Best Credit Cards for Cashback in 2026

The Discover it Cash Back Credit Card tops our ranking of the best credit cards for cashback right now, thanks to a $0 annual fee, 5% cash back in rotating quarterly categories, and an unlimited first-year Cashback Match that doubles everything you earn in year one. It’s a great fit if you don’t mind activating categories each quarter, and it came out ahead of Citi Double Cash, Wells Fargo Active Cash, Chase Freedom Flex, and Chase Freedom Unlimited on overall rewards versus effort.

For our cash back credit card comparison, we prioritized each issuer’s official terms and used reliable third-party sources only where needed. Rates, bonuses, and rotating categories can change pretty quickly, so it’s worth checking the live offer before you apply.

What Is a Cash Back Credit Card?

A cash back credit card earns you a percentage back on eligible purchases, usually redeemable as a statement credit, bank deposit, or other cash-like reward. When comparing the best credit cards for cashback, the biggest difference is how those rewards are structured.

A flat rate cash back card like Citi Double Cash or Wells Fargo Active Cash keeps things simple with the same base rate on general purchases and no categories to activate. Cards with rotating cash back categories, like Discover it Cash Back or Chase Freedom Flex, can earn more in select categories that change each quarter, but you usually need to activate them and stay within a spending cap. When comparing the best credit cards for cashback, it mostly comes down to whether you value simplicity or higher earning potential.

Best Credit Cards for Cashback: The Top 5 Compared

Here’s how our picks for the best credit cards for cashback compare at a glance.

Our top five picks cover a few different ways to earn cash back, whether you prefer rotating cash back categories, a straightforward flat rate cash back card, or fixed bonus categories. Every option here is also a no annual fee cash back credit card, so the main differences come down to rewards, welcome offers, and how much effort you want to put into maximizing them.

Rank Card Best For Welcome Bonus Apply 1 Discover it Cash Back Rotating 5% plus year-one match First-year Cashback Match Apply Now 2 Citi Double Cash Flat 2%, no categories $200 ($1,500 spend) Apply Now 3 Wells Fargo Active Cash Flat 2%, low bonus threshold $200 ($500 spend) Apply Now 4 Chase Freedom Flex Deepest bonus-category stack $200 ($500 spend) Apply Now 5 Chase Freedom Unlimited Built-in categories, no activation $200 ($500 spend) Apply Now

The best credit cards for cashback handle welcome offers a little differently: three offer $200 after $500 in spending, Citi Double Cash requires $1,500 over six months, and Discover it Cash Back uses an unlimited first-year Cashback Match instead.

The Best Credit Cards for Cashback, Reviewed

Below, we break down the best credit cards for cashback, including fees, APRs, rewards, and who each card suits best. Some keep rewards simple, while others use rotating cash back categories that can earn more but require quarterly activation.

1. Discover it® Cash Back Credit Card: Best Overall

The Discover it Cash Back Credit Card is our top pick among the best credit cards for cashback, thanks to its 5% rotating cash back categories, $0 annual fee, and unlimited first-year Cashback Match on all eligible cash back earned.

Card Detail Information Annual fee $0 APR 0% intro for 15 months, then 17.49% to 26.49% variable Rewards 5% rotating (up to $1,500/quarter), 1% on the rest Welcome offer First-year Cashback Match (no cap) Foreign transaction fee None On-site rating 4.7/5 (34,075 reviews)

Discover is a strong 5% cash back credit card if you don’t mind keeping up with rotating cash back categories. There’s no annual fee, and you earn 5% on up to $1,500 in activated category purchases each quarter, plus 1% on everything else. New cardholders also get an unlimited Cashback Match at the end of the first year. There’s a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers, followed by a 17.49%–26.49% variable APR.

Discover‘s own page shows a strong 4.7 out of 5 from 34,075 reviews, a real card-specific score distinct from Discover Financial Services‘ 1.5 out of 5 on Trustpilot, which reflects company-wide complaints. The Q3 2026 categories reported across major finance sites are gas stations and EV charging, transportation, and drugstores, but confirm them on Discover‘s own calendar before you apply, since they change every quarter. Discover is now a Capital One brand.

