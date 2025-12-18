Best VPNs for the UK (2025): Top 10 for Streaming, Speed & Privacy

If you want strong privacy, hassle-free streaming, low-ping gaming, and great UK servers, choosing the best VPN in the UK is one of those decisions you’ll thank yourself for later. I agree it’s easier said than done, especially in the complex, ever-changing VPN landscape, where every provider claims to be the best at everything.

This is far from true, and because I made many wrong choices, I decided to put together this list to prevent you from following my steps. This guide breaks down the 10 best VPNs for the UK that enhance your online experience with encryption, unblocking prowess, and limitless data.

Our Top Picks for the Best VPNs in the UK

Using a VPN is essential for sidestepping geo-blocks, gaming smoothly, and preserving your online privacy. I rounded up the 10 best UK VPN services that provide that, and more. However, it’s safe to say that not all 10 are equally good.

If you’re after the cream of the crop and want nothing but almost perfection, check out these 3:

NordVPN – NordVPN tops the list as the best VPN UK residents trust, excelling across all categories, including speed, privacy, security, ease of use, compatibility, streaming, torrenting, and affordable plans. Surfshark – Surfshark is a close second, with unlimited simultaneous connections, impressive streaming performance for UK services, and blazing-fast speeds with WireGuard. Ivacy VPN – A lightweight VPN with a huge server park and one-click apps, offering affordable plans, unwavering performance, and streaming servers for BBC iPlayer and Netflix.

NordVPN, Surfshark, and Ivacy VPN have what it takes to transform your online sessions and make them fresh and exciting again. But if you’d rather explore other UK VPN services, I won’t stop you. Read on; your next best VPN is a step away.

Best VPNs in the UK: 10 VPNs for Privacy, Speed, Gaming, and Streaming

When looking for the best VPN in the UK, doing proper research is mandatory if you don’t want to spend money in vain. The following list contains all the information about my top 10 providers, including features, pros, and cons. Let’s make haste.

1. NordVPN [Best for Wide UK Server Coverage, Speed, and Security]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simultaneous connections 10 Supported platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, routers, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV Server count 8,600+ servers in 129+ countries Speed 300 Mbps average (313 Mbps benchmark) Security features Double VPN, NordLynx (WireGuard-based), RAM-based servers, malware protection Best for Speed, security, and UK server coverage

The best VPN for the UK is NordVPN; you’ve seen it from afar. NordVPN is consistently reliable at unblocking UK services like ITVX and BBC iPlayer on all devices. It has a humongous server footprint, with 8,600 servers globally, including 440+ in several British cities.

NordVPN leverages NordLynx, a WireGuard-based protocol built for speed, streaming, and low latency for gamers. This VPN is famous for strong privacy features that include Double VPN, RAM-based servers, and an audited no-logging policy.

Why we chose it We chose NordVPN for its unrelenting performance on all fronts, with the best UK VPN server coverage, dependable speeds, and unparalleled privacy and security.

User experience is strong, with beautifully designed apps for all major devices. In the same fashion, NordVPN supports routers and Smart TVs, making it an integral part of your home-theater setup.

Its 24/7 support and troubleshooting docs make it user-friendly. Meanwhile, you have an entire month to test it risk-free thanks to a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pros Cons ✅ Strong server presence in the UK



✅ It unblocks streaming services (BBC iPlayer, ITVX)



✅ Fast and stable connections with NordLynx



✅ User-friendly apps for all platforms



✅ Robust security and privacy



✅ Audited no-logs policy ❌ Higher price after the initial discount (but still absolutely worth it)

Final Verdict: NordVPN is a powerful UK VPN with virtually no shortcomings. It’s fast, reliable, secure, streaming- and torrenting-friendly, and affordable, making it my #1 VPN for both demanding and users on a budget.

