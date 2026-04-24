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Choosing the best game server hosting allows you to play on your own terms instead of dealing with crowded public servers. Renting a dedicated server gives you more control over game rules, mods, player access, and server performance, which isn’t possible on official servers.

But it’s hard to pick the best online game server hosting today. The market is bigger than ever, with more service providers offering more pricing models and bolder marketing claims.

In this guide, we review the best game server hosting services based on different areas, including pricing, supported games, and ease of use. We’ll detail how we evaluated them and also provide a buyer’s guide to help you make a more informed decision.

The best game server hosting providers listed here cover a wide range of use cases, from premium performance picks to cheap dedicated game servers. Let’s find the right one for you.

Our Top Picks for the Best Game Server Hosting

Selecting the right online game server hosting is the first step toward a smoother gaming experience. These top picks offer the best balance of performance, price, and support. Each one stands out for a different reason, so choose the best dedicated game server hosting that matches your needs.

Hostinger – Best game server hosting overall with excellent performance, full root access, and AI management tools. GTXGaming – Best for advanced configuration, with strong mod support for more than 100 games. BisectHosting – Best for beginners, thanks to its simple Starbase panel, 21 global locations, and a large library of over 100 games. Shockbyte – Best for Minecraft and budget server hosting that offers low-cost but still reliable plans and easy setup. Host Havoc – Best for fast support, with ticket response times under 10 minutes, and automatic clustering for Ark. GPortal – Best for slot flexibility and official partnerships with gaming studios like Double Eleven and Funcom. Apex Hosting – Best for large communities, with unlimited player slots and strong hardware options. Nodecraft – Best for multi-game communities and mobile server management through the iOS or Android app. PingPerfect – Best for game variety, with support for more than 200 titles, and free web hosting perks. Sparked Host – Best budget choice for survival games, with tiered hardware and solid entry pricing.

Get a more detailed look at these best game server hosting services in the complete guide below. Take your time comparing the features and pricing models before you choose your online game server hosting.

How We Tested These Game Server Hosting Providers

To find the best game server hosting, we researched over 25 providers that meet these criteria: currently active, transparent pricing, public user reviews, and support for at least 10 games. We bought multiple tiers for Minecraft, Valheim, Ark: Survival Evolved, Rust, and Counter-Strike 2, which represent the full range from lightweight to resource-demanding games.

Our testing covered every step a regular user takes, even for cheap dedicated game servers. We measured setup speed, tick rate stability, and RAM headroom. This helped us see which providers offer the best game server hosting performance. We also tested mod installation and the usability of control panels, especially for first-time admins.

Pricing models were a key differentiator. Some providers charge per slot, while others charge per GB or VPS resource. Understanding these pricing models is important to finding the best game server hosting for your budget.

For customer service and after-sales support, we tested response times across tickets and live chat and tried the refund process to see if the best dedicated game server hosting providers stick to their refund policies or money-back guarantees.

Choosing the best game server hosting means looking at facts, not just marketing. By testing like real users, we identified the top online game server hosting providers for performance and reliability.

Best Game Server Hosting Platforms Reviewed

This list of the best game server hosting caters to different needs and budgets. We tested all of them across different games to see which ones truly stand out. If you’re looking specifically for cheap dedicated game servers, keep in mind the different pricing models, as they can make price comparisons tricky at first glance. Make sure to also check individual user reviews for context when comparing prices of the best dedicated game server hosting.

1. Hostinger [Best Game Server Hosting Overall]

Hostinger is the best game server hosting that lets you focus on actually playing rather than managing. While it runs on powerful hardware with AMD EPYC processors and NVMe storage, you don’t need advanced tech skills. Its custom panel and Kodee AI assistant handle the hard work to make server management easier for you.

You get strong specs at great prices, backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee. The Kodee AI can set up firewalls and interpret server logs in plain English, which makes it the best dedicated game server hosting for those who want high performance without the hassle.

