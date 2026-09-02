Best Yao Guang Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026

I’ve put together the Light Cones, Relics, Trace priority, stat priority, teams, and Eidolon verdicts for the best Yao Guang build so you know exactly how to gear her, who to pair her with, and if her Eidolons are actually worth chasing.

Yao Guang is a 5-star Physical support who runs on the Elation Path, and her whole kit revolves around building up her own Elation stat and sharing it with the team, then cashing it in through a free extra turn for Aha and a stack of teamwide buffs.

TL;DR – Best Yao Guang Build at a Glance

Best Light Cone When She Decided to See Best F2P Light Cone Alternative Mushy Shroomy’s Adventures Best Relic Set Diviner of Distant Reach (4pc) Best Planar Ornament Set Lushaka, the Sunken Seas (2pc) Main Stats Body: CRIT Rate



Boots: SPD



Planar Sphere: HP%



Link Rope: Energy Regeneration Rate Substat priority SPD > CRIT Rate > CRIT DMG Best team (Overall) Yao Guang (Support)



Silver Wolf Lv 999 (DPS)



Sparxie (Hybrid)



Huohuo (Support) Best team (F2P) Yao Guang (Support)



Qingque (DPS)



Lynx (Support)



Tingyun (Support)

How to Play Yao Guang: Rotation and Tips

Yao Guang’s Skill, Decalight Unveils All, deploys a Zone that shares a slice of her own Elation with the whole team for three turns. Her Ultimate, Hexagram of Feathered Fortune, spends Punchline to trigger an extra turn for Aha and hands out a team-wide All-Type RES PEN buff on top.

Her Talent, Behold Wherever Light Unfolds, quietly adds bonus Elation DMG to an ally’s attack whenever she’s holding “Certified Banger,” so a big part of her rotation is simply making sure that buff is up before your Elation attackers act.

Open most turns by using her Skill to refresh the Zone, then save her Ultimate for the moment right before your main Elation damage dealer’s turn so the extra Aha Instant and the RES PEN buff both land during your real damage window.

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Best Light Cones for Yao Guang

Her signature, When She Decided to See, boosts her SPD by up to 30% at Superimposition 5 and grants “Great Fortune” whenever she enters combat or uses her Ultimate on an ally.

While she holds it, the whole team’s CRIT Rate goes up by as much as 14%, CRIT DMG by as much as 60%, and her own Energy Regeneration Rate climbs by as much as 20%, which makes her Ultimate loop faster. It’s a good signature Light Cone, but it isn’t really a must-pull since there are more accessible options that offer incredible value even compared to it.

Mushy Shroomy’s Adventures is the best F2P option, since it’s the only one of these four obtainable straight from the Forgotten Hall store. It raises her Elation by up to 20% and makes enemies take more Elation DMG for two turns after she uses her Elation Skill.

Today’s Good Luck gives her 20% CRIT Rate, plus an Elation buff of up to 20% every time she uses her Elation Skill, stacking up to two times. It’s a fine sub-in if you already own it.

Sneering is a 3-star budget option that boosts her Elation specifically while Aha Instant is active, which makes it a reasonable stopgap for a fresh account still farming better options.

For a more in-depth look at her best Light Cones, visit our Best Yao Guang Light Cones Guide.

Best Relic and Planar Ornament Sets

The 4-piece Diviner of Distant Reach is her best relic set. Before entering combat, it gives her 10% CRIT Rate once her SPD crosses 120, or 18% once it crosses 160, and the first time she uses her Elation Skill in a fight, it enhances every ally’s Elation by 10% for the rest of that battle.

If you don’t have four pieces of Diviner farmed yet, running its 2-piece SPD bonus alongside the 2-piece Warrior Goddess of Sun and Thunder SPD bonus is a fine early-game substitute, since both pieces only grant flat SPD at 2-piece.

For Planar Ornament, Lushaka, the Sunken Seas is the clear pick. It adds Energy Regeneration Rate, and if Yao Guang isn’t the first character in your team lineup, it also boosts that first character’s ATK by 12%.

Sprightly Vonwacq is the main alternative, offering the same Energy Regen plus an action advance once her SPD hits 120. It’s less necessary here, since Yao Guang is already fast enough on her own that you’d usually rather delay her turn to line up with team buffs than rush it forward.

Yao Guang’s Stat Priorities

Priority 1: SPD

SPD Priority 2: CRIT Rate

CRIT Rate Priority 3: CRIT DMG

🎯 Ideal Stat Goals: Aim for 100% CRIT Rate and at least 90% CRIT DMG during combat, and target a 160 to 200 SPD breakpoint in battle. Flat substats are fine filler once percentage rolls run dry. Her Traces already hands her a flat 60% CRIT DMG, so gearing her CRIT Rate up first gets her to the 100% in-combat target faster than chasing CRIT DMG substats would.

Yao Guang’s Trace Priorities

Traces Priority Level Why? Basic ATK: Whistlebolt Sings Joy Medium Only exists to generate Energy and Skill Points for her rotation, so it’s safe to level last. Skill: Decalight Unveils All Highest Doubles the Zone’s shared Elation from 10% to 20% at max level, the core of her team support. Ultimate: Hexagram of Feathered Fortune Highest Doubles the All-Type RES PEN buff from 10% to 20%, a direct team-wide damage increase. Talent: Behold Wherever Light Unfolds High Doubles the bonus Elation DMG her Talent tacks onto an ally’s attack. Elation Skill: Let Thy Fortune Burst in Flames High Doubles the damage of the extra Aha Instant her Ultimate triggers.

