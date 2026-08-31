How to Make Money This Summer (2026): 7 Real Ways to Earn Extra Cash

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If you want to know how to make money this summer, lawn care is the fastest realistic option, with same-day pay possible. Delivery driving comes close, with payouts available within the same week. Both work well if you have a few free hours and want to start earning quickly.

This guide breaks down how to make money this summer through seven realistic methods, using sourced pay ranges rather than best-case marketing numbers. You’ll see which options pay fastest, what they cost to start, and which can keep earning after summer ends.

I prefer this over the current second paragraph because “summer income options split into…” sounds analytical and distant. The revision tells the reader directly what they are about to get.

QUICK VERDICT Need to know how to make money this summer quickly? Lawn care can pay the same day as your first job, while delivery driving like Dash offers the fastest same-week payout.Freelancing and tutoring can make extra money this summer within 2 to 4 weeks, while reselling and print-on-demand take longer but need less ongoing time.

Is Making Money This Summer Actually Realistic?

Yes. A few hundred extra dollars a month is realistic if you can commit a few hours each week. If you’re deciding how to make money this summer, four-figure months usually need either frequent vehicle-based work or a skill you can already sell. Lawn care, vacation pet sitting, and tutoring work especially well as summer side hustles because demand rises during the season.

Students and teachers can make good use of open daytime hours when planning how to make money this summer. A reliable car or marketable skill gives you even more options. A summer side hustle like print-on-demand or reselling can take longer to build if you start with no audience or inventory.

Most people earn far less than the top-earner examples advertised by platforms. If your goal is how to earn $1,000 a week, combining two or three methods is usually more realistic than expecting one new gig to carry the full target.

7 Real Ways to Make Money This Summer

When choosing how to make money this summer, start with the two things that matter most: how quickly you need to get paid and what you already have to work with. The best ways to make money in the summer change depending on whether you have a car, a marketable skill, unused items, or several open weeks before fall. The summer side hustles below cover each of those starting points.

1. Deliver Food and Groceries With DoorDash or Instacart

If speed matters when deciding how to make money this summer, delivery driving is one of the quickest options. You can start earning once you sign up and pass the background check, though payouts normally follow the app’s weekly schedule unless you use same-day cash-out.

Delivery driving can pay well compared with other summer jobs for extra cash, but vehicle expenses separate it from other ways to make money over the summer. Everlance puts gross pay at $20 to $25 an hour including tips, while ShiftTrackerApp estimates $12 to $18 an hour net after gas, vehicle wear, and self-employment tax.

You’ll need a reliable vehicle, a smartphone, valid auto insurance, and to pass a background check. If you already own a vehicle, delivery driving can make extra money this summer with close to $0 in added startup costs. That low barrier makes it one of the good summer side hustles for drivers, and the first payout typically arrives within a week.

The common mistake is accepting every order without checking payout per mile. Drivers who screen orders and work busy periods have a better chance of reaching the higher end of the net-pay range.

Planning how to make money this summer around a flexible schedule is easier with longer daylight hours and vacation-season restaurant demand. If your deadline is much shorter, our how to make money in one hour guide covers options that can be started faster.

SAME-DAY CASH OUT DoorDash 4.8 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Deliver during peak summer hours and cash out fast with flexible scheduling. Sign Up to Dash

2. Mow Lawns and Do Yard Work for Neighbors

Seasonal demand is what makes lawn care useful when planning how to make money this summer. It also stands out among summer jobs for extra cash because five $50 lawns a week works out to $1,000 a month. Same-day payment and typical rates of $20 to $50 per lawn put it among the best summer side hustles for a short season.

You’ll need a mower and basic yard tools, which can cost roughly $150 to $400 used or close to $0 if clients provide the equipment. Basic mowing does not require a license in most areas, but check local rules before applying chemicals or pesticides for pay. You can make extra money this summer by finding clients through Nextdoor or word of mouth, which is more realistic than depending on a large platform.

The common mistake is underpricing the first few jobs and getting stuck at that rate all season. Price around lot size and the actual work required from the start. For anyone focused on how to make money this summer with same-day cash, lawn care is the fastest method here. If $200 is your immediate target, our how to earn 200 dollars fast guide covers more short-timeline options.

ZERO PLATFORM FEES Nextdoor 4.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Find nearby lawn-care clients and keep more of what each job pays. Find Local Clients

3. Pet Sit and Dog Walk on Rover

If you only have free evenings or weekends, pet sitting is a practical option when deciding how to make money this summer. Vacation travel drives summer demand, with rates around $15 to $40 per walk and $25 to $75 per overnight stay after fees. Rover takes a 20% service fee in most US states, deducted from what the client pays.

