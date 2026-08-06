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Disclaimer: This guide is for general information only and is not financial advice. All APYs, fees, and eligibility terms were verified on each bank’s official page on July 29, 2026 and are variable, so they can change at any time. Capital One’s 3.50% APY is promotional and time-limited, so confirm the live rate and terms before opening. Deposits are FDIC-insured up to $250,000 per depositor, per ownership category; optional IntraFi or ICS sweep enrollment can extend coverage on larger balances but is opt-in, not automatic.

Axos Bank Business Premium Savings takes the top spot in our ranking of the best business savings accounts for small business. Its verified 3.60% APY applies across all published balance tiers below $5 million, and there’s no monthly fee or minimum deposit. That puts it ahead of Live Oak Bank Business Savings, Grasshopper Bank Innovator Savings, and Capital One Business Advantage Savings.

Every rate here was checked directly on each bank’s official product page on July 29, 2026, not pulled from comparison-site listings, which returned conflicting numbers for the same accounts on the same day. All five are directly FDIC-insured chartered banks rather than fintech-plus-sponsor arrangements. We re-verify quarterly, and because business savings rates are variable, confirm the live APY on the bank’s site before you apply.

What Is a Business Savings Account?

Think of a business savings account as a separate place to park money your company is not using right now. It lets that cash earn interest while keeping it away from the account you use for bills, payroll, and other daily expenses.

A small business savings account is usually opened under your company name and EIN, though sole proprietors may be able to use an SSN. Some business owners choose a business money market account instead, especially if they want limited check-writing access. When comparing the best business savings accounts for small business, look at the APY, fees, balance requirements, and how easily you can access your money.

Best Business Savings Accounts for Small Business: The Top 5 Compared

We compared the best business savings accounts for small business side by side, including their current APYs, available bonuses, and ideal users. Use the table to quickly find the right business high yield savings account, then check the full reviews for more details.

Rank Bank Best For APY Sign-Up Bonus Open Account 1 Axos Bank Business Premium Savings Highest ongoing rate 3.60% Up to $600 (bundle) [Apply Now] 2 Live Oak Bank Business Savings Flat rate, no tiers 2.85% None [Apply Now] 3 Grasshopper Bank Innovator Savings Balances $25,000 and up 3.00% ($25k+) $300 (bundle) [Apply Now] 4 NBKC Business Money Market Money market from a top-rated bank ~2.75% None [Apply Now] 5 Capital One Business Advantage Savings Branch access plus promo rate 3.50% (promo, 3 mo) None [Apply Now]

Bonuses here are mixed and time-limited: Axos advertises up to $600 when you bundle Business Premium Savings with Basic Business Checking (code SBB600), and Grasshopper offers $300 for bundling with Innovator Business Checking (code Bundle300). Confirm both before applying. Capital One‘s 3.50% is a promotional rate, not a cash bonus, and it lasts only three months.

The Best Business Savings Accounts for Small Business, Reviewed

Here’s a closer look at the best business savings accounts for small business, including their rates, fees, eligibility requirements, and who they suit best. We’ve ranked them by ongoing APY, with one time-limited promotional offer clearly marked. Let’s start with our top small business savings account, Axos Bank.

1. Axos Bank Business Premium Savings: Best Overall

Axos Bank Business Premium Savings is the best business savings account for small business overall, paying the highest ongoing rate here at 3.60% APY with no monthly fee and no minimum deposit.

Account detail Information APY 3.60% (as of July 29, 2026) Monthly fee $0 Minimum deposit $0 Balance tiers 3.60% up to $4,999,999.99 ($5M+ custom) Insurance FDIC direct, optional IntraFi sweep Bonus Up to $600 with a bundled checking account

Axos pays 3.60% APY across all published balance tiers below $5 million, so you do not need to maintain a particular balance to earn the advertised rate. There is no minimum opening deposit and no monthly maintenance fee. Deposits are FDIC insured directly through Axos Bank, and larger balances can opt into an Insured Cash Sweep through the IntraFi network for coverage up to $265 million, which is an opt-in extra rather than the account’s default protection.

