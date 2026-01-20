Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Is My VPN Working? How to Test Your Connection

Is my VPN working? If you’re asking this question, you’re already ahead of most people. Many VPN users assume their connection is secure without ever verifying it. The reality is that VPNs can fail silently, leaking your real IP address and browsing data without any warning.

Testing your VPN takes about two minutes and can reveal problems you didn’t know existed. A VPN that appears connected might still expose your location through DNS leaks, WebRTC vulnerabilities, or IPv6 traffic. These leaks defeat the entire purpose of using a VPN in the first place.

Keep reading to learn how to check for yourself and make sure you’re protected 100% of the time.

Quick Overview: VPN Testing Methods

Test Type What It Checks Testing Tool IP Address Test Whether your real IP is hidden ipleak.net DNS Leak Test Whether DNS queries bypass your VPN dnsleaktest.com WebRTC Leak Test Whether your browser exposes your IP browserleaks.com Kill Switch Test Whether your IP leaks during disconnects Manual connection drop Speed Test Whether your VPN significantly slows you down speedtest.net

How to Check If Your VPN Is Working

The fastest way to verify your VPN connection is to check your IP address before and after connecting. If the IP changes to match your VPN server location, the basic connection works. But that’s just the first step.

Check Your IP Address

Start by noting your real IP address with the VPN disconnected. Visit a site like ipleak.net or whatismyipaddress.com and write down the IP and location shown. Now connect to your VPN and pick a server in a different country. Refresh the IP checking site. Your displayed IP address should change to match the VPN server location. If you’re connected to a server in Germany, the site should show a German IP. If the IP stays the same or shows your real location, your VPN connection failed. Check that the VPN app shows “Connected” status and try reconnecting to a different server.

Run a DNS Leak Test

DNS leaks are sneaky. Your VPN might hide your IP address while still exposing every website you visit through unencrypted DNS requests. This happens when DNS queries bypass the VPN tunnel and go directly to your ISP’s servers.

Head to dnsleaktest.com with your VPN connected. Click “Standard Test” and wait for the results. The test shows which DNS servers are handling your requests.

Good result: All listed servers belong to your VPN provider or are anonymous servers in your VPN’s country.

All listed servers belong to your VPN provider or are anonymous servers in your VPN’s country. Bad result: You see servers belonging to your ISP or servers in your real location. That’s a DNS leak exposing your browsing activity.

Most quality VPNs include DNS leak protection. If you find leaks, check your VPN settings and enable DNS leak protection. You might also try switching to a different VPN protocol.

Test for WebRTC Leaks

WebRTC is a browser feature that enables video calls and real-time communication. The problem is that WebRTC can expose your real IP address even when your VPN is working correctly. Websites can use this to identify your true location.

Visit browserleaks.com/webrtc with your VPN connected. The test reveals whether WebRTC is leaking your local or public IP addresses.

If the test shows your real IP alongside your VPN IP, you have a WebRTC leak. The fix depends on your browser. Firefox lets you disable WebRTC in about:config. Chrome users need a browser extension like WebRTC Leak Shield. Some VPN apps include built-in WebRTC leak protection.

Test Your Kill Switch

A kill switch cuts your internet connection if the VPN drops unexpectedly. Without one, your real IP gets exposed during brief disconnects. Testing this feature requires simulating a connection drop.

Open an IP checking site and keep it visible. Force your VPN to disconnect by closing the app, switching servers rapidly, or manually disconnecting. Watch what happens to the IP shown on the test site.

With a working kill switch, the IP checking site should fail to load or show an error. Your internet connection gets blocked until the VPN reconnects.

If the site loads and shows your real IP during the disconnection, your kill switch either isn’t enabled or doesn’t work properly. Check your VPN settings and make sure the kill switch feature is turned on. The most secure VPNs all include reliable system-level kill switches that block traffic the moment a connection drops.

Run a Speed Test

A working VPN will reduce your speed somewhat. Encryption adds overhead, and routing through a distant server increases latency. But the slowdown shouldn’t be dramatic with a quality VPN.

Run a speed test at speedtest.net without your VPN. Note your download speed, upload speed, and ping. Connect to a nearby VPN server and run the test again.

Expect to lose 10-20% of your speed on nearby servers with a good VPN. Distant servers can cause sharper speed drops, depending on the actual distance. If you’re losing 50% or more of your speed, try a different server or protocol. WireGuard and NordLynx typically deliver better speeds than OpenVPN. My guide on the best VPNs for torrenting talks more about WireGuard and how to get maximum performance with a VPN.

Signs Your VPN Isn’t Working

Sometimes VPN problems show up in everyday use before you run any tests. Watch for these warning signs.

