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7 Best Jobs for 16-Year-Olds That Actually Pay in 2026

Jobs for 16-year-olds are much easier to find once you know which employers hire teens, what the work really pays, and which rules apply in your state. This guide compares seven realistic options by typical pay, startup cost, schedule, age rules, and how quickly you can start.

Under federal law, 16- and 17-year-olds can work unlimited hours in non-hazardous, nonagricultural roles, but state law may set tighter limits or require working papers. That makes local rules the first thing to check before applying for part-time jobs for 16-year-olds.

The short version: retail, fast food, and grocery roles are usually the quickest hiring jobs for 16-year-olds. Lifeguarding and camp work can pay more, but they take preparation and are often seasonal. Babysitting offers flexibility, while Freecash is supplemental online earning rather than a replacement for a paycheck.

Among part-time jobs for 16-year-olds, the strongest choice is usually the employer that offers safe duties, a clear pay rate, and hours you can keep during the school term.

Is Getting a Job at 16 Actually Realistic?

Yes. Jobs for 16-year-olds are realistic, but “applied today” rarely means “paid this week.” A local employer may interview you within days, then add orientation, a first shift, and its normal payroll cycle before money reaches your account.

Here is a sensible timeline:

Fastest to apply for: retail, restaurants, and grocery stores often recruit year-round and train beginners.

retail, restaurants, and grocery stores often recruit year-round and train beginners. Fastest to start independently: babysitting can begin as soon as a family hires you, although building trust takes time.

babysitting can begin as soon as a family hires you, although building trust takes time. More preparation: lifeguarding requires a swim test and employer-approved training.

lifeguarding requires a swim test and employer-approved training. Online supplement: Freecash lets eligible users begin offers quickly, but reaching the first $20 withdrawal minimum is not guaranteed on day one.

At an hourly rate of $13 to $17, you’d earn around $130 to $170 before taxes for a 10-hour week, or $195 to $255 for a 15-hour week. These are planning examples, not national averages for teenagers. Your actual earnings will depend on your location, employer, schedule, experience, and local minimum wage.

For most students, the best jobs for 16-year-olds are the ones that fit school first. Before accepting late closing shifts, confirm your transport home and any state limits. If paperwork delays a local start, these online side hustles for teens can give you other ideas, but check every platform’s age and payout rules.

7 Real Ways to Land a Job at 16

These jobs for 16-year-olds cover three useful paths: conventional employment, local client work, and small online rewards. Each review separates published averages from realistic planning ranges so you can compare them without treating every advertised figure as guaranteed pay.

Retail is one of the broadest categories of jobs for 16-year-olds because stores regularly need cashiers, fitting-room attendants, floor associates, and seasonal staff. It is especially practical if you want evening or weekend shifts close to home.

Cashiers average $14.97 an hour across all ages on Indeed. For planning, $12–$16 an hour is a more cautious starting range, adjusted for your state minimum wage and the employer’s posted rate.

Retail also supplies many cashier jobs for 16-year-olds, but duties matter. Minors may be blocked from operating certain compactors, balers, slicers, or other hazardous equipment even when adults at the same store use them.

How to improve your odds:

Apply to five or more nearby stores in one week.

Prioritize listings that say “no experience,” “seasonal,” or “part-time.”

Put school availability clearly on your application.

Confirm the actual closing time and transport home before accepting.

Searches for “part-time jobs for 16-year-olds” work better when you add your ZIP code and preferred shift. If you use the query “jobs for 16-year-olds retail,” compare the employer’s own careers page with the listing before sharing personal information.

Search results for “indeed jobs for 16-year-olds” may also include expired posts, so sort by date and verify the opening directly.

💡Need to know Typical pay: Plan around $12–$16 an hour; $14.97 is the current Indeed average.Age and paperwork: Store policy varies, and some states require working papers for minors under 18.Main limitation: Retail schedules can include late evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Apply This Week Indeed 3.8 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Search new retail openings free; verify each listing on the employer’s site before applying. Find Jobs

Fast food is one of the most common hiring jobs for 16-year-olds because restaurants need counter staff, order takers, dining-room attendants, and kitchen crew. Most locations provide training, so previous employment is rarely essential.

Fast food attendants average $13.52 an hour across all ages on Indeed, with a published range of $9.53–$19.20. A realistic planning range for a first teen role is roughly $12–$17 an hour, but a high-minimum-wage city may pay more.

These roles can move quickly, yet the first paycheck still follows the restaurant’s payroll schedule. Ask whether the location pays weekly or every two weeks and whether orientation is paid. Also ask which kitchen tasks minors cannot perform.

What you will usually do:

Take orders and handle payments.

