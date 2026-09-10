Best Tingyun Fugue Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026

This guide covers the Light Cones, Relics, Trace priority, stat priority, teams, and Eidolon verdicts for the best Tingyun Fugue build , so you know exactly how to gear her whether you’re running a full Super Break squad or just slotting her into a F2P (Free-to-Play) roster.

Tingyun Fugue is a 5 star Fire and Nihility support who builds her entire kit around Break Effect instead of raw damage. She hands one ally a DEF shred stack, ignores enemy Weakness Types to chip Toughness anyway, and turns every Weakness Break into a Super Break nuke through her Talent.

How to Play Tingyun Fugue: Rotation and Tips

Fugue’s Skill, Virtue Beckons Bliss, opens the fight by granting a Break DPS (damage per second) teammate “Foxian Prayer,” a stack that raises that ally’s Break Effect and lets them shred Toughness through enemies that are not weak to their element. From there, she just keeps attacking to refresh “Torrid Scorch” and reapply the DEF shred every time her buffed ally lands a hit.

Her Ultimate, Solar Splendor Shines Upon All, hits every enemy for Fire damage while ignoring Weakness Types entirely, so it’s a safe Toughness-chip tool even against a lineup with no Fire weakness. Her Talent, Fortune Follows Where Virtue Spreads, is what actually pays off the whole rotation: once an enemy is Weakness Broken, allies who keep hitting it convert their Toughness damage into Super Break instances instead of losing that damage outright.

The ideal sequence is Skill on your Break DPS first, then let Fugue and the team attack normally until the target breaks. If you’re running her signature Light Cone, aim to hit 145+ SPD so she consistently acts before the character she’s buffing.

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TL;DR – Best Tingyun Fugue Build at a Glance

Best Light Cone Long Road Leads Home Best F2P Light Cone Alternative Before the Tutorial Mission Starts Best Relic Set 2pc Thief of Shooting Meteor and 2pc Iron Cavalry Against the Scourge Best Planar Ornament Set Talia: Kingdom of Banditry (2pc) Main Stats Body: Effect Hit Rate



Boots: SPD



Planar Sphere: HP% or DEF%



Link Rope: Break Effect or Energy Regeneration Rate Substat priority Break Effect = SPD = Effect Hit Rate > Effect RES Best team (Overall) Tingyun Fugue (Support)



Firefly (DPS)



The Dahlia (Support)



Lingsha (Support) Best team (F2P) Tingyun Fugue (Support)



Xueyi (DPS)



Asta (Support)



Gallagher (Support)

Best Light Cones for Tingyun Fugue

Long Road Leads Home is Fugue’s signature pick, and it’s built for exactly what she does. Its passive, Rebirth, raises her own Break Effect by up to 100% and inflicts “Charring” on a broken enemy, stacking twice to push their Break DMG taken up to 60% higher. It’s the single biggest source of Break Effect she can equip.

Never Forget Her Flame is a strong second option if you already have another Break DPS running Long Road Leads Home. It boosts the wearer’s Break Effect by up to 120% and buffs Break DMG for both the wearer and a teammate on entering combat, which is great when Fugue herself is the one triggering the fight instead of her DPS.

Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat is the best 4 star option since it can “Ensnare” a hit enemy for a DEF reduction, which stacks with the DEF shred her own Skill already applies for even harder Super Break hits.

Before the Tutorial Mission Starts is the real F2P pick here, available from Herta’s Store. It raises Effect Hit Rate by up to 40% and regenerates Energy whenever the wearer attacks a DEF-reduced enemy, which fits her kit’s own DEF shred naturally.

For a more in-depth look at Tingyun Fugue’s best Light Cones, visit our Best Tingyun Fugue Light Cones Guide.

