Sunday HSR: Character Overview and Kit 2026

This Sunday HSR overview covers his kit, Traces, and Eidolons, plus whether he’s actually worth pulling for. Sunday is a 5-star Imaginary element character on the Harmony Path, and he’s built around instantly advancing an ally and their summon into action while stacking CRIT buffs on top of that.

This guide will walk you through what Sunday’s Skill, Ultimate, and Talent actually do, break down his Traces and Eidolons, and cover his banner history and top-up situation so you know if he fits your roster.

Sunday at a Glance: Character Profile

Rarity 5★ Element Imaginary Path Harmony Role Support Released Version 2.7 (Gate Upon the Stars banner) Reruns Version 3.4 (Gate Upon the Stars banner)



Version 3.8 (Gate Upon the Stars banner)



Version 4.2 (Indelible Coterie Phase 2 banner) Voice actors Griffin Puatu (EN)



Otsuka Takeo (JP)



Xu Xiang (CH)



Kang Seong-woo (KR) Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: S



Apocalyptic Shadow: S

Story and Background: Who is Sunday in Honkai Star Rail?

Sunday belongs to Penacony and is tied to an organization known simply as the Order, and his own introduction arc leans hard on the idea of someone who once carried out that Order’s intent and is now adrift after its purpose dissolved. The framing around him is deliberately quiet – a traveler whose wings have been clipped, still working out where his own footsteps are supposed to lead.

That restrained, almost melancholic presentation carries into how he plays. Sunday doesn’t announce himself with flashy numbers the way a damage dealer does. His value shows up in how much smoother your team’s turn order feels once he’s active, which fits a character introduced as someone quietly holding a broken system together.

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Sunday’s Kit Explained

Sunday’s entire kit revolves around a single idea – give one ally an extra action right now, then make that action hit harder. His Skill, Benison of Paper and Rites, lets him pick one ally character and their summon (if they have one, such as Jing Yuan’s Lightning-Lord or Topaz’s Numby) to immediately take action, while also increasing that target’s DMG dealt for a couple of turns.

If the target has a summon, that DMG increase gets a further boost on top, which is why Sunday scales so well with summon-based teammates specifically.

His Ultimate, Ode to Caress and Cicatrix, restores a chunk of Energy to a chosen ally and turns both that ally and their summon into what the game calls “The Beatified,” a state that raises their CRIT DMG based on a percentage of Sunday’s own CRIT DMG. Only his most recent Ultimate target holds the Beatified status at a time, and it fades a turn earlier if Sunday himself gets knocked down.

His Talent, The Sorrowing Body, adds a CRIT Rate buff to whichever ally he uses his Skill on, stacking neatly on top of the CRIT DMG from his Ultimate. Between the Skill’s action advance, the Talent’s CRIT Rate, and the Ultimate’s CRIT DMG, Sunday builds one hypercarry teammate into a genuinely more consistent CRIT machine without needing his own turn to deal damage.

His Technique, The Glorious Mysteries, front-loads a bonus DMG buff onto the first ally he uses his Skill on once the next battle actually starts, which is a clean way to open a fight already buffed.

Sunday’s Traces and Eidolons Overview

Here’s what each of Sunday’s Traces actually do, followed by his Eidolons.

Sunday’s Traces

His Basic ATK, Gleaming Admonition, deals Imaginary DMG equal to up to 100% of Sunday’s ATK to one enemy. It’s the ability he’ll use least, since almost every turn he actually takes is spent setting up someone else instead.

His Skill, Benison of Paper and Rites, increases the target’s DMG dealt by up to 30%, with an additional 50% on top if that target has a summon, lasting 2 turns. Using it on an ally already under “The Beatified” also recovers 1 Skill Point, and it cannot trigger the immediate-action part of the effect if used on another Harmony character.

His Ultimate, Ode to Caress and Cicatrix, restores Energy equal to 20% of the target’s Max Energy and applies “The Beatified,” raising CRIT DMG by up to 30.0% of Sunday’s own CRIT DMG plus a flat 12.0%, for 3 turns.

His Talent, The Sorrowing Body, increases the Skill target’s CRIT Rate by up to 20.0% for 3 turns, which is the piece that keeps a hypercarry’s CRIT Rate stable without eating into their own substat budget.

Sunday’s Technique The Glorious Mysteries After use, the first time Sunday uses an ability on an ally in the next battle, that target’s DMG dealt increases by 50%, lasting 2 turns.

