Best Bank for Small Business Savings Accounts in 2026

If your business reserve sits in checking or a big-bank savings account, it’s probably earning close to nothing. The best bank for small business savings accounts right now is Axos Bank, which pays 3.50% APY on every balance below $5 million, with no monthly fee or minimum deposit. For a money market account or a branch you can walk into, TAB Bank and U.S. Bank are our top picks.

Quick Picks Best high-yield: Axos Bank Business Premium Savings 3.50% APY on every balance below $5 million, $0 monthly fee, $0 to open Open Account Best money market: TAB Bank Business Money Market 3.25% APY on the first $1 million, $25 to open Open Account Best branch access: U.S. Bank Platinum Business Money Market 2,000+ branches in 26 states; 3.82% special APY with $50,000+ in new money Open Account

Best Bank for Small Business Savings Accounts Compared

Bank and account Best for APY Coverage Above $250K? Monthly fee Min. to open Access Axos Bank Business Premium Savings Best high-yield online business savings 3.50% (up to 3.91% with the BOOST41 bundle through Apr 1, 2027) Yes – up to $265M $0 $0 Online Open Account TAB Bank Business Money Market Best money market rate 3.25% on the first $1M; 0.25% above None listed $0 $25 Online Open Account nbkc bank Business Money Market Best for avoiding fees 2.75% from $0.01 None listed $0 $0 Online; 4 Kansas City-area branches Open Account Live Oak Bank Business Savings Best for extended FDIC coverage at no extra cost 2.75% from $0.01 Millions via IntraFi ($350K min.) $0 $0 Online Open Account U.S. Bank Platinum Business Money Market Best branch bank 3.82% special rate on $50,000+ in new money; 0.05% below $50,000 None listed $15, waived with $10,000 minimum daily balance $25 Branches in 26 states, online Open Account

At a glance, Axos pays the highest rate with no strings attached: 3.50% APY on every balance level below $5 million, with no monthly fee and no minimum deposit. It’s also the only pick with a promotion right now, and you can choose a rate boost (+0.41% APY) or a cash bonus (up to $600). TAB Bank comes second at 3.25% APY on your first $1 million. nbkc bank and Live Oak both pay 2.75% APY with no monthly fees. U.S. Bank is the only pick with a nationwide branch network, but its best rate requires at least $50,000 in new money.

1. Axos Bank Business Premium Savings: Best High-Yield Online Business Savings at Any Balance

Axos Bank Business Premium Savings is our top pick for small businesses that bank online and want high-yield savings without a large opening deposit or a monthly fee. It pays 3.50% APY on every balance below $5 million, with no minimum to open the account or earn the rate.

Overall Score: 4.7 out of 5 Rate value (40%): 5 out of 5 3.50% APY at both $25,000 and $100,000, with no promo needed Fees and transparency (25%): 4.5 out of 5 $0 monthly fee and a dated rate; $0.30 per transaction after 20 per month Eligibility (20%): 5 out of 5 $0 to open, no minimum balance, no new-money rule Access and protection (15%): 3.5 out of 5 Online only, but up to $265 million in coverage through Insured Cash Sweep and QuickBooks integration

Axos Rates, Terms, and Fees

Account detail Information APY 3.50% on all tiers below $5 million; up to 3.91% promotional with BOOST41 Promotions BOOST41 (+0.41% APY) or SBB600 (up to $600); you can use only one Monthly fee $0 Minimum to open $0 Minimum to earn the APY None Transactions Free for the first 20 transactions per month, then $0.30 each Insurance FDIC-insured through Axos Bank up to $250,000; up to $265 million through Insured Cash Sweep Access Online and mobile only

At 3.50% APY, $100,000 earns about $3,500 a year, and you earn the full rate from your first dollar. You don’t need a minimum balance or new money to qualify, which makes Axos easier to start with than the U.S. Bank‘s special rate. The main fee to watch is $0.30 per transaction after your first 20 each month.

However, access is limited. Axos is a digital bank, so you’ll manage everything online or in its mobile app, with no branches for cash deposits or in-person help. If that suits you, one of its two promotions can raise your rate or add a cash bonus, as covered below.