2. Surfshark [The Best Cheap UK VPN With Unlimited Device Protection]

Our score 9.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simultaneous connections Unlimited Supported platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, routers, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV Server count 4,500+ servers in 100 countries Speed 295 Mbps average (313 Mbps benchmark) Security features Multi-hop, IP Rotator, antivirus, Camouflage Mode (obfuscation) Best for Cheap plans and unlimited simultaneous connections

After Surfshark joined Nord Security – the company that owns NordVPN – it has continued to evolve as an independent VPN, rolling out upgrades without becoming “NordVPN lite.” It offers over 4,500 global servers and hundreds in the UK. The star of the show is the low price of about two dollars per month, and unlimited simultaneous connections for multi-device protection.

I noticed that its UK servers are effective at unblocking BBC iPlayer, ITVX, and Channel 4. Simultaneously, it’s ideal for Ultra HD streaming on Netflix US and UK. Surfshark’s recent upgrade, such as 100 Gbps servers, reduces network congestion and improves speed.

Why we chose it We picked Surfshark because it’s the most affordable UK VPN, with ample servers, no limits on simultaneous connections, and feature-rich applications.

The VPN doesn’t store any logs and has multiple third-party audits under its belt. It also offers full antivirus protection in the One plan. Smart DNS guides for streaming devices are there, with a 30-day refund policy for risk-free testing.

Pros Cons ✅ Affordable prices



✅ Unlimited simultaneous connections



✅ Fast speeds on all servers



✅ Smart DNS for streaming on non-VPN-supported platforms



✅ Antivirus is included in almost all plans



✅ Static and dedicated IP addresses ❌ No free tier (but some premium tiers are almost free, under $2/mo)

Final Verdict: Surfshark earned the title of the best VPN in the UK for the price, with no limits on concurrent connections, some of the best security features, and unbelievable streaming prowess that makes you question how a VPN this cheap can be this good.

3. Ivacy VPN [Best for Streaming & Watching UK TV Channels]

Our score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simultaneous connections 10 devices on standard plans; higher limits may be available via Multi-Login options Supported platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, routers, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV (via router/network sharing) Server count 5,700+ servers in 100+ locations Speed 245 Mbps average (313 Mbps benchmark) Security features WireGuard, DDoS protection, IP leak protection, kill switch Best for Easy-to-use apps and servers optimized for UK streaming services

I love Ivacy VPN (now powered by PureVPN) for its good-looking apps and a sprawling server fleet. Many servers are in the UK, and more importantly, they’re streaming-optimized. Ivacy can auto-pick the UK server for you to unblock BBC iPlayer and other UK TV channels abroad.

I particularly like its security features, which include 256-bit encryption, support for WireGuard, and even DDoS protection for hardcore gamers. Ivacy VPN is pretty fast, with unlimited data and affordable, quite flexible subscription plans.

Why we chose it Ivacy VPN is a sleek, lightweight VPN that unblocks all UK TV channels, provides robust encryption, and uses the fastest tunneling protocols.

It works on all platforms and supports ten simultaneous connections per account. Ivacy VPN has a 30-day money-back guarantee that serves as a lengthy free trial. If needed, you can purchase a dedicated server, a dedicated IP, or port forwarding for added versatility.

Pros Cons ✅ Lightweight and simple-to-use clients



✅ Optional dedicated servers



✅ Optimized for unblocking BBC iPlayer



✅ Low latency for gaming and streaming



✅ IP & DNS leak protection



✅ WireGuard protocol for stability and speed ❌ Occasional issues with unblocking Netflix (rectified with a different server)

Final Verdict: Ivacy is the best VPN for the UK for its easy-to-use, but feature-rich apps for all devices, solid performance, and streaming-ready British servers for viewing BBC iPlayer and ITVX even on another planet.

4. PrivateVPN [Best for Security Features and Streaming]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simultaneous connections 10 Supported platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, routers, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV (via router/hotspot) Server count 200+ servers in 60+ countries Speed 251 Mbps average (313 Mbps benchmark) Security features WireGuard, DNS leak protection, forward secrecy Best for Beginner-friendly apps with essential security features

PrivateVPN is perfect for newbies who don’t know how to set up a VPN. It’s beginner-friendly, easy to configure, and with sleek apps that encrypt your traffic in mere seconds. PrivateVPN is affordable, with long-term plans that emphasize privacy, security, and streaming.

