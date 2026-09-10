Black Swan HSR: Character Overview and Kit 2026

Black Swan in HSR is a 5-star Wind Nihility character who turns damage-over-time into her whole game plan, stacking a unique debuff called Arcana on every enemy she touches.

This character guide covers who Black Swan is, what her kit actually does, her Eidolons, and whether she’s worth pulling for based on her preferred team comps and what units you actually have on your current roster or future pull plans.

Black Swan at a Glance: Character Profile

Rarity 5★ Element Wind Path Nihility Role Hybrid Released Version 2.0 (Ripples in Reflection banner) Reruns Version 2.5 (Indelible Coterie banner)



Version 3.8 (Indelible Coterie Phase 1 banner) Voice actors Arryn Zech (EN)



Nabatame Hitomi (JP)



Yang Menglu (CH)



Kim Ha-young (KR) Overall Rating S Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: S



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Story and Background: Who is Black Swan in Honkai Star Rail?

Black Swan is a Memokeeper of the Garden of Recollection, introduced as a mysterious, elegant soothsayer who reads the threads of fate hidden in other people’s memories. She carries herself with a warm, patient manner, using that same patience as a way into the “memories” she studies so closely.

She collects unique memories for reasons of her own, and the game keeps her true motives just out of reach even as she becomes a fixture of Honkai Star Rail‘s wider cast.

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Black Swan’s Kit Explained

Black Swan kit leans entirely into stacking debuffs for her and other DoT units to capitalize on. Her playstyle is built around one resource: Arcana stacks. Nearly every action she takes, and a good chunk of what her teammates do, adds Arcana to an enemy, and Arcana itself counts as Wind Shear, Bleed, Burn, and Shock all at once.

That means any teammate who can detonate a damage-over-time effect can detonate Arcana too, regardless of which element they actually specialize in.

Her Talent, Loom of Fate’s Caprice, is what turns that stacking into real damage. Every time an enemy already takes a tick of damage-over-time, there’s a chance it picks up another Arcana stack, and Arcana itself deals a growing pool of Wind DoT at the start of each enemy turn. The longer Arcana sits on a target, the harder that tick hits, up to a cap of 50 stacks.

Her Ultimate, Bliss of Other World’s Embrace, resets the pace by inflicting an Epiphany state on every enemy, making the whole field take more damage while also giving her a chance to pile on extra Arcana stacks in one go.

Because so much of her damage comes from a debuff sitting on the enemy and not timing a single burst hit, her turns are fairly straightforward and fast. She applies Arcana, keeps her Skill’s DEF shred active, and lets the DoT tick away between turns.

Black Swan’s Traces and Eidolons Overview

Here’s what each of Black Swan’s Traces actually do, followed by her Eidolons.

Black Swan’s Traces

Her Basic ATK, Precipience, Silent Dawn, deals Wind DMG equal to up to 30% of Black Swan’s ATK to a single enemy, with a base 50% chance to inflict one Arcana stack. If the target already suffers Wind Shear, Bleed, Burn, or Shock, there’s a separate 50% chance to add a second stack on the same hit.

Her Skill, Decadence, False Twilight, deals Wind DMG equal to up to 45% of Black Swan’s ATK to one enemy and any adjacent targets, with a guaranteed Arcana stack on all of them. It also guarantees a DEF reduction of 14.8% on every hit target, lasting 3 turns, which is the main reason she doubles as a team-wide debuffer.

Her Talent, Loom of Fate’s Caprice, is the core of her kit. Every DoT instance an enemy takes has a base 50% chance to add another Arcana stack, and while Arcana is active the target is treated as simultaneously afflicted by Wind Shear, Bleed, Burn, and Shock. At the start of each affected enemy’s turn, Arcana deals up to 240% of Black Swan’s ATK as Wind DoT, plus up to 12% more per stack, ignoring 20% of the target’s DEF, then the stack count is halved. Adjacent enemies take a splash of up to 180% of Black Swan’s ATK from the same DoT whenever Arcana ticks.

Her Ultimate, Bliss of Other World’s Embrace, inflicts an Epiphany state on every enemy for 2 turns, making them take up to 25% more damage from the whole team, then deals Wind DMG to all enemies equal to up to 120% of Black Swan’s ATK. Each existing Arcana stack also has a 50% chance to add one more stack on top when the Ultimate lands, and those stacks skip the usual halving that turn.

Black Swan’s Technique From Façade to Vérité Before the battle begins, has a chance to inflict a stack of Arcana on each enemy. The effect repeats on any enemy it successfully affects until it fails to land on all remaining targets.