Incorporated businesses apply with an EIN, while sole proprietors and single-member LLCs can use an SSN, alongside the usual formation documents. Axos also runs a bundle promotion worth up to $600 when you open Business Premium Savings with a Basic Business Checking account (code SBB600), though it requires a $50,000 average daily balance plus checking activity, and the terms are detailed, so confirm the current offer and its expiration before you count on it. Trustpilot rates Axos 4.3 out of 5 across 1,145 reviews, a third-party score rather than an Axos figure.

★ Best for the Highest Ongoing APY Axos Bank Business Premium Savings Apply Now

Compare Axos vs. Live Oak Bank in the head-to-head section below.

See full details: No minimum deposit, no monthly fee. 3.60% applies up to $4,999,999.99. FDIC insured directly through Axos Bank; optional IntraFi Insured Cash Sweep up to $265 million is opt-in. EIN for incorporated entities, SSN accepted for sole proprietors and single-member LLCs. Show details

2. Live Oak Bank Business Savings: Best Flat Rate

Live Oak is another solid choice among the best business savings accounts for small business, offering a straightforward 2.85% APY on your full balance with no tiers to track.

Account detail Information APY 2.85% flat (as of June 1, 2026) Monthly fee $0 Minimum deposit $0 Structure Flat rate, no balance tiers Insurance FDIC direct, optional IntraFi extended Access Online only, no debit card or cash deposits

Live Oak keeps it simple: a flat 2.85% APY on any balance, from a single cent up, with no tiers and no thresholds to chase. There is no minimum opening deposit and no monthly maintenance fee. Deposits are FDIC insured directly through Live Oak Banking Company at the standard $250,000 per ownership category, with optional IntraFi extended coverage for balances above that. It is a pure online savings account, so there is no debit or ATM card, no branches, and cash deposits are not supported.

To apply you will need a driver’s license, your six-digit NAICS code, your EIN or business tax ID, and your Articles of Organization, so a sole proprietor without formation documents should confirm eligibility with Live Oak first. The bank leans on press recognition rather than an on-site rating, including a Wall Street Journal BuySide Best Online Savings Account award for 2025. Independently, Trustpilot rates Live Oak 4.6 out of 5 across 1,964 reviews, the strongest confirmed score among these picks.

★ Best for a Simple Flat Rate Live Oak Bank Business Savings Apply Now

Compare Live Oak vs. Axos in the head-to-head section below.

See full details: Flat 2.85% on any balance, no minimum, no monthly fee. Online only, no debit or ATM card, no cash deposits. Requires driver’s license, NAICS code, EIN, and Articles of Organization. FDIC insured directly; optional IntraFi extended coverage. Show details

3. Grasshopper Bank Innovator Savings: Best for $25,000+ Balances

If your business can park $25,000 or more, Grasshopper Bank Innovator Savings is a strong business high yield savings account with a 3.00% APY at that balance.

Account detail Information APY 1.55% under $25,000, 3.00% at $25,000+ Monthly fee $0 Minimum to open $100 Rate date As of Jan 5, 2026 Insurance FDIC direct, optional ICS sweep Bonus $300 with a bundled checking account

Grasshopper‘s rate is tiered. Balances under $25,000 earn 1.55% APY, but at $25,000 and above the rate jumps to 3.00%, so this account rewards a business that can park a larger reserve. It takes $100 to open, with no monthly maintenance or overdraft fees. Deposits are FDIC insured directly through Grasshopper Bank, N.A., and you can opt into its ICS sweep to spread larger balances across partner banks for up to $125 million in aggregate coverage, which you actively enroll in rather than the default.

Applying takes an EIN or SSN depending on your entity type, your legal business name and NAICS code, and formation documents where they apply. Grasshopper runs a $300 sign-on bonus when you bundle Innovator Savings, funded with $25,000 or more, with Innovator Business Checking, funded with $2,500 or more, using code Bundle300, so check the live promo window. Trustpilot rates Grasshopper 4.1 out of 5 across 439 reviews.

★ Best for $25,000+ Balances Grasshopper Bank Innovator Savings Apply Now

See full details: 1.55% under $25,000, 3.00% at $25,000 and up. $100 to open, no monthly or overdraft fees. FDIC insured directly; optional ICS sweep up to $125 million is opt-in. Reconfirm the posted rate date before opening. Show details

4. NBKC Business Money Market: Best Money Market From a Top-Rated Bank

NBKC Business Money Market is the best business savings accounts for small business if you want a true money market account from a highly rated community bank, paying 2.75% APY on all balances.

