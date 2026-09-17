15 Real Ways of Making Money on the Side in 2026

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Making money on the side is realistic within a month. The fastest of the fifteen methods below is Fiverr, where a seller keeps everything after a flat 20% commission. It works best as a $200 to $800 a month income supplement for someone who already has a skill, spare hours or unused stuff to sell. It isn’t an overnight swap for a full-time paycheck.

Making money on the side works best when multiple sources stack: one skill-based gig for steady cash and one asset-based method that earns while you sleep.

The fifteen methods ranked below are split into two types. Skill-based work covers freelancing, tutoring, virtual assistant tasks and voice acting. Asset-based income covers reselling, print-on-demand, stock photography and renting out a car.

Our list favors options a total beginner can start this week, whether you’re after making money on the side from home or something that pairs with a 9-to-5. Each entry states the real cost and timeline before you commit any time.



Is Making Money on the Side Actually Realistic?

Yes, but expect $200 to $600 a month in the first 90 days from most of the methods below, not the $2,000-plus a month some ads imply. The gap comes from ramp-up time: landing your first three Upwork clients or your first Rover booking takes longer than any ad admits. That delay isn’t a sign a platform is a scam, and it’s the single biggest reason people give up on making money on the side too early.

Skill-based gigs like freelance writing, tutoring and voice acting pay faster per hour but take up much time. Asset-based methods like print-on-demand, stock photography and car rental pay slower to start but keep earning once you’ve set them up. The figure we’d estimate for a total beginner working 5 to 10 hours a week is $300 to $500 of monthly income after the third month.

If you only have an hour or two a week to spare, our list of easy side jobs for extra cash could fit better than the steeper-effort options further down this list.

15 Real Ways of Making Money on the Side

Each entry below covers the actual cost, timeline and the most common mistakes beginners make in their attempts of making money on the side, ranked roughly from fastest first payout to most passive once it’s running.

A new Fiverr seller with a focused gig, like logo design, voiceover or resume writing, can realistically clear $150 to $600 a month within the first two to three months. The platform has a flat 20% seller commission, but the startup cost is $0 to list.

First payout typically lands 3 to 10 days after a gig goes live, since Fiverr’s search algorithm favors sellers who respond fast and complete early orders on time. The most common mistake is pricing a first gig too high before you have any reviews.

Pick one narrow skill, not “graphic design” but “Instagram carousel design for coaches.”

Create a gig with three tiered packages (Basic, Standard, Premium) and at least three portfolio samples.

Price the Basic tier 20 to 30% below category average for your first 10 orders to build reviews fast.

Respond to every buyer message within an hour during month one; response time feeds the search algorithm.

Raise prices once you hit Level 1 Seller status: 10 orders and a 4.7-plus rating over 60 days.

You’ll need a PayPal or bank account for payout and a portfolio sample or two.

If you’re starting with zero track record at all, our guide on how to start freelancing with no experience walks through landing your first client.

List a Gig Free Fiverr 3.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Keep 80% of every order after Fiverr’s flat 20% fee; free to list, paid in 3 to 10 days on your first gig. Start Selling

A beginner freelance writer or designer on Upwork typically starts around $15 to $30 an hour. Similar roles reach nearly $13 an hour and web developers reach a $30 median. Upwork charges a variable freelancer service fee of 0% to 15% per contract, shown at proposal time.

Most freelancers land around 10%, which makes it a slower path to making money on the side than Fiverr, but it opens the door to bigger, longer-running contracts. First payout is the slowest of the freelance platforms here, often 2 to 6 weeks, since Upwork’s job market skews toward clients wanting an established history.

The biggest mistake is writing generic cover letters instead of referencing the specific job post, which Upwork’s own guidance flags as the top factor in whether a proposal gets a reply.

Build a profile with a specific title.

Complete two or three relevant skills tests and add a portfolio sample.

Apply to jobs with under five proposals submitted, where competition is lower.