Best Relic and Planar Ornament Sets

Running 2 pieces of Thief of Shooting Meteor with 2 pieces of Iron Cavalry Against the Scourge is the top relic pick for Fugue. Neither individual set bonus is doing the heavy lifting here. Any pair of 2pc sets that adds flat Break Effect is enough to push her past the 220% Break Effect threshold her Bonus Ability needs, so this mix is really about hitting that number efficiently, not about either set’s own unique bonus.

If you would rather commit to one full 4pc set, 4pc Thief of Shooting Meteor is the next best choice. It refunds extra Energy on Weakness Break, which is a real upgrade once you’re running Fugue at Eidolon 2 and want her Ultimate back faster.

For the Planar Ornament, Talia: Kingdom of Banditry is the pick against most enemies, since its bonus does not depend on the target being Fire weak. Its 4-star sibling, Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern, is only worth swapping in against enemies that are actually weak to Fire.

Tingyun Fugue’s Stat Priorities

Priority 1: Break Effect

Break Effect Priority 2: SPD

SPD Priority 3: Effect Hit Rate (EHR)

Break Effect is the stat her entire kit scales off, from her Bonus Ability’s own threshold to how hard her buffed ally’s Super Break hits land. SPD matters because she needs to act before her Break DPS to apply “Foxian Prayer” in time, and Effect Hit Rate keeps her DEF shred and Daze effects landing consistently against tankier enemies.

🎯 Ideal Stat Goals: Aim for 220% Break Effect outside combat, and target a 145 SPD breakpoint in battle. Flat substats are fine filler once percentage rolls run dry.

Tingyun Fugue’s Trace Priorities

Traces Priority Level Why? Basic ATK: Radiant Streak / Fiery Caress Low Upgrading this doesn’t meaningfully raise her Break DMG, since she’s not meant to be your main attacker. Skill: Virtue Beckons Bliss Highest This is the source of “Foxian Prayer,” the Break Effect and DEF shred buff her whole build exists to deliver. Ultimate: Solar Splendor Shines Upon All Medium A useful AoE (Area of Effect) Toughness-chip tool, but it’s the trace she uses least often between Skill casts. Talent: Fortune Follows Where Virtue Spreads Highest This converts post-break Toughness damage into Super Break instances, which is the actual damage payoff of her kit.

Tingyun Fugue’s Ascension Materials (Max Ascension)

Material Total Immortal Scionette 15 Immortal Aeroblossom 15 Immortal Lumintwig 15 Searing Steel Blade 65 Credit 308,000

Tingyun Fugue’s Trace Materials (Max Traces)

Material Total Fiery Spirit 15 Immortal Scionette 41 Starfire Essence 72 Immortal Aeroblossom 56 Heaven Incinerator 139 Immortal Lumintwig 58 Regret of Infinite Ochema 12 Tracks of Destiny 8 Credit 3,000,000

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Best Tingyun Fugue Teams (Overall, F2P, and Alternatives)

Listed below are Tingyun Fugue’s best overall team, F2P team, and alternative teammates to help shape your teambuilding choices based on which units are actually available in your current roster.

Best Overall Tingyun Fugue Team

Best Tingyun Fugue Team (Overall) Role Tingyun Fugue Support Firefly DPS The Dahlia Support Lingsha Support

This is an example of a top-tier, premium Super Break team Fugue was built for. Fugue acts as the Super Break enabler, using her Skill on Firefly so the team’s main damage dealer picks up extra Break Effect on top of her own.

The Dahlia’s kit allows Firefly and the rest of the squad to trigger Super Break damage on enemies before their toughness bars are even broken. She also implants weaknesses, shreds enemy defense with her Ultimate, and contributes heavy personal off-turn damage via her “Dance Partner” follow-up mechanic.

Lingsha rounds the team out as a premium sustain unit that keeps the whole squad alive through Firefly’s aggressive self-damage mechanics without cutting into the team’s Skill Point rotation. Her summon, Fuyuan, frequently attacks to deal AoE fire-toughness damage, dispels team debuffs, and triggers massive chunks of passive Super Break damage alongside Fugue and The Dahlia’s active buffs.

