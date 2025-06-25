10 Best Funko Pops of All Time: 2025’s Must-Have Figures

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Best Funko Pops is a true paradise for collectors and fans worldwide. In my review, you’ll discover the most popular and exclusive Pop figures from various series and fandoms – from iconic Star Wars to the latest hits in anime and gaming. Each Funko Pop is not just a toy. It’s a whole story, and you can add it to your collection today.

Want to expand your existing collection? Or looking for the perfect gift for a fan? I’ve prepared a carefully selected list of the best figures for you. My selection includes rare retailer exclusives as well as the most beloved characters – from Spider-Man and Captain America to Demon Slayer and Harry Potter.

In the article, you’ll find detailed reviews of each figure and useful information about prices. If you’re a fan of Pop collectibles, this article is exactly what you need!

Our Top Funko Pop Picks

If you’re looking for the best Funko Pops, it’s important to choose figures that stand out for quality, popularity, and good price. This list gathers the most eye-catching and durable models, perfect as additions to your collection or gifts for fans.

Chainsaw Man – A collectible figure made of high-quality vinyl, sized at 9.5 cm, featuring a unique design. Currently available at a big discount, an excellent gift for series fans. Spider-Man – This figure is about 9.5 cm tall, made of sturdy vinyl, and perfect for Marvel fans. A great choice for displaying on your shelf or desk. Demon Slayer – Daki (Demon Form) – A high-quality vinyl figure standing 9.5 cm tall, highly rated among collectors. The ideal gift for anime lovers.

Already impressed? There’s so much more where that came from. This lineup only scratches the surface of the must-have Pops waiting to be added to your shelf. Keep reading for even more of the most interesting figures from the Funko Pop collection.

Top 10 Best Funko Pops – Dream Collectible Figures

Funko Pop has a huge catalogue. Here you’ll find figures from favorite series – from Dragon Ball and Stranger Things to iconic characters from Disney and Marvel. There are also quite rare and exclusive options – for example, Michael Jackson, Harley Quinn, characters from Corpse Bride, and movies like Iron Man and Black Panther.

If you love collecting Funko Pop figures or are just starting your journey into the world of these unique vinyl treasures, our list will help you discover the most impressive and sought-after collectible models.

Funko Pop figures’ prices can vary widely depending on rarity and demand – for a detailed price guide and rare releases, check out the Funko Pop Price Guide on Eneba.

Size 3.75 inches (9.5 cm) Material Vinyl (high durability and wear resistance) Perfect for Anime fans, especially Chainsaw Man lovers Highlights Highly detailed, officially licensed

If you’re a fan of high-octane anime with bloody scenes and charismatic characters, the Funko Pop Chainsaw Man figure is a true gem for your collection. The series’ main character, Denji, is depicted in his iconic demonic form, with chainsaws for a head and arms – a striking look instantly recognizable to fans.

The Chainsaw Man series has achieved cult status thanks to its dark yet energetic style, unconventional characters, and emotional depth. That’s why figures from this line – especially exclusive versions – are in high demand. Among the rarest are those with blood effects, glitter finishes, or dynamic poses – often selling out just days after release.

The figure is crafted from high-quality vinyl and stands at the standard height of 3.75 inches (9.5 cm) – the perfect size for a shelf, desk, or next to other anime Funko Pops.

This exclusive Pop makes a great gift for fans and will stand out in any collection. To properly organize and beautifully display collection, check out this guide to the best shelves for Funko Pops.

Size 3.75 inches (9.5 cm) Material Durable vinyl Perfect for Marvel fans, collectors, gift-givers Highlights Detailed design, compatible with other Marvel Pop! figures

If you’re a Marvel fan and dream of assembling your favorite characters in vinyl Pop form, start with the legendary Spider-Man! This exclusive Pop captures the classic Spider-Man look, crafted with attention to detail and made from durable vinyl. The figure stands at 3.75 inches tall, fitting easily in a display case or on your desk without taking up too much space.

The lineup also includes Pop! Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, and Black Panther– so you can build a complete superhero collection, including rare keychain editions.

Notably, rare and limited-edition Spider-Man figures – such as Metallic Spider-Man, Glow-in-the-Dark, or Spider-Man 2099 – can reach high prices on the secondary market. Some of them sell for hundreds of dollars and are truly valuable for fans and investors alike.

This Spider-Man Pop is a great birthday gift or just a fun way to treat yourself. Add him to your Marvel collection today – and don’t forget to explore more exclusive Pop! figures from the series on Amazon.

Size 3.75 inches (9.5 cm) Material Premium durable vinyl Perfect for Anime fans, collectors, gift for Demon Slayer enthusiasts Highlights Deluxe edition with detailed demon pose, official licensed merchandise, fits perfectly in any display case or desk

This Daki figure in demon form from the popular anime Demon Slayer is a true masterpiece for Funko Pop collectors. Thanks to its carefully crafted pose and vivid details, the figure stands out among others, conveying the dark and mysterious atmosphere of the character.