Despite the price, PrivateVPN lacks nothing and includes modern protocols, an automatic kill switch, IP & DNS leak protection, and forward secrecy to generate unique encryption keys for every connection.

Why we chose it PrivateVPN is easy to get up and running, but above all, it’s packed with essentials for optimal speed, security, privacy, and streaming on UK servers and those abroad.

PrivateVPN is P2P-friendly, with unlimited data, and respectable performance for bandwidth-intensive activities. A 30-day refund window makes it risk-free, while support for routers, TVs, and streaming devices enables you to take advantage of it on all devices.

Pros Cons ✅ No-logging policy



✅ Forward secrecy for unique encryption keys for every user



✅ Easy to set up and navigate



✅ Servers optimized for P2P



✅ Works on Smart TVs and routers



✅ Automatic kill switch prevents your IP from leaking ❌ Smaller, but still fast and stable server network

Final Verdict: PrivateVPN has profound security and privacy features, it’s streaming-ready, and beginner-friendly, thanks to elementary apps and responsive customer support. It’s all you need from the best UK VPN, at a bottom-shelf price.

5. Proton VPN [Best UK VPN for Privacy and Security]

Our score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simultaneous connections 10 Supported platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, routers, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV Server count 16,800+ servers in 127 countries Speed 248 Mbps average (313 Mbps benchmark) Security features Secure Core servers, NetShield ad blocker, no-log policy, obfuscation Best for Industry-leading privacy and security in the UK and abroad

It didn’t take me long to realize that Proton VPN is one of the best VPNs for streaming. Dedicated servers in the UK unblock BBC iPlayer swiftly. However, the Swiss giant has another ace: a strong privacy pedigree. No-log policy and Swiss jurisdiction are like bread and butter.

But Proton VPN’s comprehensive security is much more. It uses WireGuard for speed and safety, while Secure Core servers double your encryption for more privacy. NetShield blocks ads, and there’s Alternative Routing to sidestep censorship and network restrictions.

Why we chose it Proton VPN is among the best-rated VPNs for the UK, mainly for its privacy, streaming/P2P servers, innovative Secure Core connections, and budget-friendly long-term plans.

Proton VPN also has Tor-over-VPN servers, with P2P servers for torrenters. Especially impressive are its apps that blend modern design with an intuitive interface. Ten simultaneous connections are standard, with a free plan that offers unlimited data and ten VPN locations.

Pros Cons ✅ Swiss-grade privacy



✅ Built-in ad blocker with tracker protection



✅ Alternative Routing bypasses network restrictions



✅ Tor-over-VPN connections for more security



✅ Free tier with uncapped data and solid speeds ❌ Free plan doesn’t let you choose the server (but has unlimited data)

Final Verdict: Proton VPN is the best UK VPN for privacy, security, streaming, and unblocking prowess, with a helpful free tier that helps you test the service or simply settle for it if you can’t afford the premium plan.

6. ExpressVPN [Best for Sheer Performance and Connection Speed]

Our score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simultaneous connections 10 to 14 Supported platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, routers, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV Server count 3,000+ servers in 105 countries Speed 267 Mbps average (313 Mbps benchmark) Security features Kill switch, Lightway Turbo protocol, DDoS protection, tracker blocking Best for Simple-to-use apps and top-tier speed with low latency

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for the UK that consistently unblocks UK services through its polished apps on all devices, including Apple TV and Fire TV Stick. Its Lightway Turbo protocol is lightning fast, with short connection times and strong real-world throughput on UK servers.

Security-wise, ExpressVPN lacks almost nothing, with a kill switch, leak protection, and Advanced Protection that shields you from trackers, ads, and malicious sites. It’s also a great VPN for DDoS protection that gamers will appreciate. ExpressVPN’s transparent privacy and no-log policy leave no one ambivalent.

