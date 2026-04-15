Best Anaxa Build HSR: Wind Erudition DPS Guide

The best Anaxa build HSR turns this Wind Erudition main DPS into one of the game’s most formidable damage dealers, capable of implanting all seven Weakness types onto enemies and chaining free Skill casts through his Qualitative Disclosure (QD) mechanic. He performs at the top tier in every major endgame mode, including Memory of Chaos (MoC), Apocalyptic Shadow (AS), and Pure Fiction (PF).

This guide covers everything for the Anaxa build in HSR, from top Light Cones and relic sets to stat benchmarks, team compositions, trace priorities, and eidolon value. Follow this guide and you’ll have a complete blueprint for the best Anaxa build HSR up and running.

Best Anaxa Build HSR: Anaxa Overview

Attribute Detail Rarity 5-Star Element Wind Path Erudition Role Main DPS Release Version 3.2 Phase 2 Voice Actors EN: Stephen Fu | JP: Yuma Uchida

Source General Rating MoC PF AS Game8 SS SS S+ SS Prydwen T0.5 T0.5 T0.5 T0.5

Anaxa is a Wind Erudition main DPS whose kit centers on building Weakness stacks across enemies to trigger Qualitative Disclosure. He implants random Weakness types with every hit via his Talent, and at five or more different Weakness types on a single enemy, they enter QD state. Against QD targets, Anaxa deals 30% increased damage and triggers a free additional Skill cast after any Basic ATK or Skill use, at no SP (Skill Point) cost.

His A4 trace, Imperative Hiatus, is one of the strongest passives in the current meta. As the sole Erudition character, he gains +140% CRIT DMG (Critical Damage). Paired with a second Erudition character like The Herta, he instead grants +50% damage to all allies. These two modes play differently, and choosing between them is the main team-building decision for the best Anaxa build HSR players face.

For MoC and AS, his hypercarry playstyle with Cerydra and Cyrene delivers strong damage output. For PF, the dual-DPS setup with The Herta performs well thanks to consistent AoE pressure and the team-wide damage buffs triggered by having at least two Erudition characters.

Best for MoC: High burst output through QD chain Skill spam and 28% DEF ignore from A6

High burst output through QD chain Skill spam and 28% DEF ignore from A6 Best for AS: Universal Weakness helps all teammates deal Toughness damage regardless of element

Universal Weakness helps all teammates deal Toughness damage regardless of element Best for PF: Dual-DPS pairing with The Herta enables AoE (Area of Effect) pressure and shared team damage buffs

How to Play Anaxa in HSR

The best Anaxa build HSR playstyle has two distinct phases: stacking and bursting. In the stacking phase, use his Skill to bounce between enemies and implant multiple Weakness types simultaneously. Each bounce hit applies one random Weakness, so targeting groups of enemies accelerates QD setup across the field.

Once QD is active on your primary target, shift into an aggressive pattern. Any Basic ATK or Skill aimed at a QD target triggers a free additional Skill cast at no SP cost.

Sprouting Life Sculpts Earth inflicts Sublimation on all enemies, applying all seven Weakness types at once and preventing their next action (unless they have Control RES). In hypercarry mode, fire the Ultimate to reset QD state, then chain free Skill casts immediately after. In dual-DPS teams with The Herta, prioritize the Ultimate to activate The Herta’s bonus abilities.

Anaxa Pros and Cons

The best Anaxa build HSR suits players who want a top-tier DPS with one of the highest damage ceilings in the game. Here is a quick snapshot before committing.

Pros Cons ✅ Implants all 7 Weakness types, enabling Break for all teammates



✅ Free Skill casts against QD targets effectively increases his damage output



✅ A4 trace provides 140% CRIT DMG (solo Erudition) or 50% team DMG (dual Erudition)



✅ 28% DEF ignore from A6 stacks



✅ Free event Light Cone performs within 17% of signature: strong F2P (Free-to-Play) value



✅ Second-highest base ATK in the game (756.76 at Level 80) ❌ Below-average HP makes him fragile without reliable sustain



❌ Depending on build, he requires Weakness stack ramping before reaching peak output



The bottom line: build Anaxa if you want a main DPS that performs at the top in every endgame mode and implants all weaknesses for the whole team the whole team.