Location-based ads appear. If you’re connected to a server in another country but still see ads for local businesses, your location might be leaking.

If you’re connected to a server in another country but still see ads for local businesses, your location might be leaking. Streaming services detect your location. Netflix and other platforms block VPN users. If you can’t access content from the region your VPN server is in, the service detected your real location somehow. Using a good VPN for BBC iPlayer, Netflix, or other streaming platforms will stop this from happening.

Netflix and other platforms block VPN users. If you can’t access content from the region your VPN server is in, the service detected your real location somehow. Using a good VPN for BBC iPlayer, Netflix, or other streaming platforms will stop this from happening. Your VPN app shows disconnected. Obvious, but worth checking. VPN apps can disconnect silently, especially when switching between Wi-Fi and cellular or waking from sleep.

Obvious, but worth checking. VPN apps can disconnect silently, especially when switching between Wi-Fi and cellular or waking from sleep. Websites show your real location. Weather widgets, news sites, and Google search results often personalize content based on location. If they show your real city instead of your VPN location, something’s wrong.

Common Reasons VPNs Stop Working

VPN connections fail for various reasons. Understanding the common causes helps you troubleshoot faster.

Network changes – Switching from Wi-Fi to cellular or connecting to a new network can disrupt VPN connections. Some VPNs handle this gracefully while others drop the connection entirely.

Switching from Wi-Fi to cellular or connecting to a new network can disrupt VPN connections. Some VPNs handle this gracefully while others drop the connection entirely. Server overload – Popular VPN servers get crowded, leading to slow speeds and dropped connections. Try connecting to a less busy server in the same region.

Popular VPN servers get crowded, leading to slow speeds and dropped connections. Try connecting to a less busy server in the same region. Firewall or antivirus interference – Security software sometimes blocks VPN traffic by mistake. Check your firewall settings if connections fail consistently.

Security software sometimes blocks VPN traffic by mistake. Check your firewall settings if connections fail consistently. Outdated VPN app – VPN providers push updates to fix bugs and improve compatibility. Running an old version can cause connection problems.

VPN providers push updates to fix bugs and improve compatibility. Running an old version can cause connection problems. ISP blocking – Some ISPs and networks actively block VPN traffic. If you’re on a restrictive network, try using obfuscated servers or switching to a protocol that disguises VPN traffic as regular HTTPS.

Stellar services like NordVPN can help you avoid all these problems. It handles network changes well, has plenty of servers to avoid crowding, updates automatically, and can even mask your VPN traffic to avoid throttling or blocking.

How to Fix a VPN That Isn’t Working

Start with the simple fixes before diving into advanced troubleshooting.

Restart the VPN app. Close the app completely and reopen it. This clears temporary glitches that cause connection issues.

Close the app completely and reopen it. This clears temporary glitches that cause connection issues. Try a different server. The server you’re connecting to might be overloaded or experiencing issues. Switch to another server in the same country.

The server you’re connecting to might be overloaded or experiencing issues. Switch to another server in the same country. Change protocols. If one protocol isn’t connecting, try another. WireGuard usually works well, but OpenVPN or IKEv2 might work better on certain networks. Check my list of the best VPN protocols for gaming to learn more about specific use cases for each tunnel.

If one protocol isn’t connecting, try another. WireGuard usually works well, but OpenVPN or IKEv2 might work better on certain networks. Check my list of the best VPN protocols for gaming to learn more about specific use cases for each tunnel. Restart your device. A full restart clears network issues that accumulate over time.

A full restart clears network issues that accumulate over time. Update your VPN app. Check for updates in your app store or download the latest version from your VPN provider’s website.

Check for updates in your app store or download the latest version from your VPN provider’s website. Check your internet connection. Make sure your base internet connection works without the VPN. If your internet is down, the VPN can’t connect either.

Make sure your base internet connection works without the VPN. If your internet is down, the VPN can’t connect either. Disable conflicting software. Temporarily turn off firewalls, antivirus, and other VPN apps to see if they’re interfering.

Temporarily turn off firewalls, antivirus, and other VPN apps to see if they’re interfering. Contact support. If nothing works, reach out to your VPN provider’s support team. They can check for server issues and provide specific troubleshooting steps.

How Often Should You Test Your VPN?

Test your VPN after installing it and whenever you update the app. Beyond that, periodic checks every few months catch problems before they become serious. The best VPNs out there, like Nord, Surfshark, or ExpressVPN, barely need any testing, though, since they’ve been optimized to perfection.

Run tests after major operating system updates, too. OS changes can affect VPN compatibility and create new leak vulnerabilities.

If you notice any of the warning signs mentioned earlier, test immediately. Location-targeted ads or streaming blocks often indicate leaks you haven’t detected yet.

FAQs