How to Turn Off VPN: Step-by-Step Guides for Every Device
Knowing how to turn off VPN connections is just as important as knowing how to turn them on. Whether you’re troubleshooting connection issues, accessing local services, or just done browsing for the day, disconnecting takes only a few seconds on any device.
This guide covers the quick steps for Windows, Mac, iPhone, Android, and browser extensions. If you’re using a beginner-friendly VPN like NordVPN, Surfshark, or ExpressVPN, the process is even simpler thanks to their straightforward app designs.
How to Turn Off VPN on Windows
Windows offers two ways to disconnect: through your VPN app (the easiest method) or through the built-in system settings if you configured the VPN manually.
Using a VPN App
Most VPN users connect through dedicated apps like NordVPN, Surfshark, or ExpressVPN. The process is essentially the same across all of them:
- Find the VPN app icon in your system tray (bottom-right corner, near the clock)
- Click the icon to open the app
- Click the large connect/disconnect button (usually a power icon or “Disconnect” text)
- Wait for confirmation that you’re disconnected
NordVPN, Surfshark, and ExpressVPN all use prominent on/off buttons in the center of their Windows apps. One click disconnects you instantly.
Using Windows Built-in VPN Settings
If you configured your VPN manually through Windows:
- Click the network icon in your system tray
- Click “VPN” in the quick settings panel
- Select your active VPN connection
- Click “Disconnect”
Alternatively:
- Open Settings (Windows key + I)
- Go to Network & Internet > VPN
- Click on the connected VPN
- Select “Disconnect”
How to Turn Off VPN on Mac
Mac users can disconnect through their VPN app or macOS system settings. The app method is faster for most people.
Using a VPN App
- Look for the VPN app icon in your menu bar (top-right of screen)
- Click the icon
- Click “Disconnect” or the power button
Best VPNs display their connection status in the menu bar, making it easy to disconnect without opening the full app.
Using macOS System Settings
For manually configured VPNs:
- Click the Apple menu > System Settings
- Select “VPN” in the sidebar
- Toggle off the active VPN connection
Or use the quick method:
- Click the Control Center icon in the menu bar
- Click “VPN”
- Toggle off your connection
How to Turn Off VPN on iPhone and iPad
iOS provides a quick toggle in Settings, but tapping through your VPN app is usually just as fast. When a VPN is active, you’ll see a “VPN” indicator in the status bar that disappears once disconnected.
Using a VPN App
- Open your VPN app (NordVPN, Surfshark, ExpressVPN, etc.)
- Tap the connect/disconnect button
- The app will confirm disconnection
Using iOS Settings
You can also disconnect without opening the app:
- Open Settings
- Tap “VPN” (or look for the VPN toggle near the top)
- Toggle the VPN status to off
Quick tip: If your VPN app has a kill switch enabled, you may need to disable it in the app settings before you can turn off the VPN through iOS settings. For more info, check my full guide on how to use a VPN on an iPhone.
How to Turn Off VPN on Android
Android varies slightly between manufacturers, but the core process remains the same. You can disconnect through your VPN app or system settings.
Using a VPN App
- Open your VPN app
- Tap the disconnect button
- Confirm if prompted
Surfshark and NordVPN both show persistent notifications when connected on Android. You can often disconnect directly from this notification without opening the app.
Using Android Settings
- Open Settings
- Go to Network & Internet > VPN (path varies by manufacturer)
- Tap the connected VPN
- Select “Disconnect”
On Samsung devices: Settings > Connections > More connection settings > VPN
On Pixel devices: Settings > Network & Internet > VPN
How to Turn Off VPN Browser Extensions
If you’re using a VPN browser extension rather than a full app:
Chrome:
- Click the VPN extension icon (puzzle piece menu if hidden)
- Click the power/disconnect button in the popup
Firefox:
- Click the VPN extension icon in the toolbar
- Click disconnect
Edge:
- Click the extensions icon
- Find your VPN extension
- Click to disconnect
Browser VPN extensions only protect traffic within that browser. Other apps on your device remain unprotected, which is why I generally recommend standalone VPN apps. For streaming across multiple apps, you’ll want a full VPN – see the best VPNs for streaming.
When to Turn Off Your VPN
While keeping your VPN on provides consistent privacy protection, there are legitimate reasons to disconnect:
- Banking and financial sites. Some banks flag VPN connections as suspicious activity. If you’re having trouble accessing your bank, temporarily disconnecting may help. That said, a fast and secure VPN with split tunneling will allow you to connect some apps directly to the internet while keeping others inside the VPN tunnel.
- Local content access. Streaming services, news sites, or regional services sometimes require your actual location. Disconnecting lets you access local content without geo-restriction issues. Alternatively, you can connect to a VPN server in your country if you want an absolute 100%-of-the-time protection.
- Speed-sensitive activities. VPNs add some overhead to your connection. For large downloads, video calls, or competitive online gaming, disconnecting can improve performance.
- Troubleshooting. If a website or service isn’t loading properly, disconnecting helps determine whether the VPN is causing the issue.
- Captchas and verification. Shared VPN IP addresses sometimes trigger extra verification steps. Disconnecting can reduce these interruptions.
When to Keep Your VPN On
For general privacy protection, keeping your VPN connected is the safer default:
- On public WiFi networks (cafes, airports, hotels)
- When accessing sensitive accounts
- If you’re in a region with internet surveillance
- While torrenting or using P2P applications
- When you want to prevent ISP tracking
Beginner-friendly VPNs like ExpressVPN are designed to stay connected in the background without noticeably impacting your browsing. Their apps automatically reconnect if the connection drops, so you can essentially set and forget.
Troubleshooting: VPN Won’t Turn Off
If you’re having trouble disconnecting:
- Kill switch is enabled. Many VPNs include a kill switch that blocks internet access when the VPN disconnects. Disable this in your VPN app settings before turning off the VPN.
- The app is frozen. Force-quit the VPN app through Task Manager (Windows), Activity Monitor (Mac), or your device’s app manager. Then restart and disconnect normally.
- Always-on VPN setting. Some devices have system-level always-on VPN settings. Check your device’s VPN settings to disable this.
- Multiple VPN profiles. If you’ve installed multiple VPNs, make sure you’re disconnecting the correct one. Check for other active VPN connections in your system settings. As a rule, I don’t recommend running multiple VPNs on the same device since their settings and components can conflict.
- Restart your device. If nothing else works, a restart clears VPN connections and resets your network stack.
FAQs
Yes, when you disconnect from a VPN, your internet traffic is no longer encrypted through the VPN tunnel. Your ISP can see which websites you visit, and websites see your real IP address. This is normal internet behavior, but less private than using a VPN.
Yes, the websites you visit after disconnecting will see your real IP address instead of the VPN server’s IP. Previously visited sites won’t be notified of the change.
Sometimes. Local streaming content, regional banking sites, and location-based services may require your real location. Try accessing the service first with VPN on; only disconnect if necessary. Alternatively, you can connect to a VPN server in your country if your provider has one.
Yes, if your VPN supports split tunneling. Services like NordVPN, Surfshark, and ExpressVPN all offer this feature, letting you exclude certain apps from VPN protection while keeping others secured.
Most VPN apps have auto-connect features that reconnect when you restart your device or when your network changes. Check your app settings if you want to disable automatic connections.