Anaxa HSR Overview: Kit, Abilities, and Skills

Anaxa’s Basic ATK, Pain, Brews Truth, deals single-target Wind DMG and generates 20 Energy per hit. His Skill, Fractal, Exiles Fallacy, bounces between up to five enemies, dealing Wind DMG per hit and implanting one random Weakness type per bounce. The Skill’s damage scales based on how many attackable enemies are present: each enemy on the field adds 20% to total output, capping at +100% with five enemies.

His Ultimate, Sprouting Life Sculpts Earth inflicts Sublimation on all enemies, applying all seven Weakness types at once and preventing their next actions (unless they have Control RES). His Talent, Tetrad Wisdom Reigns Thrice, drives the entire kit: every hit passively implants a Weakness, and once an enemy reaches five or more different types, they enter QD state, granting the 30% damage bonus and the free Skill trigger that define his playstyle.

Ability Type Energy Break Description Pain, Brews Truth Basic ATK 20 (+10 from A2) 10 Deals Wind DMG equal to 100% of ATK to one enemy. Fractal, Exiles Fallacy Skill 6 10 Deals Wind DMG equal to 70% of ATK per bounce (5 total), prioritizing unhit enemies. +20% DMG per attackable enemy on field (max +100% at 5 enemies). Sprouting Life Sculpts Earth Ultimate 5 (Cost: 140) 20 Inflicts Sublimation on all enemies (all 7 Weakness types until their turn). Deals Wind DMG equal to 160% ATK. Enemies without Control RES cannot act. Tetrad Wisdom Reigns Thrice Talent 0 0 Each hit implants 1 random Weakness (3 turns). At 5+ types: Qualitative Disclosure. Anaxa deals 30% increased DMG to QD targets. After Basic/Skill on QD target, triggers 1 free additional Skill. Prism of the Pupil Technique 0 0 Terrifies enemies (flee 10s). Attacking terrified enemies counts as Weakness entry. Applies 1 Weakness of attacker’s type to all enemies for 3 turns.

Trace Name Effect A2 Roaming Signifier Basic ATK regenerates additional 10 Energy. At turn start, if no enemy is in QD state, immediately regenerates 30 Energy. A4 Imperative Hiatus With 1 Erudition character: Anaxa’s CRIT DMG +140%. With 2+ Erudition characters: All allies’ DMG +50%. A6 Qualitative Shift For every different Weakness type on an enemy, Anaxa ignores 4% of their DEF (max 7 types = 28% DEF ignore).

Minor Traces total bonuses: CRIT Rate +12.0% | Wind DMG +22.4% | HP +10.0%

Anaxa HSR Traces & Eidolons

Max Anaxa’s Skill and Talent first. His Skill (Fractal, Exiles Fallacy) directly increases bounce damage and drives Weakness implant. His Talent (Tetrad Wisdom Reigns Thrice) governs the QD damage bonus and the free Skill trigger, which are the core of his output. The Ultimate is next, as damage scales with its level. Basic ATK is the lowest priority, handling single-target hits at a lower damage multiplier than the Skill.

Among Bonus Abilities, max Imperative Hiatus (A4) and Qualitative Shift (A6) as early as possible. A4 delivers the largest single passive bonus in the kit. A6 stacks with other DEF reduction sources, making it increasingly valuable in high-DEF endgame content.

Trace Priority Explanation Skill (Fractal, Exiles Fallacy) ★★★★★ Highest Primary Weakness implant source and main damage ability. Max first. Talent (Tetrad Wisdom Reigns Thrice) ★★★★★ Highest Governs QD damage bonus and free Skill trigger. Core mechanic. Max alongside Skill. Ultimate (Sprouting Life Sculpts Earth) ★★★★ High Scales damage. Priority after Skill and Talent. Basic ATK (Pain, Brews Truth) ★★★ Medium Lower damage impact. Level last.

