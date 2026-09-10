Tingyun Fugue HSR: Character Overview and Kit 2026

Tingyun Fugue in HSR is a Fire element and Nihility Path support built entirely around Break Effect and a mechanic called Exo Toughness. As the game’s very first “double break” support, her unique ability to forcibly overlay a secondary Toughness bar fundamentally changes how players approach Break and Super Break team compositions.

This character guide breaks down Tingyun Fugue kit, Traces, Eidolons, her banner status, and whether she’s worth pulling for , so you’ll know exactly what she brings to a Break team and your existing roster of units before you spend a single Stellar Jade.

Tingyun Fugue at a Glance: Character Profile

Rarity 5★ Element Fire Path Nihility Role Support Released Version 2.7 (The Long Voyage Home banner) Reruns Version 3.2 (Indelible Coterie banner)



Version 3.8 (The Long Voyage Home banner) Voice actors Anya Floris (EN)



Takada Yuuki (JP)



Jiang Li (CH)



Lee Myeong-ho (KR) Overall Rating S Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: S



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Story and Background: Who is Tingyun Fugue in Honkai Star Rail?

Fugue is a Foxian woman who first appears with her name, appearance, and identity seemingly stolen from her, surviving on borrowed time after a brush with death. As the story around her unfolds, it becomes clear she’s connected to Tingyun, the Xianzhou Luofu diplomat many players already know from Honkai Star Rail‘s earlier chapters, now returned in a changed form with a new set of powers.

Tingyun Fugue’s Path is Nihility and her element is Fire, and her kit plays nothing like the original Tingyun’s Harmony-focused support toolkit. She’s built for Break teams instead, and her release was spurred on by a broader push for Super Break content across the game.

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Tingyun Fugue’s Kit Explained

Fugue’s kit runs on two connected ideas: giving one ally a huge Break Effect boost, and letting her own passive turn Weakness Broken enemies into a second source of damage.

Her Skill, Virtue Beckons Bliss, grants “Foxian Prayer” to a single ally, raising their Break Effect and letting them ignore an enemy’s Weakness Type when dealing Toughness damage.

While that buff is active, Fugue enters her own “Torrid Scorch” state, enhancing her Basic ATK into an AoE hit and giving her a chance to shred the target’s DEF every time her buffed ally attacks.

Her Talent, Fortune Follows Where Virtue Spreads, is what makes her stand out: as long as she’s on the field, every enemy gets a second hidden Toughness bar called “Cloudflame Luster,” so they can be Weakness Broken twice instead of once, and allies attacking a Broken enemy automatically deal bonus Super Break damage.

Her Ultimate, Solar Splendor Shines Upon All, is a flat AoE Fire hit that ignores enemy weaknesses entirely, more useful for topping off Toughness bars than as a main damage tool.



Overall, her kit is practically designed to make Break-centric DPS units stronger.

Tingyun Fugue’s Traces and Eidolons Overview

Here’s what each of Tingyun Fugue’s Traces actually do, followed by her Eidolons.

Tingyun Fugue’s Traces

Basic ATK, Radiant Streak, deals Fire DMG equal to up to 100% of Fugue’s ATK to one enemy. Once she’s buffed an ally, it upgrades into Fiery Caress, a Blast attack dealing up to 100% ATK to the main target and 50% ATK to adjacent enemies.

Skill, Virtue Beckons Bliss, grants “Foxian Prayer” to one ally for three of Fugue’s turns, raising up to 30% of Break Effect and letting them ignore Weakness Type when reducing Toughness at half effectiveness. Every time that buffed ally attacks, Fugue has a 100% base chance to cut the target’s DEF by up to 18% for two turns.

Ultimate, Solar Splendor Shines Upon All, deals Fire DMG equal to up to 200% of Fugue’s ATK to every enemy on the field, ignoring Weakness Type entirely and triggering a Fire Weakness Break on anything it Breaks.

Talent, Fortune Follows Where Virtue Spreads, is always active while Fugue is on the field. Enemies gain a second Toughness bar worth 40% of their max Toughness, and once that’s depleted too, allies attacking a Weakness Broken enemy convert their Toughness damage into up to 100% Super Break DMG.

Tingyun Fugue’s Technique Percipient Shine Inflicts Daze on nearby enemies for 10 seconds. Attacking a Dazed enemy to start combat advances Fugue’s action by 40% and has a 100% base chance to reduce the enemy’s DEF, matching her Skill’s own DEF shred.

