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Side Hustles for Doctors: How It Works & How Much You Can Earn 2026

Side hustles for doctors are realistic within weeks for almost any licensed physician. Locum tenens work is the fastest one to start, since staffing agencies can place a credentialed physician in a matter of weeks. How much you actually add depends on your specialty, your state license, and whether your hospital contract allows outside work at all.

Most physicians who take on real side work add somewhere between $20,000 and $80,000 a year without leaving their main job, using skills their license already covers. Medscape’s 2026 Physician Compensation Report found that roughly 40% of physicians now do some paid work outside their regular hours. That range holds whether the extra work involves doctor side hustles like a few telemedicine shifts a month or a full slate of expert witness cases.

Are Side Hustles for Doctors Actually Realistic?

Yes, for almost any licensed physician with five or more free hours a week, side hustles for doctors are a realistic way to add real income without changing jobs. What that income looks like depends heavily on your specialty, your location, and how much genuine schedule flexibility you have.

Physicians earn high main incomes, with specialists earning significantly more than primary care doctors. To supplement this, many evaluate doctor side hustles that range from small side earnings to substantial extra revenue.

Check whether your employment contract actually allows outside work before you pick a method. That filter matters more than the pay figures below, and the dedicated section further down covers exactly what to look for.

A non-compete clause can rule out many side hustles for doctors entirely. If yours does, or you simply want something lower-commitment, Eneba’s guide to earning $1,000 a week needs no medical license at all.

7 Real Ways Doctors Can Earn Extra Income

Ranked by earning ceiling and by how established the market for that work already is, from the steadiest hourly work to the most occasional.

Locum tenens pay for doctors runs from about $118 to $290 an hour depending on specialty. Among all side hustles for doctors on this list, it is the fastest to actually start, since staffing agencies can place a credentialed physician within weeks.

As one of the most lucrative doctor side hustles, you keep your main job and simply fill a short assignment during vacation time, between contracts, or on your days off. Full-time and part-time locum physicians frequently earn higher hourly rates than permanently employed peers in the same specialty.

For physicians exploring viable doctor side hustles, major agencies like Barton Associates, Weatherby Healthcare, and CompHealth handle administrative burdens including credentialing, state licensing, travel, lodging, and malpractice coverage with tail included. Most physicians register with two or three agencies simultaneously to gain visibility over a broader range of open assignments.

Here is how most doctors get their first assignment:

Register with two or three locum agencies and complete their credentialing packet.

Confirm the malpractice tail coverage terms in writing before accepting anything.

Take a short, local assignment first to test the format before committing to travel.

Tell your recruiter your real availability so they only pitch assignments you can actually take.

Nationwide Locum Jobs Barton Associates 4.7 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Pays $118 to $290 an hour by specialty, with agency-covered credentialing and malpractice tail coverage. Apply Now

Medical-legal expert witness work offers the highest hourly earning potential ($350 to $1,200/hr) among doctor side hustles. Compared to other side gigs for doctors, however, the caseload is far less predictable than a fixed locum or telemedicine shift.

Earnings vary based on the type of work required: initial chart reviews and case preparations command strong base rates, while deposition and in-person courtroom testimony earn premium pay alongside set minimum appearance fees.

You do not need courtroom experience to start. Attorneys most often need a chart review and a written opinion first, and free databases like AMFS connect physicians directly with lawyers looking for specialized side gigs for doctors. Board certification matters far more than prior testimony when getting started with these high-yield side gigs for doctors. Here is how to get your first case:

Build a CV that leads with board certification and case-relevant clinical years.

Register with one or two expert-witness databases such as AMFS.

Take file-review work before agreeing to a deposition or trial appearance.

Set your hourly rate, and a separate flat rate for file review, before the first call with an attorney.

Highest Hourly Ceiling AMFS 4.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Connects physicians with attorneys directly; file review alone can pay $350 to $600 an hour with no sign-up cost. Become an Expert

Telemedicine pays doctors $75 to $200 an hour in general practice, with psychiatry often near $250 an hour. It is one of the most popular doctor side hustles on this list, since shifts can run entirely from home.