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Check out our head-to-head comparison of Discover it Cash Back vs. Citi Double Cash to see which is the better fit among the best credit cards for cashback.

2. Citi Double Cash® Card: Best Flat 2% Rate

Citi Double Cash is one of the best credit cards for cashback for anyone who prefers easy, predictable rewards. It’s a flat rate cash back card with 2% back and no rotating cash back categories, but the 3% foreign transaction fee makes it a weaker choice for international spending.

Card Detail Information Annual fee $0 APR 17.49% to 27.49% variable (intro on transfers only) Rewards Flat 2% (1% buy, 1% pay), plus 5% Citi Travel Welcome bonus $200 after $1,500 spend in 6 months Foreign transaction fee 3% Best for Set-and-forget flat rate

Double Cash is the flat-rate benchmark other cards are measured against. You earn 2% on everything, 1% when you buy and 1% as you pay it off, with no caps and nothing to activate, plus 5% on hotels, car rentals, and attractions booked through the Citi Travel portal. The welcome bonus is $200 after $1,500 of spend in six months, the highest spend threshold of the five here. There is no annual fee.

Two things to flag. Citi Double Cash charges a 3% foreign transaction fee, so it is a poor choice for travel abroad. And its 0% intro APR applies only to balance transfers, not purchases, unlike the purchase-intro offers on Discover, Wells Fargo, and both Chase cards. Every figure here, including the foreign transaction fee, is stated in plain text on Citi‘s own page.

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Compare Discover it Cash Back vs. Citi Double Cash to see how two of the best credit cards for cashback differ.

3. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: Best Flat Rate With a Low Bonus Threshold

For anyone after a simple flat rate cash back card, Wells Fargo Active Cash is one of the best credit cards for cashback, combining 2% cash back with an easy-to-reach $200 welcome bonus.

Card Detail Information Annual fee $0 APR 0% intro for 12 months, then 18.49% / 24.49% / 28.49% variable Rewards Flat 2% on everything Welcome bonus $200 after $500 spend in 3 months Foreign transaction fee 3% Best for Flat 2% with an easy bonus

Active Cash matches Citi’s 2% rate but makes the welcome bonus much easier to earn: $200 after spending $500 in three months, compared with Citi’s $1,500 requirement. This flat rate cash back card has no annual fee or categories to activate, plus a 0% intro APR for 12 months. After that, the variable APR is 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49%, depending on your creditworthiness.

There are a couple of trade-offs to keep in mind. Active Cash charges a 3% foreign transaction fee, so it’s not the best pick for spending abroad. Still, its simple 2% rewards and easy-to-reach welcome bonus make it a strong everyday option. With NerdWallet naming it a Best-Of winner for simple cash back every year from 2022 to 2026, Active Cash has a solid track record among the best credit cards for cashback, especially if you want no annual fee.

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4. Chase Freedom Flex® Credit Card: Best Bonus-Category Stack

Chase Freedom Flex is one of the best credit cards for cashback if you’re happy to track rotating cash back categories, with 5% quarterly categories plus fixed 5% on Chase Travel and 3% on dining and drugstores.

Card Detail Information Annual fee $0 APR 0% intro for 15 months, then 18.24% to 27.74% variable Rewards 5% rotating plus 5% travel, 3% dining, 3% drugstores, 1% base Welcome bonus $200 after $500 spend in 3 months Foreign transaction fee 3% Best for Deepest category coverage

If you’re looking for a 5% cash back credit card, Freedom Flex gives you plenty of ways to earn more than the 1% base rate. Activated quarterly categories earn 5% on up to $1,500 in combined purchases, while Chase Travel also earns 5% and dining and drugstores earn 3%. The card has a $0 annual fee and currently offers a $200 bonus after $500 in purchases within three months.

For Q3 2026, the rotating cash back categories are gas stations, EV charging, public transit, select live entertainment, and United Way donations. They earn 5% from July 1 through September 30, up to the shared $1,500 quarterly cap, as long as you activate by September 14. Chase also applies the bonus retroactively to eligible purchases made earlier in the quarter if you activate after July 1, so you do not necessarily lose out by activating a little late.