Pack food and restock safe supplies.

Clean dining and counter areas.

Work through short, busy rush periods as part of a team.

If a search for “indeed jobs for 16-year-olds” brings up restaurant roles, open the listing and check the stated minimum age. Some locations in the same chain hire at 16, while another franchise sets an 18+ rule.

💡Need to know Typical pay: Indeed reports a $13.52 national average for fast food attendants of all ages.



Payout: Usually direct deposit or a payroll card on the employer’s weekly or biweekly schedule.



Main limitation: Evening and weekend availability may be expected, and hazardous equipment remains off-limits.

Quick Entry Indeed 3.8 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Compare local pay and shift times, then confirm the opening with the restaurant. View Jobs

Grocery stores offer jobs for 16-year-olds such as bagger, courtesy clerk, cashier, cart attendant, and shelf-stocking assistant. The mix of short shifts and steady year-round demand can suit school better than seasonal retail.

Pay depends heavily on the exact title. Indeed currently reports $17.54 an hour for grocery associates of all ages, but that category includes duties beyond an entry-level bagger. For a first role, use the employer’s posted rate and plan more cautiously around $12–$17 an hour.

Grocery stores are another strong source of cashier jobs for 16-year-olds. However, federal rules still prevent minors from operating or cleaning certain meat slicers, bakery machines, compactors, and balers. A safe employer will assign age-appropriate tasks rather than asking you to “help just once.”

Before you accept:

Ask how long an after-school shift normally lasts.

Check whether carts are collected after dark and how staff stay visible.

Confirm that orientation and required training are paid.

Ask which tasks are restricted for workers under 18.

The phrase “jobs for 16-year-olds indeed” is often used as a quick search, but a narrower query works better: add “grocery,” your city, and “part-time.” That reduces irrelevant adult-only listings.

You can also search “jobs for 16-year-olds retail” and filter for grocery employers if the general grocery query is too broad.

💡Need to know Typical pay: Plan around $12–$17 an hour for entry-level work.



Best fit: Students who want predictable after-school or weekend shifts.



Main limitation: Some equipment and back-room tasks are legally restricted for anyone under 18.

School-Friendly Shifts Indeed 3.8 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Find short local shifts and check the store’s age policy before applying. Search Jobs

Lifeguarding is one of the best jobs for 16-year-olds who are confident swimmers and comfortable handling real responsibility. Pools, resorts, waterparks, and other aquatic facilities need trained staff, although openings are often seasonal.

Lifeguards average $16.72 an hour across all ages on Indeed, with a reported range of $12.25–$22.83. These aren’t teen-specific figures, and each employer sets its own starting rate.

Jeff Ellis Management is a private aquatic-management company with part-time and full-time lifeguard openings at selected U.S. facilities. Applicants must be at least 15, so its roles can qualify as hiring jobs for 16-year-olds where local vacancies are available.

You don’t need to purchase an unrelated course before applying. JEM places successful applicants in its Ellis & Associates International Lifeguard Training Program before they start working. You’ll need to pass swimming prerequisites, which may include:

Swimming up to 200 yards continuously using freestyle or breaststroke.

Treading water without using your hands.

Retrieving a 10-pound object from the bottom of the pool.

Completing CPR, first-aid, water-rescue, and facility-specific training.

The exact test depends on the facility and type of lifeguard position. After completing the initial course, new hires receive facility and on-the-job training before their first shift.

A smart order of operations:

Check JEM’s current locations and job openings. Confirm the posted pay, schedule, and minimum age. Review the swimming prerequisites before applying. Complete the interview and required swim test. Finish the assigned training before starting work.

Among part-time jobs for 16-year-olds, lifeguarding takes more preparation than retail or food service. It can also provide a stronger hourly rate, safety credentials, and experience that may help with future recreation or healthcare roles.

💡Need to know Age: JEM accepts applicants from 15.Training: Complete a swim test and JEM training after hiring.Pay: Lifeguards average $16.72 an hour across all ages.Limit: Jobs are only available at participating JEM locations.

Training Included Jeff Ellis Management 4.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Apply first, pass the swim test, and complete your training before starting. View Jobs

Camp counseling is one of the more social jobs for 16-year-olds. Depending on the camp, you might supervise activities, organize games, help with equipment, support younger campers, or work in areas such as sports, arts, waterfront activities, or food service.

CampStaff is a platform dedicated to summer camp employment in the U.S. and Canada. Registration is free for job seekers, and you can complete one profile instead of applying separately through dozens of camp websites.

Once your profile is active, you can browse participating camps and send your application to the ones that interest you. Camps can also search the applicant database and contact candidates whose experience and availability match their openings.