Taking on a few virtual hours each week can generate substantial supplementary income on top of a regular salary. For physicians exploring low-friction doctor side hustles, platforms pay either on an hourly basis or through flat per-visit rates for general and specialty consultations. If your schedule cannot absorb virtual shifts right now, Eneba’s quick-cash guide covers options with no credentialing wait at all.

The one detail worth checking first: your license has to cover the state where the patient is physically located, not just where you live. Some platforms help you add a state license; others expect you to hold it already.

Here is how to start seeing virtual patients:

Confirm which states your current license already covers for telehealth.

Complete the platform’s credentialing and malpractice paperwork.

Start with one evening or weekend block to test call volume and pace.

Track your per-hour take-home after platform fees before committing more hours.

Work From Home Shifts SteadyMD 3.0 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Physicians report roughly $112 an hour, with no office or equipment cost beyond a laptop and webcam. Doctor Sign Up

Independent medical examinations, or IMEs, typically pay a flat $500 to $1,000 or more per exam, with average fees running above $2,000 per case. It is billed by the exam rather than the hour, which makes it easier to predict than other side gigs for doctors like expert-witness testimony.

SEAK, Inc. tracks this work closely. Most physicians charge under $2,000 a case, though complex evaluations can run past $10,000. Occupational-medicine IME work is billed by the hour instead of flat; it averages $398 an hour.

ExamWorks is one of the largest IME networks and actively recruits physicians across more than 140 specialties for these lucrative side gigs for doctors, conducted in your own office or theirs depending on location. Deposition or courtroom testimony tied to an IME pays the same $500 to $1,000 or more an hour as expert-witness testimony. The referral source is different, though: insurers and workers’ compensation carriers, not attorneys directly. For physicians looking to evaluate new side gigs for doctors, here is how to start doing IMEs:

Contact a national IME network such as ExamWorks, which recruits across more than 140 specialties.

Ask what specialty demand looks like in your region before committing time to onboarding.

Agree on flat-fee versus hourly billing before your first exam, not after.

Budget real time for dictation and report turnaround against your clinical schedule.

140+ Specialties Needed ExamWorks 3.3 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Flat $500 to $1,000-plus per exam, conducted in your own office or theirs, depending on location. See Openings

Pharmaceutical and health-tech advisory roles offer strong compensation for your clinical expertise. Beyond advisory board meetings, ongoing corporate relationships and paid speaking engagements provide flexible, high-yield options that stand out among top side gigs for doctors fitting around your practice.

Roughly half of physicians who take on general consulting work target $150 to $400 an hour, according to physician-consulting surveys. Paid CME speaking is a related but separate track for those seeking advisory-based side gigs for doctors: cardiologists typically earn $3,000 to $8,000 a talk.

Surgeons earn more for the same kind of talk, $5,000 to $15,000. An ordinary Grand Rounds talk, by contrast, is often just a token $500 to $1,000, or unpaid entirely.

GLG, short for Gerson Lehrman Group, is the largest expert network taking on physicians for both one-hour paid consulting calls and paid speaking or event engagements. Every new expert completes a compliance tutorial on conflict-of-interest disclosure before taking a paid call, which protects your medical license as much as the client relationship. For physicians building a portfolio of advisory side gigs for doctors, here is how to start consulting:

Register with an expert network such as GLG and complete its compliance tutorial.

Set an hourly rate inside the $150 to $400 benchmark rather than underpricing your first calls.

Disclose every industry relationship in full before accepting a paid speaking engagement.

Treat any single advisory relationship as temporary, since companies rotate their advisory boards regularly.

