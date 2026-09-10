Best Black Swan Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026

This guide covers the Light Cones, Relics, Trace priority, stat priority, teams, and Eidolon verdicts for the best Black Swan build , so you know exactly how to gear her whether you’re a free-to-play enjoyer or a whaling enthusiast who can invest on her full-tilt.

Black Swan is a 5-star Nihility character in Honkai Star Rail, one strongest damage-over-time (DoT) comp enablers thanks to her kit that allows her to stack a debuff called Arcana on enemies and letting it snowball each turn. She’s built around Effect Hit Rate instead of CRIT, which makes her substat priorities look nothing like a typical damage dealer’s.

TL;DR – Best Black Swan Build at a Glance

Best Light Cone Reforged Remembrance Best F2P Light Cone Alternative Before the Tutorial Mission Starts Best Relic Set Prisoner in Deep Confinement (4pc) Best Planar Ornament Set Revelry by the Sea (2pc) Main Stats Body: Effect Hit Rate%



Boots: SPD



Planar Sphere: Wind DMG% or ATK%



Link Rope: ATK% Substat priority Effect Hit Rate > SPD > ATK% = Flat ATK Best team (Overall) Black Swan (Hybrid)



Hysilens (DPS)



Kafka (DPS)



Dan Heng Permansor Terrae (Support) Best team (F2P) Black Swan (DPS)



Serval (DPS)



Asta (Support)



Natasha (Support)

How to Play Black Swan: Rotation and Tips

Black Swan’s playstyle runs on a simple loop: use her Skill, Decadence, False Twilight, to inflict Arcana and reduce enemy DEF, then let her Talent, Loom of Fate’s Caprice, convert every DoT trigger on that target into more stacked Arcana.

Her Ultimate, Bliss of Other World’s Embrace, sets every enemy’s DMG taken up by 15% for two turns, so timing it right before your main DoT ticks matters a lot if you want optimal rotation.

Keep her SPD around 135 or higher so she can apply Arcana before Kafka or another DoT trigger character takes their turn. Landing 120% Effect Hit Rate is the real damage ceiling here, not ATK, since her Third Bonus Ability’s DMG buff scales directly off it.

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Best Light Cones for Black Swan

Reforged Remembrance is Black Swan’s signature and the best Light Cone for this build. Every time she deals DoT damage from Wind Shear, Burn, Shock, or Bleed, she gains a stack of Prophet, and each stack adds ATK and lets her DoT ignore a slice of enemy DEF, so she fully stacks it just by using her own kit.

Patience Is All You Need is Kafka’s signature and a strong pickup if you already run her alongside Black Swan. It boosts DMG and SPD on hit, and its Erode debuff functions as Lightning DoT, which stacks another damage-over-time source into the same team.

Eyes of the Prey is a cheaper 4-star pickup that raises Effect Hit Rate and boosts DoT damage directly, both stats Black Swan’s Arcana loop already wants.

Before the Tutorial Mission Starts is the best free-to-play option, available through Herta’s Store. It grants Effect Hit Rate and refunds Energy whenever Black Swan hits a DEF-reduced enemy, which her own Skill sets up on every use.

For a more in-depth look at Black Swan’s best Light Cones, visit our Best Black Swan Light Cones Guide.

Best Relic and Planar Ornament Sets

The 4-piece Prisoner in Deep Confinement set is the clear best pick, since its DEF-ignore effect applies directly to Black Swan’s DoT damage. As a pure DoT unit, she gets far more value from ignoring enemy DEF than from a generic ATK% or CRIT bonus.

For the Planar Ornament slot, Revelry by the Sea boosts her DoT damage once she crosses an ATK threshold, which lines up naturally with how much ATK a fully built Black Swan already carries.

Pan-Cosmic Commercial Enterprise is a solid alternative ornament, trading some raw DoT scaling for Effect Hit Rate and an ATK buff that helps her land Arcana more consistently.

Black Swan’s Stat Priorities

Priority 1: Effect Hit Rate

Effect Hit Rate Priority 2: SPD

SPD Priority 3: ATK%

🎯 Ideal Stat Goals: Aim for 3,600 ATK or higher, then target a 135 SPD breakpoint in battle so she can apply Arcana before Kafka’s DoT triggers fire. Effect Hit Rate (EHR) measures how reliably her debuffs land on enemies. Flat substats are fine filler once percentage rolls run dry.

Black Swan doesn’t run CRIT substats at all, since none of her damage scales off CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG. Effect Hit Rate is her real top-value stat, since it directly powers her Third Bonus Ability’s team-wide buff.