You’ll need to be 18 or older, pass Rover’s background check, and build a profile with photos and references. This summer side hustle costs $0 to start, helping Rover compete with other good summer side hustles for people with limited free time.

Real-world earnings vary widely. FinanceBuzz reports that most part-time sitters bring in $500 or more a month, while ZipRecruiter’s August 2026 figure of $21.81 an hour reflects full-time, multi-service sitters. Compared with other summer jobs for extra cash, the part-time figure is the safer benchmark when planning how to make money this summer.

Only offering walks is the common mistake because they pay less per booking. Adding overnight boarding or drop-in visits can push earnings higher and gives Rover more flexibility than many ways to make money over the summer. The platform can make extra money this summer within days, with the first payout typically arriving shortly after your first completed booking.

SET YOUR OWN RATES Rover 4.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Turn open evenings and weekends into paid walks, drop-ins, and pet sitting. Become a Sitter

4. Sell Freelance Skills on Fiverr

If you already have a skill people pay for, freelancing can simplify how to make money this summer. Fiverr lets you sell writing, design, video editing, voiceover, and other services while building a client base that can last beyond the season. The platform takes a 20% seller fee, so a $100 order leaves you with $80 before taxes.

You’ll need a few portfolio samples, a clear gig listing, and patience while you build your first reviews. A freelance summer side hustle can start at $0 if you already have those pieces, which keeps freelancing among the lower-cost summer side hustles.

Fiverr holds earnings for 14 days after an order clears, or 7 days for Top Rated Sellers. Bank transfers have a $50 minimum withdrawal, direct deposit has a $10 minimum, and PayPal has no minimum. A first real payout usually takes around 3 to 4 weeks after your first completed order.

Knowing how to make money this summer through freelancing also means pricing your first gigs carefully. Starting too low can lock you into buyers who expect that rate. Price around the real time each job takes. Active sellers can realistically take home around $14 to $42 for every hour actually worked once revisions, screening, and client messages are included.

BEST FOR EXISTING SKILLS Fiverr 4.3 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Sell writing, design, editing, or voiceover gigs that can keep paying after summer. Start Selling on Fiverr

5. Tutor Students Online Through Wyzant

If you already know a subject well, tutoring gives you a practical way to approach how to make money this summer. Families often book catch-up or enrichment lessons during the school break, and Wyzant lets tutors keep 75% of their posted hourly rate. A $60 posted rate leaves the tutor with $45 after the platform’s 25% fee.

You’ll need subject expertise, a profile, a background check, and a posted rate. A degree can help but is not always required. Tutoring works well among summer jobs for extra cash, and its $0 startup cost puts it among the best summer side hustles for people who already know the subject. Most platform rates sit around $15 to $35 an hour before fees, with beginner listings closer to $13 to $15.

Tutors who understand how to make money this summer through Wyzant still need to price around the platform fee. To net about $50 an hour, your posted rate needs to be close to $67. Lessons booked through your own direct referrals are an exception because Wyzant does not take the standard 25% fee from those sessions.

KEEP 75% OF YOUR RATE Wyzant 4.2 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Teach subjects you know and earn from summer tutoring demand on your own schedule. Apply to Tutor

6. Resell Clothes and Decluttered Items on Poshmark

Selling things you already own is one of the easiest ways to approach how to make money this summer with almost no setup. Poshmark charges no listing fee or monthly subscription. Its seller fee is 20% on sales of $15 or more and a flat $2.95 on anything under $15, based on the item price.

You’ll need sellable items, decent phone photos, and honest descriptions. This summer side hustle starts close to $0 when you sell clothes you already own, while buying thrifted inventory adds real cost. Unused clothes can make extra money this summer within days, with funds becoming available after the buyer confirms receipt.

The common mistake is pricing around what an item originally cost instead of checking recent sold listings for similar products. Summer decluttering can teach you how to make money this summer from items already sitting in your closet. Moves and closet cleanouts between school terms can also keep inventory flowing, making resale one of the more practical ways to make money over the summer with little upfront sourcing cost.

NO LISTING FEES Poshmark 4.1 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Turn clothes you already own into cash with no monthly subscription. Start Selling on Poshmark

7. Launch a Print-on-Demand Shop via Printify

Thinking about how to make money this summer beyond August? Print-on-demand takes longer to pay than every other method here, but it can keep earning after the season ends. Treat it as a longer-term project, not summer fast cash. If that is your goal, our how to create a passive income guide covers more options built around ongoing earnings.

Merch Titans’ 2026 margin data shows that sellers using an Etsy storefront with Printify typically net around $5 to $8 per shirt after production and platform costs. A Free-plan seller using default provider routing on a $24.99 shirt may keep only $2 to $4.

