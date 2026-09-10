Best Tingyun Fugue Light Cones HSR 2026

Picking the best Tingyun Light Cone hinges most on meeting her high Break Effect requirements and stacking extra utility like defense shred. This guide covers her top Light Cone options, from her premium signature choice to the best free-to-play alternatives.

But before you pick the best Tingyun Fugue Light Cone for your build, there’s one important fact to keep in mind – Tingyun Fugue walks the Nihility Path. Though she can physically equip a Light Cone from any Path for its base stats, its unique passive abilities and skill effects will only trigger if she’s equipped with a Nihility Light Cone.

Best Tingyun Fugue Light Cones Ranked (TL;DR)

Rank Light Cone Why It Ranks Here 1 Long Road Leads Home Her signature Cone, built entirely around the Break Effect and Break DMG vulnerability her kit wants. 2 Never Forget Her Flame A strong non-signature option that boosts Break DMG for Tingyun Fugue and a teammate the moment combat starts. 3 Before the Tutorial Mission Starts The best F2P Light Cone for Tingyun Fugue, pulled straight from Herta’s Store. 4 Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat A 4-star pick that stacks a DEF reduction debuff on top of her own Skill’s DEF shred.

Long Road Leads Home – Best in Slot

Long Road Leads Home isn’t a “free-to-skip” signature if you’re looking to maximize her output. It’s built directly around the two effects Tingyun Fugue’s whole kit wants: Break Effect and Break DMG vulnerability on the enemy she just broke.

At Superimposition 1, this Light Cone gives Tingyun Fugue a flat 60% Break Effect, which is a massive chunk of the 220% breakpoint her trace wants her to reach. On top of that, whenever an enemy’s Weakness gets Broken, there’s a 100% chance to inflict a debuff that raises the Break DMG that target takes by 18%, and it can stack twice for a combined 36% Break DMG vulnerability.

Between her own Skill and her allies’ hits, keeping that debuff active for most of a fight isn’t hard. This is the one Light Cone in this list that does double duty as both a damage tool and a stat-stick.

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Best Alternatives to Long Road Leads Home

Never Forget Her Flame is a very strong premium alternative. At Superimposition 1 it adds 60% Break Effect on its own, close to what her signature offers, and when Tingyun Fugue enters combat it raises Break DMG dealt by her and one teammate by 32% for the rest of the fight.

If nobody triggered the fight first, it defaults to whichever ally already has the highest Break Effect, so the buff rarely goes to waste. It also refunds a Skill Point the first time she applies a Weakness each Ultimate cycle, which helps keep her rotation running without starving the rest of the team’s Skill Point pool.

Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat takes a different angle. It doesn’t touch Break Effect at all, so it’s a weaker stat-stick, but its passive stacks a DEF reduction debuff on hit that layers directly on top of the DEF shred already built into Tingyun Fugue’s Skill.

Since her Enhanced Basic ATK can spread the debuff to multiple targets, this Light Cone excels in Apocalyptic Shadow and other fights where enemy DEF is the bigger problem, not Break Effect.

Best F2P Light Cone for Tingyun Fugue

The best F2P Light Cone for Tingyun Fugue is Before the Tutorial Mission Starts, available from Herta’s Store. Its passive raises Effect Hit Rate by 20% at Superimposition 1, which helps her land the Weakness Implant portion of her kit more reliably, and it refunds Energy every time she hits a DEF-reduced target, which is exactly what her own Skill sets up.

It doesn’t push her Break Effect number the way her signature or Never Forget Her Flame does, so it’s not a true one-to-one replacement. It’s still a real, no-cost slot filler that keeps her functional and endgame-ready.

Verdict: Which Light Cone Should You Give Tingyun Fugue?

Long Road Leads Home is the best Light Cone for Tingyun Fugue if you can get it, since it removes her single biggest build problem in one slot. If it’s not an option, Never Forget Her Flame is close enough in raw Break Effect that most teams won’t notice the difference, and Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat is the better pick specifically when enemy DEF, not Break Effect, is what’s slowing your team down.

F2P players still have a real answer in Before the Tutorial Mission Starts, which won’t maximize her numbers but keeps her fully playable without spending a single Stellar Jade.

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