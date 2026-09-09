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7 Legit Apps That Pay You in 2026: What You Can Really Earn

Apps that pay you real money include TaskRabbit for local jobs, Rover for pet care, Field Agent for quick assignments, Foap for phone photos, Ibotta and Rakuten for cashback, and Freecash for games and offers.

The earning models vary sharply. TaskRabbit can support higher-paying service work but charges a $25 registration fee in applicable US markets. Ibotta requires $20 before cashing out, while Rakuten pays quarterly once confirmed cashback reaches $5.01. Those numbers show why money-making apps should be compared by payout structure as much as earning potential.

Service apps generally offer the highest ceiling. Cashback apps return part of planned spending, while reward apps work better for smaller supplemental payouts. This guide compares all seven by effort, fees, payout method, and realistic fit.

Are Apps That Pay You Actually Worth Using?

Yes. Apps that pay you are worth using when the payout model fits the time and effort you are willing to put in. The realistic return changes considerably across these money-making apps.

Service apps: TaskRabbit and Rover can produce the highest payouts because you are completing paid services for customers. Income depends heavily on local demand, availability, and the type of work you offer.

TaskRabbit and Rover can produce the highest payouts because you are completing paid services for customers. Income depends heavily on local demand, availability, and the type of work you offer. Local task apps: Field Agent pays for individual assignments such as store checks, photos, and product research. Jobs depend on what is available near you, so earnings can be inconsistent.

Field Agent pays for individual assignments such as store checks, photos, and product research. Jobs depend on what is available near you, so earnings can be inconsistent. Cashback apps: Ibotta and Rakuten return part of eligible spending. Cashback only saves money when you were already planning to make the purchase.

Ibotta and Rakuten return part of eligible spending. Reward apps: Freecash pays for games, surveys, and offers. These tasks are easier to fit into spare time, but reward apps generally have a lower ceiling than paid service work.

The biggest mistake is comparing every app by the same monthly income target. Someone completing local services has a much stronger earning opportunity than someone earning cashback on groceries or finishing a few game offers after work.

For more low-cost options, Eneba’s free apps that pay real money instantly guide covers additional ways to start with little or no upfront spending.

7 Apps That Actually Pay You Real Money

These seven money-making apps cover paid services, local assignments, phone photography, shopping rewards, and offer-based earnings. The right choice depends on what creates the payout and how much effort it requires, especially when comparing service work against cashback apps and reward apps.

Each entry covers what you do inside the app, the main cost or fee, how payment works, and the limitations worth knowing before you start.

1. TaskRabbit [Best for Local Paid Work]

TaskRabbit is one of the strongest apps that pay you when you are willing to exchange time and practical skills for local jobs. Taskers can offer services across more than 50 categories, set their own rates, choose their availability, and manage jobs through the separate Tasker app. TaskRabbit says Taskers keep 100% of the rate they charge plus tips, with client-side fees covering the platform’s cut.

The entry barrier is higher than most money-making apps in this list. US Taskers need to be at least 18, have a Social Security number and checking account, pass identity checks, and work in an active city. A $25 one-time registration fee applies in eligible markets after registration is processed.

Good starting categories include errands and delivery if you lack a specialist trade. Furniture assembly, moving help, or home repairs require the skills and tools to complete the work safely.

The main limitation is location. Your rate does not matter much if your city has weak demand for the categories you offer. Adding relevant services and realistic availability gives you more chances to appear in client searches.

Best for Local Work TaskRabbit 4.8 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Set your own rates across 50+ local service categories and keep what you charge plus tips. Become a Tasker

2. Rover [Best for Pet Care]

Pet sitting gives Rover a clearer earning model than many general money-making apps. Sitters and walkers choose the services they offer, control their schedule and rates, then manage requests and bookings through the platform.

US pet care providers generally take home 80% of their listed booking earnings, with Rover applying a 20% service fee. A location-dependent $49 to $79 profile review fee also applies when you sign up to offer services.

You can offer services such as:

Dog walking

Drop-in visits

House sitting

Doggy day care

Boarding when your home setup allows it

Payment starts processing two days after a completed service. Rover’s payment processor then sends the money by direct deposit, and some banks can take up to five additional business days.

This makes Rover a stronger fit for people who genuinely want repeat pet-care clients. The common mistake is treating the app like an instant job board. Reviews, availability, and repeat bookings matter heavily, so the first few jobs can take more effort than later ones.

Best for Pet Care Rover 4.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Set your own pet-care rates and keep 80% of standard booking earnings. Become a Sitter

3. Field Agent [Best for Quick Local Jobs]

Field Agent is one of the clearest examples of apps that pay you for completing short local assignments. Available jobs can include store audits, mystery shopping, surveys, product checks, and photo-based assignments. You reserve the job in the app, follow its instructions, submit the required information, then wait for approval.

There is no fixed hourly rate. The app shows the payment for each job before you reserve it, and the amount varies by location and requirements. Certain Buy & Try jobs also reimburse part or all of an eligible purchase on top of the stated bounty.

