Robin Summeretto HSR: Character Overview and Kit 2026

Robin Summeretto in Honkai Star Rail is a 5-star Wind character on the Remembrance path, built around stacking Vibes from her allies’ actions until her memosprites reach a full Fever state. This character overview covers her kit, Eidolons, banner status, and whether she’s worth pulling for right now.

She’s a universal support who slots into almost any damage-dealing team, and this guide breaks down exactly why she might just be one of the all-time-greats of support characters ever released.

Robin Summeretto at a Glance: Character Profile

Rarity 5★ Element Wind Path Remembrance Role Support Released Version 4.5 (Summer Chorus banner) Reruns None Voice actors Alice Himora (EN)



Kaori Nazuka (JP)



Qian Chen (CH)



Shin Onyu (KR)



Chevy (Song Vocals) Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Story and Background: Who is Robin Summeretto in Honkai Star Rail?

Robin Summeretto debuted in Version 4.5’s Summer Chorus banner as a summer-themed take on the Robin persona, reworked around the Wind element and the Remembrance path rather than a Harmony support kit. She’s built as a musician whose songs summon a trio of small creatures, the Summer Songbirds, who visibly perform alongside her rather than sitting in the background as pure stat buffs.

That performance framing carries into her gameplay: her kit is essentially a music metaphor made mechanical, with Vibes standing in for a building crescendo that pays off in a full-team Fever state once the whole band is on stage.

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Robin Summeretto’s Kit Explained

As a Wind element support, Robin Summeretto’s kit runs in two clear phases rather than one continuous loop, which makes her easy to pilot once you know the shape of it.

1. Building Vibes before Fever

Her Skill , Summer Strums the Soul, summons her memosprite, Summer Songbirds Bessie, and grants Vibes immediately.

, Summer Strums the Soul, summons her memosprite, Summer Songbirds Bessie, and grants Vibes immediately. Her Talent , Wings Heed No Borders, keeps adding Vibes every time an ally attacks, heals, or shields for the first time in their turn, up to a cap.

, Wings Heed No Borders, keeps adding Vibes every time an ally attacks, heals, or shields for the first time in their turn, up to a cap. At 6 Vibes she summons a second Songbird, and at 12 Vibes a third, each one bringing the team closer to full deployment.

2. The Fever state

Once all three Songbirds are on the field, Robin Summeretto clears crowd control from herself and her Songbirds and enters Fever , deploying a zone that makes enemies ignore a portion of their own DEF against the whole team.

, deploying a zone that makes enemies against the whole team. Her Ultimate, Ascend That Rhapsody in Blue, is best saved to push a teammate’s turn forward and refund some of their Energy right when Fever is close, rather than used reactively.

Her Basic ATK, The Sea Sings in My Key, deals Wind damage based on her own Max HP and exists mainly as a filler action while Vibes build up.

Robin Summeretto’s Traces and Eidolons Overview

Here’s what each of her Traces actually does, followed by her Eidolons.

Robin Summeretto’s Traces

Her Basic ATK, The Sea Sings in My Key, deals Wind DMG equal to up to 25% of her Max HP to one enemy at max Trace level. It’s a low-priority filler action outside of Technique Points.

Her Skill, Summer Strums the Soul, summons Summer Songbirds Bessie or restores 50% of its Max HP if it’s already deployed, and grants Robin Summeretto 6 Vibes on cast.

Her Ultimate, Ascend That Rhapsody in Blue, advances one chosen ally’s action by 100%, restores that ally’s Energy by up to 12% of their Max Energy at max Trace level, and grants them a short buff for 2 turns.

Her Talent, Wings Heed No Borders, grants Vibes whenever an ally attacks, heals, or shields for the first time in their own turn, up to a capped total. Reaching 6 Vibes summons Summer Songbirds Drummie, and 12 Vibes summons Summer Songbirds Paddie. With all three deployed, she enters Fever, which lets the whole team ignore up to 10% plus Vibes multiplied by 0.5% of enemy DEF at max Trace level.