You’ll need an Etsy or Shopify storefront, basic design skills or templates, and patience while traffic builds. Startup costs stay low because Printify only charges when a product is ordered, though storefront fees still apply. The first payout depends entirely on landing the first sale, which can take several weeks or a couple of months for a new shop.

Working out how to make money this summer with Printify also means choosing the fulfillment provider carefully. Default routing and loose pricing can leave margins around 5% to 15%, while a lower-cost provider and deliberate pricing can push them toward 18% to 35%.

If steady income matters when deciding how to make money this summer, Fiverr is the stronger starting point. A freelance client base has a better chance of paying during the season, while print-on-demand is better suited to income that continues afterward.

MOST PASSIVE OPTION Printify 4.0 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Launch print-on-demand products now and keep selling after summer ends. Start a Printify Shop

Startup Cost and Time to First Payout

This table helps you compare how to make money this summer based on the two limits that matter most before fall, your available cash and how long you can wait for the first payout.

Method Startup Cost Time to First Payout Realistic Pay Range DoorDash/Instacart driving ~$0 (existing car) Same week $12 to $18/hr net Lawn care/yard work $0 to $400 Same day $20 to $50/lawn Rover pet sitting $0 A few days $500+/mo part-time Fiverr freelancing $0 3 to 4 weeks $14 to $42/real hour Wyzant tutoring $0 ~1 week $15 to $35/hr (before 25% fee) Poshmark reselling ~$0 (existing closet) A few days Varies by item; 20% fee over $15 Printify print-on-demand Low (storefront fees only) Weeks to months $2 to $8/shirt net

Boost It With Play-to-Earn Reward Apps

Reward apps are smaller ways to make money in the summer, but they can still add around $20 to $100 a month through surveys, offers, or the Snakzy P2E app. They cost nothing to start and work best as a bonus alongside one of the main methods above.

App Minimum Payout Entry Cost Snakzy $35 Free Bigcash $1 Free KashKick $10 Free

PLAY-TO-EARN Make Extra Money This Summer Earn extra money through surveys, offers, and games with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Start Earning With Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

For This Summer: Making the Most of the Short Window

A fixed end date changes how to make money this summer because school or a regular schedule eventually returns. Fast-payout methods like driving and lawn care make the most sense in week one. A slower-building summer side hustle like freelancing or print-on-demand should also start early because those summer side hustles can take weeks to pay off.

Among the ways to make money in the summer, lawn care ranks with the best summer side hustles for a clear short-term target. Five $50 lawns a week for 12 weeks adds up to roughly $3,000, even if you start with no established client base. If your deadline is shorter, our how to earn $2,000 quickly guide covers more intensive options.

Seasonal demand also changes how to make money this summer. Wyzant benefits from families booking catch-up and enrichment tutoring, while Rover gets more pet-sitting demand as people travel. Those seasonal spikes can make it easier to find work now than after summer ends.

What Doesn’t Work

Paid-to-sign-up “starter kit” lawn care or delivery schemes: fake summer jobs for extra cash often start with an upfront fee. Anyone planning how to make money this summer should treat payment before the first job as a red flag, since the FTC warns that legitimate delivery platforms and neighborhood gig work do not charge an “activation” fee.

fake summer jobs for extra cash often start with an upfront fee. Anyone planning how to make money this summer should treat payment before the first job as a red flag, since the FTC warns that legitimate delivery platforms and neighborhood gig work do not charge an “activation” fee. Overpromising freelance “gig flipping” courses: paid courses claiming a guaranteed Fiverr income in days are selling the course, not the outcome. Real seller income builds over weeks through reviews, not a purchased shortcut.

paid courses claiming a guaranteed Fiverr income in days are selling the course, not the outcome. Real seller income builds over weeks through reviews, not a purchased shortcut. Print-on-demand “done for you” store resellers: services that sell a pre-built Printify or Etsy store promising passive income skip the actual work of product research and audience building that produces real sales. The BBB warns this category draws a disproportionate share of consumer complaints about undelivered results.

services that sell a pre-built Printify or Etsy store promising passive income skip the actual work of product research and audience building that produces real sales. The BBB warns this category draws a disproportionate share of consumer complaints about undelivered results. Unlicensed pesticide or chemical lawn treatments for pay: charging for chemical lawn treatment without the state-required applicator license is a real liability and legal risk, not just a missed opportunity. Stick to mowing, trimming, and cleanup unless properly licensed.

Final Verdict on How to Make Money This Summer

You can make extra money this summer within a few weeks, but the best method depends on what you already have. Driving and lawn care pay fastest, freelancing and tutoring offer steadier earning potential, while reselling and print-on-demand can keep going after summer ends.

When deciding how to make money this summer, start with your actual free time and existing assets, whether that is a car, a skill, or unused items. The highest advertised pay means very little if the method does not fit what you can realistically do each week.

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