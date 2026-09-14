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Side Hustle for Firefighters in 2026: 8 Ways to Earn on Days Off

A side hustle for firefighters is realistic within your first year on shift, and per-diem EMS work pays out the fastest of the options here. Per-diem EMS is a practical part-time job for firefighters if you already hold an EMT or paramedic card and have full days off to give.

The best side hustle for firefighters turns skills you already use on shift into paid work. Medical response and fire-code knowledge transfer directly, while hands-on repair skills open up other options.

Below, I’ll break down eight side hustles by earning potential and how well each fits common firefighter schedules. The most practical side hustles for firefighters build firefighter side income around skills or certifications you already have. You’ll also see what it takes to get started, so you can compare quick-pay routes with higher-paying options that need more setup.

Is a Side Hustle for Firefighters Actually Realistic?

Yes, a side hustle for firefighters is realistic for most crews, and your schedule does half the work for you. Those 48 or 72 hours off after a 24-hour shift make side hustles for firefighters easier to schedule than a conventional part-time job for firefighters built around scattered evening hours.

That does not mean every method pays quickly. Fire and safety consulting can take months to build a client base, while per-diem EMS shifts pay out from your first week on the roster. That schedule also gives firefighter side income more room to grow through full-day shifts or appointments.

A side hustle for firefighters is not realistic if you run it during on-duty hours or skip your department’s rules. Most departments allow outside employment. They usually require you to disclose it, and some restrict jobs that conflict with the fire service.

8 Real Side Hustles for Firefighters

These eight are ranked by how directly they use skills you already have, with faster-paying options higher on the list. I also looked at startup requirements and how easily each one fits around 24-on, 48-off or 24-on, 72-off schedules, so the ranking reflects practicality as well as earning potential.

Per-diem EMT and paramedic work pays you around $20.40 an hour on average, per ZipRecruiter’s 2026 wage tracker, with most shifts falling between $17.07 and $22.60 an hour. It is the most direct side hustle for firefighters because it uses a certification you likely already hold.

For a part-time job for firefighters, a private ambulance service or a neighboring department’s per-diem roster is one of the easiest ways in. Staffing agencies like AMN Healthcare place per-diem EMTs into shifts nationwide, and getting started looks like this:

Confirm your certification is current: most per-diem rosters need an active EMT or paramedic card plus CPR.

most per-diem rosters need an active EMT or paramedic card plus CPR. Apply to two or three services: private ambulance companies and neighboring EMS systems both run per-diem pools.

private ambulance companies and neighboring EMS systems both run per-diem pools. Complete a ride-along orientation: most services require one before you take solo shifts.

most services require one before you take solo shifts. Pick shifts around your 24-on, 48-off calendar: a 12-hour per-diem shift fits one day off cleanly.

Full per-diem workloads can make firefighter side income more substantial, reaching around $1,418 a week nationally, per ZipRecruiter. That figure assumes several shifts a week. Gross pay before taxes is what these numbers show. If weekly income is your main target, our guide to earning $1,000 a week compares other routes that can reach the same range.

No New Certification Needed AMN Healthcare 4.8 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Places per-diem EMTs and paramedics nationwide; pay runs roughly $17 to $23 an hour. Find Shifts

Self-employed handyman work pays $50 to $90 an hour in most markets, and up to $125 an hour in high-cost states like California. That makes handyman work a practical side hustle for firefighters because your off days line up well with jobs that take a full afternoon or longer.

Plumbing fixes, drywall patching, basic electrical and general carpentry all transfer straight from station life. A platform like TaskRabbit can put your handyman services in front of paying customers quickly.

Check your state’s licensing threshold: many states allow unlicensed work under a set dollar amount, but bigger jobs usually need a contractor license.

many states allow unlicensed work under a set dollar amount, but bigger jobs usually need a contractor license. Get liability insurance: a basic policy covers you if something goes wrong on someone else’s property.

a basic policy covers you if something goes wrong on someone else’s property. List on a gig platform: TaskRabbit and Angi both connect handymen with local jobs.

TaskRabbit and Angi both connect handymen with local jobs. Block full days off for bigger jobs: 48 to 72 hours covers most single-room projects start to finish.

As a part-time job for firefighters, handyman work is easiest to manage when you reserve full days off for larger projects. Among side hustles for firefighters, handyman work has a wider gap between employee wages and self-employed billable rates.

