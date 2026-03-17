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ExpressVPN vs PIA vs CyberGhost: Which One Fits Your Setup in 2026?

ExpressVPN vs PIA vs CyberGhost sounds like an easy pick, right? All three have an excellent reputation. In real use, the nuances show up fast, especially once you’re bouncing between regions, dealing with busy servers, or just trying to get a clean, “boring” connection.

So I treated this like a normal week, not a marketing demo. I ran speed checks at different times, hopped locations, lived in the apps for a bit, and dug into what each provider says about logs and privacy (then checked the fine print).

If you want the quick “tell me which one fits my setup” answer, keep going. The differences are way easier to spot when you see them side by side.

Quick Overview: ExpressVPN vs PIA vs CyberGhost Compared Side by Side

Here’s the cheat sheet. One table, the key numbers, and the info people usually care about first.

Provider Servers and countries Streaming support Torrenting/P2P Simultaneous connections Starting price ExpressVPN 3,000+ servers in 105 countries Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, YouTube TV Allowed on all servers; no specialized nodes Up to 14 $2.44/mo (2-year plan) Private Internet Access 35,000+ servers in 90+ countries Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, YouTube TV Allowed on all servers; supports Port Forwarding Unlimited $2.19/mo (2-year + 2-month plan) CyberGhost 11,000+ servers in 100 countries Specialized servers for all major streaming platforms Dedicated P2P servers 7 $2.19/mo (2-year plan)

ExpressVPN vs PIA vs CyberGhost: Detailed Comparison

The table gives you the quick specs. Now I’ll get into what it’s like using each VPN day to day. I spent weeks with all three to see where each one shines, from speed and routing to apps and overall feel.

Servers and Coverage

Server count and country coverage affect how many fast server options you have on a busy day. They also decide how easy it is to get an IP in a specific region, and how quickly you can switch when one location isn’t giving you the performance you want.

Provider Servers and countries ExpressVPN 3,000+ servers in 100+ countries PIA 35,000+ servers in 90+ countries CyberGhost 11,000+ servers in 100 countries

How they differ:

ExpressVPN: Strong global distribution and consistent country coverage. Good when you need to change VPN location to specific regions, including less common locations.

Strong global distribution and consistent country coverage. Good when you need to change VPN location to specific regions, including less common locations. PIA: Massive server volume. Great when you want lots of alternatives in the same region, especially across the US.

Massive server volume. Great when you want lots of alternatives in the same region, especially across the US. CyberGhost: Broad coverage with a strong European footprint. Handy if most of your traffic stays in or around Europe.

None of these networks is “better” across the board. They’re built for different priorities: global reach (ExpressVPN), network size (PIA), and regional strength (CyberGhost).

★ THE BIGGEST VPN SERVER NETWORK Private Internet Access Visit PIA

Speed and Performance

Speed affects everything. Downloads finish faster, streams don’t buffer, browsing feels normal. And for gaming, the VPN shouldn’t feel like extra weight on your connection.

So I looked at what each VPN can hold on to, not one lucky peak.

Provider VPN protocols Speed retention in our tests (1 Gbps line) Gaming performance ExpressVPN Lightway, OpenVPN, IKEv2/IPSec 800–900 Mbps nearby (550–750 Mbps far) Very quick connect times; strong results with Lightway PIA WireGuard, OpenVPN, IKEv2/IPSec 600–750 Mbps nearby (400–550 Mbps far) Best results with WireGuard; good routing options across the US CyberGhost WireGuard, OpenVPN, IKEv2/IPSec 650–800 Mbps nearby (400–600 Mbps far) Gaming servers help you find low-latency routes faster

The short story:

ExpressVPN is the most consistent across regions . It’s fast nearby and holds up well once you start connecting farther away.

. It’s fast nearby and holds up well once you start connecting farther away. PIA is more hands-on . WireGuard gives it the best speeds, and the extra settings make it a good fit if you like tweaking how the VPN behaves.

. WireGuard gives it the best speeds, and the extra settings make it a good fit if you like tweaking how the VPN behaves. CyberGhost is the easiest “plug-and-go” option for streaming. Speeds are solid, and it stays steady enough that you don’t have to babysit it.

All three keep competitive speeds. The difference is what you value more: consistency across regions, control over settings, or smooth streaming with minimal effort.

★ LIGHTNING-FAST SPEEDS AND STABLE PERFORMANCE ExpressVPN Visit ExpressVPN

Privacy and Security

Most secure VPNs have to do a few boring (but important) things right: strong encryption, servers that don’t keep data lying around, a kill switch that stops leaks, and real proof behind the no-logs claim.