Best F2P Tingyun Fugue Team

Best Tingyun Fugue Team (F2P) Role Tingyun Fugue Support Xueyi DPS Asta Support Gallagher Support

Xueyi’s whole kit scales directly on Break Effect, which makes her a natural fit for everything Fugue’s build already stacks. Asta adds SPD and ATK buffs from the back line, and Gallagher heals off his own Break Effect stat while his Ultimate adds even more Break DMG on top.

Best Tingyun Fugue Team Alternatives

Boothill is a drop-in replacement for Firefly, especially against single tanky Elite enemies where his single-target Break damage outperforms Firefly’s more AoE-leaning kit.

Rappa works best when Fugue faces three or more enemies at once, since her attacks hit wide enough to chip Toughness across the whole field instead of one target.

March 7th The Hunt (Imaginary) is a genuine F2P swap for Firefly. Her own Skill applied onto Gallagher or Lingsha lets her Enhanced Basic ATK deal even more Toughness damage, keeping a fully F2P Break team’s damage competitive.

Ruan Mei is a drop-in replacement for The Dahlia or Lingsha when you need more raw buffing instead of sustain. She can delay a Weakness Break’s recovery window, giving the team more time to land Super Break hits before the enemy recovers Toughness.

Pela stacks a second layer of DEF reduction across every enemy with her Ultimate, which compounds directly with the DEF shred Fugue’s own Skill already provides.

Huohuo is worth swapping in over Gallagher or Lingsha when the fight demands AoE healing and Energy regeneration for the whole team instead of single-target sustain.

The constant across every good alternative Tingyun Fugue teammate is DEF shred stacking and Break Effect. Whatever unit you slot into her comp, keep Fugue’s Skill target as the main Break damage dealer so they benefit from the massive Break Effect buffs and Super Break amplification that Fugue provides.

Tingyun Fugue Eidolons: Which Are Worth It

Eidolons Return on Investment Explanation E1: Earthbound I Was, Cloudward I Be Highest Raises the “Foxian Prayer” target’s Weakness Break Efficiency by 50%, which speeds up the entire Super Break rotation from Eidolon 1 onward. E2: Beatitude Dawns for the Worthy Highest Refunds 3 Energy on every Weakness Break and advances the whole team’s action by 24% after her Ultimate, making her Ultimate loop far more sustainable. E3: Verity Weaves Thoughts to Blade Low A pure Skill and Basic ATK level node with no new effect. E4: Bereft of Form, Which Name to Bear High Adds a straight 20% Break DMG increase to the ally holding “Foxian Prayer,” a clean damage upgrade with no conditions attached. E5: Colored Cloud Rains Fortune Low A pure Ultimate and Talent level node with no new effect. E6: Clairvoyance of Boom and Doom Highest Extends “Foxian Prayer” to the whole team while Fugue is in “Torrid Scorch,” turning her from a single-target buffer into a full-team one.

Eidolon 2 is the practical stopping point for most players as it hugely improves Tingyun Fugue’s Energy economy and Ult procs, though her E1 is an excellent rotational QoL upgrade and a pretty good investment to chase if you’re looking for a sizable performance upgrade with minimal resource commitment.

Verdict: Is Tingyun Fugue Worth Building in 2026?

Tingyun Fugue’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating S Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: S



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Tingyun Fugue earns her spot as one of the best support units in the game, but she only shows her true utility peak if you’re already investing in a Super Break carry like Firefly, Boothill, or Rappa – hence her lower overall rating.

Though she can turn any Break-focused carry into a considerably harder hitter, she struggles to provide meaningful value in traditional Crit-based or DoT team compositions.

Investment-wise, she’s already “complete” at E0, and there are a handful of F2P Light Cones that cover her stat needs without spending a single pull. If you already pulled her, she’s definitely worth building; you just need to pair her up with a Break DPS from your roster.

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