Offer a small paid trial task instead of a full project on your first pitch to a new client.

Ask satisfied clients for a review immediately after delivery; recent feedback carries the most weight.

Fiverr (method one) suits fixed-price gigs better, and Contra charges 0% commission but has a smaller client pool.

If you’re brand new to online work in general, our roundup on how to make money online for beginners covers what to expect before you send that first proposal.

Free to Join Upwork 4.2 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Pay around 10% service fee; most beginners start at $15 to $30 an hour. Create a Profile

Tutors on Wyzant keep 75% of their session rate after the platform’s commission. Most set rates between $25 and $100 an hour depending on subject. Unlike some tutoring apps, this one pays on every completed lesson starting with lesson one, so there’s no unpaid trial period to sit through. That’s one of the steadier ways of making money on the side for anyone who already tutors informally.

First payout depends on how fast you land a first student. It takes about 1 to 3 weeks for a new profile in a competitive subject like math or English, and faster in a niche subject like a foreign language or a specific standardized test. A common mistake is setting an hourly rate too close to the break-even point after fees, then quitting after a few underpaid lessons instead of adjusting once reviews build up.

List two to four subjects you can teach confidently.

Write a profile that states a specific outcome, like “raise your SAT math score by 100 points.”

Offer the first lesson at a modest discount to turn inquiries into actual bookings.

Ask every student for a review after their second session, once results are visible.

Reinvest early earnings into a better webcam or lesson materials once bookings steady out.

Preply and Varsity Tutors both pay platform tutors in the $15 to $35 an hour range for similar subjects, so they’re worth comparing before you commit to one platform.

Set Your Own Rate Wyzant 3.2 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Keep 75% of your session rate, free to apply, paid from your very first lesson. Apply to Tutor

Virtual assistants hired through Time Etc start at a guaranteed minimum of $17 an hour, with reported averages closer to $32 an hour once established. The platform pre-matches assistants with clients, unlike freelance marketplaces, so there’s no cold-pitching involved.

The application process is selective, screening through a written test and interview. First payout typically takes 2 to 4 weeks. The most common mistake is applying without tailoring your application to specific skills like scheduling or research, since generic applications are the top rejection reason cited by the company.

Here’s what you need to do to start making money on the side from this line of business:

List concrete tools you already know, like Google Workspace, Calendly, QuickBooks or Canva.

Complete the written skills assessment carefully.

Set aside a consistent weekly block of hours.

Track hours accurately from day one.

Belay and direct-to-client VA work sourced through LinkedIn both fit similar skills, but Time Etc’s pre-vetted matching makes it faster for a total beginner. If working entirely from your kitchen table is the whole point, our list of best ways to make money from home lines up several other home-based options against this one.

Guaranteed Hourly Pay Time Etc 4.8 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Minimum $17 an hour guaranteed, rising with experience. Apply as a VA

Rover sitters typically keep the listed price after the platform’s standard 20% commission. Dog walks netting $15 to $40 and overnight stays $25 to $75 after commission.

The platform charges a higher 25% commission in California and on RoverGO listings that use its professional-photo and priority-placement tier, so check your own state and listing type before you price a service. Most part-time sitters earn $300 to $800 a month, well short of the roughly $45,000-a-year figure sometimes quoted for people treating it as full-time work. It still ranks among the easiest ways of making money on the side for anyone who already loves dogs.

First payout comes fast, often within 1 to 2 weeks once your profile has photos and a clear service radius. The common mistake is setting the same rate as every other sitter nearby instead of specializing in large-breed experience, medication administration or puppy training, to justify a higher price and stand out in search.

Complete your profile with real photos of your home and any pets you already own.

Offer drop-in visits and short walks first.

Respond to booking requests within an hour.

Ask for a review after every booking.

Wag! offers similar dog-walking work with a comparable commission split, so it’s worth a look if Rover’s coverage is thin in your area, especially if dog walking is your preferred way of making money on the side.