Axos Pros and Cons

Pros Cons ✅ Pays 3.50% APY on every balance below $5 million, so you don’t need to reach a tier. ✅ No monthly fee and no minimum deposit. ✅ Two promotions to choose from: a rate boost or a cash bonus. ✅ Up to $265 million in FDIC coverage through IntraFi‘s Insured Cash Sweep (ICS). ❌ Online only, with no branches for cash deposits. ❌ Charges $0.30 per transaction after the first 20 each month. ❌ The cash bonus (code SBB600) requires a $50,000 savings balance plus monthly checking activity.

Axos Promotions

Axos runs two promotions, and you can use only one:

Rate boost (code BOOST41): Open Business Premium Savings and Basic Business Checking in one application and keep a $5,000 average daily balance in checking each month. You’ll earn an extra 0.41% on top of the standard APY (3.91% as of October 8, 2026) for up to six statement cycles. Both accounts must stay open. Open your accounts between October 1, 2026, at 12:00 a.m. P.T. and April 1, 2027, at 11:59 p.m. P.T. to qualify.

Open Business Premium Savings and Basic Business Checking in one application and keep a $5,000 average daily balance in checking each month. You’ll earn an extra 0.41% on top of the standard APY (3.91% as of October 8, 2026) for up to six statement cycles. Both accounts must stay open. Open your accounts between October 1, 2026, at 12:00 a.m. P.T. and April 1, 2027, at 11:59 p.m. P.T. to qualify. Cash bonus (code SBB600): Open Business Premium Savings and Basic Business Checking in one application and earn $100 per statement cycle, up to $600. Each cycle, you need to deposit at least $1,000 into checking from another bank, make two or more debit card purchases of $50 or more, and keep average daily balances of at least $1,500 in checking and $50,000 in savings. Open your accounts by January 31, 2027, to qualify.

If you’ll keep $50,000 or more in savings, the cash bonus is usually worth more: the 0.41% boost earns about $100 over six months on $50,000 and only beats the $600 bonus once your balance tops about $290,000. If your balance will stay below $50,000, the rate boost is the only option.

Axos suits most small businesses that bank online and want the full rate from the first dollar. If you handle cash often or want a banker you can visit, U.S. Bank is our top branch pick, and nbkc bank works well if you’re near Kansas City.

BEST HIGH-YIELD ONLINE BUSINESS SAVINGS Axos Bank 4.7 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Business Premium Savings Apply Now

See full details: Balances of $5 million or more require a custom rate from a relationship manager.

Domestic and international incoming wires are free.

The account supports QuickBooks integration.

Promotions are for businesses new to Business Premium Savings; SBB600 also excludes businesses that used an Axos promotion in the past 12 months.

BOOST41 also excludes prior Axos and UFB Direct customers.

All details were verified on the Axos website on October 8, 2026. Show details

2. TAB Bank Business Money Market: Best Money Market Rate

TAB Bank Business Money Market is our recommended money market for businesses that keep up to $1 million in reserve and want a strong rate with a low opening deposit. It pays 3.25% APY on the first $1 million and 0.25% on remaining balance, and you can open it with $25 and earn the full rate from $1.

Overall Score: 4.1 out of 5 Rate value (40%): 4.5 out of 5 3.25% APY at both $25,000 and $100,000 Fees and transparency (25%): 4 out of 5 No monthly fee listed, but only in the fee schedule; $30 outgoing wires Eligibility (20%): 4.5 out of 5 $25 to open, $1 to earn the rate Access and protection (15%): 2.5 out of 5 Online only, with no extended coverage listed

TAB Bank Rates, Terms, and Fees

Account detail Information APY 3.25% on the first $1,000,000; 0.25% on the remaining balance Promotions None Monthly fee None Minimum to open $25 Minimum to earn the APY $1 Transactions and other fees $30 outgoing wire; $5 paper statement Insurance FDIC-insured up to $250,000 per depositor, per bank, per ownership category Access Online

On a $100,000 reserve, TAB Bank‘s 3.25% APY earns about $3,250 a year. Its fee schedule lists no monthly maintenance fee, so the main costs to watch are $30 for an outgoing wire and $5 for a paper statement.

