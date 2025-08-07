10 Best Pop Mart Series | Iconic Must-Have Figures for 2025

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

There’s a reason fans obsess over the best Pop Mart series and all of their quirky charm. They’re miniature expressions of art and cuteness packed into a 3-inch surprise.

Labubu paved the way for the rest of the other series to thrive as well, and the furry creature has set the internet on fire regardless if newbie fans are veteran collectors or casual soccer moms buying their cat a Labubu figure.

Each entry on this list earns its spot through detail, storytelling, cuteness, and creativity. Let’s break down the top must-have Pop Mart series figures so you can decide which one to buy right now before they get sold out (which happens a lot).

Our Top Picks for Pop Mart Series

Here are the top Pop Mart series I’d personally recommend, some of which I own. I’ll say it now and again throughout this article: Pop Mart’s quality is top-tier. So, which ones are the cutest? There are a variety of figures. Here’s our top three:

Labubu & The Monsters (2024) – The most hyped Pop Mart series that fuses cute with unhinged energy and lots of fur. Skullpanda Series (2023) – Iconic chibis serving style and otherworldly vibes. Something you’ll find in Wednesday Adams’ room. Peach Riot Punk Fairy (2024) – A heaven-sent for the aesthetic girlies (and guys) who love “Fairycore” mood boards and combat boots.

10 Best Pop Mart Series & Characters to Add to Your Collection

Pop Mart has hundreds of series and new releases. If you’re new to their adorable designer figures, then please dive into this list of their 10 most iconic must-buy series (worth the cost). Here are the best Pop Mart series you’ll love.

Series Name Labubu & The Monsters Number of Figures 12 Secret Edition Probability 1/144 Price (Single/Set) $12.90 / $148.80 (Prices vary) Artistic & Thematic Highlights Mischievous monster designs with expressive faces and playful rebellion

Labubu has this wild, toothy grin that somehow feels both devious and lovable. That’s the magic of Labubu & The Monsters Series. All the boxes you catch feel like they might bite you back. These blind box figures arrive sealed, so you don’t know who you’ve pulled until you crack it open. They tap into two of humanity’s most universal vices: gambling and the need to be surprised.

It’s a game of chance that keeps collectors hunting and hoping for that rare secret edition. The sculpts are detailed, with standout paint jobs and body poses that pack energy into a 3-inch frame. I still remember opening my first one at a local Pop Mart store, the packaging alone was a tease. And when that little monster popped out, it was an instant obsession.

The Labubu crew might not play nice, but they’re an unforgettable part of any Pop Mart collection. And they’re Pop Mart’s most hyped and famous figures. Ranked among the top 5 Pop Mart blind box collectibles in 2024 on ToyChronicle. People are lining up in huge queues just to get them, and they’ve successfully cemented themselves in modern-day pop culture, setting the internet on fire.

If you want to get started on collecting Pop Mart figures, these cute and edgy creatures are at the gate.

2. Pop Mart Skullpanda Series Figures [Best for Artistic Collectors]

Series Name Skullpanda Number of Figures 12 Secret Edition Probability 1/144 Price (Single/Set) $13.90 / $159.99 (Prices vary) Artistic & Thematic Highlights Dark, moody fashion with surreal touches and couture influence

The Skullpanda Series adds to the cute and edgy aesthetics that Pop Mart has become global for. It’s here to haunt your shelf with spooky cuteness. Known for its avant-garde flair, this Pop Mart line leans into high-concept character design: dark makeup, dreamy details, and fashion-forward styling. And with rare chase figures in the mix, collectors stay on edge for that elusive pull.

I was actually introduced to Pop Mart thanks to the SkullPanda collection. Waltzing around during a vacation, I saw these blind box figurines in a small hobby shop. I purchased one, and that was my first time ever getting a blind box! I couldn’t help myself, they were much more affordable abroad, and the quality is just fantastic for a fair price.

It’s also perfect for fans who love a bit of mystery in their art toys. And yes, it’s still one of the most popular blind box lines in the designer toy community.