Get Paid Weekly Rover 4.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Keep 80% of most bookings after Rover’s 20% fee (25% in California and on RoverGO); free to sign up, first booking often within two weeks. Become a Sitter

TrustedHousesitters works on an unusual model: no cash changes hands between sitter and homeowner, so the “pay” is free accommodation. It still counts as making money on the side in a real sense, since it cuts a real cost even without a single dollar changing hands.

It’s not a wage-replacing method, so it belongs on this list only as a way to cut travel and housing costs while building work experience. Startup cost is the sitter membership itself: $129 for Basic, $169 for Standard or $259 for Premium a year.

Your first confirmed sit can take days or months for a first-time sitter with no reviews. The common mistake is applying to sits far outside your travel radius before you have any reviews.

Write a detailed profile with references.

Apply to nearby, lower-demand sits first to build a review history.

Message homeowners promptly and specifically.

Request a review immediately after every sit while the experience is fresh for the homeowner.

Free Stays Worldwide TrustedHousesitters 4.4 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. No cash pay, but free accommodation worldwide from a $129 to $259 annual membership. Browse Sits

A seller clearing out a closet on Poshmark keeps 80% of any sale of $15 or more, since Poshmark takes a flat 20% commission above that threshold and a flat $2.95 fee below it. Clearing out a closet this way is one of the quickest ways of making money on the side.It’s worth batching cheaper items into bundles instead of selling them one at a time. The real cost is your time, since Poshmark builds a prepaid shipping label into the commission already.

First payout typically lands 1 to 3 weeks for a well-photographed closet, faster around themed “Posh Parties” live sales events and slower without engagement. The common mistake is listing without checking competitors first, which leads to pricing too high to ever sell or too low to be worth the time.

Photograph items in natural light against a plain background, front and back.

Check “Sold” listings for the same brand and size before setting a price.

Share your listings daily in Poshmark’s community feed; visibility drives most sales.

Bundle two or more items for a buyer to save on shipping, which increases average order size.

Depop skews younger and trend-focused, while Mercari charges a flat 10% fee with no listing fee and works well specifically for kids’ and baby resale, where Poshmark has more restrictions.

Free Shipping Labels Poshmark 3.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Keep 80% of sales over $15 after Poshmark’s flat commission; free to list, sales often within three weeks. List an Item

Printify charges no platform fee to connect a store, so your margin comes purely from the gap between your listed price and Printify’s product-plus-printing cost. This leaves designers $4 to $12 profit per t-shirt after fulfillment, and is one of the genuinely passive methods on this list, since Printify prints and ships every order automatically. That makes it one of the most hands-off ways of making money on the side on this whole list.

A design with no marketing behind it may sell nothing for months, while one promoted on social media can sell within days. The common mistake is uploading generic designs with no differentiation; a niche audience like plant parents or youth soccer coaches converts far better than a broad pitch.

Pick one specific niche audience instead of a general theme.

Order a sample of your top two or three designs to check print quality.

Connect your account to Etsy or Shopify and price to leave at least a $5 margin after fulfillment.

Promote designs where your niche audience already spends time.

Because it earns after the initial setup with little ongoing work, this is also one of the cleanest entries on our list of passive income ideas that actually work.

No Inventory Needed Printify 4.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. No platform fee; typical margin is $4 to $12 per shirt. Start a Store

Contributors on Shutterstock earn royalties between 15% to 40% as downloads climb. It suits making money on the side from a hobby you’d keep doing anyway, camera in hand.

The royalty tier resets to the bottom every January 1, so the income is genuinely passive but not guaranteed to compound year over year. First payout is slow, often 2 to 6 months to reach the $35 minimum balance, since any single photo earns cents rather than dollars per download.

The common mistake is uploading a handful of generic photos once and expecting income. Contributors who actually earn meaningfully upload hundreds of images and target searchable, in-demand themes like business, remote work or food instead of personal favorites.

