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Notary Side Hustle: How It Works and How Much You Can Earn in 2026

A notary side hustle can pay $10 to $200 for a single signing, and loan signing agent work offers the clearest route toward the higher end once you hold an active commission. A mobile notary side hustle can start with simpler local appointments, while part-time notary jobs through signing services or employers give you other ways to build experience.

Notary side hustle income varies sharply by the type of appointment you take. Real estate closings pay the most per booking here, while remote online notarization removes the drive between appointments. If you are asking: is notary a good side hustle, the answer depends heavily on your commission, local demand, and how much time you can give it.

The six methods below compare what each route pays, what it costs to start, and how quickly you can turn an active commission into paid work.

Is Notary a Good Side Hustle?

Yes. A notary side hustle is realistic once you compare the $150 to $400 it can cost to get started with the $75 to $200 a loan signing may pay once work begins. Notary side hustle income usually builds gradually because new signing agents often complete only five to ten signings a month in their first year.

A mobile notary side hustle can be easier to fit around another job because local appointments do not require the same volume as full-time signing work. Part-time notary jobs can also help you build experience while keeping your existing schedule.

By year two or three, established notaries may reach 15 to 20 signings a month at fees near $130 to $150. That is where notary side hustle income starts looking more substantial. Build consistent signing volume first, then raise your target as repeat work begins coming in.

6 Real Ways to Earn With a Notary Side Hustle

These six methods compare how quickly you can turn an active commission into paid work. A mobile notary side hustle offers one of the more flexible starting points, while part-time notary jobs, loan signings, remote appointments, and specialized services open different routes depending on your experience and schedule.

Loan signing agents earn $75 to $200 a signing through signing services and up to $250 when a title company hires them directly. That gives this route some of the strongest notary side hustle income on a per-appointment basis because you are guiding borrowers through large closing packages rather than notarizing a single form.

Getting started costs $65 to $199 for National Notary Association certification and a background screening, plus the errors and omissions insurance many signing services expect. Loan Signing System also sells structured training for agents who want more preparation beyond certification.

Signing services commonly pay the notary $75 to $150 of the $150 to $300 a title company pays for the appointment. New agents may land only five to ten signings a month while building a reputation, which makes these part-time notary jobs more useful for building volume before they become dependable income. If you have a larger short-term target in mind, our guide to earning $2,000 quickly compares other ways to reach it.

Practice with sample closing packages before accepting your first real appointment. A bad signing can quickly hurt your chances of receiving repeat assignments.

Highest Per Signing National Notary Association 4.7 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Certification and a background screening start at $65, with signings paying $75 to $200 each. Get Certified

Remote online notarization pays $15 to $40 a session when a consumer books you directly, and $50 to $200 a closing when the work arrives through a signing service instead. Most states now allow commissioned notaries to add RON authorization, which makes it a useful alternative to a mobile notary side hustle when you want to remove travel time.

You need your state’s RON endorsement, an approved technology platform, and a webcam with reliable internet. The whole appointment runs on a live video call with identity verification built in. NotaryCam is one national network that books commissioned notaries directly into its remote closings.

The upside over mobile work is volume. Part-time notary jobs done remotely can fit more appointments into the same block of time because there is no drive between clients. That stacks the smaller per-session fee faster than it first looks.

The common mistake is assuming every document type qualifies. Several states still bar remote notarization for certain real estate instruments, so confirm your state’s rule before turning down in-person work in favor of a remote session.

A mobile notary side hustle pays the state-capped act fee, commonly $10 to $15, plus a travel fee of $25 to $75 for a local daytime appointment. That is the lowest per-appointment total here. It is also the fastest method to start, since no extra certification sits on top of your commission.

California caps the notarial act at $15 a signature, Texas at $10 for the first signature and $1 for each one after, and Florida at $10. Rush or after-hours travel fees can increase notary side hustle income because travel sits outside those state caps in most places.

A mobile notary side hustle is also one of the most flexible options here. Part-time notary jobs can come from small businesses, apartment leases, estate paperwork, and individual appointments, filling the gaps between loan signing and remote notarization work.

Snapdocs lists general notarization jobs alongside loan signings, so one free account covers both. If your goal is a smaller short-term income target, our guide to earning $200 fast compares other options by payout speed.

The common mistake is undercharging the travel fee to win a booking. A $25 travel fee that takes forty minutes each way stops paying for your time once gas and the wait get counted.

Free To Join Snapdocs 4.3 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Free for notaries, with jobs ranked by how consistently you use the platform. Join Snapdocs

Building a notary signing agency is the scale-up route once your own notary side hustle already has steady clients. You keep the spread between what a title company pays and what you pay a subcontracted notary, commonly $75 to $150 of every $150 to $300 fee. It takes longer to build than the other methods here.

You need a roster of reliable notaries, a way to track compliance paperwork, and a name title companies trust. Most owners spend a year or more working signings themselves before recruiting anyone else.

Listing your agency in a notary directory such as Notary Rotary is one direct way to reach client companies and notaries looking for work. Most owners also rely on relationships built during their own signing years.

Once you have enough recurring work to dispatch jobs regularly, notary side hustle income can scale beyond what you can earn from your own appointments. If that is the income level you are working toward, our earning $1,000 a week guide compares other routes to the same target.

Build your own track record before recruiting a roster. Title companies are less likely to trust an agency that has not already proven it can handle signings reliably.

Build A Notary Roster Notary Rotary 4.0 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Lists agencies and notaries nationwide, keeping the spread on every signing you dispatch. List Agency

Apostille processing adds $50 to $150 in service fees on top of the $5 to $30 a state charges for the apostille itself. A notary already handling international documents can price a real fee on work that used to go unbilled.

