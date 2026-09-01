Sparxie HSR: Character Overview and Kit 2026

Sparxie in HSR is a 5-star Fire Elation character built around stacking Punchlines through her livestream-themed Engagement Farming chain. She’s one of the strongest Elation damage dealers in the game when paired with the right teammates, and this Sparxie overview breaks down exactly why.

This character guide covers Sparxie’s kit, Eidolons, banner status, and whether she’s worth pulling for right now.

Sparxie at a Glance: Character Profile

Rarity 5★ Element Fire Path Elation Role DPS Released Version 4.0 (Project: Party Time banner) Reruns Version 4.4 (Indelible Coterie banner) Voice actors Lizzie Freeman (EN)



Reina Ueda (JP)



Zhao Shuang (CH)



Sung Ye-won (KR) Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Story and Background: Who is Sparxie in Honkai Star Rail?

Sparxie presents herself as a livestreamer, chasing views, followers, and engagement the way other characters chase glory or knowledge. Her entire identity is filtered through a persona built for an audience – thumbs-up prompts, follower counts, and a running commentary that treats every battle like content to be broadcast.

As an Elation character, she embodies the path’s obsession with masks and performance in a very literal way, blurring the line between the character she plays online and whoever she actually is underneath.

Her lore carries into her gameplay identity too. Sparxie’s kit turns combat into a livestream event, complete with a running “audience” mechanic in the form of Punchlines, the resource her performance generates. Her introduction leans into this bit without resolving who she really is behind the persona, keeping the mystery of her true self as an open thread.

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Sparxie’s Kit Explained

Sparxie’s kit revolves around a single continuous loop – build up Skill Points, spend them to start her livestream, and cash in the Punchlines that chain generates. Using her Skill starts that livestream and turns her Basic ATK into an Enhanced version, which can trigger repeatedly in one activation.

Each trigger of this “Engagement Farming” effect raises the Enhanced attack’s own damage multiplier and randomly grants either bonus Skill Points and Punchlines, or just Punchlines alone.

Her Talent, Sleight of Sparx Hand, only matters once she enters a state called “Certified Banger,” which is granted through an Elation-path mechanic called Aha Instant.

While Certified Banger is active, her Enhanced Basic ATK and her Ultimate both deal extra Elation DMG on top of their normal damage, which is why pairing Sparxie up with a teammate who reliably triggers Aha Instant matters so much for her ceiling.

Her Ultimate generates Punchlines directly and hits every enemy on the field, which keeps her Punchline economy running even outside the Engagement Farming loop. Her Elation Skill, a path-specific active ability every Elation character has, deals bonus AoE damage and refunds some of the Skill Points spent to use it, softening her otherwise heavy Skill Point demands.

The core of playing Sparxie in HSR is banking Skill Points, unloading them into a long Engagement Farming chain, and timing her Elation Skill and Ultimate around Aha Instant windows.

Sparxie’s Traces and Eidolons Overview

Here’s what each of Sparxie’s Traces actually do, followed by her Eidolons.

Sparxie’s Traces

Her Basic ATK, Cat Got Your Flametoungue?, deals Fire DMG equal to up to 50% of Sparxie’s ATK to one designated enemy. It’s rarely used in its base form once her Skill is active, since her Skill immediately upgrades it into an Enhanced version instead.

Her Skill, Boom! Sparxicle’s Poppin’, starts a livestream, turning her Basic ATK into her Enhanced Basic ATK, Enhanced Bloom! Winner Takes All, and triggers Engagement Farming, which can chain up to 20 times in one activation. Each trigger raises the Enhanced attack’s DMG multiplier and randomly grants either 2 Punchlines plus 2 Skill Points, or 1 Punchline alone. Using this ability doesn’t count as using a Skill for energy purposes.

Her Elation Skill, Signal Overflow: The Great Encore!, deals up to 25% Fire Elation DMG to all enemies, plus 20 additional instances of up to 12.5% Fire Elation DMG to random enemies. Grants Sparxie 2 Thrill, which can be spent in place of Skill Points.

Her Talent, Sleight of Sparx Hand, is what turns Certified Banger into real damage. While that state is active, her Enhanced Basic ATK deals up to 20% Fire Elation DMG to its target and up to 10% to adjacent enemies, and every Engagement Farming trigger during that Enhanced Basic ATK adds one extra hit of up to 10% Fire Elation DMG to a random enemy already being hit. Her Ultimate also deals up to 24% Fire Elation DMG to all enemies while Certified Banger is active, on top of its normal damage.

Her Ultimate, Party’s Wildin’ and Cameras’ Rollin’, gains 2 Punchlines and deals Fire DMG to all enemies equal to up to (0.6 times her Elation, plus 30%) of her ATK.

Sparxie’s Technique Content Monetization Inflicts Block on nearby enemies for 10 seconds. Entering combat by attacking a Blocked enemy deals Fire DMG to all enemies equal to 50% of Sparxie’s ATK and restores 2 Skill Points to all allies.

