Best Credit Cards for Students in 2026

Disclaimer: This guide is for general information only and is not financial advice. All fees, APRs, rewards, and bonuses were verified on each issuer’s official page on July 29, 2026 and can change at any time; APRs are variable and depend on your creditworthiness, and rotating bonus categories change quarterly and require activation. Enrollment-verification rules vary by issuer and were not fully stated on some product pages, so confirm eligibility at application. Approval depends on the issuer’s terms; applicants under 21 must show independent income or a co-signer under the Credit CARD Act of 2009.

The Discover it Student Cash Back Credit Card tops our ranking of the best credit cards for students right now, thanks to a $0 annual fee, 5% cash back in rotating quarterly categories, no credit score required to apply, and an unlimited first-year Cashback Match. It suits a student building credit from scratch who still wants real rewards, and it beat Capital One Savor Student Cash Rewards, Discover it Student Chrome, Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards for Students, and Bank of America Travel Rewards for Students on the reward-to-accessibility balance behind this search.

Every fee, APR, reward rate, and bonus here was checked directly on each issuer’s official card page on July 29, 2026, not pulled from aggregator listings, which returned a wrong bonus figure for one Bank of America card that the issuer’s own page corrected. We re-verify quarterly, and because rates and offers change often, confirm the live details on the issuer’s site before you apply.

What Is a Student Credit Card?

A student credit card is an unsecured card designed for people who are currently enrolled in college or getting ready to start. Since many students have little or no credit history, these cards can be easier to qualify for than standard credit cards, and unlike secured cards, they do not require a refundable deposit.

That makes them a practical starting point for building credit. Many of the best credit cards for students also come with rewards and beginner-friendly requirements. Choosing a no annual fee student credit card can help keep costs down while you learn how credit works.

If you are wondering how to get a student credit card, start by checking the issuer’s enrollment, income, and identification requirements.That income requirement can be easier to manage with some flexible work on the side. Our guide to the best side hustles for college students rounds up options that can work around a college schedule.

Best Credit Cards for Students: The Top 5 Compared

Here is how the best credit cards for students compare at a glance. Each row covers the annual fee, welcome offer, and who the card is best for, making it easier to narrow down the best student credit card for you.

Rank Card Best For Annual Fee Welcome Offer Apply 1 Discover it Student Cash Back Highest reward ceiling $0 First-year Cashback Match Apply Now 2 Capital One Savor Student Everyday categories, no activation $0 $100 ($300 spend) Apply Now 3 Discover it Student Chrome Automatic gas and dining $0 First-year Cashback Match Apply Now 4 BofA Customized Cash for Students Pick-your-own category $0 $200 ($1,000 spend) Apply Now 5 BofA Travel Rewards for Students Studying abroad, no FX fee $0 25,000 points ($1,000 spend) Apply Now

All five picks rank among the best credit cards for students, and each is a no annual fee student credit card. Capital One and Bank of America offer upfront cash or points bonuses, while Discover’s two cards use an unlimited first-year Cashback Match that can be especially valuable if you spend regularly.

The Best Credit Cards for Students, Reviewed

Below, we break down the best credit cards for students, including fees, APRs, rewards, and who each card is best for. Every pick is a no annual fee student credit card, with options ranging from rotating cash back to simple fixed-category rewards. If you’re looking for the best credit card for college students overall, start with our top pick, Discover it Student Cash Back.

1. Discover it® Student Cash Back Credit Card: Best Overall

The Discover it Student Cash Back Credit Card is the best credit card for students overall, offering real rotating-category cash back with no credit score required to apply, doubled in year one by an unlimited Cashback Match.

Card Feature Details Annual fee $0 APR 0% intro for 6 months, then 16.49% to 25.49% variable Rewards 5% rotating categories (activate; up to $1,500/quarter), 1% on the rest Welcome offer First-year Cashback Match (no cap) Credit needed No credit score required to apply Foreign transaction fee None

You don’t need an established credit score to apply. There is no annual fee, a 0% intro APR for six months on purchases, then a 16.49% to 25.49% variable rate, and crucially, no credit score is required to apply, which makes it realistic for a true first card. You earn 5% cash back in rotating quarterly categories after activation, on up to $1,500 in purchases per quarter, plus 1% on everything else.

Discover does not currently show an aggregate customer rating for Student Cash Back. Discover Financial Services has a 1.5 out of 5 rating on Trustpilot, but that score reflects the company overall, not this specific card. It is still useful context when comparing the best credit cards for students, especially if customer support matters to you.