Made from high-quality vinyl, it is sturdy and durable, ensuring preservation even with extended use or display. To help your Funko Pop figures last even longer, consider choosing the right protectors designed specifically for collectibles.

The Demon Slayer series has gained huge popularity worldwide due to its dynamic storyline and deep character development, and figures like Daki allow fans to get closer to their favorite heroes and add them to their collections.

This model is suitable not only for experienced collectors but also for those just beginning their journey into the world of anime figures.

This figure makes a perfect gift for any Demon Slayer fan – whether for a birthday, holiday, or just as a thoughtful gesture. It fits well in any collection thanks to its standard size of 3.75 inches (9.5 cm), allowing for easy placement on shelves, desks, or display cases.

Moreover, this Deluxe version is an officially licensed Funko product, confirming its high quality and authenticity.

Size 3.75 inches (9.5 cm) Material Premium durable vinyl Perfect for Fans of One Piece, anime collectors, gift for kids and adults Highlights Official licensed merchandise, detailed character design, ideal collectible size for display

The main character in the cult anime and manga One Piece is Monkey D. Luffy and the show has been loved by fans for more than two decades. Because of his charm, love for adventure and leadership, he is considered one of the most popular characters in the anime world. The vinyl figure looks just like Luffy and suits any collection.

Fans of One Piece also like Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Sanji and some of the show’s famous villains. Having these figures encourages fans to explore the world of pirates and discover all its secrets.

One Piece has been running for a long time and is still very successful. It keeps gaining new fans and viewers. Having this figure is a good way to either start or grow your Funko Pop collection with a hero who stands for dreams, friendship, and fearlessness.

Anime fans and collectors will appreciate this model, which is easy to display on a shelf or desk because it measures 3.75 inches (9.5 cm). The vinyl used is of high quality, so it lasts a long time and keeps all the details clear.

Size 3.75 inches (9.5 cm) Material Durable premium vinyl Perfect for Marvel Comics fans, collectors of exclusive Funko Pops, gift for kids and adults Highlights Amazon Exclusive, part of the Sinister 6 series, detailed sand-like texture effect, limited availability

If you want to have a unique and rare Funko Pop, the Sandman from the Marvel Sinister 6 series is a great pick. The sand-like texture of the model makes it stand out by accurately showing the character’s power to turn into sand. Because it is part of an Amazon exclusive collection, this Funko Pop is especially appreciated by Marvel fans.

Sandman is a famous villain who is known for facing Spider-Man and his story and character make him memorable in the comics. The action figure reflects how dynamic and full of energy the hero is and its size of 3.75 inches (9.5 cm) makes it suitable for any collection, whether kept at home or on a desk.

Besides Sandman, the Sinister 6 collection also has Doctor Octopus, Electro and Kraven. Having the entire set allows you to collect all your favorite Marvel villains.

A perfect gift for Marvel Rivals fans, this figure is distinguished by high manufacturing quality and durability thanks to sturdy vinyl. If you’re looking for an interesting way to start or grow your collection, Sandman is an excellent pick.

Size Approximately 4.4 inches (11 cm) Material High-quality vinyl Perfect for Fans of the How to Train Your Dragon franchise, collectors of detailed Funko Pops, gift seekers for all ages Highlights Exclusive Premium edition, lightning effects, captures Toothless’s dynamic Night Fury powers

Funko Pop Premium Toothless with Lightning is a magnificent addition for fans of the touching and inspiring How to Train Your Dragon franchise. This figure stands out with lightning effects that add drama and emphasize the unique powers of the Night Fury.

Various versions of Toothless, including classic and fiery effect editions, allow collectors to choose their perfect dragon.

How to Train Your Dragon is not just a story about friendship and adventures, but also about believing in yourself and discovering new possibilities. These qualities make the figures from this series especially desirable among fans of all ages.

Thanks to meticulous detailing and premium vinyl, this Funko Pop conveys the magic and charisma of Toothless, bringing every element to life before your eyes. It’s not just a souvenir – it’s a piece of the beloved world’s magic.

Size Approximately 3.75 inches (9.5 cm) Material High-quality, durable vinyl Perfect for Fans of Spongebob Squarepants, collectors of iconic TV memorabilia, gift buyers for kids and adults Highlights 25th Anniversary edition, unique Doodlebob character, official licensed merchandise

Funko Pop Doodlebob is one of the most memorable figures from the cult animated series Spongebob Squarepants, which has been entertaining audiences for 25 years with its humor and vivid characters. This is not the classic Spongebob but his pencil-drawn copy.

The collection features not only Spongebob himself but also beloved characters like Patrick, Squidward, Mr. Krabs, and Plankton – all of whom have become an inseparable part of childhood and adult nostalgia.