With data centers on four continents and one-click installs for over 100 games, Hostinger is the most recommended among the best game server hosting services for users who want the best price-to-performance ratio and don’t mind longer plans. It’s also a great online game server hosting for developers looking for full root access and control without cloud complexity.

Pros Cons ✅ Kodee AI assistant



✅ Easy switching between 100+ games



✅ Secure DDoS protection



✅ 24/7 customer support ❌ Higher renewal rates



❌ Long upfront commitment for promo price



❌ Pricey for very small groups

★ Best Game Server Hosting Overall Hostinger Try Hostinger

2. GTXGaming [Best for Advanced Configuration and Mod-Heavy Setups]

GTXGaming is the best game server hosting for users who want total control. It has config editors for almost every setting across over 100 supported games and features an automated mod updater that handles Workshop updates overnight, which is not offered by many other hosts.

Featuring a user-friendly panel, this best dedicated game server hosting is ideal for advanced Ark communities, modded Rust servers, and Valheim groups with large modpacks. It offers deeper Ark settings than most other providers and includes one-click Beyond-API support.

GTXGaming is one of the most flexible among the best game server hosting services available, with slot-based pricing for fair costs, a 24-hour money-back guarantee, free Ark clustering, and over 20 global locations across different continents. It’s a great choice for admins who want professional tools without the stress of managing a full VPS.

Pros Cons ✅ Automatic mod updater



✅ Well-developed control panel



✅ Easy game switching



✅ Extensive Ark settings ❌ No console support for Ark: Survival Evolved



❌ GBP currency rates fluctuation



❌ Very short refund window

★ Best Game Server Hosting for Advanced Configs GTXGaming Try GTXGaming

3. BisectHosting [Best for Beginners and Multi-Game Communities]

BisectHosting is the best game server hosting for beginners, with its Starbase panel allowing you to set up your first server in just a few clicks. While it’s easy enough for a first-timer, it still includes tools for advanced users, including deep mod tools, config editors, and SFTP access.

Unlike cheap dedicated game servers, it offers excellent flexibility, with 21 global data centers to keep your lag low. The Instance Manager feature allows you to easily switch between modpacks in Minecraft, while the BisectBoost add-on offers temporary RAM boosts for particularly resource-demanding gameplay.

BisectHosting also stands out among the best game server hosting services due to its very reliable customer support. It has a live chat with 24/7 availability and a 15-minute average ticket response time, which is one of the strongest support results in this roundup.

Pros Cons ✅ Highly accessible custom panel



✅ Outstanding customer support



✅ Easy to switch between 100+ titles and game configurations



✅ Uses NVMe SSD in premium plans ❌ Limited 3-day refund policy



❌ Pricey add-ons



❌ Budget plans lack some essential features

★ Best Game Server Hosting for Beginners BisectHosting Try BisectHosting

4. Shockbyte [Best for Minecraft and Budget Game Server Hosting]

With over 7,000 reviews on Trustpilot since 2013, Shockbyte is one of the most reputable and best game server hosting providers for Minecraft and Ark. Its control panel is simple and clean, and it allows for instant setup and one-click Steam Workshop mod installs. There’s also a 72-hour refund option that lets you initiate a refund without sending a support ticket.

Shockbyte punches well above its price tag for cheap dedicated game servers, pairing AMD EPYC and Intel Xeon hardware with unlimited disk space and bandwidth on all Minecraft plans. That combination alone makes it a great Minecraft server hosting service for players who don’t want to compromise.

With DDoS protection, Shockbyte also keeps your servers safe from attacks while maintaining a 99.95 percent uptime guarantee. If you’re looking for the best dedicated game server hosting that offers solid performance and 24/7 support without the high price tag, try Shockbyte.