Sparxie’s Bonus Abilities Sweet! Punchline Signing For every 100 of Sparxie’s ATK past 2,000, increases her own Elation by 5%, up to a maximum of 80%. Dazzling! Persona Kaleidoscope When 1, 2, or 3 or more Elation characters are in the team, using her Ultimate additionally grants 2, 4, or 8 Punchlines and 1, 1, or 4 Thrill. Frenzy! Palette of Truth and Lies For every Punchline Sparxie currently holds, increases all allies’ CRIT DMG by 8%, up to a maximum of 80%.

Sparxie’s Stat Bonuses (Total) +28.0% Elation +12.0% CRIT Rate +13.3% CRIT DMG

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Sparxie’s Eidolons

Her E1, #GoingViral #WhoIsShe, is the first practical stopping point for spenders. When Aha Instant ends, she gains 5 Punchlines, and for every Punchline she holds, all allies gain All-Type RES PEN, up to a maximum of 15%. That’s a genuinely strong teamwide buff for a single Eidolon.

Her E2, #AudienceKnows, is the other common stopping point. When Aha Instant ends, Sparxie gains an extra turn and 2 Thrill, and every Thrill she consumes raises her own CRIT DMG by 10% for 2 turns, stacking up to 4 times. Combined with E1, this gives her more turns and more personal damage right when Aha Instant matters most.

E3, E4, and E5 mostly add Trace levels to her Skill, Basic ATK, Ultimate, Talent, and Elation Skill, along with a modest Punchline and Elation bump on Ultimate use when enough Elation characters are on the team. These are incremental upgrades rather than must-haves.

Her E6, #BuiltDifferent #GoingExtinct, is the other real standout. It adds 20% All-Type RES PEN and lets her Elation Skill’s additional damage instances scale up to 40 based on her Punchline count, significantly raising her personal damage ceiling in endgame content.

Sparxie Honkai Star Rail Meta Evaluation: Is Sparxie Good?

Sparxie is an EX-tier pick if you can put together a team centered around her Elation’s Aha Instant mechanic, like Yao Guang or Sparkle, since both help set up the Certified Banger windows her Talent depends on. As a Fire element character on the Elation path, her ceiling is tied closely to how well her team can trigger and extend those Aha Instant windows.

Sparxie’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Sparxie’s damage ramps up considerably during combat as Punchlines accumulate, and she brings surprisingly high Toughness damage on top of a teamwide CRIT DMG buff from her Bonus Ability, which is quite a rare combination for a single-target-leaning Elation DPS.

She also grows stronger as more Elation characters join the team, since her Ultimate scales its Punchline and Thrill output off that count directly.

Her ceiling drops noticeably without other top-tier characters like Yao Guang or Sparkle in the mix, but she’s a genuinely strong pickup for players who already have that Elation-team infrastructure in place, and a good but less exceptional pick outside of it.

How to Get Sparxie in Honkai Star Rail: Banner, Warp Cost and Top-Up

Sparxie can be pulled from her Character Event Warp, separate from the permanent Standard Warp. Pulling costs Stellar Jades, which convert 1:1 from Oneiric Shards. 160 Stellar Jades buys you one Special Warp Pass, which per Warp.

Sparxie debuted in Version 4.0’s Project: Party Time banner and had a rerun in Version 4.4’s Indelible Coterie banner, running from July 14 to August 5, 2026. If you’re topping up specifically to pull for her, it’s worth checking the shop’s Oneiric Shards first-purchase bonuses and time-limited bundles before you buy anything, since both can shift the value of your top-ups massively.

Verdict: Should You Pull For Sparxie in 2026?

Sparxie is worth pulling for if your roster already has, or is planning to build around, an Aha Instant enabler like Yao Guang or Sparkle, since her Talent and Elation Skill both depend on that Certified Banger window to reach their real ceiling. Still, her Punchline generation and teamwide CRIT DMG buff make her valuable even as a sub-DPS-support Hybrid to teams that could use them.

The main thing to weigh is investment: she’s a genuine Skill Point sink, her signature Light Cone is a meaningful step above generic alternatives, and her 160-energy Ultimate needs careful energy planning around Aha Instant timing.

Pros Cons ✅ Generates Punchlines faster than almost any other Elation battery in the game



✅ Strong damage in both single-target boss fights and multi-target content



✅ Enhanced Basic ATK’s damage multiplier climbs the longer an Engagement Farming chain runs



✅ Teamwide CRIT DMG buff from her Bonus Ability benefits every carry on the roster



✅ Surprisingly high Toughness damage for an Elation-scaling character



✅ Scales up further as more Elation characters join the team ❌ Performance drops noticeably without Yao Guang or Sparkle to enable Aha Instant



❌ Heavy Skill Point drain that needs a dedicated Skill Point support to sustain



❌ 160-energy Ultimate requires careful energy management around Aha Instant timing

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