Paid Expert Calls GLG 4.0 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Advisory work pays $1,000 to $4,000 per meeting, free to join after a short compliance tutorial. Apply Now

Freelance medical writing is one of the most schedule-friendly side hustles for doctors, since deadlines, not shift times, set the pace. It serves as a reliable stream of extra income for doctors, with writers charging $125 to $155 an hour by industry benchmark, and a clinical background acting as a direct selling point over a non-clinical writer.

Rates on general freelance platforms such as Kolabtree run $40 to $150 an hour depending on experience and topic.

Full-time freelance medical writers have a mean gross income of $214,227 a year.

Full-time freelance regulatory writers average more, $242,971.

Both figures assume a full freelance caseload, though not a side hustle’s worth of hours.

Your first assignments will likely be smaller than that survey implies. Most physicians seeking extra income for doctors start with a single CME module summary or a patient-education piece, quoted by the hour, before moving to flat per-project rates once they can estimate their own speed.

To land your first writing project and generate extra income for doctors:

Draft two or three writing samples, such as a CME summary or a patient-facing explainer.

Join AMWA’s freelance package to list your clinical background to hiring clients.

Quote by the hour until you can estimate your own pace on similar work.

Keep every published sample, since clients hire almost entirely on prior work.

Freelance Directory AMWA 4.4 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Freelance medical writers charge $125 to $155 an hour, with membership being the only cost to join the directory. Join the Directory

Paid physician surveys pay far less than every other method here, usually hundreds of dollars a month. While not a primary source of extra income for doctors, they take just five to thirty minutes and need no license verification beyond signing up. Treat this one as modest downtime revenue, not a major driver of extra income for doctors on its own.

Sermo, a physician-only network, states it paid over $25 million in honoraria to members in the most recent year, with longer, qualitative surveys paying noticeably more than quick-click ones. If you want something with an even lower ceiling but zero medical context at all, Eneba’s game apps that pay real money sit at roughly the same effort level.

For clinicians looking to generate quick extra income for doctors during idle moments, here is how to get matched to more surveys:

Register with a physician-only panel such as Sermo and verify your license and specialty.

Complete your specialty profile fully, since matching drives how many surveys you see.

Prioritize longer, qualitative surveys over quick multiple-choice ones for better pay per minute.

Downtime Income Sermo 4.4 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Free to join; paid over $25 million in honoraria to members last year for surveys of five to thirty minutes. Start Earning

Comparing Side Hustles for Doctors

Side hustles for doctors differ enough in cost, schedule, and predictability that a side-by-side view earns its place here. Use the earning ceiling as a rough guide, then weigh it against how passive or hands-on each option really is.

Method Typical Pay Startup Cost How Passive Locum Tenens $118 to $290/hr None (Agency covered) Active, scheduled shifts Expert Witness $350 to $1,200/hr Low (Optional SEAK/legal training) Active, irregular caseload Telemedicine $75 to $250/hr Minimal (Laptop & webcam) Active, scheduled shifts Independent Medical Exams $500 to $2,000+/exam Minimal Active, per-case Pharma/Health-Tech Consulting $150 to $400/hr None Mostly passive, monthly Freelance Medical Writing $125 to $155/hr None Active, deadline-based Paid Physician Surveys Hundreds a month None Mostly passive, downtime

How This List Was Built

Every method here had to clear three bars. It needed an active medical license or board certification that generic gig work does not require, a real and checkable pay figure, and no requirement to quit or reduce clinical hours. That is why the side hustles for doctors on this list skip common gig-economy apps entirely.

Evaluating side hustles for doctors requires looking beyond standard freelancing to focus strictly on healthcare-specific opportunities. Two categories were deliberately left out. Wellness or supplement side businesses (sometimes marketed as ideal side hustles for doctors due to physician credibility with patients) were excluded, since none publish a verifiable income figure and the conflict-of-interest risk is real.

Pure investing was excluded too, since it is not work in the sense this list covers. When researching high-yield side hustles for doctors, the focus remains on active skill-based earnings, though Eneba’s broader money-making library still covers plenty of non-medical ground, including its guide to having extra income.