Pros Cons ✅ Trusted brand since 2013



✅ Easy self-serve refund option



✅ Very clean control panel



✅ DDoS protection included ❌ No Xbox support for original Ark



❌ Low RAM for entry-level plans



❌ Slow support during peak hours

★ Best Budget Game Server Hosting Shockbyte Try Shockbyte

5. Host Havoc [Best for Fast Support and Automatic Clustering]

Host Havoc is the best game server hosting for users who value fast support, with an average support response time of under 10 minutes. For Ark and Rust admins dealing with crashes or mod issues, this can mean the difference between just minutes of downtime and hours lost.

In addition to its fast support, Host Havoc is notable among the best dedicated game server hosting for its free automatic clustering, which lets you link multiple Ark servers together without any extra fees or hassle. Unlike some cheap dedicated game servers, it uses powerful Ryzen and Xeon CPUs, fast NVMe storage, and a modified control panel that makes it easy to install mods.

As one of the top online game server hosting providers, Host Havoc offers 13 global locations for low latency and a 72-hour satisfaction guarantee. While it focuses on premium performance, its slot-based pricing remains fair and transparent.

Pros Cons ✅ Very fast support response time



✅ Free automatic Ark clustering



✅ Flexible slot-based pricing



✅ Easy backups management ❌ Minimum 30 slots for Ark



❌ Ticket support only, no live chat



❌ Limited Asia-Pacific locations

★ Best Game Server Hosting for Support Host Havoc Try Host Havoc

6. GPortal [Best for Slot Flexibility and Official Studio Partnerships]

GPortal is the best game server hosting for players who want a more official platform. It’s an official partner for major studios like Studio Wildcard and offers early access to game updates. Its unique Gamecloud system is incredibly flexible, which allows you to buy a pool of slots and move them between over 100 different games anytime.

If you’re looking for online game server hosting with minimal initial commitment, GPortal has one of the most accessible trials. You can start a three-day test for a small fee to check your latency before paying in full. Should you decide it’s the best dedicated game server hosting for your needs, just note that GPortal bills in fixed periods rather than rolling calendar months.

For communities that rotate games often, GPortal is one of the best game server hosting services. Compared to cheap dedicated game servers, it has a larger game library and also boasts top-tier protection with Bulwark and Corero systems to keep your games safe from massive DDoS attacks.

Pros Cons ✅ Official studio partner



✅ Cheap 3-day trial option



✅ Large 100+ game library



✅ 24/7 ticket support ❌ No traditional monthly subscriptions



❌ Minimum 10 slots for select games



❌ Gamecloud game switching restrictions

★ Best Game Server Hosting for Slot Flexibility GPortal Try GPortal

7. Apex Hosting [Best for Large Communities With Unlimited Player Slots]

Apex Hosting is the best game server hosting if you manage a large community and don’t want to worry about player caps. All plans come with unlimited slots, which means your server can grow from five players to 50 without a price increase or forced upgrade.

As a top contender for the best dedicated game server hosting, Apex Hosting provides a custom panel that is easy to use. It features one-click mod installs for over 200 Minecraft modpacks and full support for both Ark: Survival Evolved and Survival Ascended.

Apex Hosting stands out among the best game server hosting services by offering a polished and professional experience for any skill level. It focuses on keeping large communities running smoothly around the clock, with reliable 24/7 live chat assistance and a 99.99 percent uptime guarantee.

Pros Cons ✅ Unlimited player slots



✅ Powerful dedicated EX Series



✅ Automatic backups/updates



✅ Hassle-free mod installations ❌ Higher rates after the first month



❌ 4 GB minimum plan not practical for Ark



❌ Limited 7-day refund policy

★ Best for Large Multiplayer Communities Apex Hosting Try Apex Hosting

8. Nodecraft [Best for Multi-Game Communities and Mobile Management]

Nodecraft is a top online game server hosting provider for playing and managing multiple games. Its Save & Swap system allows you to save your current server status and instantly start a new game without losing any progress. For groups that rotate between games instead of sticking to just one, this is the best game server hosting for saving money.

You can swap between over 50 games, all while enjoying unlimited player slots and a nice mobile app for managing your server from anywhere. You can test this option for the best dedicated game server hosting with the 24-hour free trial that requires no credit card.

