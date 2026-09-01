Best Sparxie Light Cones HSR 2026

Finding the best Sparxie Light Cone comes down to one question: do you want her max damage ceiling, or are you building around another damage dealer? To help you decide which ones best synergize with her kit and your preferred role, I’ve ranked the best Sparxie Light Cones from her signature to free-to-play options below.

Now, before you pick the best Sparxie Light Cone, keep this in mind – Sparxie walks the Elation Path. She can equip a Light Cone from any Path for its base stats, but its passive only triggers if she’s equipped with an Elation Light Cone.

Best Sparxie Light Cones Ranked (TL;DR)

Here’s the fastest way to see how Sparxie’s Light Cone options stack up, from her best-in-slot pick to the strongest F2P options.

Rank Light Cone Why It Ranks Here 1 Dazzled by a Flowery World Her signature cone stacks DEF ignore per Skill Point spent and buffs the whole team’s Elation, making it the clear best-in-slot pick. 2 A Little Getaway The best 4-star option, boosting her Elation DMG and letting her Elation Skill ignore enemy DEF without needing her signature. 3 Today’s Good Luck A CRIT Rate stat stick that stacks bonus Elation every time she uses her Skill, useful if you already own it from the Battle Pass. 4 Mushy Shroomy’s Adventures Her best free-to-play pick, raising her own Elation and making enemies take more Elation DMG for a couple of turns.

Dazzled by a Flowery World – Best in Slot

Dazzled by a Flowery World is Sparxie’s signature Light Cone, and it’s worth grabbing if you’re building her as a min-maxed DPS. At Superimposition 1, it gives a flat 48% CRIT DMG, which already puts it ahead of most alternatives on raw stats alone.

The real reason it’s best-in-slot is its Skill Point interaction – for every Skill Point Sparxie consumes, she ignores 5% of the enemy’s DEF, stacking up to four times, and spending four or more Skill Points in a single turn buffs the whole team’s Elation by 20%.

Sparxie’s kit already leans on spending Skill Points aggressively, so this passive rewards exactly what she’s doing anyway. It’s a genuine luxury pick, not really a hard requirement. If you’re not planning to pull her signature, the 4-star and free alternatives below cover most of the same job at a real, if smaller, discount.

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Best Alternatives to Dazzled by a Flowery World

A Little Getaway is Sparxie’s best 4-star Light Cone, and it’s the pick I’d point most players toward if you’re not committing to her signature. It increases her Elation DMG directly, and its passive lets her Elation Skill ignore enemy DEF, covering a chunk of what the signature does.

Since it’s a 4-star Light Cone, it’s quite realistic to get at least one copy of it through your accumulated pulls the longer you play. It’s a clear step up over any generic 4-star stat stick you might have lying around. If you have this, you don’t need to spend a single Stellar Jade on a banner to get real value from Sparxie’s kit.

Today’s Good Luck takes a different approach – it’s a flat CRIT Rate stat stick that also stacks bonus Elation each time Sparxie uses her Skill, up to twice. It’s a Battle Pass Light Cone, so it’s not something you can farm for free, but if you already own it from a prior pass, it’s a reasonable stat upgrade over a generic 3-star cone while you save for something better.

It won’t out-damage a proper Elation cone built around Skill Point spending, but as a placeholder while you push for A Little Getaway or roll for the signature, it does the job.

Best F2P Light Cone for Sparxie

The best F2P Light Cone for Sparxie is Mushy Shroomy’s Adventures and still holds up as a real budget pick. At Superimposition 1, it increases her own Elation by 12%, and every time she uses her Elation Skill, it increases all enemies’ Elation DMG taken by 6% for two turns. That second part works as a genuine team-wide damage amplifier on top of the personal Elation boost, which is quite unusual for a free Light Cone at this rarity.

Now, it won’t touch the ceiling of Sparxie’s signature or even A Little Getaway if it’s at Superimposition 1, but it can be bought from Forgotten Hall’s Light Cone Manifest Store, and it’s a perfectly sufficient Light Cone to run on Sparxie while you save your Stellar Jades for something else.

Verdict: Which Light Cone Should You Give Sparxie?

Dazzled by a Flowery World is the best pick for Sparxie if you want her Skill Point-spending playstyle to hit its full ceiling, thanks to the stacking DEF ignore and team-wide Elation buff.

If you’re not pulling her signature, A Little Getaway covers most of the same job as a realistic 4-star alternative, and Mushy Shroomy’s Adventures is a completely valid free option if you’d rather save your Stellar Jades entirely.

There’s no wrong choice here that leaves Sparxie unable to function. It’s really just a question of how much of her ceiling you want to unlock and what you’re willing to spend to get there.

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