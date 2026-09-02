Yao Guang HSR: Character Overview and Kit

Yao Guang is a 5-star Physical Elation support who builds her whole kit around setting up Aha Instants and buffing the team’s Elation stat in Honkai Star Rail. Known as Yuque’s chaotic Seer Strategist, she can easily divine the future but prefers to ignore her own predictions entirely because she thinks knowing the answers ruins all the fun.

This character guide covers her kit, Eidolons, banner status, and whether she’s worth pulling for right now.

Yao Guang at a Glance: Character Profile

Rarity 5★ Element Physical Path Elation Role Support Released Version 4.0 (Gleam of a Thousand Plumes banner) Reruns Version 4.3 (Gleam of a Thousand Plumes banner) Voice actors Ari Thrash (EN)



Kana Hanazawa (JP)



Qin Ziyi (CH)



Lee Seul (KR) Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Story and Background: Who is Yao Guang in Honkai Star Rail?

Yao Guang is a member of the Xianzhou Yuque, introduced as a strategist known for reading fortunes and her reputation for bold, unconventional decisions, the kind that leave people around her stunned even when they turn out right.

She carries herself with a calm, almost detached confidence, treating fate as something to work with rather than fight. That mix of foresight and quiet resolve carries through into how her kit plays – she reads the flow of a fight, lying in wait before turning the tides in her team’s favor.

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Yao Guang’s Kit Explained

Yao Guang’s kit runs on two connected resources, Punchline and Aha Instants, and both draw far more from her Elation path than her Physical element. Her Skill, Decalight Unveils All, drops a Zone that boosts every ally’s Elation stat for a few turns and stacks Punchline every time she attacks.

That Punchline fuels her Ultimate, Hexagram of Feathered Fortune, which adds even more Punchline and hands Aha an extra turn that skips the usual Punchline cost.

1. Building Punchline before the payoff. Early in a rotation, her job is to land the Skill, keep the Zone active, and let her Basic ATK, Whistlebolt Sings Joy, and Skill uses stack Punchline in the background. Her Talent, Behold Wherever Light Unfolds, adds free Elation damage on top of allies’ own attacks once she’s holding “Certified Banger,” so this phase is already doing quiet work before the Ultimate lands.

2. Cashing in on Aha’s Instant. Once the Ultimate fires, Aha gets a free extra turn and the whole team gains a temporary All-Type RES PEN buff. This is where her Elation Skill, Let Thy Fortune Burst in Flames, does its damage: a debuff that raises enemy DMG taken, followed by a burst of Physical Elation damage across the field.

In a nutshell, she’s a support who spends most of the fight quietly setting up buffs and Punchline, then converts all of it into one high-value burst window instead of contributing steady per-turn damage herself.

Yao Guang’s Traces and Eidolons Overview

Here’s what each of Yao Guang’s Traces actually do, followed by her Eidolons.

Yao Guang’s Traces

Her Basic ATK, Whistlebolt Sings Joy, deals Physical DMG equal to up to 45% of Yao Guang’s ATK to one target, plus Physical DMG equal to up to 15% of her ATK to enemies next to it. Landing a Basic ATK also raises the Energy she regenerates from it to 30, which helps offset her Ultimate’s steep Energy cost.

Her Skill, Decalight Unveils All, deploys a Zone that lasts up to 3 turns, and while it’s active every ally’s Elation stat rises by an amount equal to 10% of Yao Guang’s own Elation. Using a Basic ATK or Skill while the Zone is up also grants 3 Punchline, the resource her Ultimate consumes.

Her Talent, Behold Wherever Light Unfolds, triggers while she holds “Certified Banger”: after an ally lands an attack, it adds one extra hit of Elation DMG equal to 10% of that ally’s Elation, or Yao Guang’s own Elation if it’s higher, and attacks that spend Skill Points can trigger this twice.

Her Ultimate, Hexagram of Feathered Fortune, costs 180 Energy. It grants 5 Punchline and gives Aha an extra turn that treats a fixed 20 Punchline as already banked, without spending any of it. For 3 turns after, every ally’s All-Type RES PEN rises by 10%.

During Aha’s Instant, her Elation Skill, Let Thy Fortune Burst in Flames, inflicts “Woe’s Whisper” on every enemy for 3 turns, raising the DMG they take by 16%, then deals up to 50% Physical Elation DMG to all enemies followed by five hits of up to 10% Physical Elation DMG to one random target.

Yao Guang’s Technique Untethered Glimmer Sails Far Using this Technique automatically triggers her Skill once at the start of the next battle, at no Skill Point cost. While she’s in the team, breaking destructible objects grants a Fortune Pouch, up to 8 per Earth Week.