Keep in mind that while Nodecraft has more than 20 global locations, its support availability is limited to 11:30 AM to 8:00 PM CST. This can be a problem for users in Europe or Asia who might need help outside those hours.

Pros Cons ✅ Excellent Save & Swap system



✅ Unlimited slots on all plans



✅ 24-hour free trial with no credit card



✅ Convenient mobile app management ❌ High starting price point



❌ Budget plan (Lite) not suitable for persistent-world games like Ark



❌ Limited support availability

★ Best Multi-Game Server Hosting Nodecraft Try Nodecraft

9. PingPerfect [Best Server Hosting for Game Variety]

Among the best game server hosting providers listed here, PingPerfect offers the largest game library, with support for more than 200 titles, which is a lot more than what cheap dedicated game servers typically offer. It covers a wide range of games, from popular titles like Rust and Valheim to niche games that many hosts ignore.

PingPerfect is one of the best game server hosting services that offers solid features and wide support. Every plan includes free web hosting with a subdomain, cPanel, and basic storage. All servers feature DDoS protection, daily backups, and full file access, with over 20 server locations for stable, low-latency gaming.

If you’re looking for an online game server hosting for a lesser-known title, check out PingPerfect first. It offers flexible pricing, with discounts of up to 15 percent for annual billing. You can try the 48-hour free trial to test the performance before committing to a plan.

Pros Cons ✅ Massive 200+ game library



✅ 48-hour free trial



✅ Free web hosting included with every plan



✅ DDoS protection for all servers ❌ Game switching via ticket can be a hassle sometimes



❌ Dedicated server plans are not always available



❌ Actual prices hidden until checkout

★ Best Game Server Hosting for Game Variety PingPerfect Try PingPerfect

10. Sparked Host [Best Budget Survival-Game Hosting With Tiered Hardware]

Sparked Host offers a three-tier hardware system, which is uncommon among cheap dedicated game servers. Budget plans are honest about their limits and work well for small groups of 5-15 players. Enterprise plans are recommended for Ark, while Extreme plans are best for large modded servers for maximum performance.

Sparked Host is hard to beat if you want the best game server hosting with a low entry price, which makes it one of the cheapest Minecraft server hosting providers. Every tier comes with DDoS protection at no extra cost. You also get the Apollo Panel, automatic backups, and unlimited player slots. Since the company is transparent about the hardware for each plan, you always know what you’re paying for.

The pricing is even better if you choose annual billing, with discounts of up to 20 percent. This makes it an excellent choice for budget-conscious groups looking for the best dedicated game server hosting and the ability to scale up. As your community grows, you can easily upgrade from your small budget server.

Pros Cons ✅ User-friendly Apollo Panel



✅ Transparent tiered hardware system



✅ Cheap entry point for the Budget plan



✅ Big discount for annual billing ❌ Budget tier limited to standard SSD



❌ Inconsistent performance in Budget plans



❌ Very limited locations in Asia-Pacific

★ Best Budget Survival-Game Server Hosting Sparked Host Try Sparked Host

Provider Comparison Table

Feature Hostinger GTXGaming BisectHosting Shockbyte Host Havoc GPortal Apex Hosting Nodecraft PingPerfect Sparked Host Starting Price $6.99 per month Varies per game $3.00 per GB monthly Varies per game Varies per game Varies per game $3.99 per month $5.96 per month (Lite) Varies per game Varies per game Pricing Model VPS/RAM tier Per slot Per GB RAM Per GB RAM Per slot Per slot Per GB RAM Per GB RAM Mixed Per GB RAM Game Library 100+ games 100+ games 100+ games 60+ games 50+ games 100+ games 50+ games 50+ games 200+ games 40+ games Control Panel Game Panel Custom TCAdmin Starbase Panel Shockbyte Control Panel Custom TCAdmin v2 GPortal Panel Custom Apex Panel NodePanel 2 Custom Game Panel Apollo Control Panel Server Locations 10+ global 20+ global 20+ global 10+ global 10+ global 10+ global 10+ global 20+ global 20+ global 10+ global Customer Support Live chat (24/7) Live chat (24/7) Live chat (24/7) Live chat (24/7) Ticket only (24/7) Ticket only (24/7) Live chat (24/7) Live chat (11:30 AM – 8:00 PM CST) Ticket only (24/7) Live chat (24/7) Free Trial / Refund 30-day refund 24-hour refund Limited 3-day refund 72-hour refund option 72-hour guarantee Cheap 3-day trial Limited 7-day refund 24-hour free trial 48-hour free trial 48-hour refund Best For VPS + AI tools Advanced configs Beginners Budget Minecraft Fastest support Slot flexibility Unlimited slots Multi-game + app Game variety Budget survival