Large balances earn less here. Anything above $1 million drops to 0.25% APY, and TAB Bank doesn’t list extended FDIC coverage, so any amount above $250,000 isn’t insured. The account is also online only.

TAB Bank Pros and Cons

Pros Cons ✅ Pays 3.25% APY on the first $1 million, the second-highest rate here. ✅ Opens with $25 and earns the APY from $1. ✅ No monthly maintenance fee appears in its fee schedule. ❌ Pays 0.25% above $1 million. ❌ Online only. ❌ Charges $30 for outgoing wires.

TAB Bank suits businesses that keep up to $1 million in reserve and prefer a money market account. If you hold more than $1 million, Axos pays 3.50% APY on balances below $5 million. If your balance tops $250,000 and you want it all FDIC-insured, Axos and Live Oak both offer extended coverage, which TAB Bank doesn’t list. For branch access, look at U.S. Bank.

BEST MONEY MARKET RATE TAB Bank 4.1 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Business Money Market Apply Now

See full details: Other fees in the schedule: $15 cashier’s check, $25 stop payment, $30 returned item ($150 daily max), $5 per copy of account records ($20 max).

Verified on the TAB Bank site on October 8, 2026. Show details

3. nbkc bank Business Money Market: Best for Avoiding Fees

nbkc bank Business Money Market pays 2.75% APY on every balance. It is the best bank for small business savings accounts if you want to stop paying everyday bank fees because it charges no monthly fee, no overdraft or NSF fees, and no fee for incoming domestic wires. You can open it online from anywhere in the U.S., and businesses near Kansas City can also use its four branches.

Overall Score: 4.1 out of 5 Rate value (40%): 3.5 out of 5 2.75% APY at both $25,000 and $100,000 Fees and transparency (25%): 5 out of 5 $0 monthly fee and $0 for overdrafts, NSF, stop payments, and incoming domestic wires; the rate shows an “as of” date Eligibility (20%): 5 out of 5 $0 to open, $0.01 to earn the rate Access and protection (15%): 3 out of 5 Online, plus four branches in the Kansas City area

nbkc bank Rates, Terms, and Fees

Account detail Information APY 2.75% on all balances Promotions None Monthly fee $0 Minimum to open $0 Minimum to earn the APY $0.01 Other fees $0 for overdrafts, NSF, returned items, stop payments, bill pay, online banking, and incoming domestic wires Insurance FDIC-insured up to $250,000 per depositor, per bank, per ownership category Access Online; 4 branches in Kansas City, Liberty, Overland Park, and Leawood

At 2.75% APY, you can earn about $2,750 on a $100,000 deposit, with the full rate starting at $0.01. That’s $750 a year less than Axos on $100,000, but nbkc bank makes up part of the gap with its fee list: no overdraft or NSF fees, no stop-payment or returned-item fees, and no charge for incoming domestic wires.

You can open and manage the account online from anywhere in the U.S., and businesses near Kansas City can also use its four branches in Kansas City, Liberty, Overland Park, and Leawood. The product page doesn’t list extended FDIC coverage, so any amount above $250,000 isn’t insured.

nbkc bank Pros and Cons

Pros Cons ✅ Lists more $0 fees than any other pick, including overdrafts, stop payments, and incoming domestic wires. ✅ No opening deposit, and the APY starts at $0.01. ✅ Four branches in the Kansas City area for local businesses. ❌ Pays a lower rate than Axos and TAB Bank. ❌ Branches are limited to the Kansas City area. ❌ No extended FDIC coverage is listed on the product page.

nbkc bank suits owners who want to stop paying small bank fees, and Kansas City businesses that like having a branch nearby. If rate matters more to you, Axos pays 3.50% APY with no monthly fee. If your balance tops $250,000, Axos and Live Oak both offer extended FDIC coverage.

BEST FOR AVOIDING FEES nbkc bank 4.1 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Business Money Market Apply Now

See full details: Also $0 for bill pay, eStatements, check deposits, and banker consultations.

All details were verified on the nbkc bank website on [October 8, 2026]. Show details

4. Live Oak Bank Business Savings: Best for Extended FDIC Coverage at No Extra Cost

Live Oak Bank Business Savings is our pick for businesses with more than $250,000 in reserve. Through the IntraFi network, it can extend FDIC coverage well past the standard limit at no extra cost, so you don’t need to open accounts at several banks yourself. It pays 2.75% APY on every balance, with no monthly fee and no minimum to open.