Full-time handyman employees average close to $53,000 a year, about $25 an hour. That figure covers salaried workers. Self-employed handyman work can carry a higher billable rate, although your own business costs reduce what you keep.

Book Jobs on Days Off TaskRabbit 4.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Handyman jobs booked by the task; typical rates run $50 to $90 an hour with no fee to join. Become a Tasker

Independent fire-safety consulting pays $100 to $250 an hour, and expert-witness work in fire-cause disputes pays $200 to $500 an hour, per training resources built around the NFPA’s Certified Fire Investigator credential. This is the highest hourly ceiling of any side hustle for firefighters on this list.

Plan review, code-compliance walkthroughs and pre-inspection consulting draw directly on your on-shift inspection experience. SFPE membership is where most consulting referrals actually come from, and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics puts median pay for fire inspectors and investigators at $78,060 a year.

Hold or work toward an NFPA fire inspector certification: most clients expect a real credential before they hire you.

most clients expect a real credential before they hire you. Join SFPE or a state fire marshal association: referrals are where most of this work comes from.

referrals are where most of this work comes from. Offer plan review to architects and contractors: this is the easiest entry point for a new consultant.

this is the easiest entry point for a new consultant. Set up an LLC and liability insurance: your advice carries real liability once a client acts on it.

Building a client base takes longer than picking up a per-diem shift. Expect several months of referrals before your calendar fills. That slower ramp makes firefighter side income less predictable at first, even with the higher hourly ceiling. It rewards patience more than any other side hustle for firefighters here.

Highest Hourly Ceiling SFPE 4.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Membership connects fire-safety professionals to consulting referrals; independent rates run $100 to $250 an hour. Join SFPE

Home inspections typically cost around $296 to $424 per job, based on 2026 pricing data from Angi. At just one inspection a week, that works out to roughly $1,184 to $1,696 in gross monthly billings before business costs and taxes. If you’re interested, your building-safety background gives you a useful head start here.

Reading a structure for hazards, checking electrical panels and spotting code violations are skills fire inspection work already develops. As a side hustle for firefighters, home inspection makes good use of the same building-safety instincts while paying by the job.

The next step is learning the home-inspection standards and meeting any licensing requirements in your state. InterNACHI is one route for that training. Membership costs $49 a month or $499 a year and includes online courses, exam prep and its Certified Professional Inspector certification at no additional cost.

From there, getting started comes down to four practical steps.

Check your state’s licensing rules: most states require pre-licensing hours and a state exam before you can charge for inspections.

most states require pre-licensing hours and a state exam before you can charge for inspections. Join InterNACHI for the training and exam: membership includes the coursework you need for certification.

membership includes the coursework you need for certification. Get inspector liability insurance: a missed defect can turn into a real claim from a home buyer.

a missed defect can turn into a real claim from a home buyer. Build ties with local real estate agents: most inspection work comes from agent referrals, not cold marketing.

A single inspection usually takes two to four hours on site plus report writing. That makes it a workable part-time job for firefighters who can reserve one off-duty block for the inspection and report. It also fits one day off without eating into your next 24-hour shift. Our earning a lump sum quickly guide compares a handful of inspections a month to other one-off payouts.

Skills Already Overlap InterNACHI 4.4 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Free certification coursework with membership at $49 a month; full-time inspectors gross $55,000 to $95,000 a year. Join InterNACHI

CPR and first aid instructors earn roughly $200 to $400 per class session, about $37 an hour on average, per pay figures compiled by FireRescue1. It is one of the few side hustles for firefighters that pays in scheduled blocks instead of by the hour.

Becoming an American Heart Association instructor builds on a CPR or ACLS card you likely already carry. Classes for local daycares, small businesses and youth sports leagues fill a single day off well.

Apply through an AHA-affiliated training center: instructor candidacy runs through a local center, not the AHA directly.

instructor candidacy runs through a local center, not the AHA directly. Get or borrow training mannequins: some centers supply these, and independent instructors often buy a starter set.

some centers supply these, and independent instructors often buy a starter set. Book recurring classes: daycares, coaches and small offices need renewal training every one to two years.

daycares, coaches and small offices need renewal training every one to two years. Price per seat or per class block: most instructors charge a flat fee instead of an hourly rate.