All listed prices above are as of April 21, 2026. Pricing models vary a lot for the best game server hosting providers. Some cheap dedicated game servers charge per slot, while others use RAM or VPS tiers, which means direct price comparisons can be confusing.

Take note that some of the best game server hosting services have specific billing conditions. For example, GTXGaming prices are in GBP, while Hostinger shows low 24-month promo pricing, but the renewal costs are higher. Apex Hosting shows a discounted first month, with the regular rate starting in the second month, while GPortal bills in prepaid periods rather than calendar months.

To find the best game server hosting, you must understand the different pricing models and choose the one that matches your needs. A $9.98 per month Nodecraft standard plan and a $9.99 per month plan from another host may look similar, but they can offer very different types of resources.

Game Server Hosting Feature Comparison

Before comparing the best game server hosting providers, it helps to know which features are most important for your setup. For example, some users want easy mod support, while others care more about game switching or 24/7 customer support if something breaks at night. The pricing model of the best dedicated game server hosting also changes how much you actually spend.

Feature HOS GTX BH SB HH GP AH NC PP SPKD DDoS Protection ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ One-Click Game Install ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Auto Backups ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Free Web Hosting ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✓ ✗ Free Subdomain ✓ ✗ ✓ ✓ ✗ ✗ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Game Switching ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Limited ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Mod Support (Workshop) ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Full Root / FTP Access Full Root FTP FTP FTP FTP FTP FTP FTP FTP FTP Unlimited Player Slots ✓ Varies Varies Varies ✗ Varies ✓ ✓ ✗ ✓ AI Management Tools Kodee AI ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ Mobile App ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ iOS / Android ✗ ✗ Auto Mod Updater ✗ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✗ ✗ ✓ ✓

Note: HOS=Hostinger | GTX=GTXGaming | BH=BisectHosting | SB=Shockbyte | HH=Host Havoc | GP=GPortal | AH=Apex Hosting | NC=Nodecraft | PP=PingPerfect | SPKD=Sparked Host

Comparing the best game server hosting providers here, a few things stand out. Hostinger is the only online game server hosting with an AI assistant to help you manage your server. PingPerfect is notable for offering free web hosting with a free subdomain. Meanwhile, GTXGaming features an automated mod updater that handles Workshop updates overnight, a feature not usually seen in cheap dedicated game servers.

Some providers also have notable limitations that can make them less appealing. For instance, Host Havoc has a more complicated game switching process, while Nodecraft customer support is only available from 11:30 AM to 8:00 PM CST rather than 24/7. These important details can make a big difference when choosing the best game server hosting, especially if you’re just learning how to host a Minecraft server.

Game Server Hosting: RAM Requirements by Game

This table shows typical game server hosting RAM needs for popular games.