Yao Guang’s Ascension Materials (Max Ascension)

Material Total Whimsy Wax 15 Dreamweave Steel 15 Lucid Awl 15 Invasive Clot 65 Credit 308,000

Yao Guang’s Trace Materials (Max Traces)

Material Total The Fluffy Hand-drawn Storyboards 15 Whimsy Wax 41 The Fluffy Serialization Memorial Issue 72 Dreamweave Steel 56 The Fluffy Collector’s Edition 139 Lucid Awl 58 Vanquished Flow’s Reticence 12 Tracks of Destiny 8 Credit 3,000,000

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Best Yao Guang Teams (Overall, F2P, and Alternatives)

Listed below are Yao Guang’s best overall team, F2P team, and alternative teammates to help shape your teambuilding choices based on which units are actually available in your current roster.

Best Overall Yao Guang Team

Best Yao Guang Team (Overall) Role Yao Guang Support Silver Wolf Lv 999 DPS Sparxie Hybrid Huohuo Support

Silver Wolf Lv 999‘s Ultimate uptime improves when Yao Guang’s own Ultimate gives it a burst of Hidden MMR generation outside of her own Ultimate state, and the extra Aha Instant Yao Guang triggers synergizes with every Elation teammate on the field.

Sparxie gets stronger the more Elation characters share the team with her, since that’s the entire premise of the Elation Path, and Huohuo‘s healing plus Energy restoration keeps the whole rotation running without gaps.

Best F2P Yao Guang Team

Best Yao Guang Team (F2P) Role Yao Guang Support Qingque DPS Lynx Support Tingyun Support

Qingque‘s aggressive tile-rolling mechanic repeatedly consumes Skill Points, which satisfies Yao Guang’s kit requirement to maximize and double her “Great Boon” Elation damage procs. Tingyun acts as an indispensable battery for the team to fuel Yao Guang’s massive 180 Energy Ultimate requirement and keep her field uptime active.

Finally, Lynx sustains the entire rotation completely Skill Point-positively with her AoE Ultimate heals, making sure Qingque always has a massive stockpile of points to burn on her turn.

Best Yao Guang Team Alternatives

Tribbie is a drop-in replacement for Huohuo, trading the healing for All-Type RES PEN buffs and supplemental Elation DMG, which works if your sustain needs are already covered elsewhere.

Cipher is a drop-in replacement for Sparxie, since the Elation DMG that Yao Guang’s kit generates feeds directly into the Tally mechanic that powers Cipher’s own damage.

Hanya is a drop-in replacement for the Elation Trailblazer in the F2P slot, restoring Skill Points with her own Skill and adding ATK buffs through her Ultimate on top of Yao Guang’s Elation share.

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae is a drop-in replacement for Huohuo, swapping reactive healing for ATK buffs and shields if you’d rather mitigate incoming damage than heal through it.

Gallagher is another drop-in replacement for Huohuo, applying the Besotted debuff through his kit to deliver healing while also chipping in extra utility the team can use.

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae is a drop-in replacement for Silver Wolf Lv 999 if you’d rather build a non-Elation carry, since he consumes Skill Points to deal damage and directly benefits from the bonus Elation DMG Yao Guang’s Talent adds to his attacks.

Yao Guang’s All-Type RES PEN and free Aha Instant action advance are universally powerful mechanics which give her some degree of team comp flexibility. But to unlock her true potential, she wants a dedicated team archetype built around specialized Elation DPS units, which turns her into an indispensable engine for high-tier Elation-focused rosters..

Yao Guang Eidolons: Which Are Worth It

Eidolons Return on Investment Explanation E1: Chuckle Chimes Where Jade Falls Highest Grants the extra Aha turn 40 Punchline instead of the base amount and makes every ally’s Elation DMG ignore 20% of the target’s DEF. The single best stopping point for spenders. E2: Blind Arrows Guided by Feathers High Adds SPD and Elation to the whole team while the Zone is active, which helps hit SPD breakpoints across the team. E3: Auspices Mirrored In Decalight Low A pure level-up Eidolon that raises Skill, Basic ATK, and Elation Skill levels, with no unique effect of its own. E4: Threads of Fate Colored by Plumes Medium Increases the DMG of every ally’s Elation Skill during the extra Aha turn, though it needs a heavy investment to reach. E5: Bejeweled in Radiant Grace Low Another pure level-up Eidolon, raising Ultimate, Talent, and Elation Skill levels only. E6: Ferried Along the Astral Arc Highest Adds a flat 25% Elation DMG buff for the whole team and doubles the multiplier on her own Elation Skill, turning her into a real Sub-DPS on top of her support duties.

E1 is the practical stopping point for most players. E2 through E5 are comparatively minor upgrades, and it isn’t worth chasing further unless you’re specifically pushing all the way to E6 for the teamwide DMG buff and her own added Sub-DPS damage.

Verdict: Is Yao Guang Worth Building in 2026?

Yao Guang’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

If you’re already leaning towards making a highly competitive, Elation-heavy meta team comp, Yao Guang is absolutely worth pulling for and building. If you have no other top-tier Elation units and don’t plan to pull for any, that’s your cue to consider skipping.



She’s a complete Elation support right out of the gate, and she only gets more valuable as more Elation characters join the roster. Her Elation share, RES PEN buff, and free Aha Instant apply in essentially any team, though she loses value outside a dedicated Elation lineup since Honkai Star Rail already has plenty of strong, established supports to choose from instead.

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