3. Pop Mart Peach Riot Punk Fairy Series [Best for Fairypunk Fans]

Series Name Peach Riot Punk Fairy Number of Figures 12 Secret Edition Probability 1/144 Price (Single/Set) $13.90 / $158.99 Artistic & Thematic Highlights Vibrant punk styles fused with whimsical fairy aesthetics

The Pop Mart Peach Riot Punk Fairy series is like tearing pages from a punk fashion zine and sprinkling them with pixie dust. Punk rock plus whimsy and fairy lore. These figures sit pretty, and they throw an attitude. Each one comes in a blind box, and you won’t know which punk-rock sprite you’ve scored until you rip the foil.

It’s this element of surprise, plus the chance to open a rare secret edition, that makes the whole experience way more than just a purchase. As with all blind boxes. I’ll be honest, I didn’t expect to feel so into these when I first saw the promo. But unboxing that neon-haired fairy in combat boots was an ASMR moment.

It’s a full-on visual paradox: glitter meets grit like fantastic Scarlet and Violet cards. These characters share pieces of their own tiny worlds, and each sculpture tells its own stories. They’re also surprisingly display-ready in multiple sizes and stances that just create instant shelf drama.

4. Pop Mart Hirono Mime Series Figures [Best for Storytelling Fans]

Series Name Hirono Mime Series Number of Figures 12 Secret Edition Probability 1/144 Price (Single/Set) $13.50 / $159.99 (Prices vary) Artistic & Thematic Highlights Expressive and sentimental themes

This is one of those new releases that look quaint and poetic. The Pop Mart Hirono Mime Series is a masterclass in silence with twelve monochromatic figures, each quietly telling a story through theme and gesture. They arrive in blind boxes just like our other top-selling picks, which makes the whole experience feel like cracking open a personal diary.

You might pull a mime who’s shyly waving to an imaginary crowd, or one curled inward in sorrow. There are rare chase pieces, too. Hard to catch, but absolutely worth the effort. These artsy figures are emotional bookmarks. So, if you’re into micro-narratives or character pieces that reflect real-life feelings, this is your favorite waiting to happen.

Time to spend money? Amazon listings show a 4.6/5 average from 325+ global ratings, and again, I can vouch for Pop Mart’s quality. They’re professionals at what they do.

5. Pop Mart Peach Riot Rush Hour Series [Best for Urban Comedy Collectors]

Series Name Peach Riot Rush Hour Number of Figures 12 Secret Edition Probability 1/144 Price (Single/Set) $13.90 / $158.00 Artistic & Thematic Highlights Stylized takes on everyday rush hour chaos with expressive poses and bold colors

The Peach Riot Rush Hour Pop Mart series transforms the most stressful part of the day into something collectible and hilarious. Think spilled coffee, tangled headphones. These dynamic figures come in blind boxes (we’ve not had enough of it yet), and opening each one feels like pulling a miniature moment of rush hour madness out of a capsule.

The chase pieces here are golden with rare scenes that elevate the mundane into art, all captured in surprisingly relatable forms. These pieces speak to real places and chaotic energy we all recognize. I’m a huge fan of the Peach Riot figures and wish they had plush pendants for this popular blind box, yet I still got some of those from other series anyway.

With multiple sizes available across new releases, you'll open one and instantly want more.

6. Pop Mart Hirono Shelter Series Figures [Best For Story Collectors]

Series Name Hirono Shelter Series Number of Figures 12 Secret Edition Probability 1/144 Price (Single/Set) $13.90 / $157.50 Artistic & Thematic Highlights Quirky and thematically rich aesthetics with soft color palettes

The Hirono Shelter Series bursts onto your shelf with 12 vibrant collectible personas in blind box format. Each figure made from ABS, PVC, and magnet pieces stands between ~2.4 and 3.9 inches tall and packs a surprising eye for color and whimsy. One rare secret edition figure to boot, just like most of Pop Mart’s blind boxes.

Fans on retail platforms consistently describe the craftsmanship as real quality: crisp paint and layers of micro‑detail. The line holds about a 4.6‑star average from over 220 global ratings, with most reviewers calling it display-ready and gift-worthy.

Collector forums echo the sentiment: these figures are vivid to the point of theatrical; others call them genius. Try these Hirono variants if you think storytelling and rich visual personality slay.