CampStaff accepts applicants from age 16. Day camps commonly offer hiring jobs for 16-year-olds, while most sleepaway camps start at 18. Search for titles such as:

Junior camp counselor

Counselor assistant

Activity assistant

Sports or arts assistant

Day-camp staff

Waterfront assistant

Camp counselors average $17.29 an hour across all ages on Indeed, while junior camp counselors average $15.69. These are market references, not rates guaranteed by CampStaff. Each camp sets its own pay, schedule, benefits, and payroll cycle. Residential positions may also include accommodation and meals.

Among part-time jobs for 16-year-olds, camp work requires early planning. Many camps recruit during winter and spring, and applications may involve references, interviews, background checks, orientation, or first-aid training.

Creating a profile doesn’t guarantee a placement. Jobs for 16-year-olds will also be more limited than positions for applicants aged 18 or older, particularly at residential camps.

💡Need to know Age: CampStaff accepts applicants from 16.Cost: Registration is free for job seekers.Pay: Each camp sets its own rate.Limit: Most sleepaway camps hire from 18.

Camp Matching CampStaff 4.1 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Build one free profile and connect with camps looking for seasonal staff. Join Free

Babysitting can be one of the most flexible jobs for 16-year-olds because you can accept bookings around school and other commitments. Local referrals still matter, but Bambino gives eligible teenagers a commercial platform for connecting with nearby families.

In most states, Bambino accepts sitters from age 13, although some states set the minimum at 14. Anyone under 18 needs permission from a parent or legal guardian. The adult must also help complete the Stripe payout setup.

To begin receiving requests, you’ll need to:

Create a sitter profile with your availability and experience. Get at least one recommendation to activate the profile. Ask a parent or guardian to provide the required consent. Complete the Stripe payout setup. Respond to booking requests from families in your area.

There’s no reliable national pay average specifically for teenage babysitters. For planning, $12–$20 an hour can be a reasonable starting estimate, but this isn’t a figure advertised or guaranteed by Bambino. Your rate will depend on your location, experience, the number and age of the children, and any additional duties.

After a booking, the parent confirms the details and pays through the app. Bambino says standard Stripe payouts generally reach the connected bank account within two to three business days. Instant payouts may be available but can carry an additional processing fee.

These jobs for 16-year-olds depend heavily on local demand. Creating a profile doesn’t guarantee bookings, and new sitters may need time to collect recommendations and build trust with families.

💡Need to know Age: Bambino generally accepts sitters from 13.Approval: Under-18s need a parent or guardian’s consent.Payout: Standard Stripe payouts take two to three business days.Limit: You need one recommendation, and bookings depend on local demand.

Flexible Bookings Bambino 4.3 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Build your profile, collect a recommendation, and accept nearby bookings. Find Jobs

Freecash is not a conventional job. It is a rewards platform where users complete surveys, games, app trials, and other offers. It belongs on this list only as a flexible supplement to jobs for 16-year-olds, not as a dependable hourly income source.

The platform’s July 2026 terms allow users from age 16. New users need a government-issued ID for verification, and the first withdrawal requires at least $20. After that, the minimum drops to $5. Freecash says most withdrawals process in under 17 minutes once approved, but offer tracking, holds, verification, and the selected payout method can extend the real timeline.

Payout options can include gift cards, PayPal, bank transfer, Venmo, or crypto depending on region and availability. A U.S. PayPal account requires the account holder to be at least 18 or the age of majority, so PayPal is not a default cashout route for a 16-year-old. Check available gift cards or other eligible methods before completing offers.

For a detailed payout check, see Does Freecash pay real money?. The main limitation is simple: earnings vary, surveys can disqualify you, and high advertised offer totals may require many stages or purchases.

If you prefer gaming offers to surveys, see how online games that pay real money handle rewards, withdrawal limits, and eligibility rules.

💡Need to know Minimum age: 16 under the current terms.First withdrawal: $20 plus government-issued ID verification; later withdrawals start at $5.Earning limit: Rewards vary by country and offer, so do not treat them as an hourly wage.

Online Extra Freecash 4.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Free to join from 16; the first withdrawal needs $20 and ID verification. Join Free



Jobs for 16-Year-Olds Compared

This table compares the main platforms, realistic pay, and how quickly each option may lead to work. Employer jobs normally pay through a weekly or biweekly payroll cycle.