Account detail Information APY 2.75% on all balances Monthly fee $0 Minimum to open $0 Structure Business money market account Insurance FDIC-insured directly through NBKC bank Rating Trustpilot 4.8/5 (1,186), highest here

NBKC Bank, a Kansas City community bank, offers a business money market account paying 2.75% APY on all balances, with $0.01 needed to earn interest and no minimum opening deposit. As a nationally chartered bank, NBKC‘s deposits should be FDIC insured directly up to $250,000.

Where NBKC stands out is reputation. Its Trustpilot score is 4.8 out of 5 across 1,186 reviews, the highest of the five accounts here, though most of those glowing reviews reference NBKC’s mortgage and personal-checking products rather than the business money market account specifically. It’s a reliable option among the best business savings accounts for small business, with a competitive return and a well-regarded bank behind it.

★ Best Business Money Market Account NBKC Business Money Market Apply Now

See full details: 2.75% APY on all balances, with $0.01 required to earn interest and no minimum opening deposit. No monthly account fee. Deposits are FDIC-insured directly through nbkc bank up to the applicable legal limits. Show details

5. Capital One Business Advantage Savings: Best for Branch Access

Capital One Business Advantage Savings is a great small business savings account if you want a traditional big bank with branch access, paired with a strong promotional rate, but read the promo terms closely.

Account detail Information Promo APY 3.50% on $10,000 to $10M, first 3 months only Base tiers 0.25% under $10,000, 0.10% over $10M Standard rate Not disclosed (ask a banker) Monthly fee $3, waived at a $300 average balance Insurance FDIC direct (Capital One, N.A.) Access Branch and Café locations

Capital One is the only pick here with physical branches and Café locations, which is the draw for owners who want in-person help. Its headline is a promotional 3.50% APY, but the fine print matters: that rate applies only to balances between $10,000 and $10 million, and only for the first three months (92 days) after opening, after which it drops to a standard rate Capital One does not publish. Balances under $10,000 earn just 0.25%, and above $10 million only 0.10%. Treat 3.50% as a short-term promotion, not an ongoing rate, and ask a banker for the standard rate before you commit. The disclosure also carried a September 2025 date, so reconfirm the live number.

There is a $3 monthly fee, waived with a $300 average balance, and up to six free withdrawals per statement cycle. Deposits are FDIC insured directly through Capital One, N.A. On reputation, Capital One advertises the highest score in J.D. Power’s 2023 to 2025 US Small Business Banking Satisfaction Studies, while its Trustpilot page sits at just 1.3 out of 5 across more than 4,000 reviews, driven largely by payment holds and service complaints. That reflects Capital One‘s consumer banking broadly rather than this account, but it is worth weighing alongside the award.

★ Best for Branch Access Capital One Business Advantage Savings Apply Now

See full details: 3.50% promo on $10,000 to $10M for the first 92 days, then a standard rate Capital One does not publish (ask a banker). Under $10,000 earns 0.25%, over $10M earns 0.10%. $3 monthly fee waived at a $300 average balance. FDIC insured directly, Capital One, N.A. Show details

Axos Bank Business Premium Savings vs. Live Oak Bank Business Savings

Axos and Live Oak offer the two strongest ongoing, non-promotional rates here, so they’re the most natural head-to-head among the best business savings accounts for small business.

Axos comes out ahead if your priority is the higher APY, with the same rate currently available across all published balance tiers below $5 million. Live Oak keeps things simpler: its flat 2.85% APY applies from the first cent, with no balance thresholds or bundle requirements. That makes it a better business high yield savings account for owners who would rather not deal with tiers or promotions. Both banks are directly FDIC-insured and offer optional IntraFi coverage for larger balances.

Feature Axos Business Premium Savings Live Oak Business Savings APY 3.60% 2.85% Rate structure Tiered; same APY below $5M Flat, any balance Minimum to earn $0 $0 Monthly fee $0 $0 Bonus Up to $600 (bundle) None Insurance FDIC plus optional IntraFi FDIC plus optional IntraFi

Pick Live Oak if you want zero conditions and a flat rate on any balance, and Axos if you want the higher number and can meet the bundle terms for the bonus.