Checking Your Employment Contract Before You Start

A hospital or group employment contract can legally block some of the side hustles for doctors above, so check yours before you sign up for anything, not after your first shift is booked. This single step prevents the most expensive mistake when trying to earn extra income for doctors.

Look specifically for a non-compete or outside-work clause, since many physician contracts restrict or require written approval for moonlighting. Crossing state lines for telemedicine or locum work also matters, since a license in your home state alone is usually not enough to bring in this extra income for doctors. The Interstate Medical Licensure Compact (IMLC) speeds up getting a second state license, but it does not remove the need for one.

Confirm separately whether your employer’s malpractice policy covers side work. A coverage gap here is the single costliest mistake a physician can make when pursuing secondary extra income for doctors.

Almost everything above pays on a 1099, not a W-2, so self-employment tax applies on top of ordinary income tax. The IRS sets the combined Social Security and Medicare self-employment tax rate at 15.3% of net self-employment earnings. Set aside roughly a third of what you bring in and pay quarterly instead of facing one large bill each spring.

Can Reward Apps Add to a Doctor’s Income?

Reward and cashback apps add a little pocket money on top of the side hustles for doctors above, but they pay far less than any method here and suit idle downtime, not real income. Expect single dollars, not a meaningful addition to your take-home pay.

App Minimum Payout Entry Cost Snakzy $35 Free Bigcash $1 Free KashKick $10 Free

All three apps require you to be over 18 to cash out, which every practicing physician already clears. If you want a slightly higher, though still modest, ceiling than either app offers, Eneba’s guide to earning $2,000 quickly covers a few faster options worth comparing.

If you want to turn simple casual mobile gaming into quick cash during breaks, Snakzy offers one of the easiest ways to start earning immediately.

PLAY-TO-EARN EARN EXTRA MONEY Play to earn cash today $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

What Doesn’t Work

A few patterns show up again and again in complaints about side hustles for doctors. Each one is avoidable with a single extra check before you commit to anything.

Signing an exclusive contract unread – Some telemedicine platforms and a few locum agencies include exclusivity or non-compete language buried in the onboarding paperwork that limits other side hustles for doctors. Read the whole document, not just the pay page, before you sign.

Some telemedicine platforms and a few locum agencies include exclusivity or non-compete language buried in the onboarding paperwork that limits other side hustles for doctors. Read the whole document, not just the pay page, before you sign. Speaking without full disclosure – Accepting a paid talk without disclosing every industry relationship risks your institution’s trust and your own license standing, not just a compliance checkbox.

Accepting a paid talk without disclosing every industry relationship risks your institution’s trust and your own license standing, not just a compliance checkbox. Treating one advisory relationship as permanent – Companies rotate their advisory boards on a regular cycle, so a single pharma relationship is not durable income when building sustainable side hustles for doctors.

Companies rotate their advisory boards on a regular cycle, so a single pharma relationship is not durable income when building sustainable side hustles for doctors. Wellness and supplement “side businesses” – These are pitched as potential side hustles for doctors specifically because patients trust a physician’s recommendation, which is exactly why they carry outsized reputational risk relative to any income they actually pay.

None of these are reasons to avoid side hustles for doctors altogether. They are reasons to read the paperwork and ask your own compliance office one question before you start.

Final Verdict on Side Hustles for Doctors

Pick locum tenens or telemedicine work if you want predictable extra shifts you can plan around, and pick expert witness or IME work if you want the highest hourly ceiling and can tolerate an irregular caseload. Medical writing and consulting sit in between: slower to build, easier on the schedule once established.

Start with one method, prove it actually fits your schedule and your contract, and only then add a second. Side hustles for doctors pay best when you commit to one option long enough to build a track record, so check current locum tenens openings in your specialty as the fastest way to start.

For genuine downtime between shifts, Snakzy is worth keeping on your phone too, though it pays cents next to anything above.

PLAY-TO-EARN EARN EXTRA MONEY Play to earn cash today $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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