Overall Score: 4.0 out of 5 Rate value (40%): 3.5 out of 5 2.75% APY at both $25,000 and $100,000 Fees and transparency (25%): 4.5 out of 5 $0 monthly fee; the rate page shows no “as of” date Eligibility (20%): 5 out of 5 $0 to open, $0.01 to earn the rate Access and protection (15%): 3 out of 5 Online only, with IntraFi extended coverage at no extra cost

Live Oak Rates, Terms, and Fees

Account detail Information APY 2.75% on all balances Promotions None Monthly fee $0 Minimum to open $0 Minimum to earn the APY $0.01 Deposits ACH, mobile check deposit, mailed checks, and wires; no cash; transfers you start from the Live Oak portal are held for 5 business days Insurance FDIC-insured through Live Oak Bank up to $250,000; extended coverage through IntraFi at no extra cost Access Online and mobile only

Extended coverage is the main reason to choose Live Oak. Once you enroll, the IntraFi network spreads balances above $250,000 across partner banks so they can stay FDIC-insured, and Live Oak doesn’t charge for the service. The rate matches nbkc bank‘s 2.75% APY, which works out to about $2,750 a year on $100,000. You can also add authorized signers, which helps when a partner or bookkeeper handles your banking.

Plan around how money moves in and out. Live Oak is online only, doesn’t take cash deposits, and holds transfers you start from its portal for 5 business days, so it’s best to keep money you may need on short notice in a checking account instead.

Live Oak Pros and Cons

Pros Cons ✅ Access to extended FDIC coverage for deposits over $250,000 through IntraFi, at no extra cost. ✅ No monthly fee and no minimum deposit. ✅ Lets you add authorized signers, which helps if you share finances with a partner or bookkeeper. ❌ Doesn’t accept cash deposits. ❌ Holds transfers you start from its portal for 5 business days. ❌ Online only, with no branches for in-person help.

Live Oak suits businesses holding more than $250,000 that want extra coverage without paying for it, especially if several people need access to the account. If you want extended coverage with a higher rate, Axos pays 3.50% APY and covers up to $265 million through Insured Cash Sweep. If you deposit cash, U.S. Bank has branches in 26 states, and nbkc bank has four in the Kansas City area.

BEST FOR EXTENDED FDIC COVERAGE Live Oak Bank 4.0 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Business Savings Apply Now

See full details: Interest compounds daily and posts on the last business day of each month.

ACH cutoff is 4:00 p.m. ET; mobile deposit limits apply; wire fees may apply.

All details were verified on the Live Oak website on [October 8, 2026]. Show details

5. U.S. Bank Platinum Business Money Market: Best Branch Bank

If you prefer a branch you can walk into, U.S. Bank Platinum Business Money Market gives you access to more than 2,000 branches in 26 states, and it’s our top branch pick for businesses that can bring in at least $50,000 in new money. It pays a special rate of 3.82% APY on $50,000 to $999,999.99 in qualifying new money, and 0.05% on balances below $50,000.

Overall Score: 3.1 out of 5 Rate value (40%): 3 out of 5 0.05% below $50,000; 3.82% special APY on $50,000 to $999,999.99; 4.08% special APY on $1,000,000 to $2,999,999.99; 1.15% standard APY at $3,000,000 and above Fees and transparency (25%): 2.5 out of 5 $15 monthly fee unless you keep $10,000 every day, which happens automatically if you hold the $50,000 the special rate requires; $0.25 per deposit after 25; $0.35 per $100 in cash above about $10,000; rates shown only by ZIP code Eligibility (20%): 2.5 out of 5 $25 to open, but the special rate needs $50,000 in new money within 30 days Access and protection (15%): 5 out of 5 More than 2,000 branches in 26 states