Demand stays steady, but not huge. A handful of classes a month adds up fast, since each one pays a flat fee no matter the class size. That makes instruction a practical part-time job for firefighters and a straightforward source of firefighter side income on days off.

Paid Per Class, Not Per Hour American Heart Association 4.2 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Instructor classes typically pay $200 to $400 per session, roughly $37 an hour on average. Become an Instructor

Cause-and-origin expert witness work pays $200 to $500 an hour, the same range independent fire-safety consultants reach. This side hustle for firefighters pays the most per hour, but it takes the longest credential path of any option here.

Insurance companies and defense attorneys hire fire investigators to determine whether a fire was accidental, electrical or set deliberately. IAAI runs the referral network most independent cause-and-origin consultants depend on for steady work.

Pursue a Certified Fire Investigator credential: insurance adjusters and attorneys generally will not hire you without one.

insurance adjusters and attorneys generally will not hire you without one. Join IAAI for its referral network: most independent case work comes through membership connections, not advertising.

most independent case work comes through membership connections, not advertising. Partner with a local adjusting firm or law office: a standing relationship brings repeat scene-review work.

a standing relationship brings repeat scene-review work. Bill hourly for scene review plus report writing: the report is usually billed separately from your time on site.

This is the slowest of the eight to build. Expect a year or more of case referrals before it pays reliably. Among side hustles for firefighters, it works best alongside an established fire-safety consulting business.

Highest Pay Per Hour IAAI 4.1 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Membership referral network for cause-and-origin work; expert witness rates run $200 to $500 an hour. Join IAAI

New personal trainers commonly charge $40 to $100 a session, rising to $75 to $150 in metro markets once you build a client base. Most firefighters already train for the physical side of the job, which shortens the trust gap with new clients. That makes personal training a natural side hustle for firefighters who already spend time on strength and conditioning.

An NASM certification runs $629 to $1,999 depending on the study package, and ACE runs $989 to $1,750. Compared with side hustles for firefighters that use credentials you already hold, personal training adds a clear upfront certification cost. Entry-level trainers earn less at first, before they build a client list. Here is how you get started:

Choose a certification: NASM and ACE are the two most recognized options for a new trainer.

NASM and ACE are the two most recognized options for a new trainer. Study and pass the exam: most self-study packages take six to twelve weeks of part-time study.

most self-study packages take six to twelve weeks of part-time study. Get liability insurance: most gyms and independent training spaces require proof of coverage.

most gyms and independent training spaces require proof of coverage. Train your coworkers first: referrals from crew members are the fastest way to your first paying client.

Book sessions around your 24-hour shift. A morning or evening slot on a day off does not need a full block of time the way a contracting job does. That schedule makes coaching a workable part-time job for firefighters who prefer shorter sessions to full-day projects.

Fits Around Single Sessions NASM 3.9 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Certification runs $629 to $1,999; new trainers commonly charge $40 to $100 a session. Get Certified

A solo lawn care operation targets $60 to $100 in gross revenue per man-hour, with a $40 to $50 minimum per visit even for small yards. It is the most physical side hustle for firefighters on this list, and it costs the least to start.

A basic mower, trimmer and truck cover the main equipment you need to start. Among physical side hustles for firefighters, landscaping is easy to schedule because most clients need weekly or biweekly visits that fit around your 24-on, 48-off calendar. Listing on Angi puts a new crew in front of local homeowners fast.

Price by the visit, not by guesswork: set a floor price that covers gas, equipment wear and travel time before you quote a job.

set a floor price that covers gas, equipment wear and travel time before you quote a job. List on Angi or a local classifieds group: both put a new lawn care side hustle in front of homeowners searching for it.

both put a new lawn care side hustle in front of homeowners searching for it. Route jobs by neighborhood: clustering clients on one street cuts your drive time between stops.

clustering clients on one street cuts your drive time between stops. Upsell recurring clients to full-service work: mulching, trimming and cleanup add revenue on top of mowing alone.

Converting a mow-only client to full-service work can raise their annual value from around $1,500 to $3,000 or more, per lawn care pricing data. Once your route is full, firefighter side income grows more from increasing each client’s annual value than from adding more stops.