Provider Encryption RAM-only infrastructure No-logs policy Kill switch Extra features ExpressVPN AES-256 or ChaCha20 on Lightway ✅ TrustedServer ✅ Numerous audits listed in Trust Center ✅ Network Lock ExpressKeys password manager + Advanced Protection (Threat Manager/ad blocking/parental controls) + Identity Defender in the US on eligible tiers PIA Pick between AES-128 and 256 + ChaCHa20 on WireGuard ✅ ✅ Two Deloitte audits + proven in court ✅ Kill switch + Advanced Kill Switch MACE ad/tracker blocking + Antivirus by PIA add-on (Windows) CyberGhost AES-256, ChaCha20 ✅ ✅ Three Deloitte audits ✅ Automatic Kill Switch CyberGhost Security Suite for Windows (antivirus + scanners/updater/privacy tools), NoSpy servers

The short story:

ExpressVPN is the “paper trail” pick . TrustedServer (RAM-only) is a big part of its story, and the Trust Center makes it easy to see who audited what and when. It also gets bonus points for adding post-quantum protection to Lightway, which is the kind of forward-looking upgrade most VPNs still treat like sci-fi.

. TrustedServer (RAM-only) is a big part of its story, and the Trust Center makes it easy to see who audited what and when. It also gets bonus points for adding post-quantum protection to Lightway, which is the kind of forward-looking upgrade most VPNs still treat like sci-fi. PIA takes the transparency route . The big wins are open-source apps you can inspect yourself, its no-logs claims were checked by Deloitte and tested in court. It also gives you more knobs to turn than most VPNs (advanced kill switch, multi-hop, port forwarding, MACE).

. The big wins are open-source apps you can inspect yourself, its no-logs claims were checked by Deloitte and tested in court. It also gives you more knobs to turn than most VPNs (advanced kill switch, multi-hop, port forwarding, MACE). CyberGhost sits in a strong middle. RAM-only servers, repeated Deloitte audits, and NoSpy servers for people who want in-house hardware controlled by CyberGhost staff. It’s a clean package if you want privacy features without spending time in settings menus.

Gaming Performance

Ping decides how online games feel. A VPN adds an extra hop, so some extra latency is normal. Top gaming VPNs keep it modest on nearby servers, though. And if your ISP is messing with gaming traffic at peak times, a VPN can help by hiding what you’re doing.

Provider Ping increase on nearby servers Gaming stability DDoS protection ExpressVPN 5–10 ms Low jitter, steady routing, minimal packet loss in testing ✅ PIA 8–15 ms Consistent on nearby servers; stable sessions ✅ CyberGhost 10–20 ms Gaming-optimized servers make low-latency picks easier ✅

ExpressVPN vs PIA vs CyberGhost for gaming:

Express is the top VPN for low-ping gaming . Lightway connects fast and keeps latency steady on nearby servers, with low jitter and no obvious instability during longer sessions.

. Lightway connects fast and keeps latency steady on nearby servers, with low jitter and no obvious instability during longer sessions. PIA also gave me solid pings on nearby locations and enough network controls to find the cleanest routes.

and enough network controls to find the cleanest routes. CyberGhost is the “make it easy” option. Its gaming servers save time when you’re trying to find a low-latency location quickly.

In my tests, VPNs added roughly 10–30 ms of latency, which is fine for casual and competitive play. Long-distance servers add much more (think 100+), so they’re not ideal for ranked modes.

★ SPECIALIZED SERVERS OPTIMIZED FOR GAMING CyberGhost Visit CyberGhost

Streaming Support

A good streaming VPN saves you from two things: blocked libraries and proxy errors. When it works, you get access to the best catalogs and your usual services even on restricted networks. When it doesn’t, you’re stuck server-hopping all night.

Provider Netflix Disney+ Amazon Prime Video HBO Max Paramount+ Hulu Apple TV+ Smart DNS ExpressVPN ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ (MediaStreamer) PIA ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ CyberGhost ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ (My Smart DNS)

All three cover the big streaming apps, but they take different approaches:

CyberGhost is the most “guided” option . It uses streaming-optimized servers you can pick by platform (less guessing).

. It uses streaming-optimized servers you can pick by platform (less guessing). ExpressVPN is more of a connect-and-go service . It also adds MediaStreamer (its Smart DNS) for devices that don’t support VPN apps, like some TVs and consoles.

. It also adds MediaStreamer (its Smart DNS) for devices that don’t support VPN apps, like some TVs and consoles. PIA supports streaming-optimized servers and also includes Smart DNS. Quick warning, though, Smart DNS doesn’t encrypt traffic, so it’s for location spoofing only, not privacy.

Torrenting and P2P

When looking for a good torrenting VPN, I’m interested in three things: support for P2P traffic, port forwarding, and bandwidth. Top-level IP hiding is also non-negotiable, but all VPNs worthy of the name have that covered.

Provider P2P support Port forwarding Bandwidth limits ExpressVPN ✅ (All servers) ❌ ❌ PIA ✅ (All servers) ✅ (NextGen port forwarding) ❌ CyberGhost ✅ (Special “For Torrenting” servers) ❌ ❌

The short story:

ExpressVPN keeps it simple . You don’t have to hunt for a special “P2P” category, and its privacy and security are top-notch.

