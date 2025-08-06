Pokémon Fusion Strike Card List in 2025

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

My Pokémon Fusion Strike card list will show you the best chase cards of this set, as well as all the booster packs, boxes, and other collections you should keep an eye out for if you’re itching for some god-tier rare pulls for your collection or you just want to build a deck from scratch.

The Fusion Strike set is one of the most popular expansions of the Pokémon Sword and Shield series, and for good reason.

After all, it introduced the Fusion Strike battle style that shook the meta and gave players more creative ways to approach deck building and competitive play. Simply put, this set is the perfectly balanced version of the Single Strike and Rapid Strike battle styles, combining fast-paced, strategic team combos and raw offensive power.

This set is also home to plenty of beautifully designed cards and a handful of Secret Rares with incredibly high current market value – the very best of which I’ll also discuss further below.

Also, if you want to find out why this set demands your investment as a competitive player or a chase card hoarder coming from a fellow Pokémon TCG enjoyer, feel free to scroll down and read more!

Fusion Strike Set Overview

Touted as one of the best trading card games of all time, Pokémon TCG has naturally had some terrific series and expansion set releases throughout its lifetime. Standout examples include the massively popular Scarlet and Violet cards and Lost Origin cards, and of course, the Fusion Strike cards that I have the pleasure of going over with you in this article.

The Fusion Strike expansion set for the Pokémon Sword and Shield series was first released in Japan on September 24, 2021, under the name “Fusion Arts”. It later made its English debut on November 12, 2021, and introduced the rest of the world to a whopping collection of 284 cards, which includes 264 cards in the main set and an additional 20 Secret Rare cards – most of which are generously priced in the market and highly sought after by collectors.

Aside from being the eighth main expansion set in the iconic Pokémon Sword and Shield series, the Fusion Strike set is best known for the incorporation of the Fusion Strike Battle Style, which is the successor to the Single Strike and Rapid Strike Battle Styles. Cards with this style can be identified by their distinctive pink and purple motif, as well as a striking “Fusion Strike” tag.

The set also features lots of fan favorite V and VMAX cards (both of which are exclusive to the SWSH series) such as Gengar VMAX, Espeon VMAX, Mew VMAX, and Mew V with abilities and attacks that are specifically designed to synergize with other Fusion-centric Pokémon, Trainer, and Energy cards.

Decks built around Fusion Strike cards are known for outstanding draw power and strategic flexibility, which isn’t a surprise considering the core Fusion Strike mechanic sees you doubling down on your deck synergy and rapid resource allocation.

All Card Types in Fusion Strike

Listed below are all the card types you can expect to get on any Fusion Strike sealed boxes, as well as the most notable Pokémon cards and non-Pokémon cards (Trainers, Items, Energies, etc.) – including the highly elusive Secret Rares that aren’t included in the base set:

Card Type Subtype In Fusion Strike? Notable Cards Pokémon Basic Pokémon ✅ ToxelSnomShellderEeveeDreepy Stage 1 / Stage 2 ✅ ToxtricityFrosmothInteleon (from Drizzile)ButterfreeVikavolt Fusion Strike Pokémon ✅ Mew VGenesect VMeloettaOricorioDeoxys Pokémon V ✅ Mew VGengar VGenesect VBoltund VEspeon V Pokémon VMAX ✅ Mew VMAXGengar VMAXGreedent VMAXInteleon VMAX Alternate Art Pokémon ✅ Mew V (Alternate Art)Genesect V (Alternate Art)Gengar VMAX (Alternate Art)Espeon VMAX (Alternate Art)Celebi V (Alternate Art) Secret Rare Pokémon (Rainbow/Gold) ✅ Mew VMAX (Rainbow Rare)Gengar VMAX (Rainbow Rare)Espeon VMAX (Rainbow Rare)Genesect V (Rainbow Rare) Trainer Cards Supporter ✅ Elesa’s SparkleChili & Cilan & CressShaunaSidneyDancer Item ✅ Power TabletQuick BallCross SwitcherBattle VIP PassCram-o-matic Stadium ✅ Training CourtSydney Tool ✅ Adventurer’s DiscoveryCape of Toughness (Reprint) Full Art Trainers ✅ Elesa’s Sparkle (Full Art)Shauna (Full Art)Sidney (Full Art)Schoolgirl (Full Art) Rainbow Rare Trainers ✅ Elesa’s Sparkle (Rainbow Rare)Shauna (Rainbow Rare)Sidney (Rainbow Rare) Energy Cards Basic Energy ✅ – Fusion Strike Energy (Special) ✅ – Secret Rares Gold Cards ✅ Power Tablet (Gold)Training Court (Gold)Capture Energy (Gold) Rainbow Rare Pokémon & Trainers ✅ Mew VMAX (Rainbow Rare)Gengar VMAX (Rainbow Rare)Elesa’s Sparkle (Rainbow Rare)

Collecting Fusion Strike: Product Breakdown

Fusion Strike stands proudly among the top Pokémon sets for collectors, not only due to its good selection of rare cards with fantastic pull value, but also because of its groundbreaking introduction of the Fusion Strike Battle Style that significantly impacted the way the game was played. While now out of rotation for Standard format matches, I feel it’s safe to say that this set has completely solidified its place in the game’s history.