7. Pop Mart Hirono×Le Petit Prince Series [Best for Nostalgia Fans]

Series Name Hirono×Le Petit Prince Number of Figures 12 Secret Edition Probability 1/144 (The Little Prince), 1/72 (Le Pilot) Price (Single/Set) ~$17.99 per box Artistic & Thematic Highlights Reimagines Little Prince characters with Hirono’s minimal, emotive style

This release introduces the world of Le Petit Prince through Hirono’s introspective lens, and nostalgia for this iconic tale is universal. With 12 non-repeating characters, you don’t know who you’ll get until the moment of reveal. The usual formula we love. Two rare editions, Le Pilot and The Little Prince, are hidden with drop rates of about 1/72 and 1/144, respectively.

The figures struck me as delicate and poetic, each sculpted in calm pastels and introspective poses. Unfolding the packaging felt like unfolding a page of the original story. Collectors who treasure storytelling will love how this crossover makes each figure feel like a moment pulled from Saint‑Exupéry’s universe.

It’s a subtle piece of art you can hold. The emotional payoff is real, and the striking visuals have made it a star among both Hirono and literary toy fans. And you know the people love it. We’ve got a rating of 4.6/5 on Amazon, and the quality never ever disappoints. If you want to catch a vibe, you can get it for a fair price. Collect Hirono’s fun stories with Le Petit Prince now.

8. Pop Mart Spy × Family Anya’s Daily Life Series [Best for Spy x Family Fans]

Series Name Spy × Family Anya’s Daily Life Number of Figures 6 (non-repeating) Secret Edition Probability ~1/72 Price (Single/Set) ~$13.50 per box / Full set pricing varies Artistic & Thematic Highlights Adorable Anya scenes capturing iconic everyday moments

Take a peek and visit the Pop Mart Spy × Family Anya’s Daily Life series. This one brings the beloved character to life in micro collectible form. With a rare “heh face” secret edition included at around a 1/72 drop rate, unboxing will be the usual thrill or disappointment. The sculpted expression and paint perfectly reflect Anya’s mischievous personality.

The success of the Spy x Family series finds its way to more success with this popular blind box. Fans will love this series, and it’s got a solid 4.8/5 rating on Amazon, so you know it’s lit. I laughed out loud at how expressive the figures were.

It's ideal for anyone who wants a playful miniature souvenir or a series to share with friends. If you're thinking about gifting to an anime-loving friend, this series is a charming way to celebrate fandom.

9. Pop Mart DIMOO World × Disney Series [Best Magical Crossover Collectibles]

Series Name DIMOO World × Disney Number of Figures 6–8 (set varies by release) Secret Edition Probability Approx. 1/144 Price (Single/Set) ~$17.99–$20 per box / Full set higher Artistic & Thematic Highlights Cute DIMOO style applied to Disney characters

The DIMOO World × Disney Series collaboration mixes classic Disney characters with DIMOO’s emotional, stylized aesthetic. Fans experience full surprise on every blind box pull and occasionally snag a rare chase design that boosts the thrill of collecting.

Fan reviews consistently praise the real craftsmanship and charm: smooth sculpting, vivid color palettes, and thoughtful character reworks

Did I mention DIMOO is cute as heck? Reddit chatter and TikTok clips confirm that while some collectors balk at recent price hikes, the overall response remains warm. They love how this blend of official Disney and DIMOO makes old favorites feel new again.

If you haven’t found peace with your old Disney days, then it’s official. You’ll love this one out of all the new releases from Pop Mart. It’s time to pop down to the Pop Mart store. Power to pink-hair Mickey.

10. Pop Mart Crybaby Crying Again Series [Best for Cute Cartoonish Fans]

Series Name Crybaby Crying Again Series Number of Figures 12 Secret Edition Probability 1/72 (plush pendant) / 1/144 figure Price (Single/Set) $13.50 / $159.99 Artistic & Thematic Highlights Expressive moods mixing sadness with sweetness

The Pop Mart Crybaby Crying Again series carries emotional weight while staying adorable. Each version of Crybaby shows a tearful moment turned heartwarming through craft and design. These figures (and plush pendants) come in blind boxes, so the shock of uncovering who you got is part of the thrill. Rare “chase editions” add to the suspense as per usual.