Why we chose it One of the best VPN UK options for ease of use, nearly unbeatable speeds, streaming on a spectrum of devices, and torrenting in head-to-toe privacy.

The same goes for its superb 24/7 live chat support with clever and timely troubleshooting guides. ExpressVPN has a massive online presence and is established as an all-around UK VPN for gaming, streaming, torrenting, or simple browsing.

Pros Cons ✅ Huge UK server presence guarantees zero congestion



✅ Lightway Turbo allows fast and consistent speeds



✅ Over 20 third-party audits



✅ Unlimited data for streaming, torrenting, and gaming



✅ Timely 24/7 support for setup guides and troubleshooting ❌ Higher renewal prices (but worth the money for privacy, security, and speed)

Final Verdict: I recommend ExpressVPN for beginners who want a simple, plug-and-play experience that doesn’t disappoint. Speed, streaming, privacy, torrenting; you get everything in ExpressVPN’s tried-and-tested formula.

7. TunnelBear [The Best UK VPN for Obfuscation]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simultaneous connections Unlimited Supported platforms Windows, macOS, Android, iOS Server count 8,000+ servers in 47 countries Speed 238 Mbps average (313 Mbps benchmark) Security features Obfuscation, kill switch, audited no-log policy Best for Unlimited simultaneous connections and flexible plans (free & paid tiers)

TunnelBear’s cute apps with the grizzly bear always bring a smile to my face. It’s beginner-friendly and simple to use for occasional UK streaming without fuss. TunnelBear has a free tier limited to 2 GB of monthly data, great for testing.

Upgrade to the premium tier, uncap your data, and enjoy one of the top-rated VPNs for gaming. TunnelBear then unleashes its full potential, with over 8,000 servers, many security features, and lightweight clients for all major platforms.

Why we chose it We went with TunnelBear because it’s user-friendly, with hundreds of British VPN servers ready for streaming, P2P, and safe browsing thanks to obfuscation and IP leak protection.

TunnelBear has been audited multiple times, with proven privacy and security facilitated through forward secrecy, WireGuard, and airtight IP leak protection. This UK VPN is mostly aimed at casual users and travellers who need a quick and easy connection.

Pros Cons ✅ Unique-looking apps



✅ Inexpensive premium tier prices



✅ Over 8,000 servers (many in the UK)



✅ Built-in VPN obfuscation for bypassing censorship



✅ Countless independent audits ❌ Free plan is limited to 2 GB of data per month (but speeds are pretty good)

Final Verdict: TunnelBear is the best VPN to watch UK TV abroad, stream, download torrents, play games, and browse on all devices. Pick its free tier for occasional use or upgrade to its affordable premium tier to lift all restrictions for a pristine experience.

8. VPN.ac [Best for Comprehensive Security and Speedy Connections]

Our score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simultaneous connections 12 Supported platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, routers Server count Servers across 21 countries Speed 244 Mbps average (313 Mbps benchmark) Security features Double Hop, obfuscation, WireGuard, AES-GCM encryption Best for Advanced connection customization and speed

VPN.ac is one of the best VPNs for the UK with Double Hop for added encryption, solid speeds on nearby UK servers, and lightweight apps. Whenever I use it, I’m blown away by its protocol selection and the ability to obfuscate my traffic to circumvent various network restrictions.

VPN.ac is more about flexibility and customization, giving the user the steering wheel. You can configure tunneling options and use modern protocols that adapt to your needs. VPN.ac has a small but stable server fleet, which you can use for all bandwidth-hungry activities.

Why we chose it A VPN renowned for Double Hop servers, elementary apps, and reliable UK servers. It’s great if you want deep customization and a performance-centric experience.

It’s decent for tech users looking for consistent performance on specific UK servers, and perhaps more importantly, affordable plans with crypto support for anonymous purchases.