★ Best for Bonus Categories Chase Freedom Flex Credit Card Apply Now

5. Chase Freedom Unlimited® Credit Card: Best No-Activation Chase Card

Chase Freedom Unlimited is a strong no annual fee cash back credit card for anyone who wants simple rewards without quarterly activation. It may be the best cash back credit card for Chase users who prefer a 1.5% base rate plus higher fixed rewards on dining, drugstores, and Chase Travel.

Card Detail Information Annual fee $0 APR 0% intro for 15 months, then 18.24% to 27.74% variable Rewards 1.5% base plus 5% travel, 3% dining, 3% drugstores Welcome bonus $200 after $500 spend in 3 months Foreign transaction fee 3% Best for Built-in categories, zero activation

Freedom Unlimited is the set-and-forget sibling to Freedom Flex. It pays a flat 1.5% on everything, plus a permanent 5% on Chase Travel, 3% on dining, and 3% at drugstores, with no rotating categories and nothing to activate. The fee, APR, and bonus are identical to Freedom Flex: no annual fee, a 0% intro APR for 15 months then 18.24% to 27.74% variable, and $200 after $500 of spend in three months, since both cards share the same Chase Freedom cardmember agreement.

Freedom Flex and Freedom Unlimited mainly differ when it comes to rotating cash back categories. Flex lets you earn 5% in quarterly categories after activation, but drops to 1% on general purchases. Unlimited doesn’t have rotating categories and instead earns 1.5% on general purchases. Go with Unlimited if you prefer a more hands-off setup.

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Discover it Cash Back vs. Citi Double Cash

This cash back credit card comparison comes down to rewards versus simplicity. Discover it Cash Back is one of the best credit cards for cashback if you don’t mind activating rotating cash back categories, with 5% rewards in eligible quarterly categories plus an unlimited first-year Cashback Match. Citi Double Cash is the easier flat rate cash back card, giving you unlimited 2% back – 1% when you buy and 1% as you pay – without any categories to track. Just keep in mind its 3% foreign transaction fee.

Feature Discover it Cash Back Citi Double Cash Rewards 5% rotating plus 1% base Flat 2% (1% + 1%) Activation Quarterly None Year-one perk Unlimited Cashback Match $200 bonus ($1,500 spend) Foreign transaction fee None 3% On-site rating 4.7/5 (34,075 reviews) Not shown

If you’re comparing the best credit cards for cashback, Citi Double Cash is a solid flat rate cash back card for simple rewards, while Discover it Cash Back is the best cash back credit card if you’re happy to track rotating cash back categories and want the first-year Cashback Match.

Editor’s Pick

Editor’s Pick: Discover it® Cash Back Credit Card. It stands out among the best credit cards for cashback with a $0 annual fee, a 4.7/5 issuer-site rating from 34,000+ reviews, and an unlimited first-year Cashback Match on all cash back earned. It’s a strong 5% cash back credit card if you don’t mind activating rotating cash back categories each quarter. If you’d rather skip the upkeep, Citi Double Cash or Wells Fargo Active Cash are simpler options.

How Much Can Flat-Rate vs. Rotating-Category Cash Back Be Worth?

For this cash back credit card comparison, let’s use $24,000 in yearly spending, or $2,000 a month. A flat rate cash back card earning 2%, like Citi Double Cash or Wells Fargo Active Cash, would bring in about $480 a year with no categories to track. Discover it Cash Back can also reach about $480 if you max out every quarterly 5% category, but its first-year Cashback Match can double that to around $960. That extra first-year value helps it stand out among the best credit cards for cashback.

Card and year Approx. cash back on $24,000/year Flat 2% card (any year) ~$480 Discover it Cash Back (year 1, with Match) ~$960 Discover it Cash Back (ongoing years) ~$480

If some of that extra cash is going toward your child’s savings, take a look at our guide to the best savings accounts for kids to see which accounts are worth considering.

This is a best-case estimate that assumes you activate every quarter and max out the $1,500 category cap. Your actual rewards may look different, so keep that in mind when comparing the best credit cards for cashback. Rates and Cashback Match terms can also change.

Cash back can help stretch your budget, but if you’re looking to bring in more each month, check out our guide to the best online side hustles.