Once an approved balance reaches $3, you can cash out to a verified bank account or eligible prepaid card. Setting up and verifying a new cash-out account can take two to three business days.

That low threshold makes Field Agent useful for occasional local earning, but job supply depends on where you live. The biggest mistake is rushing through photo or audit requirements to finish faster. A rejected submission does not become withdrawable earnings, so following the brief exactly matters more than completing the job quickly.

Best for Quick Jobs Field Agent 4.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Reserve nearby audits and shopping tasks, with cash-out available from a $3 balance. Find Local Jobs

4. Foap [Best for Selling Phone Photos]

Foap turns the photos already on your phone into a potential marketplace product. Upload images through the free iOS or Android app, add useful descriptions and tags, then make them available for buyers or submit them to brand Missions.

A standard photo license on the Foap marketplace costs $10, with $5 going to the creator. The same image can sell more than once, so the earning potential is tied to the quality and usefulness of your portfolio rather than a single upload. When it comes to payout, Foap currently requires at least $50 in your account before you can withdraw.

Missions create a second route to earning. Brands publish a specific creative brief and reward selected submissions. Prize values vary by Mission, and competition can be substantial. Foap stands apart from service-based money-making apps because there is no client appointment or local schedule to manage. It also has far less predictable income. A photo can sit unsold for months, and entering a Mission never guarantees a prize.

The common mistake is uploading random camera-roll images with weak titles or tags. Photos built around clear commercial subjects and active briefs have a stronger reason for a buyer to find them.

Best for Phone Photos Foap 4.2 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Earn $5 from a standard $10 photo license or compete for larger Mission rewards. Start Selling

5. Ibotta [Best for Grocery Cashback]

Ibotta is the first of two cashback apps here, and it works particularly well for groceries and everyday retail purchases. You add eligible offers before shopping, buy the qualifying products, then submit a receipt or use a supported linked-shopping flow to receive cash back.

The numbers are stronger than a generic “save a few cents” pitch. Ibotta reports that its users earn $218 per year on average, while the service has paid more than $2 billion in cash back overall.

Withdrawals require:

At least $20 in earnings

At least one successfully redeemed offer

A seven-day wait after the first redeemed offer

Account verification

Eligible users can withdraw to a bank, PayPal, or qualifying gift cards. Transfers can take up to five days depending on the method.

Unlike active money-making apps, Ibotta only creates value when you were already going to buy something. The common mistake is choosing a more expensive product just because it carries a rebate.

The best cashback apps lower the cost of planned spending. They become counterproductive when the offer itself convinces you to spend money you otherwise would have kept.

Best for Groceries Ibotta 4.4 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Users earn $218 a year on average, with withdrawals available after reaching $20. Get Ibotta

6. Rakuten [Best for Online Shopping Cashback]

Where Ibotta has a strong grocery angle, Rakuten is the broader online-shopping pick among these cashback apps. You begin the shopping trip through Rakuten’s app, website, or browser extension, activate the available cash-back rate, then complete an eligible purchase with the retailer.

The platform reported $105 in average cash back per member in 2025. That is a much more realistic benchmark than treating cashback as meaningful monthly income.

Rakuten’s payout schedule is also unusual. Confirmed balances need to reach $5.01, and standard cash-back payments go out every three months. The published payment dates are February 15, May 15, August 15, and November 15.

A lower threshold does not necessarily make this faster than other money-making apps because a retailer still needs to confirm the purchase. Returns, exclusions, and pending transactions can delay what becomes payable.

The common mistake is shopping directly with the retailer and remembering Rakuten afterward. Cash back only tracks when the eligible shopping trip starts through Rakuten, so activation has to happen before checkout.

Best for Online Shopping Rakuten 4.3 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Earn cashback across thousands of stores, with quarterly payouts from $5.01 confirmed. Join Rakuten

7. Freecash [Best for Games and Offers]

Freecash gives reward apps a proper place in the main list. It pays users for activities such as playing games, trying apps, completing surveys, testing products, and finishing advertiser offers. You choose an offer, follow its tracked requirements, then receive the listed reward after successful completion.

The key difference from cashback apps is that you do not need a normal shopping purchase to create the reward. Gaming offers can pay for reaching specific levels or milestones, while other offers may involve trying a service or answering market-research questions.

First withdrawals require email and ID verification. The initial cash-out threshold ranges from $5 to $20 depending on region, and later withdrawals follow the minimum attached to the selected payout method. Options include PayPal, bank transfers, gift cards, and other supported methods.

Tracking is the part to take seriously. Reward completion data passes through the game or app provider and measurement partners before it reaches Freecash. Installing an offer outside the tracked link or blocking required tracking can stop a completed milestone from crediting properly.

I’d use Freecash as supplemental spare-time earning, which is also how the platform itself frames the service. That makes it a useful lead-in to the wider reward apps worth comparing next.

For readers most interested in paid gaming, our guide to game apps that win real money covers more dedicated options.