Pros Cons ✅ Double Hop connections boost privacy and encryption



✅ Straightforward setup



✅ Obfuscation that alleviates censorship and restrictions



✅ Access to modern tunneling protocols for security/speed



✅ Reliable performance on UK servers ❌ No live chat support, but ticketing support is still fast

Final Verdict: VPN.ac isn’t as famous as some of its rivals, but it’s incredibly reliable and configurable, making it the best UK VPN for tech-savvy users who want total control over every tunneling aspect, including speed and security.

9. OVPN [Best UK VPN Service for Wide Compatibility]

Our score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simultaneous connections 4 to 7 depending on subscription length Supported platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, routers, Raspberry Pi Server count Servers in 32 cities (including London) Speed 222 Mbps average (313 Mbps benchmark) Security features WireGuard, RAM servers, kill switch Best for Multi-device compatibility and audited privacy

OVPN is similar to PrivateVPN. Both are Swedish, privacy-focused, and no-log VPNs that deliver stunning performance and reliable speeds. OVPN has a server pool in the UK (London), which supports WireGuard and OpenVPN and is optimized for streaming on UK services.

OVPN is relatively simple to set up and use, with good-looking clients for major systems, including Linux. The provider also works on routers, so it’s easy to set up the VPN on PS5 and Xbox consoles, where direct VPN installation won’t work.

Why we chose it OVPN is a privacy powerhouse, blending ironclad security features, speed, and servers optimized for UK streaming services and TV channels; all this, for a few-dollar price.

OVPN’s server fleet is on the smaller side, but it holds up well, with immaculate connection stability and almost no speed drops.

Pros Cons ✅ Router support for gaming console connection



✅ Works for streaming on ITVX and BBC iPlayer abroad



✅ Versatile privacy and security features



✅ It supports Linux distros



✅ No-logging policy ❌ Limited server locations, but with fast UK servers



❌ Outdated app design, but still functional and easy to use

Final Verdict: If you seek a UK VPN with the highest privacy and security levels, ease of use for beginners, and streaming-friendly performance, OVPN and its inexpensive plans may scratch all your itches.

10. FastestVPN [Best for Fast Speed and Many UK Servers]

Our score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simultaneous connections 10 Supported platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, routers, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV Server count 800+ servers in 49+ countries Speed 250 Mbps average (313 Mbps benchmark) Security features DNS leak protection, WireGuard, ad-blocker, NAT firewall Best for Superb speeds and strong UK presence

FastestVPN is the best UK VPN for streaming, torrenting, and everything speed-related. Its name tells you everything. The VPN includes WireGuard, which guarantees low latency, while its 10 Gbps servers, including those on British soil, provide noteworthy speed.

Among its highlights is compatibility. It’s one of the most reliable VPNs for Xbox due to router support. Similarly, you get apps for all major desktop and mobile systems. FastestVPN is privacy-friendly, with a no-log policy and powerful AES-256-bit encryption.

Why we chose it A unique UK VPN with a cheap lifetime plan, WireGuard for fast speeds, broad compatibility, and streaming-focused servers in the UK and overseas.

FastestVPN is a solid all-arounder thanks to its dedicated IP and port forwarding add-ons. Its 24/7 support aids your setup and fixes issues promptly. Simultaneously, FastestVPN doesn’t cost much, and as the best VPN UK users often use, it’s very popular, with a unique lifetime plan without recurring monthly fees.

Pros Cons ✅ Satisfying performance



✅ Many UK VPN servers



✅ DNS and IP leak protection



✅ Works with ITVX and BBC iPlayer overseas



✅ Incredibly affordable Lifetime plan ❌ Smaller server park, but with fast and stable UK servers



❌ No free tier for testing, but there’s a 31-day money-back guarantee

Final Verdict: FastestVPN is speedy, reliable, secure, and private. It doesn’t cost much and still offers UK servers, works with streaming services (BBC/ITVX), and has clients for popular systems, platforms, and streaming devices.