How to Apply for a Cash Back Credit Card

Found the best cash back credit card for your needs? The next step is usually simple. Many of the best credit cards for cashback, like Discover it Cash Back and Citi Double Cash, have quick online applications, and you may get a decision right away if you qualify.

Complete the online application with your basic ID, income, and SSN or ITIN. Get a decision, often instant, sometimes a few business days for a manual review. If approved, activate the card on arrival, and for a rotating-category card like Discover it Cash Back or Chase Freedom Flex, activate that quarter’s bonus categories right away. If you can pay in full, set autopay to the statement balance so purchase interest doesn’t wipe out your cash-back earnings. And if your income varies from month to month, our freelancing tips can also help you plan spending and keep credit card payments manageable.

With the right setup, the best credit cards for cashback can turn everyday spending into easy rewards without adding much extra work.

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Choosing the Best Cash Back Credit Card for You

There’s no single rewards setup that works for everyone. When comparing the best credit cards for cashback, consider whether you’re happy tracking and activating rotating categories or prefer rewards that work automatically. That trade-off between earning potential and convenience is one of the most useful things to look at in a cash back credit card comparison.

Here’s how to choose the best cash back credit card for the way you spend:

If you will activate categories and want the richest year-one rewards: Discover it Cash Back, 5% rotating plus an unlimited first-year Cashback Match.

Discover it Cash Back, 5% rotating plus an unlimited first-year Cashback Match. If you would rather set it and forget it: Citi Double Cash, a flat 2%, though it carries a 3% foreign transaction fee.

Citi Double Cash, a flat 2%, though it carries a 3% foreign transaction fee. If you want a flat 2% with an easy welcome bonus: Wells Fargo Active Cash, $200 after just $500 of spend.

Wells Fargo Active Cash, $200 after just $500 of spend. If you want the deepest category stack and do not mind activating: Chase Freedom Flex, rotating 5% plus fixed 5%, 3%, and 3% categories.

Chase Freedom Flex, rotating 5% plus fixed 5%, 3%, and 3% categories. If you want built-in categories with zero activation: Chase Freedom Unlimited, 1.5% base plus 3%, 3%, and 5% categories, always on.

Eligibility varies by issuer, but applicants generally need to be at least 18 and provide identifying information such as a U.S. address and SSN or ITIN. None of these best credit cards for cashback publishes a guaranteed minimum credit score, though most are generally aimed at people with good to excellent credit.

If you’re self-employed or running a small business, keeping business cash separate can also make budgeting easier. Our guide to the best bank for small business savings accounts covers some options.

How We Rate Credit Cards

We don’t rank the best credit cards for cashback based on rewards rates alone. Our cash back credit card comparison weighs four areas, starting with the value you can realistically get from the card. We check fees, APRs, bonuses, and rewards against current issuer terms, then consider things like eligibility and customer experience to get a more complete picture of each card.

Fee-to-rewards value (40%): what a $0 fee buys back in real, usable cash rewards.

what a $0 fee buys back in real, usable cash rewards. Fees and transparency (25%): APR range, foreign transaction fees, and how clearly terms are disclosed.

APR range, foreign transaction fees, and how clearly terms are disclosed. Eligibility (20%): the credit profile needed to qualify.

the credit profile needed to qualify. Support and reviews (15%): issuer support and independent ratings like Trustpilot.

We recheck fees, APRs, and rewards every quarter to keep our best credit cards for cashback picks current, especially as Discover and Chase rotate their bonus categories quarterly.

Final Verdict

Discover it Cash Back is our top pick among the best credit cards for cashback, especially for anyone willing to keep up with rotating categories. It has a $0 annual fee, earns 5% back in activated quarterly categories up to the spending cap, and matches all eligible cash back earned during the first year.

Citi Double Cash and Wells Fargo Active Cash are the runners-up for a flat 2% with no upkeep, with Active Cash‘s $500 bonus threshold the easier of the two, while Chase Freedom Flex stacks the deepest categories and Freedom Unlimited keeps them always on. Rotating cash back categories and offers change often, so confirm the live terms before you apply. Ready to start earning cash back? Apply today.

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