★ Best for Maximizing Cash Back Discover it Student Cash Back Credit Card Apply Now

Compare two of the best credit cards for students – Discover it Student Cash Back and Capital One Savor Student – in the section below.

2. Capital One Savor Student Cash Rewards: Best Everyday Categories

Capital One Savor Student could be the best credit card for college students who spend heavily on everyday categories, thanks to unlimited 3% cash back on groceries, dining, entertainment, and popular streaming services.

Card Feature Details Annual fee $0 APR 18.49% to 28.49% variable Rewards 3% groceries, dining, entertainment, streaming; 1% base Welcome bonus $100 after $300 spend in 3 months Enrollment Proof of enrollment required On-site rating 4.5/5 (715 reviews)

Savor Student covers the categories students actually spend in: an unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services, and grocery stores, though not superstores like Walmart and Target, plus 1% on everything else. There is no annual fee and no foreign transaction fee, and a limited-time $100 cash bonus after just $300 of spend in three months, the easiest bonus threshold here. The 3% categories are automatic, with no quarterly activation required.

Capital One Savor Student is a solid credit card for college students who are currently enrolled or admitted to an accredited college or university and plan to enroll within three months. The card currently holds a 4.5 out of 5 rating on Capital One’s website, though review counts change over time. For broader context, Capital One has a much lower company-wide Trustpilot rating, but that score covers the company as a whole rather than this specific card.

★ Best for Maximizing Cash Back Capital One Savor Student Apply Now

Want to see how two of the best credit cards for students stack up? Check the Discover it Student Cash Back vs. Capital One Savor Student comparison below.

3. Discover it® Student Chrome Credit Card: Best Automatic Gas and Dining

For students who prefer straightforward rewards, Discover it Student Chrome is a strong option among the best credit cards for students, with automatic cash back on gas and dining and no categories to track.

Card Feature Details Annual fee $0 APR 0% intro for 6 months, then 16.49% to 25.49% variable Rewards 2% gas and restaurants (up to $1,000/quarter), 1% base Welcome offer First-year Cashback Match (no cap) Credit needed No credit score required to apply On-site rating 4.8/5 (1,112 reviews)

Chrome trades Cash Back‘s higher ceiling for zero upkeep. It pays 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants combined, on up to $1,000 in purchases per quarter, automatically, with no categories to activate, plus 1% on everything else. The fee and APR match the Cash Back card exactly: no annual fee, a 0% intro APR for six months, then 16.49% to 25.49% variable, and no credit score required to apply. The first-year Cashback Match doubles year-one rewards here too.

What sets Chrome apart is trust signal: it is the only card in this set with a clearly labeled aggregate rating on its own page, 4.8 out of 5 from 1,112 reviews, the highest verified score here. As always, that is distinct from Discover‘s company-wide 1.5 out of 5 on Trustpilot.

★ Best for Gas and Dining Discover it Student Chrome Apply Now

4. Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards for Students: Best Pick-Your-Own Category

If flexibility matters, Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards for Students is a solid contender for the best student credit card, offering 6% cash back in a category you choose for the first year.

Card Feature Details Annual fee $0 APR 0% intro for 15 cycles, then 17.49% to 27.49% variable Rewards 6% first-year choice category, 2% groceries/clubs, 1% base Welcome bonus $200 after $1,000 spend in 90 days Enrollment Not stated on issuer page (confirm) Foreign transaction fee Not itemized (confirm)

This card lets you steer the rewards. You get 6% cash back in the first year, a 3% base plus a 3% first-year bonus, in a category you pick from gas and EV charging, online shopping, dining, travel, drugstores, or home improvement, plus 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. Both are capped at the first $2,500 in combined quarterly purchases, with 1% on everything else. After year one, the chosen category drops to 3%. There is no annual fee, a 0% intro APR for 15 billing cycles, then 17.49% to 27.49% variable, and a $200 bonus after $1,000 of spend in 90 days.

One reason this can be the best credit card for college students who want more control over rewards is the flexibility to change your choice category once per calendar month as your spending shifts. Cash rewards also don’t expire while the account stays open. Just keep in mind that Bank of America has a 1.3/5 Trustpilot score overall, though that rating reflects the bank as a whole rather than this specific student card.

Some students also earn through freelancing or run a small business on the side. If that’s you, keeping business savings separate can make things easier, and our guide to the best banks for small business savings accounts compares the main options.

★ Best for Flexible Categories Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards for Students Apply Now

5. Bank of America® Travel Rewards for Students: Best for Studying Abroad

Bank of America Travel Rewards for Students is one of the best credit cards for students who travel often, with no foreign transaction fee, unlimited 1.5x points on everyday purchases, and 3x points on eligible travel booked through the Bank of America Travel Center.