Research trending topics before shooting, instead of uploading whatever you already have.

Shoot in batches around one theme, like home office setups, to build a searchable portfolio fast.

Tag images with specific, accurate keywords

Upload consistently, since the royalty tier is based on cumulative annual downloads.

Adobe Stock offers a flat 33% royalty with no tier reset, which some contributors prefer for predictability over Shutterstock’s climbing scale.

Passive Photo Income Shutterstock 3.4 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Royalties from 15% to 40% per download; first payout usually takes 2 to 6 months. Submit Photos

Voice actors booking work through Voices.com keep roughly 74% to 76% of a project fee. Individual project pay ranges from $50 for a short explainer script to several thousand dollars for a national commercial. The 20% cut runs higher than some competitors, but the client base skews toward larger, better-paying corporate projects.

That trade-off makes voiceover work a higher-ceiling way of making money on the side once you have a demo reel worth hearing. However, startup costs range from $200 to $500 for a basic home recording setup if you don’t already own a microphone, audio interface and some acoustic treatment.

Beginners also need around 1 to 3 months of auditioning, since clients screen demos carefully. The common mistake is submitting one generic demo reel instead of separate, genre-specific reels for commercial, narration and e-learning work, which is what most casting clients filter by.

Record two to three short, genre-specific demo reels.

Set up in the quietest room available; a closet full of clothes doubles as cheap sound treatment.

Audition daily on new project postings instead of waiting for the “perfect” fit.

Price competitively on your first 5 to 10 bookings to build reviews before raising rates.

Voice123 charges a lower commission and works well for smaller, faster-turnaround projects that fill gaps between larger Voices.com bookings.

Corporate-Grade Clients Voices.com 3.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Keep roughly 74% to 76% of every project after fees; projects run $50 to several thousand dollars each. Create a Profile

A single-car host on Turo typically nets $500 to $1,500 a month after commission and other costs. For anyone with a car that mostly sits parked, this is a straightforward way of making money on the side without a second job.

It costs $0 to list an existing car, though most hosts spend $50 to $150 on a professional detail and photos before the first listing. First payout typically lands 1 to 3 weeks for a competitively priced car in a decent-sized city, slower in smaller markets with less rental demand. The common mistake is listing without checking whether a personal auto policy excludes commercial rental use, which can leave a host underinsured outside Turo’s own protection plan.

Check your state’s Turo eligibility rules and your car’s age and mileage limits before listing.

Photograph the car in good light, clean and empty, matching Turo’s top-listing examples.

Price a few dollars below similar local listings for your first month to build reviews.

Respond to booking requests within the hour; response time affects search ranking.

Turn a Car Into Income Turo 4.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Keep 70% to 90% of each trip depending on your protection plan; most single-car hosts net $500 to $1,500 a month. List Your Car

Bilingual translators on Gengo earn $0.03 to $0.12 per word depending on translator tier and language pair. Standard-tier translators typically cluster around $0.03 to $0.06, while Pro-tier translators unlock higher-paying technical, medical and legal work near $0.12. This pays by the word, not the hour, so income scales with typing speed and fluency more than with experience alone.

For bilingual readers, this is a way of making money on the side that rarely gets mentioned, but the pay-per-word structure suits anyone who types fast. The only barrier is passing Gengo’s translation test before you can take paid work.

First payout comes fast once you’re certified, often within days, since the job queue assigns available work automatically to qualified translators. The common mistake is certifying in only one language pair, which limits available job volume: a second pair roughly doubles the pool of jobs you can pick up.

Confirm fluency in both languages of a pair before testing; failing locks you out for a waiting period.

Take the free Standard-tier test first, then work toward the Pro-tier test once experienced.

Set aside consistent daily availability, since jobs are claimed on a first-come basis.

Track your word count and rate per job to see which content types pay best for your speed.