Key Factors to Consider When Choosing the Best VPN for the UK

My top 10 picks and their pros and cons are laid out, but you may still wonder how to get a UK VPN that resonates with you. I understand that not every VPN is best for everyone, so it’s considering these important aspects is crucial.

Speed and Latency

Consider the speed and latency you need.

If you want a VPN for torrenting, streaming, and gaming, high speeds and low latency are non-negotiable. However, these parameters depend on multiple factors, including tunneling protocols, your distance to the server, and the overall quality of the network infrastructure.

The best UK VPN options I discussed have one thing in common: fast VPN protocols like WireGuard, Lightway Turbo, and NordLynx. All three are famous for speed and connection stability, quintessential for streaming, gaming, and torrenting.

NordLynx and Lightway Turbo are available only in NordVPN and ExpressVPN, respectively. WireGuard is a widely adopted protocol that you can get in all the best UK VPN services I listed.

As far as latency goes, it almost always depends on the server distance. If you’re in the UK, using a British VPN server results in an identical experience. Pick a server in Australia, and you’ll gain about 50-100 ms of latency, depending on the provider.

In my experience, NordVPN and Surfshark are the best options for the least noticeable speed reductions and minor ping increases that don’t adversely affect the general experience.

Server Network Size

A sizeable server network gives you ample freedom in every sense of that word.

Think about this. You can change your IP to the best Steam regions to get lower prices for games. Game prices in the UK are astronomical. Another perk of a large network is unblocking content, great for Brits who want to watch BBC iPlayer, ITVX, or Netflix UK abroad.

Similarly, if you’re in the UK, you’ll appreciate local servers for low ping and better speeds. My top 10 picks have wide server coverage in the UK, the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, Asia, and other parts of the globe. Moreover, they have thousands of them.

NordVPN, Private Internet Access, and Proton VPN are prime examples, with 8,600 to over 16,800 servers worldwide. Such a wide span results in less congestion, stable connections, and unblocking prowess that smaller VPNs rarely provide.

Free vs. Paid VPNs: Understand the Trade-Offs

I must address the ever-lasting free vs. paid VPN dilemma.

Free VPNs are usable in the UK, but with many caveats. Proton VPN has unlimited data, but it blocks P2P traffic, doesn’t work with Netflix, and you can’t select the server. More importantly, the free tier doesn’t have UK VPN servers, so if you’re abroad, forget about a British IP.

TunnelBear has a good server network in the UK, and its free plan is speedy and secure. The downside is, you’re limited to 2 GB of monthly data, barely enough for mobile browsing, let alone watching HD videos or downloading anything.

In my experience with free and paid providers, the latter ones will always be better. Even a cheap VPN like Surfshark, at under two quid, lifts all restrictions and lets you stream, torrent, unblock sites, and protect all devices without fuss.

Since I mentioned all-device protection, also keep in mind that free VPNs don’t support concurrent connections, making them somewhat annoying at times. And don’t get me started on some free VPNs’ logging practices (Hola VPN, Urban VPN, etc.). Scary to even read about.

My Overall Verdict

The best UK VPN for you boils down to your needs and financial possibilities. My 10 best providers are unique in their own rights, helping you access restricted content, solidify privacy, improve security, and download or play games with fast connection speeds and no lag.

I know I’ve spoiled you with 10 choices, but to ease your way forward and help you make a choice, let me recommend 4 UK VPN service options for different purposes:

Best Overall → NordVPN. Simply put, the all-in-one VPN that doesn’t disappoint for speed, streaming, privacy, security, torrenting, and everything else your heart desires.

Best for Affordability and Unlimited Connections → Surfshark. The cheapest VPN UK option for affordable, but flagship experience with unrestricted concurrent connections and class-leading streaming prowess.

Best for Speed and Low-Ping Gaming → ExpressVPN. This UK VPN is a speed champ with an extraordinary Lightway Turbo protocol and record-low latency for gaming purists.

Best for Privacy and Security → Proton VPN. The king of privacy and security from Switzerland that will charm you with its advanced security and privacy, essential for a Five Eyes country like the UK.