Lowest Cost to Start Angi 3.8 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Free to list as a pro; solo lawn care operators target $60 to $100 gross revenue per man-hour. List as a Pro

How These Firefighter Side Hustles Compare

These side hustles for firefighters differ in typical pay, startup cost, and how hands-on the work is. The table below puts those tradeoffs side by side so you can see which side hustle for firefighters best fits the time and energy you want to give up on your days off.

Side Hustle Typical Pay Startup Cost Hands-On Level Per-Diem EMS Shifts $17 to $23/hour None beyond existing cert Fully hands-on Contracting and Handyman Work $50 to $90/hour Basic tools, possible license Fully hands-on Fire and Life Safety Consulting $100 to $250/hour Certification, insurance Mostly advisory Home Inspection $55,000 to $95,000/year Membership fee, insurance Mostly hands-on CPR and Safety Instruction $200 to $400/class Mannequins, training center fee Fully hands-on Fire Investigation Consulting $200 to $500/hour Certification, insurance Mostly advisory Personal Training $40 to $150/session Certification, insurance Fully hands-on Landscaping and Property Maintenance $60 to $100/man-hour Basic equipment Fully hands-on

Can Reward Apps Add to Firefighter Side Income?

Reward apps add small, steady cash on top of a real side hustle for firefighters. It’s not meant to replace one. They pay out for everyday activity like shopping or surveys, so they stack on whatever else already brings in money. Our best game apps roundup covers a few more options in the same category.

App Minimum Payout Entry Cost Snakzy $35 Free BigCash $1 Free KashKick $10 Free

PLAY-TO-EARN Earn While You Unwind Play games during your downtime, complete milestones, and build toward your next Snakzy reward. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Try Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How the 24-on, 48-off Schedule Changes Which Side Hustle Works

The 24-on, 48-off schedule rules out side hustles built for scattered evening hours and favors ones built around full days. A nurse on rotating 12-hour shifts or a teacher with only summers free cannot block out one uninterrupted day the way you can. A side hustle for firefighters works best here when it can use those longer off-duty blocks instead of depending on short evening windows.

That is why contracting, home inspection and consulting rank higher here than short, app-based gigs. A home inspection needs two to four uninterrupted hours on site, and your 48 or 72-hour block covers that easily. A per-diem EMS shift is already built to run in full 12 or 24-hour blocks.

Departments on a 24/72 rotation get an extra day compared with 24/48 crews. That is often enough time for a second full-day job, like a home inspection route or landscaping work, alongside a lighter side hustle. If you only want a smaller one-off income target between shifts, our guide to earning $200 fast covers lower-commitment options.

What Doesn’t Work

A few options that look appealing for a side hustle for firefighters carry real downsides once you look past the headline numbers. The same risks can turn otherwise workable side hustles for firefighters into poor bets. Each one below trades a good pitch for hidden cost, real liability or a poor return on your time.

Unlicensed contracting for large jobs: working past your state’s licensing threshold without a contractor license risks fines and voids most liability coverage if something goes wrong.

working past your state’s licensing threshold without a contractor license risks fines and voids most liability coverage if something goes wrong. Consulting or inspecting without insurance: a single missed defect or bad piece of advice can turn into a claim that costs far more than the job paid.

a single missed defect or bad piece of advice can turn into a claim that costs far more than the job paid. Survey and task-grinding apps as a main plan: the effective hourly rate on most of these sits well below minimum wage once you count the time honestly.

the effective hourly rate on most of these sits well below minimum wage once you count the time honestly. Any side job that conflicts with department policy: most departments require outside employment to be disclosed, and an undisclosed conflict can put your primary job at risk.

The pattern is the same across all four. The headline number looks fine until the hidden cost, a fine, a claim or wasted hours, gets counted against it.

Final Verdict on Side Hustle for Firefighters

Start with per-diem EMS shifts if you want money fast with no new certification to earn. Move toward fire and life safety consulting or home inspection once you want a side hustle for firefighters that pays more per hour.

Build your firefighter side income around the schedule you actually have. A 24-on, 72-off crew has more room for a bigger side hustle than a 24-on, 48-off crew because there is an extra recovery day between shifts. Whatever you choose, the right side hustle for firefighters is the one that fits the days you actually get off.

PLAY-TO-EARN Put Your Downtime to Work Turn spare time between shifts into game progress and Snakzy rewards at your own pace. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Try Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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