Tingyun Fugue’s Bonus Abilities Phecda Primordia When an enemy’s Weakness gets Broken, raises teammates’ Break Effect by 6%, or 18% if Fugue’s own Break Effect is 220% or higher, for two turns. Sylvan Enigma Raises Fugue’s own Break Effect by 30% and instantly refunds a Skill Point the first time she uses her Skill each battle. Verdantia Renaissance Delays an enemy’s action by an additional 15% every time an ally Breaks their Weakness.

Tingyun Fugue’s Stat Bonuses (Total) +24.0% Break Effect +14 SPD +10.0% Max HP

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Tingyun Fugue’s Eidolons

E1, Earthbound I Was, Cloudward I Be, raises the Weakness Break Efficiency of Fugue’s buffed ally by 50%, letting her buffed Break DPS chew through Toughness bars noticeably faster.

E2, Beatitude Dawns for the Worthy, restores 3 Energy whenever an enemy is Weakness Broken and speeds up every ally’s action by 24% after Fugue’s Ultimate, and it’s the realistic stopping point for most spenders.

E3 and E5 just raise her Trace levels, so treat them as bonuses to grab opportunistically, not something to chase on purpose. E4, Bereft of Form, Which Name to Bear, adds a modest 20% Break DMG boost to her buffed ally’s damage, a nice-to-have and not a priority pull.

E6, Clairvoyance of Boom and Doom, is the other real power spike: it raises Fugue’s own Weakness Break Efficiency by 50% and lets “Foxian Prayer” apply to her entire team at once instead of a single ally, turning her from a one-target buffer into a full support piece.

Tingyun Fugue Honkai Star Rail Meta Evaluation: Is Tingyun Fugue Good?

Tingyun Fugue is an excellent pick specifically for teams built around Break damage dealers, like Firefly, Boothill, or Rappa. Her biggest selling point is freeing the Trailblazer from a mandatory Harmony Path slot in Super Break teams, letting you run a different Path for them instead if you’re planning on using them in another comp.

Tingyun Fugue’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating S Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: S



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Her Talent alone gives any team a passive source of Super Break damage with zero setup, and pairing her with existing Break-focused units noticeably speeds up how fast enemies go down. She’s less essential for teams that already run a Harmony Trailblazer, since the two overlap, but she’s still a meaningful upgrade for anyone who wants that Path slot back.

How to Get Tingyun Fugue in Honkai Star Rail: Banner, Warp Cost and Top-Up

Tingyun Fugue is a limited 5-star, so she can only be pulled from her own Character Event Warp (The Long Voyage Home banner) while it’s live, not from the permanent Standard Warp. A single pull on her banner costs one Star Rail Special Pass, which can be bought with 160 Stellar Jades. For spenders topping-up, Oneiric Shards convert 1:1 with Stellar Jades.

Just remember, if you’re planning on topping-up to get Tingyun Fugue, her Eidolons, or her signature Light Cone, it’s always worth checking the store’s Oneiric top-up bonuses, time-limited bundles, Nameless Honor Battle Pass, and Express Supply Pass before you buy anything. These will significantly increase the value of your top-ups and give you more pulls-per-spend.

She debuted in Version 2.7 on The Long Voyage Home banner, running from December 25, 2024 to January 14, 2025. Her most recent rerun brought back the same banner name during Version 3.8, running from January 7, 2026 to January 28, 2026. No further rerun has been officially announced as of yet.

Verdict: Should You Pull For Tingyun Fugue in 2026?

Tingyun Fugue earns her spot as one of the best Break supports currently available, mainly because Exo Toughness lets your existing Break DPS double up on Weakness Break damage without any extra investment on your part.

She’s an easy recommendation if you already run Firefly, Boothill, Rappa, or a similar Break-focused carry and want to free your Trailblazer from the Harmony Path.

She’s a harder sell if you don’t already have a dedicated Break team, since her kit offers limited utility outside a Break comp.

Pros Cons ✅ Lets your Break DPS Weakness Break enemies twice through Exo Toughness



✅ Deals Super Break DMG passively with no rotation upkeep



✅ Frees the Trailblazer from a mandatory Harmony Path slot



✅ Provides a meaningful DEF shred for the whole team



✅ Adds extra enemy action delay on top of Weakness Break



✅ Cheap to build, since Break Effect and Effect Hit Rate gear are easy to source ❌ Ultimate costs a lot of Energy for very little payoff



❌ DEF shred is inconsistent without extra Effect Hit Rate



❌ Can only buff one ally at a time before Eidolon 6

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