Black Swan’s Bonus Abilities Viscera’s Disquiet When an enemy is attacked by Black Swan, there is a 65% base chance to inflict 5 stacks of Arcana on them. Goblet’s Dredges When an enemy enters combat, there’s a 65% base chance to inflict 1 Arcana stack and a 100% chance to apply her Skill’s DEF reduction for 3 turns. Using Basic ATK or Ultimate also has a 100% chance to apply that same DEF reduction to any enemy hit. Candleflame’s Portent Increases the DMG dealt by all allies by an amount equal to 60% of Black Swan’s Effect Hit Rate, up to a maximum DMG increase of 72%.

Black Swan’s Stat Bonuses (Total) +28% ATK +14.4% Wind DMG +10% Effect Hit Rate

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Black Swan’s Eidolons

E1, Seven Pillars of Wisdom, is her most commonly recommended early unlock. While she’s active in battle, any enemy already suffering Wind Shear, Bleed, Burn, or Shock has the matching elemental RES (Wind, Physical, Fire, or Lightning respectively) reduced by 25%, which is a direct damage boost for her entire team.

E2, Weep Not For Me, My Lamb, is widely treated as the practical stopping point for players who don’t want to invest further. Any enemy that enters combat after this point immediately picks up 30 Arcana stacks, which massively speeds up her AoE damage against waves of adds instead of waiting several turns to ramp up.

Her remaining Eidolons are smaller, more gradual upgrades. E3 and E5 simply raise her Skill, Talent, Ultimate, and Basic ATK levels, letting her multipliers climb further without changing how she plays.

E4 speeds up her Energy regeneration while Epiphany is active, which helps her Ultimate come back faster.

E6 raises her Arcana stack cap and lets her own attacks add Arcana whenever a teammate hits an enemy she’s already stacked, which is the strongest of this group but still isn’t essential to her core loop.

Black Swan Honkai Star Rail Meta Evaluation: Is Black Swan Good?

Black Swan is a strong pick specifically for teams with characters that can take advantage of damage-over-time (DoT) mechanics, like Kafka or Jiaoqiu.

Black Swan’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating S Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: S



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Her Talent turns almost every damage-over-time application into stacking Arcana, a debuff that deals Wind DoT on its own while also counting as every other DoT type for detonation purposes. Her numbers climb the longer a fight runs, and she multiplies whatever DoT damage the rest of her team is already applying.

Black Swan is one of the strongest DoT damage enablers available, and she’s even more potent once she’s paired with Kafka to unlock her highest ceiling. Without Kafka, she loses access to the deepest Arcana-stacking window that Kafka’s kit unlocks, though she still performs well as a general debuffer even outside a full DoT team.

How to Get Black Swan in Honkai Star Rail: Banner, Warp Cost and Top-Up

Black Swan is a limited 5-star, so she can only be pulled from her own Character Event Warp (Ripples in Reflection banner) while it’s live, not from the permanent Standard Warp. A single pull on her banner costs one Star Rail Special Pass, which can be bought with 160 Stellar Jades. For spenders topping-up, Oneiric Shards convert 1:1 with Stellar Jades.

Just remember, if you’re planning on topping-up to get Black Swan, her Eidolons, or her signature Light Cone, it’s always worth checking the store’s Oneiric top-up bonuses, time-limited bundles, Nameless Honor Battle Pass, and Express Supply Pass before you buy anything. These will significantly increase the value of your top-ups and give you more pulls-per-spend.

Black Swan debuted in Version 2.0 on the Ripples in Reflection banner. Her most recent rerun was the Indelible Coterie (Phase 1) banner, running from February 12, 2026 to March 24, 2026, during Honkai Star Rail Version 3.8. No further rerun has been officially announced for her as of yet.

Verdict: Should You Pull For Black Swan in 2026?

Black Swan is one of the best damage-over-time comp enablers in Honkai Star Rail, and her Skill’s guaranteed DEF shred and Ultimate’s team-wide vulnerability mean she pulls her weight even in a roster that isn’t built around DoT.

Her ceiling is highest if she’s partnered up with Kafka though, so she’s a less attractive pull if you don’t have her yet or don’t plan on pulling for her at all.

Pros Cons ✅ Extremely strong, DEF-ignoring DoT damage that keeps climbing over a fight



✅ Applies a free DEF shred and a team-wide damage vulnerability debuff



✅ Ramps up quickly and scales that power the longer the fight goes on



✅ Performs well in both AoE and single-target content



✅ Works as a legitimate support pick even outside a dedicated DoT team



✅ Forgiving Eidolon curve, with E1 and E2 both cheap, high-impact upgrades ❌ Needs Kafka on the team to unlock her highest damage ceiling



❌ Loses a lot of value without a dedicated DoT-focused team around her

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