Now, do you want to score some quality Fusion Strike packs or even package-exclusive goodies? In that case, these are the best sealed Fusion Strike products you should know about if you want to build a Fusion Strike deck from scratch or if you’re just chasing rare pulls for your collection.

1. Elite Trainer Box (ETB)

Elite Trainer Box (Contents) Booster Packs 8 Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike booster packs Promos / Accessories 65 Mew-themed card sleeves, 45 Pokémon TCG Energy cards, player’s guide, rulebook Extras 6 damage-counter dice, 1 competition-legal coin-flip die, 2 acrylic condition markers, collector’s box with 4 dividers, code card for Pokémon TCG Live

The Fusion Strike Elite Trainer Box is an absolute must-have for all newcomers. Besides the essentials (dice, markers, booster packs), this box comes with a player’s guide and rule book that’ll tell you everything you need to know about Pokémon TCG, as well as the exclusive mechanics and rules that you need to take note of for the Fusion Strike expansion set, specifically.

2. Build & Battle Box

Build & Battle Box (Contents) Booster Packs 4 Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike booster packs Promos / Accessories 23-card Evolution pack (includes 1 of 4 alternate-art foil promo cards), deck-building tip sheet Extras Code card for Pokémon TCG Live

In case you want a pre-built, match-ready deck or an excellent base for your custom deck, the Fusion Strike Build and Battle Box should give you great value for your money. Not only is this a good collector’s item, but it’ll also give you a quick and exciting way to experience the Fusion Strike mechanics in casual play environments.

3. Blister Packs (3-Pack Bundle)

Blister Packs (Contents) Booster Packs 3 Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike booster packs Promos / Accessories 1 foil promo card (e.g., Eevee or Espeon, depending on variant) Extras 1 metallic Pokémon coin, code card for Pokémon TCG Live

Fusion Strike 3-Pack Blisters are ideal for collectors and players who want a smaller, more accessible way to get into the set. These bundles offer a convenient way to add a few more packs to your collection while also guaranteeing that you bag a special promo card and a unique coin along the way.

4. Single Booster Pack

Single Booster Pack (Contents) Booster Packs 1 Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike booster pack (10 cards + 1 Basic Energy) Promos / Accessories None Extras Code card for Pokémon TCG Live

Getting a Fusion Strike Single Booster Pack is the simplest method of getting cards for the set. It’s perfect if you’re a casual player who wants to snag a few new cards or a collector looking to pull good chase cards (perhaps even the rarest Pokémon cards if you’re really lucky) at the lowest entry price point.

5. Japanese Version (Fusion Arts Booster Box)

Fusion Arts Japanese Booster Pack (Contents) Booster Packs 30 Fusion Arts (Japanese) booster packs with 5 cards each Promos / Accessories None Extras None

This one’s for all you hardcore collectors who like to splurge on The Pokémon Company products straight from their country of origin. These Japanese Booster Boxes are praised widely for their unique pull rates and often feature different rarities and print runs compared to their English counterparts.

Top Fusion Strike Cards to Look Out For

The Pokémon Sword & Shield series introduced us to three new mechanics (i.e., Battle Styles) that shook up the meta, with the Fusion Strike expansion set in particular bolstering the existing Single Strike and Rapid Strike Battle Styles. Of course, the competitive value of Fusion Strike cards isn’t just their main selling point, as this set also has lots of valuable chase cards with phenomenal art for you to obsess over.

On that note, here are the best Fusion Strike singles that’ll make for fantastic additions to your collection, whether it’s for their competitive use, rarity, artwork, or market value:

1. Gengar VMAX (271/264)

Rarity & Artstyle Secret Rare – Alternative Art Illustrator sowsow Card Type Darkness – VMAX

This card is currently the most expensive Pokémon card in the Fusion Strike card set. Its eerie artwork, showing Gengar chowing down on a city, combined with its competitive utility as a strong Single Strike card, gives it high value for both competitive players and collectors in Pokémon TCG.