Robin Summeretto’s Technique We Are the Melody At battle start, advances Robin Summeretto’s own action, grants her Vibes, and boosts the team’s DMG for a short period.

Robin Summeretto’s Bonus Abilities Deviated Chords Buffs the team’s ATK, or CRIT DMG instead when an ally’s ATK is high relative to Robin Summeretto’s own Max HP. Improvised Blues Converts stored Groove into Energy regeneration for the team. Rebuilt Harmony Increases Robin Summeretto’s and her Summer Songbirds’ CRIT Rate by 50%.

Robin Summeretto’s Stat Bonuses (Total) +18.0% HP +14 SPD +6.7%% CRIT Rate

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Robin Summeretto’s Eidolons

Her E1, Stray Birds of Summer, is a genuine power spike: her memosprite starts dealing extra True DMG equal to 11% of all non-True damage it has recorded plus a small bonus per current Vibe, turning a support Eidolon into a real damage contributor.

Her E2, Heart Like Still Waters, adds 20% All-Type RES PEN, raises her max Vibes cap by 20, and grants 2 extra Vibes per qualifying ally action, which makes reaching Fever noticeably faster and more consistent.

E3 through E6 mostly add Trace levels to her Skill, Talent, Ultimate, and Basic ATK, along with smaller SPD and Energy bonuses on entering Fever, and are best treated as incremental upgrades rather than must-haves. E1 and E2 are the two practical stopping points for most players investing in her.

Robin Summeretto Honkai Star Rail Meta Evaluation: Is Robin Summeretto Good?

Robin Summeretto is an exceptional (EX) pick for teams built around either ATK scaling or Max HP scaling, like Aglaea or Castorice, since her Fever DEF-ignore effect boosts the whole team regardless of which stat their damage actually scales from. Still, she’s one of the most “universal” supports in the game, and that flexibility is what separates her from most single-archetype characters.

Robin Summeretto’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Her value comes from how little setup her Fever state needs: a team that already acts frequently, through follow-up attacks or extra turns, builds her Vibes on its own. Her ceiling drops a little in fights where enemies barely take extra hits between turns, since that slows how quickly she reaches full deployment.

How to Get Robin Summeretto in Honkai Star Rail: Banner, Warp Cost and Top-Up

Robin Summeretto can be pulled from her Character Event Warp, Summer Chorus, which went live in Version 4.5 Phase 1 (August 25, 2026 through September 12, 2026), which is separate from the permanent Standard Warp. Pulling requires Stellar Jades, which convert 1:1 into Oneiric Shards, or a Special Warp Pass, which costs 160 Stellar Jades per Warp.

If you’re topping up specifically to pull for her, it’s worth checking Eneba’s current Oneiric Shards bundles before you buy, since bundle pricing and any first-purchase bonuses can shift the value of a top-up.

Verdict: Should You Pull For Robin Summeretto in 2026?

Robin Summeretto is absolutely worth pulling for if your roster needs a support that isn’t locked to one specific damage archetype, since her Fever state’s DEF-ignore effect boosts ATK-scaling and Max HP-scaling teams alike.

Her Talent also builds itself passively off normal team actions, so she doesn’t demand a complicated rotation to deliver her value, and her E1 and E2 Eidolons (her E2 more so) are both excellent stopping points and pretty worthwhile investments in the long run.

The main thing to weigh is her signature Light Cone’s contribution over generic alternatives, and how often your own team actually triggers extra actions, since a slower team takes longer to reach full Fever deployment.

If you already run a follow-up-attack team or an extra-turn-heavy comp, she slots in with very little adjustment. If your roster acts less often, she still functions, just with a longer runway to her strongest state.

Pros Cons ✅ Works across both ATK-scaling and Max HP-scaling teams



✅ Builds her core resource passively from normal team actions



✅ Fever’s DEF-ignore effect benefits the whole team at once ❌ Slower teams take longer to reach full Fever deployment



❌ Signature Light Cone adds a meaningful value gap over generic options

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