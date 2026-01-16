Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

How to Turn Off VPN: Step-by-Step Guides for Every Device

Knowing how to turn off VPN connections is just as important as knowing how to turn them on. Whether you’re troubleshooting connection issues, accessing local services, or just done browsing for the day, disconnecting takes only a few seconds on any device.

This guide covers the quick steps for Windows, Mac, iPhone, Android, and browser extensions. If you’re using a beginner-friendly VPN like NordVPN, Surfshark, or ExpressVPN, the process is even simpler thanks to their straightforward app designs.

How to Turn Off VPN on Windows

Windows offers two ways to disconnect: through your VPN app (the easiest method) or through the built-in system settings if you configured the VPN manually.

Using a VPN App

Most VPN users connect through dedicated apps like NordVPN, Surfshark, or ExpressVPN. The process is essentially the same across all of them:

Find the VPN app icon in your system tray (bottom-right corner, near the clock) Click the icon to open the app Click the large connect/disconnect button (usually a power icon or “Disconnect” text) Wait for confirmation that you’re disconnected

NordVPN, Surfshark, and ExpressVPN all use prominent on/off buttons in the center of their Windows apps. One click disconnects you instantly.

★ Best Overall VPN NordVPN Visit NordVPN

Using Windows Built-in VPN Settings

If you configured your VPN manually through Windows:

Click the network icon in your system tray Click “VPN” in the quick settings panel Select your active VPN connection Click “Disconnect”

Alternatively:

Open Settings (Windows key + I) Go to Network & Internet > VPN Click on the connected VPN Select “Disconnect”

How to Turn Off VPN on Mac

Mac users can disconnect through their VPN app or macOS system settings. The app method is faster for most people.

Using a VPN App

Look for the VPN app icon in your menu bar (top-right of screen) Click the icon Click “Disconnect” or the power button

Best VPNs display their connection status in the menu bar, making it easy to disconnect without opening the full app.

Using macOS System Settings

For manually configured VPNs:

Click the Apple menu > System Settings Select “VPN” in the sidebar Toggle off the active VPN connection

Or use the quick method:

Click the Control Center icon in the menu bar Click “VPN” Toggle off your connection

How to Turn Off VPN on iPhone and iPad

iOS provides a quick toggle in Settings, but tapping through your VPN app is usually just as fast. When a VPN is active, you’ll see a “VPN” indicator in the status bar that disappears once disconnected.

Using a VPN App

Open your VPN app (NordVPN, Surfshark, ExpressVPN, etc.) Tap the connect/disconnect button The app will confirm disconnection

Using iOS Settings

You can also disconnect without opening the app:

Open Settings Tap “VPN” (or look for the VPN toggle near the top) Toggle the VPN status to off

Quick tip: If your VPN app has a kill switch enabled, you may need to disable it in the app settings before you can turn off the VPN through iOS settings. For more info, check my full guide on how to use a VPN on an iPhone.

How to Turn Off VPN on Android

Android varies slightly between manufacturers, but the core process remains the same. You can disconnect through your VPN app or system settings.

Using a VPN App

Open your VPN app Tap the disconnect button Confirm if prompted

Surfshark and NordVPN both show persistent notifications when connected on Android. You can often disconnect directly from this notification without opening the app.

★ Best Budget VPN Surfshark Visit Surfshark

Using Android Settings

Open Settings Go to Network & Internet > VPN (path varies by manufacturer) Tap the connected VPN Select “Disconnect”

On Samsung devices: Settings > Connections > More connection settings > VPN

On Pixel devices: Settings > Network & Internet > VPN

How to Turn Off VPN Browser Extensions

If you’re using a VPN browser extension rather than a full app:

Chrome:

Click the VPN extension icon (puzzle piece menu if hidden) Click the power/disconnect button in the popup

Firefox:

Click the VPN extension icon in the toolbar Click disconnect

Edge:

Click the extensions icon Find your VPN extension Click to disconnect

Browser VPN extensions only protect traffic within that browser. Other apps on your device remain unprotected, which is why I generally recommend standalone VPN apps. For streaming across multiple apps, you’ll want a full VPN – see the best VPNs for streaming.

When to Turn Off Your VPN

While keeping your VPN on provides consistent privacy protection, there are legitimate reasons to disconnect:

Banking and financial sites. Some banks flag VPN connections as suspicious activity. If you’re having trouble accessing your bank, temporarily disconnecting may help. That said, a fast and secure VPN with split tunneling will allow you to connect some apps directly to the internet while keeping others inside the VPN tunnel.

Some banks flag VPN connections as suspicious activity. If you’re having trouble accessing your bank, temporarily disconnecting may help. That said, a fast and secure VPN with split tunneling will allow you to connect some apps directly to the internet while keeping others inside the VPN tunnel. Local content access. Streaming services, news sites, or regional services sometimes require your actual location. Disconnecting lets you access local content without geo-restriction issues. Alternatively, you can connect to a VPN server in your country if you want an absolute 100%-of-the-time protection.

Streaming services, news sites, or regional services sometimes require your actual location. Disconnecting lets you access local content without geo-restriction issues. Alternatively, you can connect to a VPN server in your country if you want an absolute 100%-of-the-time protection. Speed-sensitive activities. VPNs add some overhead to your connection. For large downloads, video calls, or competitive online gaming, disconnecting can improve performance.

VPNs add some overhead to your connection. For large downloads, video calls, or competitive online gaming, disconnecting can improve performance. Troubleshooting. If a website or service isn’t loading properly, disconnecting helps determine whether the VPN is causing the issue.

If a website or service isn’t loading properly, disconnecting helps determine whether the VPN is causing the issue. Captchas and verification. Shared VPN IP addresses sometimes trigger extra verification steps. Disconnecting can reduce these interruptions.

When to Keep Your VPN On

For general privacy protection, keeping your VPN connected is the safer default:

On public WiFi networks (cafes, airports, hotels)

When accessing sensitive accounts

If you’re in a region with internet surveillance

While torrenting or using P2P applications

When you want to prevent ISP tracking

Beginner-friendly VPNs like ExpressVPN are designed to stay connected in the background without noticeably impacting your browsing. Their apps automatically reconnect if the connection drops, so you can essentially set and forget.

★ User-Friendly VPN ExpressVPN Visit ExpressVPN

Troubleshooting: VPN Won’t Turn Off

If you’re having trouble disconnecting:

Kill switch is enabled. Many VPNs include a kill switch that blocks internet access when the VPN disconnects. Disable this in your VPN app settings before turning off the VPN.

Many VPNs include a kill switch that blocks internet access when the VPN disconnects. Disable this in your VPN app settings before turning off the VPN. The app is frozen. Force-quit the VPN app through Task Manager (Windows), Activity Monitor (Mac), or your device’s app manager. Then restart and disconnect normally.

Force-quit the VPN app through Task Manager (Windows), Activity Monitor (Mac), or your device’s app manager. Then restart and disconnect normally. Always-on VPN setting. Some devices have system-level always-on VPN settings. Check your device’s VPN settings to disable this.

Some devices have system-level always-on VPN settings. Check your device’s VPN settings to disable this. Multiple VPN profiles. If you’ve installed multiple VPNs, make sure you’re disconnecting the correct one. Check for other active VPN connections in your system settings. As a rule, I don’t recommend running multiple VPNs on the same device since their settings and components can conflict.

If you’ve installed multiple VPNs, make sure you’re disconnecting the correct one. Check for other active VPN connections in your system settings. As a rule, I don’t recommend running multiple VPNs on the same device since their settings and components can conflict. Restart your device. If nothing else works, a restart clears VPN connections and resets your network stack.

FAQs