Paid Per Word Gengo 3.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Earn $0.03 to $0.12 a word based on tier and language pair; free to test, paid within days of certifying. Take the Test

A creator selling templates, spreadsheets or guides through Gumroad pays a flat 10% fee plus $0.50 per transaction, but varied rates puts the real cost per sale closer to 13% on a typical $20 product sold directly.

This is one of the few ways of making money on the side that can keep paying long after you stop working on it. Your major challenge would be the time spent creating the template or guide itself.

A product with an existing audience, like an email list or social following, can sell within days, while one launched cold can take months to find buyers. The common mistake is pricing a first digital product too low to compete. A well-targeted $15 to $40 product sold to a specific audience outsells a $3 product aimed at everyone.

Solve one specific, recurring problem for one specific audience.

Create a simple sales page with three to five screenshots showing the product in use.

Price based on the value delivered, not the time it took you to make it.

Promote directly to an existing audience first.

Sell Once, Earn Repeatedly Gumroad 3.4 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Flat 10% plus $0.50 per direct sale, no monthly fee; payout speed depends entirely on your own traffic. Open a Store

A notary signing agent handling real-estate loan documents typically earns $75 to $200 per signing appointment. Signings booked through a service platform like Snapdocs pay $75 to $200, while direct title-company relationships pay $125 to $200. A trained agent can complete one to three signings daily on top of a full-time job, since most appointments run about an hour.

That makes this one of the higher-paying ways of making money on the side for anyone willing to get commissioned. Startup cost includes state notary commissioning ($50 to $150), errors-and-omissions insurance ($50 to $100 a year) and often a paid signing-agent training course ($100 to $300), putting total startup near $200 to $500.

First payout typically takes 4 to 8 weeks. Remember not to skip loan-document training and relying only on general notary knowledge, which leads to errors that get an agent removed from signing-service rosters fast.

Get commissioned as a notary public in your state.

Complete a loan-signing-specific training course and pass its certification exam.

Purchase errors-and-omissions insurance before your first paid signing.

Register on two to three signing-service platforms to get your first bookings while building direct title-company relationships.

Book Local Signings Snapdocs 3.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. $75 to $200 per platform-booked signing, and $125 to $200 for direct title-company work; setup runs $200 to $500. Join the Network

Someone with a camera, lens or lighting kit already sitting in a closet can list it on KitSplit and keep roughly 82.5% to 85% of the rental price. This is one of the more purely passive methods on this list, since listing is free and the gear earns only when actually booked, with no ongoing work once a rental is confirmed.

It closes out this list as maybe the single most passive way of making money on the side, provided you already own the gear.

A camera body in a major media market can rent within a week, while niche equipment in a small market may sit unlisted for months. The common mistake is underpricing gear to compete on cost instead of using KitSplit’s own price-suggestion tool, which is based on similar local listings.

Photograph each piece of gear clearly, including any accessories included in the rental.

Use KitSplit’s price-suggestion tool instead of guessing a rate.

Set clear pickup or delivery terms upfront to avoid disputes after booking.

Keep gear well maintained, since KitSplit’s screening and insurance program depends on accurate condition reporting.

Rent out Idle Gear KitSplit 3.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Keep roughly 82.5% to 85% of the rental price, no work once gear is booked. List Your Gear

How These 15 Methods Compare

These fifteen ways of making money on the side span very different cost, timeline and effort shapes, so a side-by-side view helps before you pick one to start. The table below lines up startup cost, platform cut, how passive the income really is and how long a first payout typically takes.