Game Min RAM Recommended Heavy Mods Notes Terraria 1-2 GB 2-4 GB 6-10 GB Very lightweight, even budget-tier plans handle it easily Counter-Strike 2 (small server) 2-4 GB 4-6 GB 6-8 GB Low RAM; single-core clock is more important than RAM for tick rate Minecraft (vanilla, 20 players) 4 GB 6-8 GB 8-12 GB Modded Minecraft (large modpacks) can require 12-16 GB Valheim (10 players) 4 GB 8 GB 8-12 GB NVMe recommended for world saves; additional 2-4 GB for Valheim Plus 64 players 7 Days to Die 8 GB 12 GB 16+ GB CPU-intensive during hordes; high single-core clock critical Ark: Survival Evolved 8 GB 12-14 GB 16+ GB Genesis 2 / Lost Island = 16 GB minimum; Beyond-API adds overhead Rust 8 GB 12-16 GB 16+ GB Procedural world generation; frequent world saves need NVMe Palworld 8 GB 16 GB 32 GB Memory leak known issue; scheduled restarts every 2-4 hours needed Conan Exiles 8 GB 16 GB 32 GB Purge events spike RAM; NVMe essential for game.db write speed

When picking the best game server hosting, keep in mind that while RAM is very important, other aspects are just as vital for smooth performance.

For example, single-core CPU speed is key to lag-free play. Games like Rust and Valheim rely on one thread, so choose the best game server hosting services with a fast single core like the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X.

Storage is also important when evaluating online game server hosting services. Many providers offer traditional SSD, but NVMe SSD is faster and better at reducing save lag, especially for heavily modded games that constantly write large world saves.

How To Choose the Right Game Server Hosting Provider

With so many marketing claims and terms out there, it’s hard to choose the best game server hosting. In this buyer’s guide, we’ll cover the important things you need to check so you can pick the perfect host for your needs.

Pricing Model: Per Slot vs. per GB RAM vs. VPS

It’s extremely important to understand pricing models when comparing prices of the best game server hosting providers. A $15 per month plan from one host can be very different from another, so direct price comparisons can be misleading.

Per-Slot Pricing – Hosts like GTXGaming and GPortal charge per player. This works well for small to mid-sized groups because your costs only grow as your community does.

– Hosts like GTXGaming and GPortal charge per player. This works well for small to mid-sized groups because your costs only grow as your community does. Per-GB RAM Pricing – Providers like BisectHosting and Apex Hosting give you a pool of memory. This is the best dedicated game server hosting choice for heavily modded Minecraft, which needs lots of RAM even when there are few players.

– Providers like BisectHosting and Apex Hosting give you a pool of memory. This is the best dedicated game server hosting choice for heavily modded Minecraft, which needs lots of RAM even when there are few players. VPS/Tier Pricing – Some providers like Hostinger and Sparked Host offer set CPU and RAM tiers. These are powerful but less flexible for small groups.

Choose the pricing model that best fits your needs. If you’re just five friends playing Terraria, per-slot is a cheap option. If you’re running a 40-player modded Ark cluster, RAM-based or VPS will serve you better.

Game Library and Switching

Before choosing the best game server hosting provider, check the game library, as not everyone supports over 200 titles like PingPerfect. BisectHosting and GTXGaming both support more than 100 games, while others like Nodecraft prioritize quality over quantity and have a much smaller game library.

Game switching is also important in online game server hosting, but it varies. Some hosts, like BisectHosting, let you switch games instantly from the panel. Others have a more outdated process and still require a support ticket.

Most of the best game server hosting services only run one game at a time. If you switch often, tools like the Instance Manager (BisectHosting) and Save & Swap (Nodecraft) let you save your progress when switching.

Control Panel and Ease of Use

The control panel is your main tool for managing your server and has a big impact on your experience with the best game server hosting. If you’re a beginner, look for the best game server hosting services that have simple panels with one-click mod installation, easy map switching, and a clear config editor. BisectHosting and Shockbyte both stand out here, with their panels allowing for fast and hassle-free setup.

Advanced users should look for deeper control. Look for FTP or SFTP access, an RCON console, and full access to game settings. GTXGaming is great here, especially for Ark, with detailed controls like beacon tables, multipliers, and Beyond-API plugin tools that some cheap dedicated game servers don’t offer.