Best for Games & Offers Freecash 4.1 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Earn through tracked games, surveys, and offers, with several cash-out methods available. Try Freecash

How the 7 Apps Compare

The best apps that pay you depend on whether you want paid work, smaller local jobs, shopping savings, or spare-time rewards. Apps tied to real services generally have the highest earning ceiling, while cashback apps and reward apps trade higher income for lower effort.

App Startup Cost Time to First Payout Realistic Earning Range TaskRabbit $25 registration fee in applicable US markets Most payouts arrive 1–3 business days after task completion About $48/hour average for US Taskers Rover $49–$79 profile review fee Processing starts 2 days after a completed service Around $21.80/drop-in visit or $55.45/day for house sitting on average Field Agent Free 3–5 business days for review, plus 2–3 business days to bank Varies by the individual job shown in the app Foap Free After reaching the $50 withdrawal minimum $5 per standard photo license, plus Mission rewards Ibotta Free After reaching $20 and meeting withdrawal requirements About $218/year on average Rakuten Free Quarterly once confirmed cashback reaches $5.01 About $105/year on average Freecash Free After reaching the applicable first-withdrawal threshold Varies by games, surveys, and available offers

The main split is active work against lighter earning. TaskRabbit and Rover require customers and scheduled services. Field Agent and Foap let you work more independently, but available jobs or buyers still determine how often you earn.

Cashback apps such as Ibotta and Rakuten make the most sense when they reduce spending you already planned. Freecash belongs to a different category of reward apps because your payout comes from completing tracked activities instead of making an ordinary retail purchase.

For most people, one higher-effort app plus one lower-effort option is more manageable than trying to use all seven. That gives you a primary earning route and a smaller supplemental one. For a broader range of earning options, Eneba’s apps to make money guide covers more ways to earn beyond these seven picks.

More Reward Apps Like Freecash

Freecash is only one way to earn through games, offers, and quick activities. Other reward apps can be useful when you want more offer availability or a different payout threshold, although none should be treated like predictable hourly work.

App Minimum Payout Entry Cost Snakzy $35 Free Bigcash $1 Free KashKick $10 Free

These reward apps expand the same basic idea as Freecash. You complete eligible activities and receive credit after the platform confirms the requirements were met. Offer availability and tracking can affect what you actually earn, so advertised rewards should never be treated as guaranteed income.

Gaming is a particularly large part of this category. If that is the part of Freecash that interests you most, Eneba’s Android games that pay real money guide covers more mobile options built specifically around paid gaming.

Reward apps also work differently from cashback apps. A cashback platform needs an eligible purchase before there is anything to return. Reward platforms pay for completing an activity, which can include reaching a game milestone, finishing an offer, or answering a survey.

PLAY-TO-EARN Add Snakzy to Your Reward App Mix Free to join for game and offer rewards, with a $35 minimum payout. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Try Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

What Doesn’t Work

Not every app promising quick money deserves your time. The weakest money-making apps usually hide poor economics behind a large advertised reward or make the withdrawal process much harder than the earning process.

Spending to chase cashback. Cashback apps only save money when the purchase was already planned. Buying an unnecessary product for a rebate still leaves you with less money.

Cashback apps only save money when the purchase was already planned. Buying an unnecessary product for a rebate still leaves you with less money. Ignoring offer requirements. Reward apps can require a specific installation route, milestone, or completion window. Missing one condition can prevent an otherwise completed task from crediting.

Reward apps can require a specific installation route, milestone, or completion window. Missing one condition can prevent an otherwise completed task from crediting. Paying for guaranteed earning access. A legitimate fee can exist, such as TaskRabbit’s registration charge, but an app promising guaranteed income after an expensive course or membership deserves much more scrutiny.

A legitimate fee can exist, such as TaskRabbit’s registration charge, but an app promising guaranteed income after an expensive course or membership deserves much more scrutiny. Treating gross rates as take-home pay. Platform fees matter on services such as Rover, while local demand determines whether your listed rate actually produces bookings.

Platform fees matter on services such as Rover, while local demand determines whether your listed rate actually produces bookings. Using several apps with no tracking. A $10 reward that takes three hours may be worse use of your time than a shorter local task paying the same amount.

The simplest test is your real return after fees, purchases, travel, and time. Drop an app when the numbers consistently fail that test.

Final Verdict on Apps That Pay You

Apps that pay you real money are legitimate, but the seven options here should not be judged by one earning standard. TaskRabbit has the strongest potential for hands-on local work, while Rover is the clearer choice if pet care already fits your schedule.

Field Agent works better for short local assignments, and Foap gives phone photographers a chance to earn from images they can create independently. The two cashback apps serve different shopping habits, with Ibotta stronger around groceries and Rakuten better suited to broader online shopping.

Freecash is the best fit when you specifically want reward apps built around games and offers. It works better as supplemental income than as the main earning method in this list.

Start with the app that matches activity you already do well. A useful money-making app should either pay for a skill or service you can deliver, reduce spending you already planned, or reward spare time at a rate you are comfortable accepting.

PLAY-TO-EARN Add Snakzy to Your Reward App Mix Free to join, with games and offers and a $35 minimum payout. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Try Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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