Method Startup Cost Platform Cut How Passive Time to First Payout Fiverr $0 Flat 20% Active 3 to 10 days Upwork $0 to $20 (Connects) 0 to 15% (variable) Active 2 to 6 weeks Wyzant $0 25% Active 1 to 3 weeks Time Etc $0 N/A (hourly pay) Active 2 to 4 weeks Rover $0 20% (25% in California/RoverGO) Active 1 to 2 weeks TrustedHousesitters $129 to $259/year N/A (no cash pay) Semi-passive Days to months Poshmark $0 20% (or $2.95 flat under $15) Semi-passive 1 to 3 weeks Printify $0 to $10/month No platform fee; margin ~$4 to $12/shirt Passive Days to months Shutterstock $0 60 to 85% (contributor keeps 15 to 40%) Passive 2 to 6 months Voices.com $200 to $500 (gear) 20% plus fees Active 1 to 3 months Turo $0 to $150 10 to 30% Semi-passive 1 to 3 weeks Gengo $0 N/A (per-word pay) Active Days Gumroad $0 10% plus $0.50 (direct sales) Passive Days to months Notary signing agent $200 to $500 N/A (per-signing pay) Active 4 to 8 weeks KitSplit $0 (gear already owned) ~15 to 17.5% Passive 1 week to months

How Play-to-Earn Apps Can Add to Your Side Income

Reward apps and play-to-earn games realistically add $10 to $80 a month on top of the methods above, not a replacement for them as a way of making money on the side. They pay out in small, capped amounts for time spent playing or completing simple tasks, so they work best stacked alongside a skill-based or asset-based method instead of as a standalone income. Both apps below require you to be at least 18 to sign up and cash out, per their own terms of service.

Our full breakdown of play-to-earn games that actually pay covers more of these if you want to fill idle time beyond the two below.

Snakzy, Eneba’s own play-to-earn app, pays out from a $35 minimum with no cost to join. Bigcash pays out from as little as $1 with no entry cost, useful if you want a fast first payout to see the model work before committing more time. Neither replaces a real income stream, but both fit naturally into idle time, a commute or a lunch break, that would otherwise earn nothing toward making money on the side.

App Minimum Payout Entry Cost Snakzy $35 Free Bigcash $1 Free Freecash $5 Free

PLAY-TO-EARN Win Extra Cash with Snakzy Earn with Snakzy while stacking side hustles. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Get Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players



What Doesn’t Work

Most failed attempts at making money on the side trace back to one of a few repeatable mistakes, not to the platforms themselves being scams. The methods above are legitimate ways of making money on the side, but shortcuts around them consistently fail the same way.

Chasing “$500 a day” claims instead of realistic ranges is the first trap. The Federal Trade Commission regularly warns that ads promising guaranteed daily income from an app or gig are among the most common online money-making scams reported to it, in its consumer alerts archive. If a platform guarantees a fixed daily payout regardless of effort, treat that as a red flag instead of an opportunity.

Paying upfront for a “starter kit” or certification no legitimate platform requires: none of the fifteen methods above require paying the platform itself to start earning. A few, like notary work or voice acting, require reasonable third-party costs like state fees or a microphone, which is a different thing entirely from a platform charging you to join. Real making money on the side never starts with handing a stranger money first.

Quitting after the first slow week is another common trap. Nearly every method above takes 1 to 4 weeks minimum to produce a first payout.

Final Verdict on Making Money on the Side

If you have a marketable skill and a laptop, start with Fiverr for the fastest path into making money on the side, or Wyzant if teaching comes naturally. Both let you set your own rate and start earning within days to weeks, with no upfront cost, and both are proven ways of making money on the side without quitting your day job.

Skill-based methods pay faster but need your active hours every week. Asset-based methods pay slower to start but need far less of your time once they’re running, so pick one from each category and let them run in parallel. If you only have a few spare minutes a day instead of a few spare hours a week, Snakzy is worth stacking on top of whichever method you pick, since it runs in idle time and costs nothing to join.

Add extra income through Eneba’s play-to-earn app Snakzy. It’s another easy and trusted way to earn money outside your main job.

PLAY-TO-EARN Win Extra Cash with Snakzy Earn with Snakzy while stacking side hustles. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Get Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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