Best Robin Summeretto Light Cones HSR 2026

Before you pick the best Robin Summeretto Light Cone for your build, there’s one important fact to keep in mind: Robin Summeretto walks the Remembrance Path. While she can physically equip a Light Cone from any Path for its base stats, its unique passive abilities and skill effects will only trigger if she’s equipped with a Remembrance Light Cone.

With that usual disclaimer outta the way, I’ve ranked every real option below, from her signature pick down to the best budget cone. Her kit leans hard on Max HP, since that stat is what scales the ATK buff she hands her team, and that single fact shapes almost every pick on this list.

Best Robin Summeretto Light Cones Ranked (TL;DR)

Here’s a quick summary of where every Robin Summeretto Light Cone actually ranks.

Rank Light Cone Why It Ranks Here 1 Rise and Sing Her signature cone builds directly into her Max HP scaling and adds a team-wide SPD window on top. 2 The Story’s Next Page A cheap, on-Path 4-star that stacks Max HP without needing a single pull. 3 Time Waits for No One An off-Path 5-star stat stick whose huge base HP still feeds her ATK-buff conversion. 4 Memory’s Curtain Never Falls The most accessible F2P pick, bought outright from the Simulated Universe store.

Rise and Sing – Best in Slot

Rise and Sing is Robin Summeretto’s signature Light Cone, and it’s built to reinforce the exact stat her kit already wants most. At Superimposition 1, it raises the wearer’s Max HP by 30%, which directly boosts the size of the ATK buff she grants her team.

On entering combat, it advances her action by 30% and grants her “New Melody” for 2 turns, and while that buff is active, every ally’s SPD goes up by 20%. It also recovers 1 Skill Point for allies after she uses her Ultimate, which helps keep the whole team’s rotation from running dry.

Given the sheer upgrade this Light Cone adds to Robin Summeretto, it’s not exactly a “free to skip” luxury pick. The Max HP scaling, the team SPD window, and the Skill Point refund all work together, and losing any one of them is a real downgrade for how her support kit actually functions.

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Best Alternatives to Rise and Sing

If you don’t own her signature, these two cover the two realistic paths: staying fully on-Path and cheap, or reaching for a high-rarity stat stick you already have lying around.

The Story’s Next Page is a 4-star Remembrance Light Cone that raises the wearer’s Max HP by 16% at Superimposition 1, feeding the same HP-to-ATK-buff conversion her signature does. It also boosts Outgoing Healing after a memosprite attack, a bonus that doesn’t matter for Robin Summeretto specifically, but the flat HP scaling alone earns it a real slot.

It’s craftable and readily farmable, so there’s no reason not to run it while you save for something better.

Time Waits for No One is actually an Abundance Light Cone, raising Max HP by 18% at Superimposition 1, so its own healing-focused passive never triggers for Robin Summeretto. What still matters is that flat Max HP roll, since it plugs into her ATK-buff scaling regardless of whether the passive fires.

It’s only worth using if you already own one from pulling for an Abundance character. It’s never worth pulling for on its own.

Best F2P Light Cone for Robin Summeretto

Memory’s Curtain Never Falls is the best F2P option, and it’s about as accessible as a 4-star gets. You can buy it directly from Herta’s Simulated Universe store for a small handful of Herta Bonds, no banner luck required. Equipped, it raises the wearer’s SPD by 6% at Superimposition 1, and after she uses her Skill, it raises the whole team’s damage by 8% for 3 turns.

That SPD boost also means more Skill casts over a fight, which loops right back into keeping that team-wide damage buff active more often.

Verdict: Which Light Cone Should You Give Robin Summeretto?

Rise and Sing is the best pick for Robin Summeretto if you own it, since it’s the only cone that stacks her Max HP scaling, a team SPD window, and a Skill Point refund into one package. If you don’t, The Story’s Next Page is a completely reasonable stand-in you can craft for free right now.

Players without any budget to spend at all should just run Memory’s Curtain Never Falls, since its team-wide damage buff still makes her a genuinely strong support pick even at zero investment.

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