Trace Priority Explanation Imperative Hiatus (A4) ★★★★★ Highest +140% CRIT DMG or +50% team DMG with another Erudition character. Largest passive in the kit. Qualitative Shift (A6) ★★★★★ Highest 4% DEF ignore per Weakness type (up to 28%). Stacks with LC and relic DEF shred. Roaming Signifier (A2) ★★★★ High +10 Energy on Basic ATK and 30 free Energy at turn start when no QD enemy is present.

Eidolons: Anaxa is fully functional at E0 in all endgame content and does not require Eidolons to perform well. E2 is the consensus best stopping point.

Upgrade Priority Why It Matters E1: Magician, Isolated by Stars High First Skill use recovers 1 SP. Every Skill hit reduces enemy DEF by 16% for 2 turns. Adds sustained DEF shred to the rotation. E2: Soul, True to History Highest (Best Stop) Triggers a Weakness implant when enemies enter battle and reduces All-Type RES by 20%. E3: Pupil, Etched into Cosmos Low Ultimate level +2 (max 15) and Basic ATK level +1 (max 10). Standard numerical eidolon. E4: Blaze, Plunged to Canyon Good Skill use increases ATK by 30% for 2 turns, stacking up to twice (max 60%). Consistent ATK boost during active combat. E5: Embryo, Set Beyond Vortex Low Skill level +2 (max 15) and Talent level +2 (max 15). Purely numerical. Only worth pursuing en route to E6. E6: Everything Is in Everything Amazing (Whale) All DMG dealt increased to 130% of original. Both Imperative Hiatus effects activate simultaneously regardless of team composition.

Best Anaxa Light Cones (Ranked)

For the best Anaxa build HSR, look for Erudition path Light Cones that boost Skill or Ultimate damage, provide CRIT stats, or reduce enemy DEF. The list below is ranked from strongest to weakest.

Light Cone Rarity Value Life Should Be Cast to Flames ★★★★★ Best (Signature) Into the Unreachable Veil ★★★★★ Great The Great Cosmic Enterprise ★★★★ Best F2P Today Is Another Peaceful Day ★★★★ Good Before Dawn ★★★★★ Good (Alt) The Day the Cosmos Fell ★★★★ Situational

#1. Best Overall – Life Should Be Cast to Flames

Anaxa’s signature LC is his best-in-slot because it directly amplifies every element of his playstyle. When an enemy has a Weakness implanted by Anaxa, it grants increased DMG against that target, which is almost permanently active given his QD mechanic. The additional 10 Energy per turn meaningfully speeds up hisUltimate gain. The DEF reduction also stacks with his A6’s 28% DEF ignore, compounding well against high-DEF endgame bosses.

This LC is the best choice for Anaxa overall. The combined DEF shred and damage bonus make it the strongest LC power spike available for this build.

Rarity ★★★★★ ATK 582 HP 952 DEF 529

#2. Great Alt – Into the Unreachable Veil

This 5-star LC provides CRIT Rate and a Skill and Ultimate DMG bonus after using the Ultimate. It also recovers 1 SP on trigger, which helps sustain Anaxa’s Skill-heavy rotation in longer fights. The CRIT Rate bonus pairs well with Rutilant Arena, making it easier to consistently hit the 70% threshold for the ornament’s passive.

Best for players who already own this LC from another Erudition character or obtained it from a shared banner.

Rarity ★★★★★ ATK 635 HP 952 DEF 463

#3. Best F2P – The Great Cosmic Enterprise

This free event LC is the recommended choice for all F2P players. Its passive grants scaling DMG for each Weakness type on the target, maxing with seven types. Since Anaxa’s A6 and Ultimate regularly ensure targets carry all seven Weakness types, this bonus is almost always fully active.