Option and platform Best for Typical pay Time to start Retail – Indeed Regular shifts $12–$16/hr estimate Often 1–3 weeks Fast food – Indeed Quick entry $12–$17/hr estimate Often 1–3 weeks Grocery – Indeed School-friendly hours $12–$17/hr estimate Often 1–3 weeks Lifeguard – JEM Strong swimmers $16.72/hr all-age average Hiring + training Camp work – CampStaff Seasonal work $15.69/hr junior average Apply months ahead Babysitting – Bambino Flexible bookings $12–$20/hr estimate Approval + bookings Rewards – Freecash Spare-time earnings No reliable hourly rate Same day to start

The pay ranges are planning estimates or all-age market averages, not guaranteed rates for teenagers. CampStaff connects applicants with camps, while Bambino processes payments from families. Freecash can fill spare time, while iOS games that pay real money explains other gaming options and the payout checks they require.

What US Work Permit Rules Mean for a 16-Year-Old’s First Job

Federal law does not require working papers, but many states do. The Department of Labor says 16- and 17-year-olds can work unlimited hours in non-hazardous, nonagricultural jobs under federal rules. States may impose stricter hours, night-work limits, or permit requirements, and the stricter rule applies.

That means two students applying for the same jobs for 16-year-olds may face different paperwork. New York, Maryland, Michigan, and Massachusetts are examples of states with rules for employed minors under 18, but procedures change. Check your state labor department and school office rather than copying instructions from another state.

Federal hazardous-occupation rules still apply until 18. They restrict tasks involving equipment and work such as:

Most power-driven meat slicers and certain bakery machines.

Many compactors, balers, forklifts, saws, and hoisting devices.

Roofing, demolition, excavation, and most on-the-job driving.

Other work covered by the Department of Labor’s 17 Hazardous Occupations Orders.

These limits also affect results found under searches such as “jobs for 16-year-olds retail.” Being hired by a store does not mean every task in the building is legal for a minor. Ask your manager when you are unsure.

That safety check matters across part-time jobs for 16-year-olds, even when the role looks routine.

Reward platforms do not operate like a conventional part-time employer. Their own age, identity, tax, and payout rules still matter, and online earning is not automatically exempt from every state rule or legal obligation.

Best Reward Apps and Play-to-Earn Options for 16-Year-Olds

Among the online jobs for 16-year-olds covered here, Freecash is the only reward app available from age 16. It isn’t a conventional job or a replacement for part-time jobs for 16-year-olds, but you can earn extra rewards by completing games, surveys, and offers.

The first Freecash withdrawal requires $20 and ID verification. Later withdrawals start at $5, although available payout methods and offers depend on your country.

Online Extra Freecash 4.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Join from 16, complete offers, and withdraw after reaching the required minimum. Join Free

Snakzy is another useful play-to-earn option, but users must be 18 or older. Save it for later and learn how it works in the meantime. You can also explore how to make money playing video games while comparing gaming rewards with conventional jobs for 16-year-olds.

PLAY-TO-EARN Save Snakzy for 18 See how it works now, then come back when you meet the app’s 18+ age requirement. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Learn More Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

What Doesn’t Work

Not every listing attached to jobs for 16-year-olds deserves an application. Walk away from these patterns:

Paying to secure a job: the FTC’s rule of thumb is simple – never pay to get paid. Certification may be a legitimate separate cost, but an employer should not demand gift cards, crypto, or a check deposit to “release” your wages.

the FTC’s rule of thumb is simple – never pay to get paid. Certification may be a legitimate separate cost, but an employer should not demand gift cards, crypto, or a check deposit to “release” your wages. Unsolicited recruiter texts: the FTC warned in April 2026 about messages asking recipients to reply “YES” or “INTERESTED,” then pushing fake checks or paid online tasks.

the FTC warned in April 2026 about messages asking recipients to reply “YES” or “INTERESTED,” then pushing fake checks or paid online tasks. Unpaid trial shifts: required productive work normally must be paid. Ask whether orientation and trial time are on the clock.

required productive work normally must be paid. Ask whether orientation and trial time are on the clock. Adult-only payout methods: a platform may accept your signup while the cashout provider requires 18+.

a platform may accept your signup while the cashout provider requires 18+. Unsafe duties: no manager can waive federal hazardous-occupation rules for a 16-year-old.

Final Verdict on Jobs for 16-Year-Olds

The best jobs for 16-year-olds are retail, food service, and grocery roles when you want regular pay; lifeguarding or junior camp work when you can prepare ahead; and babysitting when flexibility matters most. Apply broadly, compare the posted rate, and expect the first paycheck to follow a normal payroll cycle rather than arrive immediately.

Freecash can add small online rewards, but it is not a wage. Snakzy is an option to revisit at 18, not a workaround for younger users.

PLAY-TO-EARN Save Snakzy for 18 See how it works now, then come back when you meet the app’s 18+ age requirement. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Learn More Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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