2. Espeon VMAX (270/264)

Rarity & Artstyle Secret Rare – Alternative Art Illustrator Kouki Saitou Card Type Psychic – VMAX

A highly sought-after card featuring serene artwork of Espeon napping on a cityscape. It’s not a top competitive card, but its elegant illustration and the enduring popularity of Eeveelutions in general make it a prime collector’s item and the second most valuable card in the set.

3. Mew VMAX (269/264)

Rarity & Artstyle Secret Rare – Alternative Art Illustrator AKIRA EGAWA Card Type Psychic – VMAX

This single isn’t just one of the most valuable and visually appealing cards in the Fusion Strike set; it’s also a fantastic competitive card due to its incredibly versatile and powerful kit. Its Cross Fusion Strike attack allows it to copy any attack from your benched Fusion Strike Pokémon, which solidifies its status as a top-tier card for both meta-centric play and collecting.

4. Genesect V (255/264)

Rarity & Artstyle Ultra Rare – Alternate Full Art Illustrator Akira Komayama Card Type Metal – Basic

Genesect V is an absolute meta-definer in the Pokémon TCG, serving as the primary draw engine for Fusion Strike decks with its Fusion Strike System ability. This allows you to draw cards until you have as many cards in hand as Fusion Strike Pokémon in play. It’s a very powerful card for competitive use, in addition to having a decently high current market value.

5: Mew V (251/264)

Rarity & Artstyle Secret Rare – Alternative Art Illustrator Naoki Saito Card Type Psychic – Basic

This chase card is a beautifully crafted alternate art version of the mythical Pokémon we all know and love, along with a cute cameo from Dreepy, Smeargle, and Toxtricity. It’s also an excellent Energy battery for Fusion Strike decks, all thanks to its Energy Mix attack that allows you to attach one Energy card to any Fusion Strike Pokémon you currently have in play.

6. Honorable Mentions

Here are other notable Fusion Strike cards that are highly valued for their rarity, art, market price, or meta-defining abilities/attacks:

Inteleon VMAX (Alternate Art Secret Rare 266/264) : Desirable for its competitive utility and “Double Gunner” ability.

: Desirable for its competitive utility and “Double Gunner” ability. Greedent V (Alternate Full Art 257/264): Appeals to collectors for its charming art and high current market value.

Appeals to collectors for its charming art and high current market value. Celebi V (Alternate Full Art 245/264): Has very nice, cutesy artwork and a high current market price.

FAQs

How many Pokémon cards are there in the Fusion Strike?

There are 284 Pokémon cards in the Fusion Strike set of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield series in total, 264 of which are part of the main set and 20 of which are Secret Rare cards. It’s one of the largest Pokémon card sets ever released and has plenty of valuable chase cards.

When did Fusion Strike come out?

Fusion Strike came out on November 12, 2021, as an expansion set of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield series’ English version. The Japanese version of the set was released first on September 24, 2021, titled the “Fusion Arts” set.

How much is a Fusion Strike set?

The prices for a full Fusion Strike set are highly volatile and will vary depending on the current market demand, with Fusion Strike booster boxes ranging from $700 to over $900 and booster packs ranging from $11 to $13 as of this writing.

Does Fusion Strike contain Secret Rare cards?

Yes, Fusion Strike contains a total of 20 Secret Rare cards. These include highly sought-after alternate art Pokémon V and VMAX cards, as well as Rainbow Rare and Gold Rare cards of Trainers and Special Energy.

Can Fusion Strike cards be played with cards from other Pokémon TCG sets?

Yes, Fusion Strike cards can be played with cards from other Pokémon TCG sets, as the Expanded format allows players to build decks with cards from different sets. This means you can combine cards from various expansions to create effective strategies that fit your preferred playstyle.

Does Fusion Strike include other Battle Styles like Single Strike or Rapid Strike?

Yes, Fusion Strike includes other Battle Styles like Single Strike and Rapid Strike, aside from the Fusion Strike Battle Style that the set is centered around. Specifically, the Fusion Strike set features cards that support the existing Single Strike and Rapid Strike styles.

What are the rules for Fusion Strike?

The rules for Fusion Strike cards follow the standard Pokémon TCG rules while also adding some new mechanics, such as attacks that get stronger the more Fusion Strike cards you have in your hand, or the ability to draw cards until your hand matches the number of Fusion Strike Pokémon in play.

What is the Japanese equivalent of Fusion Strike?

The Japanese equivalent of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield Fusion Strike expansion is called “Fusion Arts” (Japanese: フュージョンアーツ). It was released in Japan on September 24, 2021, and forms the basis for the “Fusion Strike” set, which is its English version.