Rarity ★★★★ ATK 476 HP 952 DEF 330

#4. Good Alt – Today Is Another Peaceful Day

This 4-star LC provides bonus DMG for each point of Anaxa’s max Energy, which caps out with his 140 max Energy pool. The math is consistent: at max Energy this is a flat 64% DMG bonus, comparable to the event LC at full Weakness stacks. The slightly higher base ATK (529 vs. 476) is a minor additional advantage.

Best for players who lack the free event LC or the signature and need a widely available alternative from the standard gacha pool.

Rarity ★★★★ ATK 529 HP 846 DEF 330

#5. Good Alt – Before Dawn

Before Dawn provides up to 60% CRIT DMG and 30% Skill and Ultimate DMG, making it a solid fallback if you already own it. The Somnus Corpus follow-up mechanic does not synergize with Anaxa’s kit, so this LC underperforms here relative to its value on other Erudition characters.

Best as a shared LC option if you run multiple Erudition DPS characters and need to rotate the same cone.

Rarity ★★★★★ ATK 582 HP 1058 DEF 463

#6. Situational – The Day the Cosmos Fell

This 4-star LC grants up to 24% ATK and 40% CRIT DMG when two or more enemies share a Weakness type. Given Anaxa’s universal Weakness implants via the best Anaxa build HSR playstyle, the CRIT DMG condition is easy to fulfill in any multi-enemy fight. It falls below the event LC in pure output at S5 but is worth using if no better option is available.

Best as a budget placeholder until a 5-star Erudition LC becomes accessible.

Rarity ★★★★ ATK 476 HP 952 DEF 330

Best Anaxa Relics and Planar Sets

The best Anaxa build HSR relic setup prioritizes Wind DMG, CRIT Rate, and DEF ignore stacking. Eagle of Twilight Line is the top relic pick for most teams because the 4pc action advance triggers after his Ultimate, letting him chain Skill casts immediately and keep QD uptime tight. Scholar Lost in Erudition offers consistent Skill and Ultimate DMG bonuses and is a strong alternative for players without Eagle. Genius of Brilliant Stars gains specific value when pairing the signature LC, as both provide DEF ignore that compounds together.

Relics

Name Value Features Eagle of Twilight Line (4pc) Best 2pc: +10% Wind DMG. 4pc: After Ultimate, Action Advance Forward 25%. Scholar Lost in Erudition (4pc) Great 2pc: +8% CRIT Rate. 4pc: +20% Skill and Ultimate DMG; after Ultimate, next Skill gains +25% DMG. Genius of Brilliant Stars (4pc) Good 2pc: +10% Quantum DMG. 4pc: Ignore 10% DEF; +10% more if target has Quantum Weakness. Pioneer Diver of Dead Waters (4pc) Decent 2pc: +12% DMG to debuffed enemies. 4pc: +4% CRIT Rate and +12% CRIT DMG against targets with 3+ debuffs.

Eagle of Twilight Line is the overall best 4pc set because the post-Ultimate action advance feeds directly into Anaxa’s QD chain window. After firing the Ultimate to apply Sublimation, the advance lets him start Skill chaining before enemies act, maximizing free Skill output per rotation. Scholar Lost in Erudition is preferred for hypercarry setups where Eagle is unavailable, as the consistent Skill DMG bonus aligns well with QD free Skill spam. Genius of Brilliant Stars is specifically best paired with the signature LC for compounding DEF ignore from both sources.

Planar Ornaments

Name Value Features Rutilant Arena Best +8% CRIT Rate. At 70%+ CRIT Rate in combat, Basic ATK and Skill DMG +20%. Izumo Gensei and Takama Divine Realm Great +12% ATK. With at least one same-Path Erudition ally, CRIT Rate +12%.

Rutilant Arena is the top planar choice for most setups because Anaxa consistently reaches 70%+ CRIT Rate in combat with proper relic substats. Izumo Gensei and Takama Divine Realm is a strong alternative in Erudition-heavy teams (e.g. dual-DPS with The Herta), where both the +12% ATK and +12% CRIT Rate bonuses apply simultaneously.

