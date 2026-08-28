Best Dan Heng Permansor Terrae Light Cones HSR 2026

Picking the best Dan Heng Permansor Terrae Light Cone comes down to prioritizing his ATK, not DEF or HP most Preservation cones offer. This guide covers his signature pick, Though Worlds Apart, along with the best alternatives and the strongest F2P option so you can prepare him for Honkai Star Rail’s toughest content.

But before you take your pick, here’s one important fact to keep in mind: Dan Heng Permansor Terrae walks the Preservation Path. While he can physically equip a Light Cone from any Path for its base stats, its unique passive abilities and skill effects will only trigger if he’s equipped with a Preservation Light Cone.

Best Dan Heng Permansor Terrae Light Cones Ranked (TL;DR)

Here’s how Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s best Light Cones stack up, from his signature pick to the strongest F2P option.

Rank Light Cone Why It Ranks Here 1 Though Worlds Apart His signature cone pairs a large ATK buff with team-wide healing and a stacking DMG buff on Ultimate, covering both his tank and support duties. 2 Journey, Forever Peaceful A budget Preservation cone that raises his Shield Effect and rewards shielded allies with extra damage dealt. 3 Moment of Victory Boosts DEF and Effect Hit Rate and pulls more aggro onto him, which makes his shields matter more, especially alongside Kafka. 4 Texture of Memories His best F2P pick, trading offense for Effect RES and a reactive Shield that cuts incoming damage.

Though Worlds Apart – Best in Slot

Though Worlds Apart isn’t really a must-have for Dan Heng Permansor Terrae. His kit still functions without it, and its value sits just under a maxed Journey, Forever Peaceful. That said, it’s his clear best overall pick once you own it, since it grants ATK instead of the usual DEF Preservation Light Cones have, which is exactly the stat his shields and damage scale from.

At Superimposition 1, Though Worlds Apart increases the wearer’s ATK by 64% and reaches a base ATK of 582 at max level. Using his Ultimate restores HP equal to 10% of his ATK for every ally, plus another 10% of his ATK for whichever ally has the lowest current HP, and grants “Redoubt” to the whole team for 3 turns.

Allies with Redoubt deal 24% increased DMG, rising by another 12% if they also have a summon out, which Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s own Souldragon can provide.

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Best Alternatives to Though Worlds Apart

Journey, Forever Peaceful is a 4-star Preservation cone with a lower base ATK, but it’s easy to obtain and still earns its slot. At Superimposition 1, it raises the wearer’s Shield Effect by 12%, and any shielded ally deals 12% more DMG while their shield holds. Against Though Worlds Apart, it trades the healing and Redoubt buff for a bigger, cheaper shield, which is a fair swap if you’d rather not chase a 5-star cone right away.

Moment of Victory leans into survivability instead of offense. At Superimposition 1, it increases the wearer’s DEF and Effect Hit Rate by 24% each, raises the odds enemies target him, and adds another 24% DEF until the end of his turn whenever he’s attacked.

Best F2P Light Cone for Dan Heng Permansor Terrae

Texture of Memories is Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s best F2P Light Cone, and it can be obtained for free via in-game grinding. At Superimposition 1, it increases the wearer’s Effect RES by 8%, and if he’s attacked without a Shield up, he gains one worth 16% of his max HP for 2 turns, limited to once every 3 turns.

If he’s already shielded when hit, incoming DMG drops by 12%. Since Dan Heng Permansor Terrae builds his own shields easily, that damage reduction layers cleanly on top of his existing kit.

Verdict: Which Light Cone Should You Give Dan Heng Permansor Terrae?

Though Worlds Apart is the best pick for Dan Heng Permansor Terrae if you already own it or don’t mind pulling for a signature cone, since it’s the only option that adds healing on top of his ATK scaling.

Players who’d rather save their Stellar Jades should consider Journey, Forever Peaceful instead for a cheaper shield-focused build, or Texture of Memories if they want something more reliable that holds up in Honkai Star Rail‘s endgame modes.

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