For true power users looking for the best game server hosting, VPS plans give the most freedom. The Hostinger Game Panel, which has full root access, allows you to run almost anything.

Server Locations and Latency

High latency causes frustrating delays in games like Rust and competitive FPS games. If your ping is over 200 milliseconds, combat and movement will feel laggy. To avoid this issue with the top Rust server hosting, always choose a server on the same continent as your players. Even with the best game server hosting services, you can’t just fix a bad connection due to distance with powerful hardware.

For communities split between North America and Europe, GTXGaming and BisectHosting are recommended online game server hosting providers, as both have more than 20 global locations. If your players are in the Asia-Pacific region, GPortal and Nodecraft are strong options.

The best game server hosting isn’t just about power. Picking a nearby data center makes sure your server stays fast and responsive for everyone.

Support Quality and Response Time

Customer support quality and availability shouldn’t be overlooked when looking for the best dedicated game server hosting. Host Havoc is the fastest here, with ticket response times typically under 10 minutes. If you prefer live chat for quick inquiries, both BisectHosting and Apex Hosting offer 24/7 help.

Not all of the best game server hosting services offer the same support availability, though. Nodecraft only offers support from 11:30 AM to 8:00 PM CST, which can be a huge problem for players outside the US if a server crash happens at night.

Before you buy the best game server hosting, try sending a quick pre-sales question to test customer support. How fast and helpful they are can tell you how they will handle a real server issue in the future.

Mod Support and Technical Access

Mods can change gameplay, add content, and improve performance. The best game server hosting services make modding simple but still give you advanced control if necessary.

Look for online game server hosting providers with Steam Workshop one-click installs and FTP/SFTP access for manual uploads. It’s also important that the host supports your game’s specific plugin framework, like Oxide for Rust and BepInEx for Valheim.

Different hosts offer useful tools for modders. GTXGaming features an auto mod updater, while BisectHosting supports Workshop Collections for installing many mods at once. Apex Hosting and Host Havoc both allow FTP access for Ark API, while Hostinger gives you full root access so you can run any mod or framework the game allows.

Having the right technical access, even for cheap dedicated game servers, allows you to customize your world exactly how you want without any headaches.

Final Verdict: Which Game Server Host Should You Choose?

Not sure where to start? Here’s a quick breakdown of the best game server hosting picks from our list and what each one does best. If you already know you want the best dedicated game server hosting for a specific need, this cheat sheet should make the choice a lot easier:

Best game server hosting overall → Hostinger . AMD EPYC processors, Kodee AI, 30-day money-back guarantee, full root access, 100+ games.

AMD EPYC processors, Kodee AI, 30-day money-back guarantee, full root access, 100+ games. Best for advanced configuration → GTXGaming . Auto mod updater, Beyond-API plugin support, 28 locations.

Auto mod updater, Beyond-API plugin support, 28 locations. Best for beginners → BisectHosting . Starbase panel, 21 locations, 15-minute average support ticket reply time, Instance Manager.

Starbase panel, 21 locations, 15-minute average support ticket reply time, Instance Manager. Best for Minecraft specifically → Shockbyte . Trusted since 2013, unlimited disk space on Minecraft plans, easy self-serve refund.

Trusted since 2013, unlimited disk space on Minecraft plans, easy self-serve refund. Best for fastest support → Host Havoc. Average ticket response time under 10 minutes, free automatic Ark clustering, 72-hour satisfaction guarantee.

Among the top online game server hosting providers today, Hostinger stands out as the best overall by doing well in those areas. It offers strong hardware, clear plans, a large game library, and a user-friendly panel. It also has excellent customer support and a solid refund policy, which makes it a safe pick for most users.

Before you commit, always double-check the specific plans for your game. RAM requirements can vary a lot, pricing models change actual costs, and refund windows range from 24 hours to 30 days. Taking the time to review these details and compare carefully will help you pick the best game server hosting.

★ Best Game Server Hosting Overall Hostinger Try Hostinger

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