Anaxa Stat Priority

The best Anaxa build HSR scales primarily from CRIT DMG and ATK. His A4 Imperative Hiatus already provides +140% CRIT DMG in hypercarry mode, so CRIT Rate becomes the limiting factor in most builds. Focus on hitting 80-100% CRIT Rate in combat before stacking additional CRIT DMG.

Main Stats

Relic Slot Main Stat Reason Body CRIT Rate% Preferred to hit 80-100% in-combat CRIT Rate. Use CRIT DMG% only if CRIT Rate is already overcapped via team buffs. Feet SPD Target 134-135 SPD breakpoint for turn-advance sync with supports. Use ATK% if SPD is already covered by substats. Planar Sphere Wind DMG% Primary damage amplifier. ATK% is an alternative if Wind DMG sphere is unavailable. Link Rope ATK% Default for hypercarry mode. Energy Regen Rate in sub-DPS role for faster Ultimate rotation.

Secondary/Sub-Stat Priority

SPD (to 134-135 breakpoint) > CRIT Rate% > CRIT DMG% > ATK% > Break Effect

Sub-Stat Priority Notes SPD Highest Hit 134-135 first for turn-advance sync. Diminishing returns above 135 without a dedicated SPD-advance support. CRIT Rate% Very High 100% in-combat CRIT Rate is the target, achievable with relic set bonuses and team buffs. CRIT DMG% High A4 adds 140% in hypercarry mode on top of relic values. Chase CRIT Rate first, then CRIT DMG once rate is capped. ATK% Medium Strong scaling given his 756.76 base ATK at Level 80. Second-highest in the game. Break Effect Low Not needed for his primary playstyle. Weakness Break is a side benefit, not a core damage source.

Target Stat Benchmarks

Stat Target Notes ATK 2,600-3,000+ Higher is better given his large base ATK scaling. CRIT Rate 80-100% 100% in combat is achievable with Rutilant Arena and team CRIT Rate buffs. CRIT DMG 100-120%+ A4 adds 140% in hypercarry mode on top of relic values. SPD 134-135+ Syncs with turn-advance supports like Cyrene. HP 2,800+ Compensates for below-average base HP (970 at Level 80). DEF 1,100+ Baseline durability target.

Anaxa Base Stat Comparison

Level ATK DEF HP SPD 1 102.96 75.90 132 97 40 386.10 284.62 495 97 80 756.76 557.87 970 97

Anaxa’s ATK scales to 756.76 at Level 80, the second-highest base ATK in HSR. Every 1% ATK bonus applied to this base is worth more in absolute terms than the same bonus on a lower-ATK character, which means ATK% relics and team buffs have above-average value per point for the best Anaxa build HSR.

His HP (970 at Level 80) is below average for a DPS character. Building toward the 2,800+ HP benchmark via HP% substats or a shielder like Dan Heng Permansor Terrae directly addresses this trade-off. His SPD remains flat at 97 across all levels, so all SPD gains in the best Anaxa build HSR come from relics and support buffs.

HSR Anaxa Teammates

Teammates for the best Anaxa build were selected based on SP management, action advance, and damage amplification. His Skill is SP-neutral on its own, but chaining free Skills against QD targets generates no SP, so an SP-refund support sustains aggressive rotations. His teams also need a sustain option that handles his below-average HP without sacrificing offensive slots.

Harmony / Erudition Support

Cerydra

Role: Amplifier / Buffer

Amplifier / Buffer Why they work with Anaxa: Cerydra’s support enables Skill duplication, allowing Anaxa to fire up to four Skill casts per burst window. This directly multiplies QD chain output during the most important phase of every rotation.

Cerydra’s support enables Skill duplication, allowing Anaxa to fire up to four Skill casts per burst window. This directly multiplies QD chain output during the most important phase of every rotation. Rotation note: Activate Cerydra’s support before Anaxa’s main damage window to capture all buffed Skill casts.

Pros Cons ✅ Enables maximum Skill duplication in Anaxa’s burst window



✅ Best amplifier for hypercarry Anaxa by average MoC cycle count ❌ 5-star limited, not accessible to all players



❌ Requires careful rotation coordination to capture full value.