Editor’s Pick

Editor’s Pick: Axos Bank Business Premium Savings. It leads our list of the best business savings accounts for small business with a verified 3.60% APY, no monthly fees, no minimum opening deposit, and the same rate across every published tier under $5 million.

Skip it if your business wants a flat rate on any balance size, where Live Oak Bank is the better fit, or in-person branch access, where Capital One Business Advantage Savings makes more sense.

How Much Can Your Business Earn With a Business Savings Account?

Here is what the top rate looks like in real numbers. $10,000 in Axos Bank’s Business Premium Savings account at 3.60% APY earns about $360 in a year. Put in $50,000 and that grows to roughly $1,800, assuming the rate holds for the full 12 months. The table scales the example across three balances.

Balance Approx. earned in 1 year at 3.60% APY $10,000 ~$360 $50,000 ~$1,800 $100,000 ~$3,600

These illustrations assume the 3.60% APY remains unchanged for one year and no withdrawals are made. The rate is variable and confirmed only as of July 2026, so your business’s actual return depends on the rate at the time and how long the balance stays put.

How to Apply for a Business Savings Account

Applying for an online business savings account like Axos‘s takes about 10 to 15 minutes, longer if your entity type needs extra formation documents.

Complete the application with your EIN (or SSN for a sole proprietor or single-member LLC), formation documents, and NAICS code. Verify your identity and business, which can be instant or take a few business days depending on entity complexity. Fund the account by bank transfer, wire, or by bundling with a linked business checking account. Start earning interest as soon as the funding transfer posts.

★ Best for the Highest Ongoing APY Axos Bank Business Premium Savings Apply Now

Choosing the Best Business Savings Account for Your Business

APY is one of the biggest things to compare when choosing among the best business savings accounts for small business. Just make sure the advertised rate applies to your balance and doesn’t require you to reach a higher tier first.

If you want the highest ongoing rate across a wide range of balances: Axos Bank Business Premium Savings, which currently pays the same 3.60% APY across all published tiers below $5 million.

Axos Bank Business Premium Savings, which currently pays the same 3.60% APY across all published tiers below $5 million. If you want a flat rate from the first cent with zero conditions: Live Oak Bank Business Savings.

Live Oak Bank Business Savings. If your business can keep $25,000 or more on deposit: Grasshopper Bank Innovator Savings, for its 3.00% top tier.

Grasshopper Bank Innovator Savings, for its 3.00% top tier. If you want a money market account from a well-reviewed community bank: NBKC Business Money Market.

NBKC Business Money Market. If you want branch access alongside a promotional rate: Capital One Business Advantage Savings.

Minimum eligibility: all five require a valid EIN or, for a sole proprietor, an SSN, a US mailing address, and, for incorporated entities, formation documents such as Articles of Incorporation or Organization. Axos and Grasshopper both require a linked business checking account to unlock their bundle bonuses. That is how to choose a small business savings account: match the rate structure to your balance, then check the fees and any bundle strings.

How We Rate Business Savings Accounts

To rank the best business savings accounts for small business, we looked at four main factors, giving the most weight to the rate you can actually earn. We pulled the latest details from each bank’s official site and scored the accounts using the breakdown below.

Rate value (40%): the APY you actually earn, after any balance tier.

the APY you actually earn, after any balance tier. Fees and transparency (25%): monthly and conditional fees, and how clearly they are disclosed.

monthly and conditional fees, and how clearly they are disclosed. Eligibility (20%): how easy the account is to open and who qualifies.

how easy the account is to open and who qualifies. Support and reviews (15%): support options and independent ratings like Trustpilot.

We re-verify these business savings rates quarterly, and immediately when a promotional rate expires or a posted rate cannot be reconfirmed.

Final Verdict

Axos Bank Business Premium Savings stands out among the best business savings accounts for small business, especially if earning the highest ongoing rate is your main priority. It pays 3.60% APY across all published tiers below $5 million, with no monthly fee or minimum opening deposit, making it a strong business high yield savings account for reserves of almost any size.

Live Oak comes next for owners who prefer a straightforward flat rate, while Grasshopper offers more value once your balance reaches $25,000. NBKC combines a competitive money market rate with a strong reputation, and Capital One adds physical branches and a temporary APY boost. Before opening any small business savings account, double-check the current rate, fees, and bonus requirements.

★ Best for the Highest Ongoing APY Axos Bank Business Premium Savings Open Account

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