U.S. Bank Rates, Terms, and Fees

Account detail Information Special APY* (new accounts) 3.82% on $50,000 to $999,999.99 and 4.08% on $1,000,000 to $2,999,999.99 Who qualifies: Businesses without an existing U.S. Bank business savings or money market account (or with one opened less than 30 days ago) Standard interest rates* 0.05% below $50,000; 0.50% on $50,000 to $999,999.99; 0.75% on $1,000,000 to $2,999,999.99; 1.14% at $3,000,000 and above Promotions None Monthly fee $15, waived with a $10,000 minimum daily ledger balance Minimum to open $25 Minimum to earn the special rate Deposit $50,000 in new money within 30 days of opening and keep at least $50,000 daily Transactions Free for the first 25 deposits per statement cycle, then $0.25 each Cash deposits Free up to about $10,000 (100 units of $100) per statement cycle, then $0.35 per $100 Insurance FDIC-insured through U.S. Bank up to $250,000 per depositor, per bank, per ownership category Access More than 2,000 branches in 26 states; online and mobile

*APY may vary depending on your ZIP code.

Your balance decides whether this account pays off. Below $50,000, the 0.05% standard rate earns about $13 a year on $25,000. To get the special rate, you need to deposit $50,000 in new money within 30 days of opening and keep at least $50,000 in the account every day. Money already in the U.S. Bank doesn’t count toward that deposit.

Fees can also add up here. The account charges $15 a month unless you keep a $10,000 minimum daily balance, and each deposit after the first 25 per statement cycle costs $0.25. Cash deposits above about $10,000 per statement cycle cost $0.35 per $100. U.S. Bank shows its special rates only after you enter a ZIP code, so check the rate for your area before you apply.

U.S. Bank Pros and Cons

Pros Cons ✅ More than 2,000 branches in 26 states, so you can deposit cash and meet a banker. ✅ Special rates reach up to $2,999,999.99 in new money. ✅ Opens with $25. ❌ Pays 0.05% below $50,000. ❌ The special rate needs $50,000 in new money within 30 days; funds already at U.S. Bank don’t count. ❌ Charges $15 a month unless you keep $10,000 every day, and shows special rates only after you enter a ZIP code.

U.S. Bank is a good fit for businesses that want branch service, deal with cash often, and can move at least $50,000 in from another bank. If your reserve is under $50,000, Axos pays 3.50% APY with no minimum. If you’re near Kansas City, nbkc bank gives you branch access with no monthly fee.

BEST BRANCH BANK U.S. Bank 3.1 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Platinum Business Money Market Apply Now

See full details: The special rate is only for new money market clients: businesses without an existing U.S. Bank business savings or money market account, or with one opened less than 30 days ago.

New money means funds not currently held at U.S. Bank and not withdrawn from it in the past 30 days.

Rates vary by location and can change at any time.

All details were verified on the U.S. Bank website on October 8, 2026. Show details

Axos Bank vs. U.S. Bank: Online Rate or Branch Access?

Account detail Axos U.S. Bank APY at $25,000 3.50% 0.05% (standard) APY at $100,000 3.50% 3.82% special rate on new money Conditions None $50,000 in new money within 30 days Monthly fee $0 $15 (waived with a minimum of $10,000 daily ledger balance) Minimum to open $0 $25 Branches No, online only Yes, 2,000+ in 26 states Extended coverage Up to $265 million through Insured Cash Sweep None mentioned Our score 4.7 out of 5 3.1 out of 5

Choose Axos if you bank online and want the highest rate on any balance with no strings. Choose U.S. Bank if you deposit cash, want in-person service, and can move at least $50,000 of new money into the account.

Editor’s Pick: Axos Bank Business Premium Savings It pays 3.50% APY on every balance below $5 million, charges no monthly fee, and needs no opening deposit, so every business earns the full rate from day one. Choose U.S. Bank Platinum Business Money Market if branch access matters more to you than rate.

How Much Can Your Business Earn With a Savings Account?

At 3.50% APY with Axos, a $100,000 balance earns about $3,500 in a year. The table shows what each pick pays on the same balance, so you can see what a low rate costs you.

Account (APY) $25,000 $100,000 $250,000 Axos Business Premium Savings (3.50%) $875 $3,500 $8,750 TAB Bank Business Money Market (3.25%) $813 $3,250 $8,125 nbkc bank or Live Oak (2.75%) $688 $2,750 $6,875 U.S. Bank Platinum Business MMA $13 (0.05% standard) $3,820 (3.82% special) $9,550 (3.82% special)

These estimates assume the APY and balance stay the same for 12 months, with no withdrawals or fees. APY already includes compounding. Rates are variable and can change at any time.