Cyrene

Role: Amplifier / SP Refund

Amplifier / SP Refund Why they work with Anaxa: Cyrene grants action advance and SP refund, two of the highest-value tools for the best Anaxa build HSR. SP refund and action advance sustains aggressive Skill spending during QD windows.

Cyrene grants action advance and SP refund, two of the highest-value tools for the best Anaxa build HSR. SP refund and action advance sustains aggressive Skill spending during QD windows. Rotation note: Use Cyrene’s support abilities to push Anaxa’s action before enemy turns to extend QD coverage.

Pros Cons ✅ Action advance and SP refund both benefit Anaxa’s rotation directly



✅ Synergizes with Eagle of Twilight Line 4pc post-Ultimate action timing ❌ 5-star limited, requiring a dedicated pull for Anaxa teams

Sustain Options

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae

Role: Shielder / ATK Buffer

Shielder / ATK Buffer SP economy: SP-neutral

SP-neutral Why they work with Anaxa: Dan Heng Permansor Terrae provides shields and ATK buffs simultaneously. The shield component directly compensates for Anaxa’s low HP (970 at Level 80), while the ATK buff amplifies his high base ATK.

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae provides shields and ATK buffs simultaneously. The shield component directly compensates for Anaxa’s low HP (970 at Level 80), while the ATK buff amplifies his high base ATK. Rotation note: Maintain active shields to prevent HP from dropping into danger range.

Pros Cons ✅ Shields address Anaxa’s low HP while adding offensive ATK value



✅ Works in both hypercarry and dual-DPS team configurations ❌ 5-star limited, not replaceable at the same power level with free options

Aventurine

Role: Shielder / CRIT DMG Buffer

Shielder / CRIT DMG Buffer SP economy: SP-neutral

SP-neutral Why they work with Anaxa: Aventurine provides consistent shields and applies the Unnerved debuff, which increases CRIT DMG taken by enemies. This adds another layer of offensive value beyond raw protection and is a strong option for players who already own Aventurine.

Aventurine provides consistent shields and applies the Unnerved debuff, which increases CRIT DMG taken by enemies. This adds another layer of offensive value beyond raw protection and is a strong option for players who already own Aventurine. Rotation note: Keep Aventurine’s shields refreshed to maintain Unnerved uptime on priority targets.

Pros Cons ✅ Shields provide burst protection plus CRIT DMG taken debuff



✅ Available from reruns, more accessible than Permansor Terrae ❌ Slightly lower ATK buff value compared to Permansor Terrae



❌ Less synergy with the hypercarry mode’s specific buff stack

Other Viable Teammates

Character Role Notes The Herta Sub-DPS / Dual Carry Best dual-DPS partner. Anaxa’s A4 grants 50% team DMG in Erudition pairs. Tribbie Debuffer / Utility Consistent utility across all content. Sunday Harmony Support Action advance option when Cyrene is unavailable. Widely accessible from reruns. Pela Debuffer Free 4-star DEF reduction. Strong pairing in F2P builds. Lynx Sustain Free 4-star healer. Best SP-positive sustain option for F2P teams.

Best Anaxa Teams

Teams for the best Anaxa build HSR were selected based on average MoC cycle performance, SP economy, and complementary buffs to his QD damage window.

Best Team – Hypercarry (Solo Erudition)

Role Character Synergy Main DPS Anaxa A4 activates 140% CRIT DMG in solo Erudition mode. Amplifier Cerydra Skill duplication enables 4 Skill casts per burst window. Amplifier / SP Refund Cyrene Action advance and SP refund sustain aggressive Skill chaining. Sustain Dan Heng Permansor Terrae Shields Anaxa’s low HP while providing ATK buff.

This is the highest-output single-DPS configuration. Cerydra’s duplication combined with Cyrene’s action advance turns Anaxa’s QD window into a chain of buffed Skill casts.