Card Feature Details Annual fee $0 APR 0% intro for 15 cycles, then 17.49% to 27.49% variable Rewards 1.5 points/$1 on all purchases; 3 points/$1 on eligible BofA Travel Center bookings Welcome bonus 25,000 points (~$250) after $1,000 spend in 90 days Foreign transaction fee None Enrollment Not stated on issuer page (confirm)

For a student heading overseas, the standout feature is no foreign transaction fee, so purchases abroad do not carry the roughly 3% surcharge most everyday cards add. It earns an unlimited 1.5 points per dollar on every purchase, with no categories to track and no expiration while the account is open, and there is no annual fee. The welcome bonus is 25,000 points, worth about $250 toward travel and dining, after $1,000 of spend in 90 days. The APR is a 0% intro for 15 billing cycles, then 17.49% to 27.49% variable.

The card also keeps things fairly low-maintenance, which can matter for students getting their first rewards card. There are no quarterly categories to remember, making it a simple option among the best credit cards for students. Bank of America’s page is less clear about student-enrollment documentation, though, so confirm the current eligibility requirements before applying.

★ Best for Studying Abroad Bank of America Travel Rewards for Students Apply Now

Discover it Student Cash Back vs. Capital One Savor Student

Both cards rank among the best credit cards for students, but the better choice depends on how much effort you want to put into rewards. Discover it Student Cash Back offers 5% cash back in rotating quarterly categories after activation, plus 1% on other purchases and an unlimited first-year Cashback Match. Its APR range also starts lower than Savor Student’s. That makes it a strong student credit card no credit history option for applicants who don’t yet have a credit score.

Savor Student is easier to manage day to day, earning an automatic 3% on groceries, dining, entertainment, and popular streaming services, plus 1% elsewhere. If you want a credit card for college students with solid everyday rewards and nothing to activate, Savor is the simpler pick.

Feature Discover it Student Cash Back Capital One Savor Student Rewards 5% rotating plus 1% base 3% everyday categories + 1% base Activation Quarterly None APR floor 16.49% 18.49% Welcome offer First-year Cashback Match $100 ($300 spend) Enrollment proof Required Required On-site rating Not published 4.5/5 (715 reviews)

Savor Student is a simple no-activation pick with 3% cash back on several everyday categories. Discover it Student Cash Back may be the best student credit card if you want higher reward potential through rotating 5% categories and Cashback Match. Both rank among the best credit cards for students. If you’re also looking to boost your budget beyond credit card rewards, check out our guide to the best apps to make money for flexible ways to earn extra cash.

Editor’s Pick

Editor’s Pick: Discover it® Student Cash Back Credit Card. Among the best credit cards for students in this lineup, Discover offers some of the strongest first-year reward potential, with 5% cash back in rotating categories after activation and an unlimited Cashback Match at the end of year one. You also don’t need an established credit score to apply, which makes it appealing as a first card. The trade-off is that you’ll need to activate and track the bonus categories each quarter. If you prefer a credit card for college students with automatic everyday-category rewards, Capital One Savor Student is the simpler choice.

How Much Cash Back Can a Student Actually Earn?

To see what the best credit cards for students can earn in practice, take $300 in monthly eligible spending. With Capital One Savor Student, 3% back on groceries, dining, entertainment, or eligible streaming comes to about $9 a month, or $108 a year, before its $100 welcome bonus. With Discover it Student Cash Back, $300 spent in an activated 5% category earns about $15, and Discover matches the cash back earned during your first year. Each is a no annual fee student credit card, so those rewards aren’t offset by an annual charge.

Monthly top-category spend Savor Student (3%) Discover Cash Back (5% category) $150 ~$4.50/mo ~$7.50/mo $300 ~$9/mo ~$15/mo $500 ~$15/mo ~$25/mo

Keep in mind that these numbers assume all your spending lands in each card’s top rewards category and stays within any applicable cap, so real-world earnings will usually vary. Discover it Student Cash Back pays 5% on up to $1,500 in activated rotating-category purchases each quarter, with 1% after that. That’s why comparing the best credit cards for students takes more than just looking at the highest advertised rate.

The best student credit card for you should match where you actually spend, so check the latest category limits, rewards, and APR before applying.If you’re trying to build up some extra spending money before applying, survey sites that pay real money are one low-commitment option to consider.