What Is a Business Savings Account at a Bank?

A business savings account is a deposit account in your business’s name that earns interest on cash you don’t need for day-to-day bills, such as a tax reserve, an emergency fund, or money set aside for equipment. Money market accounts work the same way but may add checks or a debit card. You keep it separate from your checking account so you can see your reserve at a glance and avoid spending it by accident.

The detail most owners miss is how deposit insurance applies. The FDIC insures an LLC’s or corporation’s deposits separately from the owners’ personal accounts, but a sole proprietor’s business account counts together with the owner’s personal accounts at the same bank, per the FDIC.

Business Savings vs. Money Market vs. Checking

Feature Business savings Business money market Business checking Main job Hold reserves and earn interest Hold reserves with easier access Pay bills and get paid Typical rate Highest at online banks Similar to savings Usually low or none Checks or debit card Rarely Sometimes Yes Examples in this guide Axos, Live Oak TAB Bank, nbkc bank, U.S. Bank Pair with any pick

You may still see a limit of 6 withdrawals a month on savings accounts. The Federal Reserve removed that federal requirement in April 2020, but some banks keep their own limits, so check the account terms.

How to Protect Balances Over $250,000

FDIC insurance covers $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank, for each ownership category, according to the FDIC. An LLC or corporation falls in the “corporation, partnership, and unincorporated association” category, while a sole proprietor’s business deposits count with the owner’s personal (non-business) accounts.

If your reserve tops $250,000, you have three options:

Use a bank with a sweep network. Axos offers up to $265 million in coverage through Insured Cash Sweep, and Live Oak offers extended coverage through IntraFi at no extra cost. Both spread your money across partner banks. Split your reserve across two or more banks, each under $250,000. Ask your bank which ownership categories your business qualifies for before you move large sums.

Where Do Chase and Bank of America Fit?

Chase and Bank of America work best as a place for a small cash buffer next to your business checking account. Their savings rates are close to zero: $100,000 earns about $10 a year at Bank of America‘s standard rate, compared with about $3,500 at Axos. So any reserve you won’t need soon earns far more at one of our picks.

Bank of America Business Advantage Savings pays 0.01% APY as standard and up to 0.04% APY at the Platinum Honors tier of Preferred Rewards for Business. The $10 monthly fee is waived with a $2,500 minimum daily balance, a Business Advantage Relationship Banking package, or Preferred Rewards enrollment.

Chase Business Premier Savings shows its rates only after you enter a ZIP code. Chase waives the Monthly Service Fee when you link a qualifying Chase business checking account.

A savings account at either bank makes the most sense if:

You already run business checking there and want to move money between accounts right away, under one login.

and want to move money between accounts right away, under one login. You deposit cash often and want a branch or ATM close by.

and want a branch or ATM close by. You’ll keep only a small buffer and qualify for a fee waiver through your checking relationship, so the account costs nothing to hold.

Pro tip A practical setup: Keep your operating account at your branch bank, and sweep your reserve into a higher-yield account like Axos or TAB Bank. Online transfers between the two usually take one to two business days, so leave enough in checking for upcoming bills.

How To Apply for a Business Savings Account

Most online applications to open a business savings account take 10 to 15 minutes if you have your documents ready.

Gather your EIN (or your SSN if you’re a sole proprietor), your formation documents (Articles of Organization or Incorporation), and a government-issued photo ID for each owner the bank asks about. Apply on the bank’s website and complete identity verification. Some banks approve instantly; others take a few business days. Enter any promo code during the application (for example, BOOST41 or SBB600 at Axos, but not both). Fund the account by transfer, check, or wire. For U.S. Bank‘s special rate, move $50,000 in new money within 30 days. Set up a recurring transfer from checking so your reserve grows without extra effort.

Once the account is open and funded, check your first statement to confirm the rate and any promo credit, and contact the bank right away if something looks off. If you’d rather compare more online-only options first, see our guide to the best high-yield business savings account picks.