Best Alternative – Dual-DPS (2+ Erudition)

Role Character Synergy Main DPS The Herta Primary AoE damage. Anaxa’s A4 grants 50% team DMG. Sub-DPS / Enabler Anaxa Universal Weakness Break plus 50% team DMG buff from A4. Support Tribbie Consistent debuff application and utility coverage. Sustain Dan Heng Permansor Terrae Shields and ATK buffs for both carry units.

This is one of the most popular Anaxa configurations. Anaxa provides universal Weakness Break, generates energy for The Herta, and activates A4’s 50% team DMG mode.

Best F2P Team

Role Character Synergy Main DPS Anaxa Core damage source. Support Trailblazer (Remembrance) True DMG and CRIT DMG buffs while staying SP-positive. Buffer Asta SPD and ATK buffs from accessible 4-star support. Sustain Lynx SP-positive healing. Best free sustain option.

A strong budget option sourced from Game8’s recommendations. Trailblazer (Remembrance) contributes True DMG and CRIT DMG buffs, Asta covers SPD and ATK, and Lynx sustains the team while staying SP-positive, which matters for Anaxa’s Skill-heavy rotation.

Anaxa Trace and Ascension Materials

Ascending Anaxa to Level 80 and maxing all trace nodes requires approximately 3,308,000 combined Credits, alongside Amphoreus-specific materials for Ascension and Erudition Calyx materials for Traces.

Max Trace Nodes

Trace Materials Total Credits 3,000,000 Rough Sketch 18 Dynamic Outlining 69 Exquisite Colored Draft 139 Ethereal Omen 41 Echoing Wail 56 Eternal Lament 58 Lost Echo of the Shared Wish 12 Tracks of Destiny 8

Max Ascension

Ascension Materials Total Credits 308,000 Ethereal Omen 15 Echoing Wail 15 Eternal Lament 15 A Glass of the Besotted Era 65

Farming priority: Start with A Glass of the Besotted Era from Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Gloam (Penacony) to unlock Ascension gates first. Then target Lost Echo of the Shared Wish from Echo of War: Salutations of Ashen Dreams weekly, as it gates the highest-tier Trace levels. Black Tide enemies in Amphoreus drop the Ethereal Omen, Echoing Wail, and Eternal Lament materials shared across both Ascension and Trace tracks.

★ Top up – Honkai Star Rail Honkai Star Rail Oneiric Shard Shop on Eneba

How to Get Anaxa

Anaxa is a limited 5-star Wind Erudition character obtainable only through his dedicated event Warp banner, “The Universe in a Seed.” He does not appear on the standard Warp banner and can only be pulled during his event banner windows or reruns.

He was released in HSR Version 3.2 as a limited character. Hoyoverse does not pre-announce rerun schedules far in advance, but limited characters like Anaxa typically return in rerun banners within a few versions. Rerun dates are usually revealed via official patch preview livestreams, approximately one patch before they go live.

For players planning ahead, save Stellar Jade and Undying Starlight between patches and follow official Hoyoverse channels for rerun confirmations. The 50/50 guarantee system means consistent saving over two to three patches typically provides enough pulls for a guaranteed copy.

My Overall Verdict on the Best Anaxa Build HSR

Anaxa is a top-tier HSR main DPS worth pulling for players who want a carry that performs across all three endgame modes. His Qualitative Disclosure mechanic rewards consistent Skill usage with free casts and a 30% damage bonus, and his Weakness implant gives every teammate Toughness Break regardless of element. He holds SS tier on Game8 and T0.5 on Prydwen across MoC, PF, and AS.

F2P viability is strong. The Great Cosmic Enterprise at S5 performs decently, and A4 delivers substantial CRIT DMG at E0. The main F2P gap is sustained. Dan Heng Permansor Terrae is his ideal partner, and Lynx is a functional lower-cost replacement.

Long-term, Anaxa stays relevant because of his high damage output and weakness implant.

Investment label: Medium-to-High. Pull his signature LC first. It’s a strong power spike even at S1. Stop at E2.

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