 ~$208 $25,000 ~$1,038

These are hypothetical annualized estimates at a flat 4.15% APY with no withdrawals, not guaranteed earnings. APY already includes compounding. This is Forbright Bank‘s current combined rate for eligible new customers, verified August 25, 2026, but the 0.30% boost ends December 31, 2026 and Forbright‘s variable standard rate can change sooner.

Your return depends on the current savings account interest rates while your money is deposited, so compare these figures with other current savings account interest rates when weighing the best rates for savings accounts. For another way to build your balance, see our guide to the best credit cards for cashback.

How to Apply for a High-Rate Savings Account

Applying for an online high-rate savings account like Forbright Bank‘s takes about 5 to 10 minutes, with no credit check.

Complete the online application with basic ID and your SSN or ITIN. Verify your identity, which is often instant but can take 1 to 2 business days. Fund the account by bank transfer, mobile check deposit, or wire, and note any bank-specific minimum (BrioDirect needs $5,000 to open, and Forbright Bank needs a $1,000 balance by August 31, 2026 to earn its promotional boost). Start earning interest as soon as the funding transfer posts.

Best Promotional APY Forbright Bank 4.7 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Get up to 4.15% APY, including a 0.30% promotional boost through December 31, 2026. Apply Now

Choosing the Best Savings Account for You

The single biggest factor is the headline APY, weighed against any deposit deadline or balance rule attached to it, and whether that number includes a temporary boost or reflects a fully standing rate.

If you want the highest rate today and can meet a $1,000 deposit deadline: Forbright Bank, at 4.15% APY (a guaranteed 0.30% boost through December 31, 2026 on top of its variable base rate).

Forbright Bank, at 4.15% APY (a guaranteed 0.30% boost through December 31, 2026 on top of its variable base rate). If you want a high standing rate with no deadline to track: Climate First Bank, at 4.01% APY with a $50 minimum.

Climate First Bank, at 4.01% APY with a $50 minimum. If you want a $0-minimum, no-fee account with strong third-party recognition: EverBank.

EverBank. If you are funding with genuinely new money at a low minimum: Popular Direct.

Popular Direct. If you want established regional-bank backing and can open with $5,000: BrioDirect.

Minimum eligibility: all five require you to be 18 or older with a US mailing address and a valid SSN or ITIN, and none runs a credit check. Start with the number, then check the strings attached, since that is how the highest savings account rates actually compare once the fine print is factored in.

If most of your balance actually belongs to a business rather than to you personally, a personal account is not always the right tool – it is worth comparing options in our best business savings accounts for small business guide before you decide where the money should sit.

How We Rate Savings Accounts

Here is exactly how we score the best rates for savings accounts and turn the top savings account rates into this ranking. We score every account on four things, and rate value carries the most weight. The ranking is not arbitrary: we pull each figure from the bank’s official page, then weight the accounts on the criteria below.

Rate value (40%): the APY you actually earn, after any promo condition or balance rule.

the APY you actually earn, after any promo condition or balance rule. Fees and transparency (25%): monthly and conditional fees, and how clearly they are disclosed.

monthly and conditional fees, and how clearly they are disclosed. Eligibility (20%): how easy the account is to open and who qualifies.

how easy the account is to open and who qualifies. Support and reviews (15%): support options and independent ratings like Trustpilot.

We re-verify these savings account rates quarterly, and we flag Forbright Bank‘s December 31, 2026 promo expiration for an earlier mandatory check, since its base rate can also move on its own before then.

Final Verdict

For savers focused purely on yield who qualify as eligible new customers, Forbright Bank has the best rate for a savings account right now at 4.15% APY, though that figure includes a guaranteed 0.30% promotional boost through December 31, 2026 stacked on a variable base rate, and it needs a $1,000 balance by August 31, 2026 to earn.

Climate First Bank is the runner-up and the smarter pick if you want a standing 4.01% with no deadline and no eligibility rule to check, while EverBank, Popular Direct, and BrioDirect round out this list of top savings account rates from 3.90% to 3.75% for savers who value $0 minimums, new-money accounts, or established-bank backing.

Rates in this group move fast, so confirm the current savings account interest rates before you open. Ready to open one of the best rates for savings accounts on this list? Compare the five high yield savings account rates above and apply today.

Top Pick for Maximum Yield Forbright Bank 4.7 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Forbright Bank leads our five-account comparison with a 4.15% combined APY for eligible new customers. Apply Now

FAQs