The show’s popularity remains steady thanks to its unique blend of absurd humor, heartwarming stories, and recognizable characters, making each Funko Pop a true gem for fans. The Doodlebob figure stands out with its original design and quality craftsmanship, making it especially appealing to fans.

This Funko Pop is a great gift for any holiday or special occasion for those who grew up with adventures in Bikini Bottom or are just beginning to discover this funny world. Expand your collection with unique characters from Spongebob and feel the atmosphere of the happiest underwater city.

Size Approximately 0.9 inches (2.2 cm) Material Durable vinyl with acrylic display cases Perfect for Pixar fans, collectors of miniatures, gift buyers, and Disney enthusiasts Highlights Includes Wall-E, EVE, Remy, and a mystery chase figure; hard-to-find mystery variants; comes in stackable acrylic cases

These Funko Pop Bitty mini-figures from the Pixar series are a true celebration for studio fans and collectors of unique miniatures. The set includes four figures: Wall-E with a fire extinguisher, EVE, Remy from Ratatouille, and a mysterious figure that could be a rare find.

A key feature of this series is the presence of “chase” variants, including very rare and ultra-rare characters like Mai Linh or Alfredo Linguini, which significantly increase the set’s value. All figures are packaged in clear acrylic cases with removable lids that also serve as stands – the perfect solution for compact and neat collection display.

Pixar is known for its bright and touching characters, and this collection allows you to have them in miniature but detailed form – an excellent choice for those looking to expand their collection with unique figures. Whether you’re a Disney Pixar fan or simply seeking an interesting and cute gift, this set is a great buy.

Size About 9.5 cm Material High-quality vinyl Perfect for Fans of the movie Inside Out 2, Disney collectors, kids and adults Highlights Bright design, recognizable image capturing the character’s facial expression and pose

With the release of Inside Out 2, a new emotion joined Riley’s familiar feelings – Anxiety, instantly capturing viewers’ attention. This Funko figure perfectly conveys her character – a wary look, tousled hair, and slight tension in the body. This miniature will add depth to any collection and remind you that emotions are part of growing up.

The figure makes a great gift and decoration for both Pixar fans and those who collect characters by mood. Thanks to its compact size, it fits easily into an existing collection or can start a new one.

To keep the figure in top shape as long as possible, it’s worth choosing reliable protection – this way, your collection will stay perfect for years to come. And if you’re just setting up your display space, consider which shelves will work best, both functional and attractive.

Size About 9.5 cm Material Durable vinyl Perfect for Fans of Star Wars, sci-fi collectors, gifts for kids and adults Highlights Classic design from “A New Hope,” signature helmet and cape, compact size for display, durable vinyl, officially licensed, compatible with other characters in the series

It’s impossible to talk about Star Wars without mentioning Darth Vader – the legendary Sith whose image has become a symbol of the entire franchise. This vinyl figure from the New Classics line by Funko recreates Vader’s iconic look from Episode IV: A New Hope, and is a great fit for both newcomers and seasoned collectors.

In addition to Vader, the collection includes other iconic characters from the original trilogy: Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Chewbacca, Stormtrooper, and even Han Solo (in select sets). These figures are easy to group into themed shelves – for example, the Battle of the Death Star or the Tatooine scene.

By the way, want to know how many Star Wars figures exist in total? Check this out – fans of the saga are in for a massive variety!

Funko Pop! Darth Vader is not just a toy, but a tribute to an iconic character who has forever become part of film history.

FAQs

Below we answer the most popular questions from collectors and fans of Funko Pop to help you better understand the world of these unique figures.

What is the best Funko Pop?

The best Funko Pop depends on the collector’s preferences, but usually, it’s rare, exclusive, or iconic characters from popular series, like Spider Man, Star Wars, or Demon Slayer.

How many Funko Pops are there in total?

There are thousands of the best Funko Pop figures on the market from various series and collections, including popular characters from anime, games, movies, and TV shows.

What was the first Funko Pop?

The first Funko Pop figure ever made was the advertising icon for Big Boy restaurants, created by the Funko company in 2010.

Symbolizing the Bob’s Big Boy hamburger chain, it became the very first Funko Pop. It had a character with a disproportionately large head.

Which Funko Pop is the most expensive?

One of the rarest figures is the character from the cult film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. The main hero, together with his mischievous sidekick, the Oompa Loompa, averages around $71,000.

Which Funko Pop is the rarest?

The rarest Funko Pop is the 2012 Holographic Darth Maul, highly valued by collectors for its limited run and exclusivity.

How much do Funko Pops cost?

The average price for the best Funko Pops to collect figures ranges from $10 to $30, though exclusive and rare models can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

How much does a Funko Pop weigh?

A typical Funko Pop figure weighs about 85–113 grams (3–4 ounces), including packaging and the size of the figure itself.