This is a niche add-on rather than a standalone income stream, and the National Notary Association (NNA) publishes the background training most agencies expect before they refer this work to you. It works best layered onto loan signing or a mobile notary side hustle, for clients who need adoption paperwork, diplomas, or business documents authenticated for use abroad.

Turnaround ranges from same-day rush service, which adds another fee on top, to several weeks through a state’s own office. Setting expectations on timing matters as much as the fee.

Keep the state fee separate from your own service charge when quoting clients. The apostille itself may cost only $5 to $30, while your $50 to $150 processing fee covers the work you handle around it.

Niche Add-On National Notary Association 3.8 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Facilitation fees of $50 to $150 stack on top of a state’s own apostille charge. See Training

Employer-sponsored part-time notary jobs are the lowest-cost route here, although they may add only a small amount to your regular pay. Banks, law firms, and title offices sometimes cover an employee’s notary commission so documents can be notarized in-house.

Because the employer may also cover the bond and insurance, this route can help you build real notarization experience at little personal cost. Its biggest value is as a stepping stone toward loan signing or mobile notary work you can take on independently later.

Ask your employer’s HR or notary program directly, since policies on outside notary work vary by company and by state. The National Notary Association (NNA) knowledge center is a fair starting point for what to ask about.

The common mistake is assuming an employer’s commission carries over if you leave. Most employer-sponsored commissions are tied to that job, so confirm what happens to your notary status before counting on it long-term.

Lowest Startup Cost National Notary Association 3.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Often free to you, since an employer commonly covers the commission, bond, and insurance. View Resources

Notary Side Hustles at a Glance

Notary side hustle income varies across all six routes, and the highest fee is not automatically the easiest place to start. The table below compares what each method can pay with its startup requirements, so you can see how a mobile notary side hustle compares with the other routes before choosing the type of work you want to take on.

Method Platform What It Pays Cost To Start Best Fit Loan signing agent NNA, signing services $75 to $200 a signing $150 to $280 (certification, insurance) Higher-fee real estate closings Remote online notarization NotaryCam $15 to $40 a session; $50 to $200 via services Existing commission plus RON endorsement Remote work with no driving Mobile notary work Snapdocs $10 to $15 act fee plus $25 to $75 travel Commission and bond only Flexible local appointments Notary signing agency Notary Rotary $75 to $150 spread per signing dispatched Months of your own signing history first Experienced notaries ready to scale Apostille processing NNA $50 to $150 facilitation fee per document No extra cost beyond your commission Add-on income from existing clients Employer or on-call notary Employer program Small hourly bump, or none Usually nothing, employer covered Low-cost experience building

Can Reward Apps Add to a Notary Side Hustle?

Yes, reward apps add a small amount alongside a notary side hustle, typically tens of dollars a month, not real income. They are free to try and can fit into gaps between signings, so treat them as supplementary earnings.

You must be at least 18 and a US resident to use Snakzy and Bigcash. Both are free to join with no signing fee attached. If you already play mobile games between appointments, these game apps that pay real money stack on top of either one without adding a new sign-up.

App Minimum Payout Entry Cost Snakzy $35 Free BigCash $1 Free KashKick $10 Free

A $1 minimum is easier to reach than $35. These apps are still best treated as small side balances during slower weeks between signings.

PLAY-TO-EARN Earn Between Signings Use spare minutes between appointments to complete game offers and build toward your next Snakzy reward. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Try Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

What Doesn’t Work

A notary side hustle can involve legitimate upfront costs, so paying for training or a background check is not automatically a warning sign. The real problems start when you pay for income promises, worthless credentials, or access to jobs that a legitimate signing service should be sending you.

Guaranteed income claims. A course cannot guarantee six-figure signing income before you have completed real closings. Earnings claims for business opportunities also need proper disclosure under FTC rules.

A course cannot guarantee six-figure signing income before you have completed real closings. Earnings claims for business opportunities also need proper disclosure under FTC rules. Worthless certification upsells. Avoid credentials that your state or the signing services you want to work with do not recognize.

Avoid credentials that your state or the signing services you want to work with do not recognize. Signing-service access fees. A legitimate signing service pays you for completed work. Be cautious when a company charges simply to place you on its job roster.

A legitimate signing service pays you for completed work. Be cautious when a company charges simply to place you on its job roster. Work outside your authority. Never notarize documents outside your commission or take a transaction where state rules disqualify you.

Pay for training or compliance costs when they genuinely help you qualify for work. The red flag is paying for a promise that has no recognized value behind it.

Final Verdict on Notary Side Hustle

Loan signing agent work is the strongest starting point for most commissioned notaries because its $75 to $200 fee per signing gives you the clearest path to meaningful side income. A mobile notary side hustle is the better fit when you want flexible local appointments, while remote online notarization removes driving time between appointments.

If you are newer, mobile notary work gives you a simpler way to build appointment experience before chasing higher-fee closings. Apostille processing works better as an add-on once clients already bring you document work. A signing agency makes more sense later, after you have proven demand and built a dependable network. That progression is where notary side hustle income can become more dependable over time.

So, is notary a good side hustle? The answer depends on the commission you already hold and the hours you can realistically give it. Start with one route and learn its rules first. Expand only after you have a reliable flow of paid work.

PLAY-TO-EARN Turn Downtime Into Rewards Play during quiet moments, complete milestones, and build Snakzy rewards alongside your regular income. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Try Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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