Black Swan’s Trace Priorities

Traces Priority Level Why? Talent: Loom of Fate’s Caprice Highest Directly increases her Arcana DoT damage, the core of her entire kit. Skill: Decadence, False Twilight High Strengthens the DEF reduction debuff she applies before every DoT tick. Ultimate: Bliss of Other World’s Embrace High Raises the DMG all enemies take, amplifying every DoT source on the team. Basic ATK: Precipience, Silent Dawn Medium Contributes the least damage but still helps apply extra Arcana stacks. Bonus Ability: Viscera’s Disquiet Highest Inflicts extra Arcana stacks whenever Black Swan attacks an enemy. Bonus Ability: Goblet’s Dredges Highest Applies Arcana and DEF reduction on any enemy that enters combat. Bonus Ability: Candleflame’s Portent Highest Boosts the whole team’s damage based on Black Swan’s own Effect Hit Rate.

Black Swan’s Ascension Materials (Max Ascension)

Material Total Extinguished Core 15 Glimmering Core 15 Squirming Core 15 Ascendant Debris 65 Credit 308,000

Black Swan’s Trace Materials (Max Traces)

Material Total Fiery Spirit 15 Extinguished Core 41 Starfire Essence 72 Glimmering Core 56 Heaven Incinerator 139 Squirming Core 58 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster 12 Tracks of Destiny 8 Credit 3,000,000

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Best Black Swan Teams (Overall, F2P, and Alternatives)

Listed below are Black Swan’s best overall team, F2P team, and alternative teammates to help shape your teambuilding choices based on which units are actually available in your current roster.

Best Overall Black Swan Team

Best Black Swan Team (Overall) Role Black Swan Hybrid Hysilens DPS Kafka DPS Dan Heng Permansor Terrae Support

Black Swan’s best overall, premium team pairs her with Hysilens and Kafka for a dedicated DoT comp, since both add their own damage-over-time sources on top of Black Swan’s Arcana. Dan Heng Permansor Terrae rounds the team out by giving the main DoT dealer an ATK buff and a shield, while his Souldragon summon adds extra offensive pressure.

Best F2P Black Swan Team

Best Black Swan Team (F2P) Role Black Swan DPS Serval DPS Asta Support Natasha Support

For a fully free-to-play lineup, Serval contributes her own Shock DoTs alongside Black Swan’s Arcana stacking. Asta buffs the whole party’s SPD and ATK, and Natasha keeps everyone topped off with heals, debuff cleanse, enemy weaken, and extra Physical damage.

Best Black Swan Team Alternatives

Sampo is a drop-in replacement for Serval, raising the DoT taken by enemies and adding his own Wind Shear DoT on top of Black Swan’s Arcana stacks.

Guinaifen increases the DMG enemies take and layers in her own Burn DoT, stacking cleanly with Black Swan’s damage-over-time game plan.

Jiaoqiu brings his own DoT source and raises the DMG enemies take through his Ashen Roast debuff, making him a strong swap for Dan Heng • Permansor Terrae in a heavier DoT lineup.

Ruan Mei raises the team’s Break Efficiency and delays enemy recovery from Break, giving Black Swan’s DoTs more turns to tick before enemies can act again.

Gallagher provides an ATK reduction debuff through his Enhanced Basic ATK and heals the team whenever an ally attacks that debuffed enemy, working as a sturdier sustain option than Natasha.

Every good Black Swan teammate alternative shares the same underlying logic: anyone who adds their own DoT, extends enemy debuff uptime, or raises the DMG enemies take slots cleanly into a Black Swan team without competing for her role.

Black Swan Eidolons: Which Are Worth It

Eidolons Return on Investment Explanation E1: Seven Pillars of Wisdom Highest Reduces the RES of DoT-afflicted enemies by 25% for the matching element while Black Swan is active, boosting the whole team’s damage. E2: Weep Not For Me, My Lamb Highest Inflicts 30 stacks of Arcana on enemies as soon as they enter combat, giving Black Swan instant AoE coverage. E3: As Above, So Below Low Raises her Skill and Talent levels, a purely numerical damage increase. E4: In Tears We Gift Medium Extends the Epiphany DMG-taken buff and regenerates Energy, a solid but not essential upgrade. E5: Linnutee Flyway Low Raises her Ultimate and Basic ATK levels, another numerical-only increase. E6: Pantheon Merciful, Masses Pitiful High Raises the Arcana stack cap and lets teammates’ attacks also apply Arcana, a strong endgame ceiling for spenders.

E2 is the practical stopping point for most players investing in Black Swan, since it gives her immediate Arcana coverage on every enemy.

Verdict: Is Black Swan Worth Building in 2026?

Black Swan’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating S Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: S



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Black Swan is worth building for any team leaning on damage-over-time, especially one built around Kafka or another DoT trigger character. Her Ultimate’s team-wide DMG-taken buff means even a non-DoT team gets some value out of running her, though her real ceiling comes from a dedicated Arcana-stacking comp.

If you already own Kafka or plan to build a competitive DoT team in Honkai Star Rail, Black Swan is one of the best investments available for you right now, and even a light investment at E0 to E2 makes a real difference in Pure Fiction and Apocalyptic Shadow specifically.

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