Crybaby is fluffy and sad. It’s one of the most popular blind box lines and easy to find in most Pop Mart store drops if you’re ready. Collectors who love cute figures over flash will love this smart purchase. Plus, it’s compact enough for small shelves or desk displays. Pair it with other adorable collectibles like the best Pokémon sets for a full experience.

Crybaby ranked in the top collection trades across Pop Mart communities this year, with pendant spinoffs reaching 4.4/5 stars on Amazon.

What Is Pop Mart?

Pop Mart is a Beijing-founded company (founded in 2010) that transformed designer toys into trend-driven collectibles. It sells art figures through a mystery-driven blind box format, so buyers don’t know which figure they will receive until they open the sealed package. Think creative IPs like Molly, Dimoo, and Labubu, created by global artists and released via themed drops.

Pop Mart operates a network of physical stores and vending-machine “roboshops” worldwide. Its sales model blends physical retail presence with app-based drops. This is a hard W and appeals heavily to young collectors who crave surprise and design authenticity.

With its resurgence in pop toy culture, Pop Mart has truly cemented itself as a leader in the designer-figure industry.

The Thrill of the Blind Box

This format hinges on surprise. Buying a box from Pop Mart means not knowing what’s inside until you peel back the foil.

One figure per purchase, randomly selected from a series.

Secret or chase editions , like rare Labubu or Molly variants, slap hard for consumers.

, like rare Labubu or Molly variants, slap hard for consumers. Dupes traded, opened, or gifted foster community-driven collecting dynamics.

Each box lights up your eyes with suspense and renewal. Thinking you might pull a chase figure fuels dreams and keeps you browsing drops from far‑flung places. The model makes buying addictively fun.

Artistry Meets Collectibility

At its heart, Pop Mart is a platform for artistic collaboration. Designers worldwide give life to figures through style and storytelling. Each line tells a story in mini form.

Creators like Kenny Wong (Molly) and Hirono (Shelter series) lead fan interest.

Designs span from mischievous creatures to introspective silhouettes.

Collectors often say each figure feels like a chapter in a tiny narrative.

Figures make you pause and feel something..an unexpected bond, a shared memory, or a burst of joy.

Building a Global Community

The blind box model is built for connection. Collectors share pull reactions online and organize pop-up events dedicated to their favorite series.

Duplicate figures spark trades or gifts among collectors.

Social media showcases pulls, reviews, and unboxing stories.

Community meetups and forums strengthen bonds across fandoms.

Pop Mart makes every unboxing a shared experience. The combination of surprise and trade fuels a Pop Mart collection culture. Basically, pop culture.

More Than Just a Toy

Pop Mart sells fun experiences. The brand’s unique convergence of surprise, art, and community defines “collector culture” for a global generation. Blind box format generates repeat engagement and emotional value. Recognized artists and visual storytelling elevate each figure beyond playthings.

Plus, a buzzworthy blend of design and discovery earns Pop Mart mainstream attention and cultural credibility. Watch out for a store that might just open up in your city. Getting a Pop Mart figure is quick, and if you catch a good deal, it’s not too expensive.

FAQs

What is the best Pop Mart series?

Most sources agree Labubu & The Monsters tops the popularity charts, often ranking #1 in global collector polls thanks to its viral appeal and strong community recognition.

Which Pop Mart is most popular?

Labubu leads the way as Pop Mart’s most in-demand character line, backed by celebrity endorsements and global hype. Other top favorites include Molly, Dimoo, Crybaby, Skullpanda, and Hirono.

Is Pop Mart worth collecting?

Yes, especially if you enjoy surprise art, trading duplicates, and unexpected chase editions. The mix of narrative design, collectible scarcity, and a vibrant collector community makes it a rewarding hobby.

Why are Pop Mart toys expensive?

They use limited series drops, blind box mystery, artist collaborations, and deliberate scarcity tactics. Some rare pieces resell for hundreds or even thousands, driven by collector demand and pop-culture visibility. But there’s a hack: make your way to Asia, and boxes are HALF the price.

How to know if a Pop Mart toy is real?

Genuine pieces include QR-coded authenticity cards, exact sculpt details (like Labubu’s unique count of nine teeth), proper packaging, and purchase from official Pop Mart stores or verified sellers. Counterfeits known as “Lafufus” often lack these elements.