Sunday’s Bonus Abilities Rest Day’s Longing When using Ultimate, if the target’s regenerated Energy would be less than 40, it’s raised to 40 instead. Exalted Sweep When battle starts, Sunday regenerates 25 Energy. Haven in Palm When using Skill, dispels 1 debuff from the target.

Sunday’s Stat Bonuses (Total) +37.3% CRIT DMG +12.5% DEF +18.0% Effect RES

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Sunday’s Eidolons

E1, Millennium’s Quietus, lets the Skill target ignore 16% of the enemy’s DEF and their summon ignore 40% of the enemy’s DEF for 2 turns, which is a straightforward and substantial damage increase for whoever Sunday is buffing. This is the Eidolon most players should prioritize first.

E2, Faith Outstrips Frailty, recovers 2 Skill Points after Sunday’s first Ultimate use and increases the DMG dealt by “The Beatified” by 30%. This is generally treated as the best stopping point for anyone spending on Sunday’s Eidolons, since it combines SP relief with another real damage boost for his buff target.

E3 through E5 are lower priority and mostly just accelerate his ability levels: E3 raises his Ultimate and Basic ATK level caps, and E5 does the same for his Skill and Talent. Neither changes how his kit functions.

E6, Dawn of Sidereal Cacophony, makes the Talent’s CRIT Rate boost stackable up to 3 times, extends its duration, lets his Ultimate also apply it, and converts any CRIT Rate over 100% on the buffed target into extra CRIT DMG. It’s a genuinely strong ceiling-raiser for min-maxed hypercarry teams, though it’s a steep, whale-tier investment to reach.

Sunday Honkai Star Rail Meta Evaluation: Is Sunday Good?

Sunday is a strong pick specifically for teams built around action-advance hypercarry synergy and summon-based characters.

Sunday’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: S



Apocalyptic Shadow: S

Sunday’s value comes from stacking three things onto one teammate at once – an extra action right now, a CRIT Rate buff, and a CRIT DMG buff. That combination is what pushes his Endgame Ratings this high across Memory of Chaos, Pure Fiction, and Apocalyptic Shadow alike, since any hypercarry getting a free, fully-buffed action is valuable in every mode.

His summon synergy also gives him a growing ceiling, since every new summon-based DPS added to the game is another character his kit synergizes with.

How to Get Sunday in Honkai Star Rail: Banner, Warp Cost and Top-Up

Sunday is a limited 5-star, so he can only be pulled from his own Character Event Warp (Gate Upon the Stars banner) while it’s live, not from the permanent Standard Warp. A single pull on his banner costs one Star Rail Special Pass, which can be bought with 160 Stellar Jades. For spenders topping up, Oneiric Shards convert 1:1 with Stellar Jades.

Just remember, if you’re planning on topping up to get Sunday, his Eidolons, or his signature Light Cone, it’s always worth checking the store’s Oneiric Shard top-up bonuses, time-limited bundles, Nameless Honor Battle Pass, and Express Supply Pass before you buy anything. These will significantly increase the value of your top-ups and give you more pulls-per-spend.

Sunday’s most recent rerun is in the Indelible Coterie Phase 2 banner during Version 4.2, running from May 13, 2026 to June 1, 2026. No rerun has been announced for Sunday as of yet.

Verdict: Should You Pull For Sunday in 2026?

Sunday is one of the easiest supports to build a hypercarry team around, since his Skill, Talent, and Ultimate all land on the same target and turn them into a faster, harder-hitting attacker for a couple of turns. He’s an especially good pull if your account already has a summon-based DPS like Jing Yuan or Topaz sitting half-finished in your roster, since his kit was clearly built with them in mind.

Even outside of summon teams, his CRIT buffs and action advance make him a genuinely flexible pick for almost any single-target hypercarry.

The tradeoff is Energy management on his own kit if you’re not running an Energy-focused Light Cone, and the fact that his signature synergy with summon characters is still a growing, not yet huge, roster of teammates. He’s still an excellent Harmony pick even without them, just not maximized.

Pros Cons ✅ Grants a single-target 100% action advance through his Skill



✅ Stacks long-lasting CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG buffs on one ally



✅ Restores a minimum amount of Energy to his buff target through his Ultimate



✅ Stays close to SP-neutral even before his signature Light Cone



✅ Uniquely strong with summon-based teammates like Jing Yuan and Topaz



✅ Carries a built-in debuff cleanse through his Skill ❌ Can run into Energy issues without an Energy-focused Light Cone



❌ His Ultimate’s Energy restore is wasted on Energy-less characters



❌ Still has a limited pool of summon-based carries that can fully exploit his kit

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