Choosing the Best Bank for Your Business

Start with the rate you’ll earn on your actual balance, then check fees, access, and coverage. Different small business ideas come with different banking needs: a shop that takes cash needs branches, while an online store cares more about rate and low fees. If your income comes from gaming, such as streaming, coaching, or other activities to make money by playing games, a business savings account gives you a separate place to hold irregular payouts and set aside money for taxes.

Highest rate at any balance: Axos Bank Business Premium Savings

Axos Bank Business Premium Savings Money market up to $1 million: TAB Bank Business Money Market

TAB Bank Business Money Market Fewest fees, or a branch in the Kansas City area: nbkc bank Business Money Market

nbkc bank Business Money Market Extended FDIC coverage at no extra cost: Live Oak Bank Business Savings

Live Oak Bank Business Savings Branches in 26 states and $50,000+ to deposit: U.S. Bank Platinum Business Money Market

Your business structure also shapes the paperwork. If you’re starting a dropshipping business as a sole proprietor, you can usually apply with your SSN, while an LLC or corporation typically needs an EIN and formation documents. To earn rewards on everyday spending, pair your savings with one of the best business credit cards.

Why Trust Eneba

I evaluate every account and card in our Financial guides using the same process:

Verified at the source: Before I recommend anything, I check its rates, fees, and terms on the bank’s or card issuer’s official website.

Before I recommend anything, I check its rates, fees, and terms on the bank’s or card issuer’s official website. Clear scoring: I score every product out of 5 with a set rubric, and I show the criteria and their weights in each guide, so you can see exactly why one option ranks above another.

I score every product out of 5 with a set rubric, and I show the criteria and their weights in each guide, so you can see exactly why one option ranks above another. Honest trade-offs: I call out each product’s drawbacks along with its strengths, including fine print like promotional end dates, balance caps, and fee requirements.

I call out each product’s drawbacks along with its strengths, including fine print like promotional end dates, balance caps, and fee requirements. Up-to-date numbers: I re-check our guides after every Federal Reserve rate decision and before promotional offers expire, and each guide shows the date I last verified it.

I re-check our guides after every Federal Reserve rate decision and before promotional offers expire, and each guide shows the date I last verified it. Transparency: Eneba may earn a commission through some links, at no extra cost to you. Affiliate partners, if any, don’t affect how I score or rank products.

I spent 12 years in banking, working in branch management and operations, and I’ve spent the past 10 years writing and editing content on banking, credit cards, and business/personal finance.

– Benilyn Suralta, Financial Content Editor at Eneba

Methodology: How We Rate Banks for Business Savings Accounts

I score every account out of 5 on four factors, using only figures from the bank’s own website. I checked every figure in this article on October 8, 2026.

Rate value (40%): the standard APY you earn at $25,000 and at $100,000, without promos or bundles.

the standard APY you earn at $25,000 and at $100,000, without promos or bundles. Fees and transparency (25%): monthly and per-item fees, how easy they are to waive, and whether the bank shows its rate with a date.

monthly and per-item fees, how easy they are to waive, and whether the bank shows its rate with a date. Eligibility (20%): the minimum to open, the minimum to earn the rate, and conditions like new money or linked checking.

the minimum to open, the minimum to earn the rate, and conditions like new money or linked checking. Access and protection (15%): branches, extended FDIC coverage, cash deposits, and accounting integrations.

The overall score weighs each factor as shown above. Picks rank by score; when two picks tie, the one with the higher rate ranks first, which is why TAB Bank sits ahead of nbkc bank. One spot is saved for the highest-scoring bank with a nationwide branch network. I recheck rates every 30 days and within 3 business days of a Federal Reserve rate decision.

Final Verdict on the Best Bank for Small Business Savings Accounts

Axos Bank Business Premium Savings is the best bank for small business savings accounts in this comparison, with its standard 3.50% APY on every balance below $5 million and no fees or minimums. TAB Bank is the best money market pick, and U.S. Bank is the best choice if you need branches and can bring $50,000 in new money. Since business savings account rates can change, check the latest terms and fees before applying.

BEST HIGH-YIELD ONLINE BUSINESS SAVINGS Axos Bank 4.7 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Business Premium Savings Apply Now

FAQs