. You don’t have to hunt for a special “P2P” category, and its privacy and security are top-notch. PIA is the flexibility pick . It supports P2P on all servers and adds port forwarding on its NextGen network. This is an ideal cheap VPN for torrenting if you seed a lot and care about swarm connectivity.

. It supports P2P on all servers and adds port forwarding on its NextGen network. This is an ideal cheap VPN for torrenting if you seed a lot and care about swarm connectivity. CyberGhost takes the organized route. It points you to dedicated torrent/P2P servers and keeps the setup simple, but it doesn’t allow port forwarding.

All three go with unlimited bandwidth; the difference is how hands-on you want to get.

Device Support and Compatibility

Most people don’t use a VPN on one device anymore. So, you want apps that feel simple on mobile, solid on desktop, and can cover the “weird” stuff (TVs, consoles, routers) without a bunch of hacks. In other words, your best VPN for multiple devices should work everywhere.

Provider Simultaneous connections Desktop apps Mobile apps Other supported platforms Browser extensions ExpressVPN Up to 14 Windows, macOS, Linux, Chromebook iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Tablet Routers, Amazon Fire TV/Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, streaming media consoles, gaming consoles Browser extension compatible with Chrome, Firefox, Vivaldi, Chromium, Brave, and Edge PIA Unlimited Windows, macOS, Linux iOS, Android Android/Apple TV, gaming consoles, routers, Smart TV Chrome, Firefox, Opera CyberGhost 7 Windows, macOS, Linux iOS, Android Smart TVs, routers, streaming/gaming consoles, Synology NAS, Raspberry Pi, VU+ Solo, Kodi Chrome, Firefox

Here’s a quick ExpressVPN vs PIA vs CyberGhost overview:

ExpressVPN is the polished “works everywhere” option . Aircove is a big bonus when you’re trying to cover devices that don’t play nicely with VPN apps.

. Aircove is a big bonus when you’re trying to cover devices that don’t play nicely with VPN apps. PIA is the household-friendly pick . It pushes unlimited connections, and also has a strong TV lineup, so it’s easy to spread across a lot of screens.

. It pushes unlimited connections, and also has a strong TV lineup, so it’s easy to spread across a lot of screens. CyberGhost keeps things simple. You get a beginner-friendly feel and straightforward apps across the usual platforms.

Each one covers the basics well; the main difference is how big your setup is and how much you want to tinker.

Pricing

Price only tells you part of the story. What matters is what you get for the long-term plan, and how easy it is to back out if it’s not a fit.

Provider Starting price Money-back guarantee ExpressVPN $2.44/month for the 28-month plan 30 days PIA $2.19/month for the 26-month plan 30 days CyberGhost $2.19/month for the 26-month plan 45 days

Here’s a quick overview:

ExpressVPN price lands higher, but you’re paying for a more premium “everything feels polished” package and a long audit trail that’s easy to verify.

price lands higher, but you’re paying for a more premium “everything feels polished” package and a long audit trail that’s easy to verify. Private Internet Access pricing is built for long-term value, with one of the lowest multi-year rates and the same 30-day refund window.

pricing is built for long-term value, with one of the lowest multi-year rates and the same 30-day refund window. CyberGhost sits in a nice middle: strong long-term pricing and the most generous money-back guarantee here on longer subscriptions, which makes it easier to test in real life and bail if it’s not for you.

As always, it all depends on what you’re after. For example, Private Internet Access vs CyberGhost comes down to whether you want more connections or a longer money-back guarantee and specialized servers. CyberGhost vs ExpressVPN is all about whether you need a super beginner-friendly VPN or want to pay more for polish, etc.

My Overall Verdict on ExpressVPN vs PIA vs CyberGhost

These are all reputable VPNs, which makes them extremely difficult to compare. The difference is what you want from your day-to-day use.

Here’s my thinking:

Best overall balance > ExpressVPN . It’s the most reliable all-rounder here. Strong global infrastructure, consistent performance across regions, polished apps, and great router support if you want to cover your whole home.

> . It’s the most reliable all-rounder here. Strong global infrastructure, consistent performance across regions, polished apps, and great router support if you want to cover your whole home. Best for advanced users and large households > PIA . More settings to play with, port forwarding for P2P, a massive server network, and unlimited devices. It’s great if you like tuning things instead of trusting defaults.

> . More settings to play with, port forwarding for P2P, a massive server network, and unlimited devices. It’s great if you like tuning things instead of trusting defaults. Best for beginners and specialized servers > CyberGhost. The apps are easy to use, and its specialized servers remove a lot of guesswork. It’s a simple pick if you want guided options without spending time configuring anything.

There’s no wrong choice here. Pick the one that matches your setup: smooth and consistent, configurable and flexible, or simple and guided.

FAQs