Yao Guang’s Bonus Abilities Felicity Ensemble When Yao Guang gains “Certified Banger,” its duration increases by 1 turn. Poised and Sated Increases her CRIT DMG by 60%. After she uses her Elation Skill, the team recovers 1 Skill Point. Amaze-In Grace When her SPD reaches 120 or higher, her Elation rises by 30%, plus another 1% for every point of SPD above that, up to 200 excess SPD.

Yao Guang’s Stat Bonuses (Total) +18.7% CRIT Rate +10% Elation +9 SPD

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Yao Guang’s Eidolons

Her E1, Chuckle Chimes Where Jade Falls, raises the fixed Punchline value used for Aha’s Ultimate-triggered extra turn to 40, and lets every ally ignore 20% of the target’s DEF when dealing Elation DMG. This is the most cost-effective stopping point for most players.

Her E2, Blind Arrows Guided by Feathers, adds a SPD boost of 12% and an Elation boost of 16% to every ally while her Zone is active, stacking directly onto the Skill’s own buff.

E3 and E5 are your standard “filler” upgrades: E3 raises her Skill, Basic ATK, and Elation Skill levels, and E5 raises her Ultimate, Talent, and Elation Skill levels further, neither changing how she plays.

E4 multiplies the burst potential of your rotation by forcing all ally Elation Skills triggered during her Ultimate’s “Aha Instant” window to deal 150% of their original damage, which is a pretty good upgrade if you’re running multi-Elation lineups.

Her E6, Ferried Along the Astral Arc, is the other standout copy – it raises every ally’s Elation DMG by 25% and doubles the multiplier on her own Elation Skill, which increases her burst window’s total damage massively.

Yao Guang Honkai Star Rail Meta Evaluation: Is Yao Guang Good?

Yao Guang is a strong pick specifically for teams built around Elation damage dealers, like Sparxie or Silver Wolf.

Yao Guang’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Yao Guang is one of the strongest support picks across every endgame mode in Honkai Star Rail, earning our EX rating across the board. Her ceiling depends on how many other Elation characters are actually in the roster, so her value climbs as your Elation roster grows.

Outside dedicated Elation teams, she still adds value for any Skill Point-hungry damage dealer through her Skill Point recovery and RES PEN buff, albeit with a lower ceiling than her best-case fit.

How to Get Yao Guang in Honkai Star Rail: Banner, Warp Cost and Top-Up

Yao Guang can be pulled from her own Character Event Warp (Gleam of a Thousand Plumes banner), not the permanent Standard Warp. If you’re topping up for her, Oneiric Shards, the premium currency you get by topping up, convert 1:1 into Stellar Jades, the same currency used across every banner. From there, a Special Warp Pass costs 160 Stellar Jades and grants one warp on her Character Event Warp.

Before spending, always check the store’s current Oneiric Shard top-up bonuses and limited-time bundles, since these can significantly increase the value of your top-ups.

She debuted alongside Version 4.0 on the Gleam of a Thousand Plumes banner and returned for a rerun of the same banner in Version 4.3, running from May 31 to June 24, 2026. No further rerun has been officially announced yet.

Verdict: Should You Pull For Yao Guang in 2026?

Yao Guang is worth pulling if you’re building toward Elation teams or already run Skill Point-hungry damage dealers who want an easy Skill Point refund. Her buffs stack cleanly with other Elation units, and the free Elation Skill damage from her Ultimate adds real burst on top of her support kit.

E1 is the most efficient upgrade for the DEF ignore, and E6 significantly raises her ceiling if you’re already committed to an Elation-focused roster.

Most of that comes down to her Physical element and Elation path being built to buff rather than carry damage on their own.

She’s a less attractive pick if your roster doesn’t have an Elation carry yet and you’re mainly looking for a generalist Harmony or Nihility support, since her strongest effects need Elation teammates to fully pay off.

Pros Cons ✅ Opens an extra Aha Instant turn that skips the Punchline cost entirely



✅ Builds Punchline steadily without ever needing to spend Skill Points



✅ Refunds the team a Skill Point every time she uses her Elation Skill



✅ Stacks a DMG Vulnerability debuff on top of a team-wide All-Type RES PEN buff



✅ Raises the whole team’s Elation stat while adding her own Elation damage



✅ Doesn’t need heavy investment to start pulling her weight ❌ Her Ultimate’s 180 Energy cost slows down her early rotations



❌ Outside Elation-focused lineups, her support value trails established Harmony and Nihility picks



❌ Her ceiling depends on how many other Elation characters are actually in the roster

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