How to Apply for a Student Credit Card

Wondering how to get a student credit card? In most cases, the whole application takes just 5 to 10 minutes online. Many of the best credit cards for students, including Discover it Student Cash Back, are built for people who are new to credit, so having a long credit history isn’t always necessary. You’ll mainly need your personal, income, and student information ready.

Complete the application with your ID, income information, and an SSN or other taxpayer ID accepted by the issuer. If your current income is limited, some of the best side hustles can give students a flexible way to earn extra cash alongside school. Provide proof of current or upcoming school enrollment if the issuer requires it. Capital One‘s Savor Student explicitly does, and Discover requires proof of enrollment or education for its student cards. Get a decision, often instant, sometimes a few business days for a manual review. Activate the card, and for Discover‘s rotating-category Cash Back card, activate the quarter’s bonus categories before the deadline to earn the higher rate.

★ Best for Rotating Rewards Discover it Student Cash Back Credit Card Apply Now

Choosing the Best Credit Card for You

The best credit cards for students aren’t necessarily the ones with the highest rewards on paper. First, check whether the card works for someone with your credit profile, especially if you’re looking for a student credit card no credit history required to apply. Then decide whether rotating categories are worth the extra effort or if simpler automatic rewards suit you better.

Use this quick breakdown to find the best credit cards for students for your needs:

If you have no credit history and want the highest reward ceiling: Discover it Student Cash Back, no credit score required to apply and 5% rotating cash back.

Discover it Student Cash Back, no credit score required to apply and 5% rotating cash back. If you would rather not track categories and want the broadest everyday coverage: Capital One Savor Student, with an automatic 3% on groceries, dining, entertainment, and popular streaming services.

Capital One Savor Student, with an automatic 3% on groceries, dining, entertainment, and popular streaming services. If you are studying abroad or travel often: Bank of America Travel Rewards for Students, with no foreign transaction fee and unlimited 1.5 points per dollar.

Bank of America Travel Rewards for Students, with no foreign transaction fee and unlimited 1.5 points per dollar. If you want to pick your own bonus category: Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards for Students, at a 6% first-year rate in a category you choose.

Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards for Students, at a 6% first-year rate in a category you choose. If you want the simplest automatic rewards with no activation: Discover it Student Chrome, 2% on gas and restaurants and the highest verified 4.8 out of 5 on-site rating here.

Eligibility isn’t exactly the same across all five cards. In general, you’ll need to be at least 18, have a US mailing address, and meet the issuer’s income, student, and identification requirements. Discover requires an SSN, while Capital One can accept an ITIN if you don’t have one. If you’re under 21, you’ll generally need to show you can make the payments yourself. Capital One Savor Student and both Discover student cards also require proof of student status, which is worth checking when choosing a credit card for college students.

If you’re trying to build a steadier income while studying, our guide to the best online side hustles covers flexible options you can fit around classes.

How We Rate Credit Cards

To rank the best credit cards for students, we look at four main factors, with rewards on typical student spending carrying the most weight. We verify fees, APRs, and reward rates directly with each issuer, then compare value, accessibility, and overall usability. That helps us find the best student credit card for different spending habits, not just the card with the flashiest headline offer.

Rewards value for student spend (40%): how much a $0-fee card pays back on dining, groceries, gas, and streaming.

how much a $0-fee card pays back on dining, groceries, gas, and streaming. Fees and transparency (25%): APR range, foreign transaction fees, and how clearly terms are disclosed.

APR range, foreign transaction fees, and how clearly terms are disclosed. Eligibility (20%): how accessible the card is to a no-credit or thin-credit student.

how accessible the card is to a no-credit or thin-credit student. Support and reviews (15%): issuer support and independent ratings like Trustpilot.

Credit card terms can change pretty quickly, so we re-check every pick in our best credit cards for students ranking quarterly, including fees, APRs, rewards, and bonuses.

Final Verdict

For most students, the Discover it Student Cash Back Credit Card is the best credit card for students right now. It requires no credit score to apply, charges no annual fee, and its 5% rotating categories plus an unlimited first-year Cashback Match give it the highest reward ceiling here.

Capital One Savor Student is our runner-up among the best credit cards for students, with automatic 3% rewards in popular everyday categories and a $100 welcome bonus. Discover it Student Chrome is another easy-to-manage no annual fee student credit card, with automatic rewards on gas and dining, while Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards for Students gives you more control over your bonus category. For travel or study abroad, Bank of America Travel Rewards for Students is the stronger fit.

Check the latest terms and eligibility rules before applying, and consider setting up autopay from day one to make building credit easier.

★ Best for First-Year Rewards Discover it Student Cash Back Credit Card Apply Now

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