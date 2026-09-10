Best Black Swan Light Cones HSR 2026
Recent update
This guide is fully updated for Honkai Star Rail Version 4.5. For complete coverage on this character, check out our companion guides:
Picking the best Black Swan Light Cone early saves a lot of wasted Stellar Jades or leveling resources for Light Cones she doesn’t strictly need. This guide covers her best Light Cone options below, anywhere from premium 5-stars down to more F2P-friendly, highly accessible options.
But wait, before you pick the best Black Swan Light Cone for your build, there’s one important fact to keep in mind – Black Swan walks the Nihility Path. Though she can equip a Light Cone from any Path for its base stats, its unique passive abilities and skill effects will only trigger if she’s equipped with a Nihility Light Cone.
Jump to:
Best Black Swan Light Cones Ranked (TL;DR)
|Rank
|Light Cone
|Why It Ranks Here
|1
|Reforged Remembrance
|Her signature cone stacks Prophet on every DoT type she applies, pushing both her ATK and DEF ignore higher than any other option.
|2
|Eyes of the Prey
|A 4-star pick that adds a flat DoT damage boost on top of Effect Hit Rate, making it the best non-signature choice on a leaner budget.
|3
|Patience Is All You Need
|Adds a second Erode-based DoT source and a stacking SPD buff, useful if you already own it from another Nihility character.
|4
|Before the Tutorial Mission Starts
|A Herta’s Store cone that still raises Effect Hit Rate and refunds Energy against DEF-reduced targets.
Reforged Remembrance – Best in Slot
Reforged Remembrance is Black Swan’s signature Light Cone, and it’s worth pulling if you’re building her as a primary DoT applier. Its passive lets her stack Prophet up to four times, once for each Wind Shear, Burn, Shock, or Bleed type active on the enemy, and every stack raises her ATK while letting her damage-over-time ignore a chunk of the target’s DEF.
That DEF ignore matters more than it looks on paper. Black Swan’s kit revolves around Wind Shear uptime, and the same passive’s Effect Hit Rate boost also makes her debuffs land more consistently against tankier Memory of Chaos bosses.
Best Alternatives to Reforged Remembrance
Eyes of the Prey is a very strong, more accessible 4-star alternative if Reforged Remembrance isn’t in your pull budget. Its passive raises Effect Hit Rate and adds a flat percentage to her damage-over-time output, which stacks cleanly with the Wind Shear and Erode debuffs her kit already applies.
Patience Is All You Need (Kafka’s signature) is a 5-star option that leans into a different angle: instead of amplifying her existing DoT, it gives her a second source of Erode, which is treated as Shock and deals its own Lightning DoT each turn.
This Light Cone also stacks SPD after every attack, helping her get through her rotation faster in longer fights. It’s a strong pick if you somehow have an extra copy of it (Kafka needs this more than her, and keep in mind Kafka is her best teammate).
Best F2P Light Cone for Black Swan
Before the Tutorial Mission Starts is the best F2P Black Swan Light Cone, available directly from Herta’s Store for Stellar Jades and Credits. Its passive raises Effect Hit Rate, which helps her land Wind Shear and Erode more reliably, and it refunds Energy whenever she attacks an enemy whose DEF is already reduced, something her own Skill sets up naturally.
It won’t out-perform Reforged Remembrance or Eyes of the Prey, but it’s a real, no-cost way to boost her Effect Hit Rate that gets her endgame-ready all the same.
Verdict: Which Light Cone Should You Give Black Swan?
Reforged Remembrance is the best pick for Black Swan if you’re building her as a full DoT-focused Nihility carry and already plan on investing in her Traces and Relics to match. Its Prophet stacks and DEF ignore reward that kind of long-term investment more than any alternative on this list.
If you’re not ready to commit to a 5-star pull, Before the Tutorial Mission Starts covers her Effect Hit Rate needs for free, and Eyes of the Prey is a good 4-star option once you have the resources for it. Either path keeps her viable without forcing a signature pull.
FAQs
The best F2P Light Cone for Black Swan is Before the Tutorial Mission Starts, since it’s available from Herta’s Store and still raises her Effect Hit Rate and Energy regeneration.
Yes, Reforged Remembrance is worth it for Black Swan because it’s the only Light Cone that stacks Prophet across all four of her DoT types, pushing both her ATK and DEF Ignore higher than any alternative.
Yes, Black Swan can use Good Night and Sleep Well, and its passive scales its damage boost with the number of debuffs already on the enemy.
The best 4-star Light Cone for Black Swan is Eyes of the Prey, since its passive adds a flat percentage to her damage-over-time output on top of extra Effect Hit Rate.
No, Black Swan doesn’t need Superimposition 5 on Reforged Remembrance, since its core value (Prophet stacking and DoT-ignore effects) is already active and “complete” at Superimposition 1.